To find the best knife sharpeners, we researched dozens of options while considering factors like type, grit, ease of use, and price. In addition to McKoy, we consulted Gavin Fine, a chef and the owner of Fine Dining Restaurant Group, for his expert insight on using knife sharpeners.

“Every time you use your knife, the blade dulls just slightly," says Bri McKoy, the author of The Cook’s Book. "This is true for every stainless-steel knife. Over time the blade can become blunt, which is why the first time you use your knife you are able to slice through an apple with little to no effort, but by the 800th time that you use your knife you might feel as though you are sawing at a vegetable like an uncertified lumberjack. The great thing about stainless steel knives is they are very long-lasting and can maintain their razor-sharp edge by sharpening the knife every one to two months.”

When you use knives, the blades will inevitably become dull with time. A reliable knife sharpener keeps your blades precise for slicing, cutting, and dicing—making them look shiny and feel brand-new. Sharpened knives are better because they slice through foods faster and more precisely and are safer because they are less likely to slip.

The 10-inch tool gives you enough length to keep the knife at a consistent angle. To use it, hold it anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees. Because the steel is magnetic, metal particles may cling to it, so you’ll want to wipe it clean after every use. Like other honing rods, the tip at the bottom is round to help plant it firmly on your counter. We recommend placing a towel underneath to keep it more secure. Although this size can handle chef knives and butcher knives, if your knives are oversized, we recommend the 12-inch Wüsthof instead.

If your knives need light sharpening or routine touch-ups when it's time to cook, the Wüsthof 10-inch Sharpening Steel is a helpful tool to have on hand. While it may look intimidating to use, it’s actually an easy tool to use if you have the proper technique . This is an ideal sharpener for beginners because it has light grit, resulting in a smooth and polished edge every time.

You may not be able to use it with the largest knives in your collection.

The sides have a fine 6000-grit and a coarser 1000-grit made of aluminum oxide, which is a common material for sharpening stones. The stone is in a handcrafted bamboo base, giving it stability and a stylish flair. To use it, hold the knife at a 15- to 20-degree angle and sharpen your knife in small sections until the entire blade is covered.

While you don’t have to be an expert to sharpen your knives with this Sharp Pebble Whetstone, be prepared to learn how to properly use it for the best results. The stone’s abrasive surface is bonded, which means that instead of having to sharpen your knife with two separate stones, you get two different grits in a single block.

Overall, this sharpener is ideal for outdoor expeditions, though we wish it could adjust to lower angles for a more precise edge. The sharpener also comes with an easy guide and a three-year warranty.

It sharpens all blades at either 20 or 25 degrees, which is the best for durability and getting a consistently sharp edge. It’s also compact enough to slide into your pocket without feeling bulky.

Bring the Work Sharp Guided Field Sharpener on your next foray into the wild. It is an all-in-one sharpening and honing tool that lets you restore the edges of knives, axes, and more. Like regular knife sharpeners, it has a coarse (220-grit) and a fine side (600-grit) that keep your knife or blade razor-sharp. It also has a ceramic honing rod with an extra groove to sharpen fish hooks and a smaller ceramic rod for serrated knives.

Like most sharpeners, it has a collection tray at the base for metal filings that drop off the blade. However, the tray on this pick is smaller than most, so you may have to empty it more frequently. This sharpener also has a three-year warranty.

Many sharpeners can handle serrated knives, but the Sharpal 191H isn't one of them. This multi-functional tool can sharpen serrated kitchen knives, outdoor knives, and scissors. It features three slots including a coarse carbide side for dull blades, a fine ceramic grit side for serrated knives, and a third slot for sharpening scissors. In terms of size, the sharpener is less than 3 inches tall, so you can store it in a drawer and save space on your kitchen countertop. For safety, it has a suction base to keep the sharpener from shifting while in use.

Instead of individual suction pads, the bottom of the tool has a non-slip cushion to ensure it stays in place. Plus, it has a hefty handle, so it feels safe to hold and use. Since it is a budget sharpener, it may wear down more quickly than a high-end pick.

If you’re new to sharpening and don’t want to overcomplicate the process, opt for the Priority Chef Diamond Coated Sharpener. This affordable manual sharpener is versatile and can sharpen straight and serrated blades in just a few swipes. It has a diamond-coated slot, which, although not as high quality as a 100 percent diamond abrasive, is less likely to wear down than other abrasives. It also has a ceramic sharpener that is excellent for polishing and removing damage from the knife blade.

It might not be as durable as other picks on the list.

The sharpening angle is pre-set (like most electric sharpeners) so you won’t have the flexibility to choose your preferred angle. To ensure the sharpener doesn’t shift or slip, it has three suction pads that hold it firmly in place. This pick also comes with a one-year limited warranty.

The sharpening process is pretty simple: set the sharpening mode to coarse or fine, then pull the knife back and forth several times through each slot on both sides. There are small bins at the bottom for any metal shavings.

If you need a sharpener that won’t remove a lot of metal from your knife blade , look no further than the EverSharp Electric Knife Sharpener from Presto. This two-stage electric sharpener is able to sharpen almost every type of knife including alloy, carbon, and stainless steel. This pick has a coarse and fine side with sapphirite—a man-made material almost as hard as diamonds. You can use it on serrated and non-serrated blades.

It uses sapphirite to make a sharp edge, but a diamond abrasive is even better.

The sharpener has four slots with coarse and fine grits—a high-tensile Tungsten steel slot for scissors and knives, a diamond abrasive slot to polish and restore blade damage, and a ceramic slot for shine and sheen. Although you can sharpen a wide range of knives with this pick, avoid ceramic or serrated knives. The sharpening steels can also rust when exposed to water, so check that your knives are completely dry before inserting them. While sharpening your knives with the Longzon makes your job easier, it may take time and practice to master the technique.

Electric sharpeners are convenient, but if you want more control while you sharpen your knife, opt for a manual knife sharpener like the 4-in-1 Longzon Knife Sharpener. This sharpener is easy to hold, perfect for routine touch-ups, and can sharpen dangerously dull blades. The Longzon is as easy to use as any electric sharpener but allows you to control the pressure and angle.

Sharpening your knife in each slot takes only a few seconds. Once you turn on the motor, pull the blade through three to four times on each side to get the sharpness you need.

You can use this sharpener for various knife types including chef and bread knives , but not kitchen shears or ceramic knives. This Chef’s Choice features built-in 20-degree angle guides, so you get the right position for sharpening every time.

If you want to make your old knives feel brand-new, consider the Chef’s Choice Model 130 Electric Knife Sharpener. This option uses 100 percent medium diamond abrasives that quickly and easily sharpen your blades. Additionally, it features steel sharpeners that create two types of finishes: a polished option for general cutting and a micro-serrated finish for cutting meat.

One of the biggest advantages of the Kitchen IQ 50009 is its small and compact size. It fits in the palm of your hand, and you can easily stow it away inside a kitchen drawer or cabinet. The only downside is that the sharpening stones wear out quickly, so you may have to replace this sharpener more frequently.

The coarse side is made of carbide, which is not as long-lasting as a diamond surface but still effectively sharpens dull blades. The other side has a ceramic rod for everyday touch-ups and polishing. For added safety, it has a V-edge grip that makes it easy to sharpen without getting your fingers in the way. This edge also prevents knives (especially large ones) from damaging your counter while you pull it through the sharpener.

For casual kitchen use, the affordable KitchenIQ 50009 Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener can keep your blades sharp for slicing meat, vegetables, or fruit. Plus, you can use this budget two-stage sharpener on straight and serrated knives.

If you spend a lot of time cooking at home, this sharpener saves you the headache of replacing your knives frequently. Just be conscious that its motor will automatically shut down if it overheats, so you might want to take breaks between sharpening sessions to protect it from burnout. Keep in mind that it’s not designed to sharpen scissors and has no slot for them, either.

To use it, run your blade through the electric sharpener a few times before switching to the manual one for the final polishing touch. The sharpener shaves metal off at 20 degrees, the ideal sharpening angle for most knives. However, it is loud, so it might give you an earache if you have a lot of sharpening to do.

The Chef’s Choice Hybrid Knife sharpener has dual manual and electric functions and coarse diamond-abrasive wheels for a sharp, long-lasting edge. You can use this sharpener on straight-edge knives like chef's knives , Asian-style knives, and serrated-edge knives without extra lubrication.

Final Verdict

Our favorite knife sharpener is the Chef’s Choice Hybrid Knife Sharpener. It offers manual and electric functions, so you can decide how you want to sharpen your blades. We also like the Kitchen IQ 50009—this basic two-stage sharpener is affordable and compact, making it ideal for small spaces.

How to Shop for Knife Sharpeners Like a Pro

Type

The most common knife sharpeners are manual knife sharpeners, electric knife sharpeners, sharpening stones (or whetstones), and honing rods.

“Pull-through knife sharpeners (also known as manual knife sharpeners) are generally the most inexpensive sharpener and very easy to store," says Bri McKoy, the author of The Cook’s Book. "It’s a handheld sharpener with a coarse and fine option for sharpening your blade. You simply pull the blade through this hand-held sharpener a few times. You can use it every 1–2 months. This is what I have and I love it.”

“Electric knife sharpeners are an easy and convenient way to sharpen your knife but they will cost a little bit more and can be bigger than a pull-through knife sharpener," McKoy says. “Simply run your blade through it and it will do the work of sharpening for you. This can take less time than a pull-through sharpener because of the power in it being electric.”

A honing rod is made of steel and has a handle at the bottom for a firm grip. “It's slightly different than sharpening a knife because it re-aligns the 'teeth' of the blade so that they are all going the same direction,” says McKoy. “A honing rod also clears up any areas where the metal has been flattened (at the micro-level, of course).”

“On the other hand, sharpening is the process of removing material from the knife to re-create the original edge,” she says. “In general, you should hone your blade every couple of times you use it and sharpen it only a couple of times a year.”

Sharpening stones or whetstones are another option. They are made of abrasive materials such as aluminum oxide or diamond and are a manual option, so you have to hold the blade of your knife against the stone and grind for a smooth edge.

Grit Type

The grit refers to how coarse or fine a knife sharpener is. Coarse grits can remove chips and other damage from knife blades, while fine grits are for polishing and sharpening the blade's edge. Most manual and electric knife sharpeners include both types in their sharpening guides.

But how do you know which one to use? “It really depends on the state of your knife,” says Gavin Fine, chef and the owner of Fine Dining Restaurant Group. “I’d recommend a coarse grit for knives that have chips and nicks and have not been sharpened in a while or have been pretty damaged from frequent use. If your knife is in pretty good condition, a fine grit will be best to sharpen the edge and give the knife a good polish and a great finish.”

Sharpening stones also have grits as a sharpening marker. If your stone has less than 1000 grit, it’s coarse enough to shave off damaged metal from your knife. Fine grits range from 4000 to 8000, which is what you need for a sharp, finished edge.

Ease of Use

While knife sharpeners can be easy to use, it may take some practice to master your technique. You might want to sharpen cheaper knives before trying your hand at more expensive blades in your kitchen.

“I personally like to make sure a knife sharpener has a very stable base and is going to help me sharpen my knives safely and with minimal effort,” says Fine. “Because I use a variety of knives, at home or at my restaurants, I like to make sure I select a knife sharpener with an adjustable angle so I can use it for all types of knives.”

Questions You Might Ask

Are knife sharpeners better than stones?

The best knife sharpener ultimately depends on your comfort and skill level. Stones can give the best result when it comes to sharpening the blade of a knife, according to McKoy. “But it can be easy to destroy the blade of a knife if you are not trained in, or skilled with using a stone for sharpening your knife,” she says. “If you are drawn to using a stone, make sure to do research on how to properly use one… For the home cook who wants a foolproof way to regularly sharpen their knife, I recommend a pull-through sharpener.”

“For at-home sharpening, I like to use a whetstone. It’s nothing fancy, but it is a consistently excellent way to sharpen your knife exactly to your preference,” says Fine. “When I have time and don’t mind a bit of elbow grease, I really enjoy using a whetstone to sharpen my knives. It’s a slower, more time-consuming process but I find that my knives stay sharp longer.”

Are knife sharpeners worth it?

“Absolutely! They are relatively affordable and long-lasting,” says McKoy. “Every knife, including high-end knives, dulls over time. But taking a few minutes every few months to run your knife through a pull-through sharpener will keep the blade sharp and working for you.”

How much should you expect to spend on a knife sharpener?

The prices of knife sharpeners vary based on their type and features. Manual knife sharpeners are the cheapest—you can find them for as little as $10. Electric versions are more expensive and typically cost anywhere from $25 to over $100. Honing rods and sharpening stones are mid-priced, and you can usually find a quality option for around $60.

How do I know when I need to sharpen my knife?

“A simple way is to take a piece of printer paper and run your knife down the center of it (it will help if someone can hold the paper while you do this)," says McKoy. "If the knife slices right through the paper like butter, your knife does not need to be sharpened. If you run your knife through the paper and it snags or cannot get through the paper without leaving a jagged trail, it’s time to sharpen your knife!”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Nor’adila Hepburn, a contributing writer for Real Simple. To find the best knife sharpeners, we researched and evaluated options while considering type, grit type, and ease of use. For expert tips, we consulted Gavin Fine, a chef, and owner of the Fine Dining Restaurant Group, and Bri McKoy, the author of The Cook’s Book.

