The 20 Best Labor Day Deals to Shop on Vacuums From Dyson, Shark, and More Save up to 67 percent on cordless, robot, and upright vacuums. Labor Day deals have officially begun, and there are so many popular vacuums on sale at Amazon. If you're torn between which model and brand to get, don't worry. We've combed through the thousands of deals available and gathered the 20 best marked-down vacuums so you can start enjoying your long weekend. Amazon’s Vacuums and Floor Care page is filled with a variety of vacuums on sale including smart, nifty, and time-saving, options up to 67 percent off. You can clean your floors, upholstery, and other messy areas with ease with these robot, portable, cordless, and canister vacuums. Plus, score several discounted finds from Dyson, Shark, Bissell, Eufy, iRobot, and more—starting at just $30. 10 Best Labor Day Weekend Vacuum Deals Overall: iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (was $275) Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum, $400 (was $600) Shark Rocket Pro Plus Corded Stick Vacuum, $180 (was $250) Bissell SportClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner, $150 (was $175) Kenmore Bagged Canister Vacuum, $250 with coupon (was $280) Black + Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $40 (was $50) Oreck Xl Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $169 (was $229) Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum, $160 (was $230) Eureka Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $197 with coupon (was $222) Dirt Devil Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $30 (was $40) Elevate Your Home With These Versatile and Easy-to-Clean Rugs on Sale Up to 79% Off iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $275 $179 Clean smarter, not harder with the best-selling iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum. The smart gadget has more than 13,000 five-star ratings with shoppers calling it a “huge time saver” and the “best robot vacuum.” Its cordless design and built-in technology allows it to clean around your house without you having to lift a finger. It can remove dirt, debris, and hair from your carpet and hard floors with ease. Plus, you can customize a cleaning schedule and map for the vacuum by pairing it with your Amazon Alexa, Google Home Device, or by downloading the iRobot app on your phone. Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $600 $400 It’s not often that Dyson’s cleaning products are on sale, so when a gem like the Animal 2 Total Clean Vacuum is $200 off, you have to grab it while you can. The popular vacuum has earned more than 1,500 five-star ratings with shoppers saying it provides “mind-blowing suction” and is a “total upgrade” when cleaning. The powerful vacuum can work on many different surfaces like tile, carpet, and hardwood, and it comes with several attachments to easily vac hard-to-reach areas. Shark Rocket Pro Plus Corded Stick Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $250 $180 Pet owners, this one's for you! The popular Shark Vacuum with more than 7,900 five-star ratings is on sale for $180 this Labor Day. Rid your floors and furniture of pet hair, dust, and dander with this versatile cleaner that can easily change into a handheld vacuum. Its lightweight design makes it easy to carry around the house and its sleek shape allows you to effortlessly move underneath objects and into tight corners. It’s no wonder why shoppers say “it’s a game-changer for tackling household chores.” Continue scrolling to see even more discounted vacuums, or head on over to Amazon to score additional Labor Day weekend savings. Bissell SportClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $175 $150 Kenmore Bagged Canister Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $280 $250 Black + Decker Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $40 Oreck Xl Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $229 $169 Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $230 $160 Eureka Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $222 $197 Dirt Devil Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $30 Bissell MutiClean Lift-Off Pet Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $237 $170 Dyson Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $600 $499 Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Buy on Amazon $266 $89 Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro Upright Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $160 Kenmore Cordless Stick Vacuum Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 $100 