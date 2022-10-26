The 9 Best Kitchen Trash Cans of 2022

Our top pick for the best kitchen trash can is the iTouchless 13-Gallon Wings Lid Sensor Trash Can . It has a modern stainless steel exterior with an innovative odor filter, and a safety lid that can keep pets and kids out. This touchless trash can opens hands (and feet) free via a sensor, and its 13-gallon capacity is big enough to cater to even large kitchen needs.

Craig Hoareau, owner of A Tidy Mind , a professional organizing and decluttering services company, suggests choosing a kitchen trash can that suits both the size of the kitchen and your lifestyle. “If you cook every day for a large family, avoid smaller trash cans that will fill up quickly and potentially overflow,” Hoareau says. “Those with small kitchens could opt for trash cans with different compartments for recycling and waste, and slim-line options can further help to save space in a compact kitchen.”

Many kitchen trash cans nowadays have sleek finishes and minimalist designs to perfectly blend into any kitchen decor style . Whether you like to keep your recycling and compost bins separate , or have one kitchen trash can that can house any and all waste, there are many options available to suit any need.

No kitchen is complete without an appropriate trash can to properly dispose of the waste that the average kitchen accumulates in a day. Though they’re not, by any stretch of the imagination, something you’d particularly want to draw attention to, kitchen trash cans are an essential kitchen item and, thankfully, often less of an eyesore than they used to be.

Best Overall Kitchen Trash Can: iTouchless 13 Gallon Wings Lid Sensor Trash Can Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a more hygienic approach to kitchen waste. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to have to remember to change the batteries in their trash can. Our top pick for the best kitchen trash can, the iTouchless 13-Gallon Wings Lid Sensor Trash Can, not only looks great, but is also super functional and great at containing odors. Its slim-line aesthetic and brushed stainless steel outer make it a perfect fit in any kitchen, no matter the decor style. The best thing about this trash can is its motion sensor activation which opens the top wing-like doors to reveal the waste, so you won’t have to come into contact with it—which is especially helpful when cooking. The top can’t be opened by kids or pets, so you don't have to worry about coming home to a house full of trash. The odor control system works with a natural activated carbon filter that absorbs and neutralizes odors for a cleaner feeling (and smelling) kitchen. You can even keep this trash can under a counter because it only needs an extra 4.4 inches of clearance when opened. If the 13-gallon option is too small for your family’s needs, it also comes in a larger 18-gallon version. Price at time of publish: $110 Product Details: Size: 16.3 x 10.4 x 22.6 inches

16.3 x 10.4 x 22.6 inches Capacity: 13 gallons

13 gallons Material: Stainless steel

Best Budget Kitchen Trash Can: Rubbermaid 13-Gallon Classic Premium Step-On Trash Can Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it’s for: People who want a fuss-free trash can that is easy to clean. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer the sturdiness of a metal trash can. It may not have a high-end look or motion-sensor opening, but the Rubbermaid Classic 13-gallon Trash Can offers supreme durability and hand-free opening thanks to its large step-on pedal. It’s super easy to clean as it’s made from a strong plastic and resin, which means you can take it outside and hose it down or spray it with an antibacterial kitchen cleaner if you’re inside. It comes in either a metal-mimicking gray finish or a plain black color, and it has a smooth exterior that’s easy to wipe down. There’s a convenient inner plastic bucket that can easily be removed to change trash bags or when cleaning your trash can, and the step-on pedal, in addition to being sturdy and functional, provides a nice design touch. There’s also a liner lock feature that keeps the bags securely in place. This budget trash can is also suitable for use as a recycling bin, or to hold other necessities like pet food. Despite being slightly tapered at the bottom, it still holds a full 13 gallons and is a great affordable trash can option for a busy family kitchen. Price at time of publish: $45 Product Details: Size: 14.6 x 17.5 x 24.8 inches

14.6 x 17.5 x 24.8 inches Capacity: 13 gallons

13 gallons Material: Plastic

Best Splurge Kitchen Trash Can: Brabantia Bo Touch Bin Hi Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who want a trash can they can easily clean around and under. Who it isn’t for: People who want to be able to open their trash without touching the lid. The days of wanting to keep the kitchen trash bin concealed from view will well and truly be over once you get yourself the attractive and stylish Brabantia Bo Touch Bin Hi. This item is pretty enough to keep out on display, and it’s super functional too, thanks to its large size and easy touch-top opening. Its four legs give it a handy lift off the floor, making it easy to sweep and mop under it for ultimate kitchen hygiene. There are two handles on either side so you can move it around effortlessly if need be, and it also comes in matte steel, mineral concrete, or white shades to suit all kitchen styles. The lid closes tightly so pets and small ones won’t be able to get in, and the inner plastic bucket is removable so you can clean it with ease. This might be a pricey kitchen trash can but it’s durable and looks fabulous, plus the company offers an impressive 10-year full residential warranty, too. Price at time of publish: $262 Product Details: Size: 32.1 x 21.5 x 12.3 inches

32.1 x 21.5 x 12.3 inches Capacity: 16 gallons

16 gallons Material: Steel The 19 Best Kitchen Cabinet Organizers for Every Storage Need

Most Versatile Kitchen Trash Can: Joseph Joseph Totem Max 60L Waste & Recycling Bin Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who want an easier way to recycle and compost. Who it isn’t for: Big families who need a lot of space for their day-to-day trash collection. You can instantly see what makes this trash can a bestseller, thanks to its stylish, innovative, and extremely practical design. With two containers, one stacked on top of the other, it saves space while still having plenty of room for all your trash and recycling. This 16-gallon capacity trash can is available in various colors to suit your kitchen decor scheme, including graphite, black, and a light stone, in addition to the classic stainless steel option. In the top compartment, you’ll even find a smaller 3-liter caddy for compost that has its own lid to contain odors, and it’s also removable so you can take it over to your counter to scrape in any waste as you cook, or to the sink for easy cleaning. There’s a clever stink-trapping system inside the can’s top lid that houses a replaceable carbon filter. Both bins can also come out easily from the structure when it’s time to wash them. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Size: 15.3 x 14.4 x 32 inches

15.3 x 14.4 x 32 inches Capacity: 16 gallons total

16 gallons total Material: Stainless steel, aluminum, plastic

Best Dual Compartment Kitchen Trash Can: Songmics Dual Trash Can Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a simple, hands-free solution to trash and recycling. Who it isn’t for: People who are short on space. For those who prefer to have their recycling and trash all in one convenient place, this Songmics dual-container trash can is basically two bins in one. Though it’s technically one unit, it houses two separate bins, each with its own hinged lid and durable metal foot pedal for opening. This hardy and durable trash can is made from a strong stainless steel which is rust-resistant and easy to clean. It’s fingerprint-resistant too, so it looks cleaner for longer. The lids are soft-closing so you won’t get that annoying bang every time you release the pedal. They also close flush to the rest of the trash can and firmly shut, so can’t be pried open by pets. This feature also makes them more airtight so that no odors escape and waft into your home. Each bin contains a separate removable inner plastic bucket with handle so you can lift it out to change liners or for cleaning. It also comes in several stylish colors if stainless steel isn’t your favorite, including almond, black, white, brown, and gray. Price at time of publish: $140 Product Details: Size: 23.1 x 12.6 x 25.6 inches

23.1 x 12.6 x 25.6 inches Capacity: 16 gallons

16 gallons Material: Powder-coated steel, plastic

Best Large Kitchen Trash Can: Glad 20-Gallon Plastic Step Trash Can Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it’s for: People with large families who often find their bins overflowing. Who it isn’t for: Small families or people who do a lot of recycling and composting. For some families, a petite little kitchen trash can just won’t cut it. If you’re dealing with a lot of kitchen waste on a daily basis, you’ll need a bin that can keep up with your demands and won’t fill up or overflow, requiring several trips to your outdoor trash cans on a daily basis. The Glad Kitchen Trash Can has a whopping 20-gallon capacity, and, for a basic plastic trash can, looks quite sleek and provides a universally minimal look. It comes in either gray or black. It features a step-on pedal that opens the large lid, and is made from recycled materials. The lid has a mechanism to keep open when changing the liner—or while you’re doing your weekly fridge clean out. There are two bag rings that pop up to keep your liners in place too. It’s a simple, fuss-free bin that's easy to clean and can cater to busy kitchens. Price at time of publish: $56 Product Details: Size: 19 x 16 x 27.8 inches

19 x 16 x 27.8 inches Capacity: 20 gallons

20 gallons Material: Plastic The 9 Best Meal Prep Containers of 2022

Best Small Kitchen Trash Can: Amazon Basics 7.9-Gallon Trash Can Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who have a small kitchen space and want a slick, easy-to-use trash can. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t love the stainless steel look. As our top pick for those with smaller kitchens, the Amazon Basics 7.9-Gallon Trash Can has a slim-line frame that, while compact, can still hold plenty of trash. If space is an issue in your kitchen, this bin measures only 11.8 inches in depth, so you can slide it up next to the cabinets sideways to take up even less room. The stainless steel exterior is fingerprint- and smudge-resistant to avoid it looking grubby. The plastic inner compartment, in addition to keeping the stainless steel safe and clean, slides in and out easily for bag removal and replacement. The bag can slot into a hole in the side to keep it secure, and the lid closes softly and is practically silent. The lid can also stay open too without you having to keep your foot on the pedal. It’s sturdy, looks chic and modern, and is a great option for 2-3 person households. Price at time of publish: $75 Product Details: Size: 25 x 11.8 x 13.8 Inches

25 x 11.8 x 13.8 Inches Capacity: 7.9 gallons

7.9 gallons Material: Stainless steel

Best Slim Kitchen Trash Can: simplehuman 40-Liter Slim Step Can Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who are short on space and need a slim-line trash can to maximize space. Who it isn’t for: People who would rather not have a plastic trash can. If you don’t have a lot of room to space, but a teeny tiny kitchen trash can simply won’t fit your lifestyle, a slim-line option is the way to go. This 10.6-gallon number by simplehuman holds an impressive amount of waste while still being only 10 inches wide and able to slot into smaller gaps in your kitchen, remaining discreet and out of the way. If you place it into the small space in between an appliance and cabinet, for instance, the handy wheels help it slide in and out with ease. The lid is lockable, too, to make sure your little ones or pets don’t decide to dig in, but you can also keep the lid open without having to step on the pedal if you need to throw out a bunch of leftovers, let’s say. Though the brand has its own custom-fit Code K liners that fit perfectly into this bin, regular 13-gallon bin liners will also fit. The lid closes silently and the strong steel pedal has been designed to, as per the company, withstand over 150,000 steps. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Size: 18.6 x 10.1 x 24.9 inches

18.6 x 10.1 x 24.9 inches Capacity: 10.5 gallons

10.5 gallons Material: Plastic