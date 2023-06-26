To find the best label makers, we compared dozens of options, considering ease of use, overall value, portability, Bluetooth compatibility, keyboard type, label width, and power source. From portable options you can toss in your backpack to industrial models for small businesses, we found a label maker for every home.

“Label makers are the organized person's partner in crime,” says Katrina Teeple, the founder and CEO of Operation Organization. “They provide the finishing touch so that a system can be beautifully maintained,” she adds. In addition to helping us get organized, they help us stay organized. “Labels keep us honest when putting things back in the right place and serve as little reminders to take the time to keep a space tidy. They also serve as a road map around your home to help the whole family know where things are.”

When it comes to fast and easy ways to tidy up your home, few things are better than the instant gratification of a label maker. Whether you're organizing your pantry, rearranging your closet, decluttering your playroom, or getting crafty while scrapbooking, a label maker will quickly and effortlessly corral chaos.

Best Overall Label Maker Brother PT-P710BT P-Touch Cube Plus Label Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Adorama.com What Stands Out It’s sleeker than traditional handheld models and is incredibly intuitive to use—plus, it’s compatible with the full range of Google and Apple fonts. What Could Be Improved This pick doesn’t have a built-in keyboard. The Brother P-Touch Cube Plus stands out from all the other label makers we considered thanks to its exceptionally easy setup, Bluetooth capabilities, enormous font range, and aesthetic design. If you want a label maker with a built-in keyboard, don’t worry—we included some of them in this list, but ultimately, the benefits of this Bluetooth-compatible model swayed us. With this pick, you can wirelessly print from your smartphone, allowing maximum portability. That also means you can rely on spellcheck and voice-to-text, so there’s no need to worry about typos—whereas a mistake on a traditional label maker will require you to start over. The Brother P-Touch Cube Plus is expert-approved by Katrina Teeple, the owner of Operation Organization; she refers to this label maker as her “personal organizing sidekick.” While it’s a bit more expensive than other options, it’s a workhorse investment for anyone looking to organize their home or office. It’s compatible with 1/2- to 1-inch tape and boasts three Brother software to choose from, which allows you to bookmark your go-to fonts or rely on pre-made templates. Several of the software can also accommodate foreign languages. We also love that this model auto-cuts and looks far sleeker on a desk than your typical bulky, utilitarian handheld label maker. Price at time of publish: $100 Dimensions: 5 x 2.6 x 5 inches | Weight: 1.41 pounds | Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Max Label Width: 1 inch

Best Budget Label Maker Dymo Organizer Xpress Pro Embossing Label Maker 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out There’s an easy-peel tab on the end of the labels to help remove the backing. What Could Be Improved Manual typing takes some getting used to and requires more pressure than standard keyboards. If you want a straightforward label maker that will get the job done, opt for the Dymo Embossing Label Maker. This retro machine is reliable and relatively easy to maneuver once you get the hang of it. Though there’s a bit of a learning curve with manual typing, it still won out over the other affordable options we considered. To type, turn the wheel and press down; we suggest starting gently and increasing pressure from there. Keep in mind that there’s only one font, and it might not come out perfectly aligned, so this isn’t for those who want perfectly identical labels. But if you appreciate the vintage character of an embossed label and want an ultra-lightweight model, this is one of the most budget-friendly options on the market for basic labeling needs. Price at time of publish: $22 Dimensions: 6.25 x 8.38 x 3.75 inches | Weight: 0.3 pounds | Power Source: Manual | Max Label Width: 3/8 inch

Best Label Maker for Home Organization Brother PT-D202 P-Touch Home Personal Label Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kohls.com What Stands Out Templates like today’s date and various types of clothing are built-in for quick and convenient access. What Could Be Improved There are only 14 fonts available. The Brother P-Touch Home Personal Label Maker is a great value pick for its extensive range of built-in templates, making it easier to organize your home at the touch of a button. “Every house can benefit from owning a label maker," says Teeple. "It allows you to set and adjust organizational systems as you go through different seasons of life." Whether labeling items in your pantry or boxes for a big move, this portable and lightweight model makes it easy to identify them at a glance. It displays up to two lines at once on the LCD preview screen and can store up to 30 labels for easy access to your most commonly used designs. Just note that there are only 14 fonts available on the one-touch QWERTY keyboard—but you can still choose from 10 styles and over 600 symbols. Price at time of publish: $45 Dimensions: 6.5 x 6.1 x 2.7 inches | Weight: 1.1 pounds | Power Source: 6 AAA batteries | Max Label Width: 1/2 inch

Best Bluetooth Label Maker Niimbot D110 Label Maker Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out This Bluetooth model is lightweight, portable, and uses thermal printing, which reduces ink cartridge waste. What Could Be Improved You have to reconnect to Bluetooth within the app each time you use the printer. We love Bluetooth label makers because they use thermal printing rather than ink cartridges—which are expensive and less sustainable. The Niimbot D110 Label Maker Machine is excellent for anyone who wants to label as they move throughout the house or office thanks to its slim and lightweight design. It’s easy to pair your Apple or Android device via Bluetooth in the user-friendly app, allowing you to minimize waste by typing and previewing labels directly on your phone before printing. Unlike other apps, this one is so straightforward that you hardly even need the directions—the simple setup should have you printing in less than five minutes. The app comes with 19 fonts and can support various languages, plus emojis and symbols. Price at time of publish: $30 Dimensions: 2.76 x 3.94 x 0.79 inches | Weight: 0.44 pounds | Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Max Label Width: 5/8 inch

Best Label Maker for Crafters Cricut Joy 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target What Stands Out This pick can create custom fonts and cut individual shapes on various materials. What Could Be Improved It takes some time to figure out and learn. For the craft savant, look no further than the Cricut Joy. This label maker can create unique labels for just about everything, from the finishing touches on a scrapbook to creating a custom birthday card. The machine can write in custom fonts and cut individual shapes up to 4 feet long on over 50 different materials, including vinyl, cardstock, iron-on, and more. The printer syncs up to your smartphone in order to print whatever design you dream up. The Cricut Joy is ideal for anyone with a little patience and a lot of creative ideas—otherwise, it’s a bit cumbersome and expensive for basic labeling needs. Price at time of publish: $179 Dimensions: 8.5 x 5.5 x 4.25 inches | Weight: 3.9 pounds | Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Max Label Width: 4 inch

Best Label Maker for Teachers Dymo LabelManager 280 Label Maker 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Office Depot What Stands Out The QWERTY keyboard makes it quick and easy to type out labels on various tape sizes. What Could Be Improved There are only three fonts on the device, but you can use Bluetooth to access more. The Dymo LabelManager 280 Rechargeable Portable Label Maker creates streamlined files, notes, nametags, folder labels, toy bins, and more, as it’s compatible with labels 1/4 inch up to 1/2 inches wide. We love the convenient design, which is compact enough to be held in one hand and small enough to be tucked away in your desk when not in use. The easy-to-read LCD display screen features 14 characters and two lines at a time and can store up to 15 go-to labels for quick access. While the device only has three fonts, you can connect it to your Mac or PC via Bluetooth for a more customizable experience. Price at time of publish: $92 Dimensions: 8 x 4 x 2 inches | Weight: 1.59 pounds | Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Max Label Width: 1/2 incn

Best Handheld Label Maker Brother PT-H110 P-Touch Easy Handheld Label Maker 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy What Stands Out The keyboard is notably cushier and more comfortable to type on than other models. What Could Be Improved It requires batteries, whereas most of our picks on this list are rechargeable. If you want a label maker that’s as easy to use around the house as it is for projects on the go, opt for the Brother Easy Handheld Label Maker. At just 1 pound, it’s super lightweight and can create a range of laminated labels for indoor and outdoor use. The included tape features a split-back for easy, sticker-like application, and the device comes with a 1-year limited warranty for peace of mind. With room to store 15 frequently used labels, this is a great pick to handle all your household labeling needs. While it doesn’t connect to Bluetooth, it still offers over 250 built-in symbols, three fonts, and 14 frames. Our favorite part is the ultra-comfortable QWERTY keyboard, which requires less effort than other models to create your labels. While small enough to hold in one hand, we prefer to use two hands to avoid making any typos. Price at time of publish: $30 Dimensions: 8 x 4.3 x 2.2 inches | Weight: 1 pound | Power Source: 6 AA batteries | Max Label Width: 1/2 inch

Best Portable Label Maker Phomemo D30 Label Maker Machine Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out The futuristic design is as fashionable as it is functional, thanks to Bluetooth pairing, three-line printing, and more. What Could Be Improved Navigating the app entails a little bit of a learning curve, but is relatively easy after you read the directions and spend some time playing around with it. This might be the most stylish label maker on the market. It’s available in six vibrant colors, from classic white to pale pink to lilac. This tiny device fits in the palm of your hand and is roughly the same size as a phone, measuring just over 6 inches long. It’s sleek and lightweight enough for labeling on the move, and it has a rechargeable battery that makes it particularly portable, as you don’t need to worry about carrying backup batteries. The best part is that it can print up to three lines and comes with over 30 preloaded fonts and 1,600 symbols. The Bluetooth-compatible app is also capable of batch printing, making this a great choice for small businesses as well. Price at time of publish: $37 Dimensions: 6.1 x 3.54 x 1.65 inches | Weight: 0.5 pound | Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Max Label Width: 5/8 inch

Best Embossing Label Maker MoTex Embossing Label Maker Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out The cushioned, ergonomic handle offers a comfortable and secure hold. What Could Be Improved You need to apply firm pressure to get a clear imprint, so this isn’t great for children or those with limited mobility. Embossing label makers are an old-school option that delivers a retro flair to your labels. Whether crafting or tidying up your food storage containers, the raised-text look is a fun way to get organized. The MoTex Embossing Label Maker has a soft and comfortable grip thanks to an ergonomically-designed handle. Instead of relying on ink or thermal printing, this model requires you to line up the letter or symbol you want and apply pressure to punch it onto the tape. While it doesn't have as much variety as a Bluetooth-enabled device, the label maker stands out for its ability to use upper and lowercase letters and symbols like hearts and smiley faces. Price at time of publish: $26 Dimensions: 4.9 x 7.2 x 2.9 inches | Weight: 0.42 pound | Power Source: Manual | Max Label Width: 3/8 inch

Best Shipping Label Maker ASprink Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out This high-speed printer can create over 72 labels per minute. What Could Be Improved It weighs nearly 7 pounds, so this is best as a stationary printer. This Bluetooth-compatible label printer is ideal for small business owners who want a reliable pick for shipping labels. The ASprink Bluetooth Thermal Shipping Label Printer can be used with all sorts of labels, from envelopes to address or logo labels. With a speed of 150mm/s, it can spit out over 72 labels per minute and reliably creates crystal-clear labels even after 12 hours of continuous use. The app setup is simple and straightforward to navigate, and it’s quick and easy to sync it up to your Bluetooth or your computer using the USB cord, meaning you can handle all the typing and editing on your preferred device. Price at time of publish: $135 Dimensions: 9.06 x 6.42 x 6.5 inches | Weight: 6.98 pounds | Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Max Label Width: 4.6 inches