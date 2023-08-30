The 20 Best Labor Day Deals to Shop on Vacuums From Dyson, Shark, and More

Save up to 67 percent on cordless, robot, and upright vacuums.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Published on August 30, 2023 04:00AM EDT

LDW Vacuum Deals Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Labor Day deals have officially begun, and there are so many popular vacuums on sale at Amazon. If you’re torn between which model and brand to get, don’t worry. We’ve combed through the thousands of deals available and gathered the 20 best marked-down vacuums so you can start enjoying your long weekend. 

Amazon’s Vacuums and Floor Care page is filled with a variety of vacuums on sale including smart, nifty, and time-saving, options up to 67 percent off. You can clean your floors, upholstery, and other messy areas with ease with these robot, portable, cordless, and canister vacuums. Plus, score several discounted finds from Dyson, Shark, Bissell, Eufy, iRobot, and more—starting at just $30. 

10 Best Labor Day Weekend Vacuum Deals Overall: 

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

Amazon

Clean smarter, not harder with the best-selling iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum. The smart gadget has more than 13,000 five-star ratings with shoppers calling it a “huge time saver” and the “best robot vacuum.” Its cordless design and built-in technology allows it to clean around your house without you having to lift a finger. It can remove dirt, debris, and hair from your carpet and hard floors with ease. Plus, you can customize a cleaning schedule and map for the vacuum by pairing it with your Amazon Alexa, Google Home Device, or by downloading the iRobot app on your phone. 

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum

Amazon Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

It’s not often that Dyson’s cleaning products are on sale, so when a gem like the Animal 2 Total Clean Vacuum is $200 off, you have to grab it while you can. The popular vacuum has earned more than 1,500 five-star ratings with shoppers saying it provides “mind-blowing suction” and is a “total upgrade” when cleaning. The powerful vacuum can work on many different surfaces like tile, carpet, and hardwood, and it comes with several attachments to easily vac hard-to-reach areas.

Shark Rocket Pro Plus Corded Stick Vacuum

Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro

Amazon

Pet owners, this one's for you! The popular Shark Vacuum with more than 7,900 five-star ratings is on sale for $180 this Labor Day. Rid your floors and furniture of pet hair, dust, and dander with this versatile cleaner that can easily change into a handheld vacuum. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry around the house and its sleek shape allows you to effortlessly move underneath objects and into tight corners. It’s no wonder why shoppers say “it’s a game-changer for tackling household chores.”

Continue scrolling to see even more discounted vacuums, or head on over to Amazon to score additional Labor Day weekend savings

Bissell SportClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner

Amazon BISSELL SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner

Amazon

Kenmore Bagged Canister Vacuum

Amazon Kenmore Pet Friendly Lightweight Bagged Canister Vacuum Cleaner with Extended Telescoping Wand

Amazon

Black + Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Amazon BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

Oreck Xl Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner 

Amazon ORECK XL COMMERCIAL Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum 

Amazon Prime Day eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

Amazon

Eureka Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Eureka Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Dirt Devil Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon DIRT DEVIL HANDHELD CLEANER

Amazon

Bissell MutiClean Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

BISSELL 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum

Amazon

Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro Upright Vacuum

Amazon Shark NV356E Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright

Amazon

Kenmore Cordless Stick Vacuum

Amazon kenmore ds4020 cordless stick

Amazon
