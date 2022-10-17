The 10 Best Kitchen Towels of 2022

Functional kitchen towels can make all the difference when it comes to keeping your kitchen clean . The best kitchen towels are versatile, absorbent, and quick-drying—and as functional as they are attractive. We researched dozens of kitchen towels, plus spoke to to Leslie Reichert, the Green Cleaning Coach and author of The Joy of Green Cleaning , to come up with the best options for every cleaning need. Reichert says she likes to prioritize options that are white so that they can be bleached. But regardless of which color you choose, it’s important to keep your kitchen towels clean for the best results: “I recommend changing [kitchen towels] out daily,” says Reichert. She also notes that you can toss in a little hydrogen peroxide to kill germs as well. Our top pick, the Williams Sonoma Classic Stripe Towels , are ideal for the kitchen because they're both absorbent and quick to dry. Plus, the towels come in a classic stripe design that adds a pop of color to any space. Find more of our kitchen towel recommendations below, as well as expert tips on how to choose the right kitchen towels for your needs.

Best Overall Kitchen Towels: Williams Sonoma Classic Stripe Towels Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma Who it’s for: People who want functional towels with an understated design. Who it isn’t for: People who want towels in solid colors.



The understated design of these towels is complemented by the Turkish cotton material that is both soft and fast-drying. They feature a rotating pinstripe-waffle knit design that makes them great for cleaning up tough spills or soaking up excess water left over on clean dishes. Plus, they’re Standard 100 certified by Oeko-Tex, which means they have been tested and found to be free of potentially harmful substances. The towels also come with a handy little loop that makes them easy to hang up to dry. They are sold as a set of four and come in a variety of colors ranging from Geranium Pink to Lemon Yellow, as well as a multi-color pack, which is great if you’re looking to completely refresh your kitchen towels with new and colorful options. Price at time of publish: From $22 for 4-pack



Product Details: Material: Turkish cotton

Turkish cotton Towels Included: 4

4 Size: 30 x 20 inches



Best Budget Kitchen Towels: Aunt Martha’s Vintage Dish Towels Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People looking for a simple and effective kitchen towel. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t like vintage design, or people who want a thicker towel.



These cotton kitchen towels are the perfect solution to all of your kitchen cleanup woes. They are sizable enough to cover a lot of surface area if you’ve spilled something, and they come equipped with a nice little loop that is perfect for hanging them up to dry. The background color is slightly off-white, which gives the towels a vintage feel. They have four stripes along the ends in red, green, yellow and blue. You can also buy them in single colors if you are trying to match dishes or other kitchenware. The edges are also all hemmed, which will keep them from fraying with time and wear. The towels come in a set of three and are super cost-effective at less than $3 per towel, which makes them ideal if you need to purchase more than one set. Price at time of publish: $10 for 3-pack Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Towels Included: 3

3 Size: 28 x 18 inches



Most Absorbent Kitchen Towels: Kitinjoy Kitchen Towels Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People with kids or pets—or anyone who finds themselves cleaning up a lot of spills. Who it isn’t for: People who want patterned kitchen towels.



If your main priority when looking for kitchen towels is absorbency, you will absolutely love the Kitinjoy Kitchen Towels. They feature a hollow honeycomb knit weave that will clean up even your biggest spills—and since the weave is hollow, it dries incredibly quickly. The brand touts that even after six months of use, the towels are still some of the most absorbent options on the market.



Another great feature of these towels is that they come in a number of solid color options (though no patterns), including white, which you can easily clean by adding a bit of bleach to the washing machine when you launder them. These towels are also super soft, but the waffle knit texture gives them just the right amount of abrasiveness to scrub away stains or spills. Finally, they come in a set of 4, making them a great value—especially given how long they will last. Price at time of publish: From $17 for 4-pack Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Towels Included: 4

4 Size: 28 x 13 inches



Best Quick-Drying Kitchen Towels: Food52 Five Two Essential Kitchen Towels 4.9 Food52 View On Food52 View On Schoolhouse.com View On Zola Who it’s for: People who want kitchen towels that come in two complementary weaves. Who it isn’t for: People who aren't in a position to spend a lot on kitchen towels.



The Five Two Essential Kitchen Towels are both stylish and functional. They feature a large checker pattern over a white background, and the pattern is available in six different colors. The towels come in two complementary designs for tackling all your drying needs: a utility towel and a flour sack towel. The utility towels (available in a set of two) have a thicker weave that is designed to be more absorbent and extra-durable for sopping up spills (or even for using as an oven mitt in a pinch). The flour-sack towels (available in a set of four) are designed for drying delicate dishes, such as glassware, without leaving behind lint or scratches. For the best of both worlds, go with the multi-pack that includes five flour sack towels and five utility towels. This set can tackle any kitchen task before you, from sopping up serious spills to drying even the most delicate dishes. Both towels are made from pre-washed cotton, so they’re extra absorbent, and each features a handy hanging loop for drying. Price at time of publish: From $35 for 2-pack Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Towels Included: 2, 4, or 10

2, 4, or 10 Size: 30 x 20 inches



Best Cotton Kitchen Towels: Sur La Table Striped Kitchen Towels, Set of 3 4.5 Courtesy of Sur la Table View On Sur La Table Who it’s for: People who want different types of kitchen towels in a single set. Who it isn’t for: People who want solid, not striped, towels.



If you like the classic candy striped look, these striped kitchen towels are for you. They are available in a total of 10 colors so that you can coordinate them to your decor. The set includes three towels, two of which are basketweave and one of which is twill. The basketweave option has a little more texture, which would be great for scrubbing stains or spills, while the twill weave is super smooth and is sure to dry super quickly.



These towels also include a loop at the corner so that you can hang them up for faster drying. The only downside of these towels is that the manufacturer recommends that people wash them in cold water and on your laundry machine’s gentle cycle. While you may be able to skirt around these rules, these instructions aren’t ideal for sanitizing towels. Price at time of publish: $22 for 3-pack Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Towels Included: 3

3 Size: 28 x 20 inches



Best Linen Kitchen Towels: Magic Linen Waffle Kitchen Towel Magic Linen View On Etsy View On Magiclinen.com Who it’s for: People who want absorbent and lint-free kitchen towels. Who it isn’t for: People who want to buy their kitchen towels as a set.



This linen-cotton blend towel is sure to become your new household favorite. Made with naturally antimicrobial linen, each towel has a laidback design that's elevated with a bright pop of color. There's nothing boring about this towel—it comes in 13 colors, including neutrals (like light gray and sandy beige) and more unusual hues (like pistachio green and redwood). The soft linen fibers are excellent for drying and polishing delicate dishes without leaving behind any lint. Plus, they’re quick to dry and very absorbent. But keep in mind that linen kitchen towels typically come with a higher price tag—while this towel is more budget-friendly than other linen options, it's still not the cheapest option around (and take note that this style is sold individually rather than in a set). Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: Material: Linen, cotton

Linen, cotton Towels Included: 1

1 Size: 27 x 20 inches



Best Microfiber Kitchen Towels: Hyer Kitchen Microfiber Dish Towels Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want an extra-absorbent and durable towel for sopping up spills. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer the more elegant look of cotton or linen towels.



Microfiber has a sumptuous-feeling texture that is incredibly absorbent. This fabric is a blend of polyester and polyamide, which is a type of nylon. Since the fibers are so fine, they are more porous and dry faster. In fact, microfiber can absorb up to six times its own weight in liquid. The brand says that the absorbency will also increase with each and every trip through the washing machine.



These towels come in a pack of eight and are available in six different colors, each of which has a striped design. They are generously sized to clean up even larger spills and the blend of fibers also allows them to be super durable, so you don’t have to worry about being gentle with them. Price at time of publish: From $18 for 8-pack Product Details: Material: Microfiber

Microfiber Towels Included: 8

8 Size: 26 x 18 inches

Best Waffle Kitchen Towels: Hawkins New York Essential Waffle Dish Towels Food52 View On Food52 View On Hawkinsnewyork.com View On Luluandgeorgia.com Who it’s for: People who want functional kitchen towels with a modern and natural design. Who it isn’t for: People who want plush kitchen towels.



These little waffle knit towels come in the trendiest solid colors, as well as six different color combos, such as blush and terracotta or mustard and bronze. They are made of cotton and feature a low-profile waffle knit weave that is ideal for both scrubbing and drying spills.

They are ultra-absorbent, and their 100 percent cotton construction and honeycomb pattern help them dry quickly. The raw hem helps them maintain a natural aesthetic that is incredibly charming. And if you fall in love with the dish towels, they come in a bath towel version, too. Price at time of publish: $28 for 2-pack Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Towels Included: 2

2 Size: 28 x 21 inches

Best Flour Sack Kitchen Towels: King Arthur Flour Sack Towels King Arthur View On Kingarthurbaking.com Who it’s for: People who want a cost-effective and versatile set of kitchen towels. Who it isn’t for: People who want the most absorbent towels they can find. Flour sack towels look absolutely timeless and they are versatile options for everything from soaking up spills to drying dishes, thanks to their low-lint design. And because they are thinner than many other types of kitchen towels, they can also be useful for food prep, such as drying delicate herbs or covering rising dough. The King Arthur Flour Sack Towels are white with a red stripe around the bottom that adds a little dash of detail that will still pair easily with lots of different styles of decor. These towels also have a cotton hanging loop, which helps them dry super quickly. Since they are made of cotton, they are fast-drying and easy to clean. The other nice thing about these towels is that they come in a set of four for only $15, which makes it easy to restock your entire kitchen if needed. They are machine-washable, however due to the red stripe around the edges, they are not bleach-friendly. Price at time of publish: $15 for 4-pack

Product Details: Material: Cotton

Cotton Towels Included: 4

4 Size: 30 x 20 inches

