The 8 Best Kitchen Scales of 2023

It’s rather impressive for the price, but that’s what we’ve come to expect from Etekcity. In fact, a total of four Etekcity scales made our list because of their impressive weighing/measuring capabilities and other helpful features that make meal prep easier and more accurate.

We researched the best kitchen scales, evaluating them on their ease of use, weight capacity, units of measurement, and size. Our top pick is the Etekcity EK6015 Digital Kitchen Scale , which has a clear display and easily converts to a number of different measurements, including ounces, fluid ounces, pounds, grams, and milliliters.

“However, if you had measured by weight using a scale, the amount will always be the same, and your final products will come out better and more consistent,” he says, noting the pros always weigh their ingredients.

“Kitchen scales are essential for any cook or baker,” says Stephen Chavez , chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education. He says that when recipes don’t come out as expected, much of the blame can be put on inaccurate ingredient measurement by volume. It’s far too easy to incorrectly measure a cup of flour, for example, depending on whether you scoop the flour, sift it, or pack the cup with it.

Some recipes are flexible enough to permit a dash of this, a pinch of that. But if you’re a baker who needs more precise measurements or a health-conscious home chef tracking macros and other nutritional data, a kitchen scale is your go-to gadget for meal and dessert prep.

Best Overall Kitchen Scale Etekcity EK6015 Digital Kitchen Scale 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Etekcity.com Who it’s for: People who want an accurate, easy-to-use scale for everyday recipes. Who it isn’t for: People who need a scale with a larger surface or higher weight capacity. This scale is made from 304 food-grade stainless steel, so you can safely measure liquids, solid foods, and other small items. Convert to your preferred measuring unit—including ounces, fluid ounces, pounds, milliliters, or grams—so you can follow along with any recipe you choose. Using a bowl or plate to weigh food? Engage the tare function—which resets the scale to zero—so you can subtract the weight of the container for an accurate reading. This sleek digital scale allows you to weigh up to 5 kilograms/11 pounds in 1-gram increments for accuracy. The backlit LCD digital display makes it easy to see the total of whatever food or ingredients you’re weighing. The displayed weight remains on for 30 seconds, so you won’t miss it if you’re checking on something in the oven while you’re weighing ingredients. Don’t worry–you’ll conserve the battery (powered by two AAA batteries, included) with the auto-off function that turns off the scale after two minutes of being idle. It comes in a stainless steel finish or choose from black, green, white, and pink. Price at time of publish: $14 Product Details: Dimensions (L x W x H): 7.3 x 5.7 x 0.6 inches

Best Budget Kitchen Scale Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Digital Kitchen Scale 5 Courtesy by Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want a budget-friendly scale that’s accurate for most purposes. Who it isn’t for: People who need a wider selection of measurement units. If you’re new to kitchen scales or don’t require the use of one very often, you can’t go wrong with this budget-friendly Amazon Basics model. The stainless steel design likely matches at least some of your kitchen appliances, which is a nice plus. The screen is wide and clear, so there’s no squinting to see the total of the ingredients you’re weighing. It features advanced sensors to weigh ingredients quickly and accurately—perfect for precise recipes or meal planning. It’s not complicated at all to get this up and running out of the box, especially since there’s two AAA batteries included, too. Just tap the power button, which also doubles as the tare function, so you can easily subtract the weight of any container you might be using. The other button converts the units of measurement to ounces, pounds, milliliters, or grams. The plastic parts are BPA-free and food safe, so you can feel confident cooking and baking with this simple Amazon Basics scale. Price a time of publish: $11 Product Details: Dimensions (L x W x H): 8.7 x 7 x 1.2 inches

Best Kitchen Scale With Bowl Etekcity EK5250 Digital Kitchen Scale with Bowl Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Etekcity.com Who it’s for: People who often measure wet ingredients in addition to dry. Who it isn’t for: People with limited storage space who’d prefer to use an existing bowl in their cupboard. Not all ingredients can easily be measured on the flat surface of a scale. For small batches of wet or dry ingredients, a bowl comes in handy. And while you can always grab one from your own cupboard, it’s nice when a kitchen scale comes with a coordinating bowl, like this one from Etekcity. The BPA-free plastic bowl is removable, making it easy not only for cleanup and storage but to make it more flexible for weighing food directly on the scale. Two buttons make it easy to operate this scale—the power button also is the tare function, and the other button allows you to select your desired measurement units. This scale has dual increments that measure either within 0.1 grams for ingredients under 1,000 grams or within a gram for ingredients up to 5,000 grams in weight. The accuracy of the scale allows you to use it for any kitchen measurements, as well as hair color, postage, jewelry, and any other small weighing tasks that demand precision. A large backlit display makes it easy to see the total weight. It comes in five different colors—arctic silver, blue, chili red, dark black, and sky blue—so you can complement your existing kitchen decor. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Dimensions (L x W x H): 8.4 x 6.7 x 1.3 inches

Best Small Kitchen Scale Maxus Digital Pocket Scale Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a scale that can accurately measure small ingredients, such as herbs and spices. Who it isn’t for: People looking to measure portions larger than a half pound. Some recipes call for a pinch of this or a dash of that. But when precision is the main ingredient, you need a scale that can measure small amounts with great accuracy. This Maxus scale is not only ideal for the precise measuring of minuscule ingredients like herbs and spices, but it’s also good for measuring coins and jewelry, too. It’s highly precise and measures within a 1/100th of a gram or 1/1000th of an ounce. Despite its small size, it has a clear display, so you can easily see the total weight. And while it’s not difficult to use, there are instructions for weighing, taring, and calibration right inside the flip top lid which closes down when you’re finished for easy storage. The Maxus is powered by two AAA batteries and has an automatic turnoff function when it’s not in use. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Dimensions (L x W x H): 5 x 2.9 x 0.67 inches

200 grams (0.44 pounds) Units: Grams, ounces, troy ounces, pennyweights, carats, grains

Best High-Capacity Kitchen Scale Etekcity EKS-L221-SUS Luminary Kitchen Scale Amazon View On Amazon View On Etekcity.com Who it’s for: People who want the ability to weigh a wide variety of food items. Who it isn’t for: People who only need a kitchen scale on occasion. Need a scale that can weigh salt as well as the whole chicken you’ll be seasoning it with? You can do it all with the Etekcity Luminary kitchen scale, which weighs portions and ingredients up to 22 pounds. It has a rechargeable battery (USB-C) cable so it’s easy to keep your scale powered up for whenever you need it. The water-resistant surface can stand up to spills, plus you can run it under the faucet for easy cleanup— just ensure that the charging port is covered first. The Etekcity is good for prepping larger batches of ingredients for baking, cooking, and other meal-prep tasks. The larger capacity also allows you to weigh parcels to calculate postage so you can skip the line at the post office. The wide surface makes it easy to weigh larger items, too. But no matter what you put on the surface to be weighed, you’ll be able to see the numbers on the display clearly from any angle. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Dimensions (L x W x H): 9.1 x 6.7 x 1.1 inches

Best Waterproof Kitchen Scale Williams-Sonoma Touchless Tare Waterproof Scale Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma Who it’s for: People who don’t mind splurging for high-tech features, such as a touch-free tare button and a waterproof body. Who it isn’t for: People who mostly want to use a scale for non-kitchen tasks, such as weighing parcels. We love a kitchen gadget that is as useful as it is attractive. The sleek black surface of this kitchen scale from Williams Sonoma features a sharp, high-resolution LED display at the touch of a button. You won’t need to touch anything, though, to activate the tare function—you can zero out the scale with just a wave of your hand. The glass surface makes it hygienic and the structure is waterproof, so cleanup is easy no matter what type of protein or ingredients you just weighed on it. It has a wide enough surface for you to weigh food directly on it, or you could place it in a bowl or other container. The 11-pound capacity should be plenty for most at-home chefs’ food prep needs, but if you need something heftier, opt for the 30-pound model that offers the same waterproof construction and touchless features. Price at time of publish: From $55 Product Details: Dimensions (L x W x H): 7.25 x 8.75 x 0.75 inches and 8.75 x 10.75 x 0.75 inches

Best Smart Kitchen Scale Etekcity ESN90 Smart Nutrition Scale Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Etekcity.com Who it’s for: People who want a smart kitchen scale to help them reach their nutrition goals. Who it isn’t for: People who aren’t interested in tracking calories or macros. Smart technology has transformed the way we use many home appliances and devices, including kitchen scales. This one from Etekcity syncs to your phone or tablet via the VeSync app. It’s free, and you’ll want to download it right away to take advantage of all the app’s features, including nutrition facts, a food tracker, and a Nutrionix database that contains nearly one million food items. You can even sync calories with your fitness tracker. Need it just for measuring? It can do that, too. The digital display features large numbers on a pleasant blue background, and it has a tare feature and measures in ounces and grams. If you’re serious about monitoring your food intake for health reasons, this is the tool to have. You’d think that this impressive scale would come with an impressive price tag, but it costs under $20, so it’s a no-brainer for your kitchen. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Dimensions (L x W x H): 8.1 x 6.5 x 1.3 inches

