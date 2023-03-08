The 10 Best Kitchen Carts of 2023

We found the best kitchen cards no matter your space, style, or budget.

“Whether you will be using it to chop or to hold small appliances, plates, or other kitchenware, make sure the cart is sturdy,” McCord says. “Kitchen carts can transform your kitchen, add a bit of flare, and add the most to those with small kitchens.”

To determine the best kitchen carts on the market, we looked at materials, type of storage, size, and price point. We also sought out the advice of Catherine McCord, founder of family-driven recipe sites Weelicious and One Potato and author of Meal Prep Magic: Time-Saving Tricks for Stress-Free Cooking.

Whether you’re in need of more storage, more counter space, or more organization, odds are a kitchen cart can solve your problem. The best kitchen carts blend style and functionality, offering quality, food-safe prep tops and an abundance of shelves or cabinets to store your beloved kitchen essentials. Plus, they should be able to be rolled in and out of the kitchen as needed.

Best Overall Kitchen Cart Homestyles Dolly Madison Kitchen Cart Home Styles View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People looking for a functional and spacious storage cart that looks like a real kitchen island. Who it isn’t for: People who want a cart with open storage. Ideal for small and large kitchens alike, our pick for the best overall kitchen cart is the Homestyles Dolly Madison Kitchen Cart. Not only is this cart chic and easy to maneuver, but it’s also incredibly functional. The cart features two cabinets, three drawers, a paper towel bar, a spice rack, and an extra, lift-up work surface. Essentially, this cart has everything you need to prepare a five-star meal right in front of you. The cart is fairly heavy (134 pounds), but that adds to its sturdiness and durability. It’s also relatively easy to assemble, and the locking wheels glide smoothly over the floor. The fold-up counter is easy to position, but keep it mind it’s not made to hold heavy objects. The drawers open smoothly, and the cabinets open to reveal two adjustable shelves for added storage. We especially love the added spice rack on the side for everyday essentials. The rubberwood surface is food-safe for prep work, but it’s also a great place to keep a coffee maker or other small appliances. Price at time of publish: $450 Product Details: Materials: Hardwood and engineered wood with metal hardware

Hardwood and engineered wood with metal hardware Dimensions (H x W x D): 36 x 53.5 x 18 inches

Best Budget Kitchen Cart Oceanstar Bamboo Kitchen Trolley Oceanstar View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an affordable kitchen cart that can slide into narrow spaces. Who it isn’t for: People who want a cart with more prep surface or closed storage. Small but mighty, the OceanStar Bamboo Kitchen Trolley is among our favorites for its petite frame and wallet-friendly price. The wheels are optional, but if you do need them, note that two of the caster wheels have locking brakes to keep the cart securely in place. Plus, assembly is easy to accomplish alone. Made entirely of bamboo, the cart is food-safe and durable. It features two open shelves, a drawer, and a bottle rack (sized for standard wine bottles), making it ideal for those with small kitchens who need more storage. The work surface is good for prep space, but it’s too small to fit a standard size microwave—although you may have success fitting a small toaster oven or blender on it. And given the price, it’s a great option for those looking for temporary storage solutions. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Materials: Bamboo

Bamboo Dimensions (H x W x D): 32.8 x 15.8 x 14.5 inches

Best Splurge Kitchen Cart John Boos Cucina Culinarte Cart Williams Sonoma View On Wayfair View On Sur La Table View On Williams-Sonoma Who it’s for: People willing to spend more for a professional-grade cart with a removable butcher block. Who it isn’t for: People who want a cart primarily for storage rather than prep space. Known for its restaurant-quality butcher blocks and prep surfaces, John Boos makes a professional-grade kitchen cart that’s worth splurging on. At just over $1,000, it’s much more expensive than other carts on this list, but because of its reversible, edge-grain butcher block, it’s worth the money if you’re looking for more prep space. The solid wood cutting board can be removed to reveal another stainless steel surface. This also means that the cutting board can be transferred directly to the sink to clean and sanitize after every use. We especially love the food service-grade stainless steel construction. Small holes in the open shelves ensure that liquid from produce or freshly washed dishes won’t pool. Note that this cart is for indoor use only, and it’s important to oil the cutting board to maximize its longevity. Price at time of publish: $1,002 Product Details: Materials: Stainless steel with maple wood removable cutting board

Stainless steel with maple wood removable cutting board Dimensions (H x W x D): 36.3 x 30 x 18.1 inches

Best Small Kitchen Cart Wade Logan Annily Rolling Kitchen Cart World Market View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want to add storage and prep space to a compact kitchen. Who it isn’t for: People who’d prefer a cart with a butcher block surface. Encompassing nearly every element of a full-sized kitchen cart in its bite-sized frame, our pick for the best small kitchen cart is Wade Logan Annily Rolling Kitchen Cart. Featuring a drawer, cabinet, shelf, and towel bar, the cart has everything you need to stay organized no matter how small your kitchen. Crafted of stainless steel and wood with metal castors, the cart is exceptionally durable and easy to clean. The metal surface is a great size for extra food prep space, and it can fit a standard stand mixer or microwave. And the wheels lock to keep the cart securely in place. Assembly is required, but the cart comes together in just 11 steps. Plus, it’s available in four different colors: green, gray, navy, and white. Price at time of publish: $185 Product Details: Materials: Solid and manufactured wood base, stainless steel counter

Solid and manufactured wood base, stainless steel counter Dimensions (H x W x D): 36 x 25.5 x 18 inches

Best Stainless Steel Kitchen Cart The Twillery Co. Miriam Rolling Kitchen Cart Wayfair View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a durable cart that’s easy to sanitize between prep work. Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for closed storage and people who prefer the look of a wood cart. The Miriam Rolling Kitchen Cart features two open shelves, four hooks, and a towel bar/handle. We love that the stainless steel worktop can be sanitized with chemical cleaners, making it ideal for preparing meat or fish. The side hooks can be used for shopping bags, utensils, or dish towels, and the handle on the side allows for maximum control if you choose to move the cart around. Plus, the wheels maneuver smoothly and lock in place. For those who’d rather keep their cart in the same place at all times, the wheels can be removed. We especially love that the top shelf has a rim to prevent produce or dishware from falling over the edge. Price at time of publish: $233 Product Details: Materials: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Dimensions (H x W x D): 36 x 38.6 x 20 inches

Best Kitchen Cart With Butcher Block Chris & Chris Pro Stadium Stainless Steel Kitchen Cart Wayfair View On Home Depot View On Overstock Who it’s for: People who want to extend the prep space in their kitchen. Who it isn’t for: People who want a kitchen cart that will blend in with their cabinetry and people who don’t want the upkeep that a butcher block requires. Designed by professional chefs, this cart is the ultimate kitchen workstation. The thick, end-grain butcher block is ideal for those who don’t want to pull out a cutting board for every meal. The block features a unique, “Chop and Drop” design with a pig snout cut out, so you can easily scrape prepared foods into the stainless steel chef pan underneath. When it’s time to dispose of food scraps and waste, switch out the chef pan for the trash ring, which can accommodate a plastic grocery bag or various size kitchen trash bags. Once you’ve finished, simply remove the trash bag and toss it in the trash can. The butcher block also features a juice groove that flows directly into the pig snout to collect juices, oils, and other liquids as you cut. Beyond the butcher block, this cart also comes with a removable wire basket shelf, a storage drawer, a knife holder, a side rack for condiments and seasonings, and an oversized towel bar with attached S-hooks. Plus, the commercial-grade casters lock into place, so the entire cart stays secure as you chop, slice, and dice. Not to mention, the two open, stainless steel shelves are large enough to house Dutch ovens, larger pans, or small appliances without hassle. Do note that the manufacturer recommends sealing the butcher block with a food-grade mineral oil after each use. Price at time of publish: $700 Product Details: Materials: Stainless steel with wood butcher block

Stainless steel with wood butcher block Dimensions (H x W x D): 36 x 20 x 20 inches

Best Kitchen Cart With Trash Bin Compartment Stylewell Bainport Rolling Kitchen Cart Home Depot View On Home Depot Who it’s for: People who want a kitchen cart with a mix of open and closed storage. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t like farmhouse design. This farmhouse-style cart features a trash compartment that opens at an angle for easy access (as opposed to a pullout drawer). The trash compartment also opens in line with the wooden countertop, so scraping vegetables off-cuts into the bin is seamless. While a trash bin is not included, the space fits any standard, 13-gallon kitchen bin (without a lid). And the bin compartment can be used to store more than trash—use it to store anything you’d prefer to keep out of sight, such as pet food. The cart also features a towel bar, one large drawer, and two open shelves for extra storage.The solid wood butcher block provides a durable work area for prep work, too. It also glides smoothly over the floor, even when full. Price at time of publish: $284 Product Details: Materials: Wood

Wood Dimensions (H x W x D): 36 x 44.3 x 18 inches

Best Kitchen Cart With Drawers The Container Store Elfa Mesh Kitchen Cart The Container Store View On The Container Store Who it’s for: People who want to store and organize a lot of small items and ingredients. Who it isn’t for: People who want a kitchen cart that looks more like a traditional kitchen island. Super portable and filled to the brim with storage opportunities, The Container Store’s Elfa Mesh Kitchen Cart is our pick for the best kitchen cart with drawers. While the assembly may be a process (calling in a friend to help you will make things better), the finished result is worth it. The cart features five drawers at various depths to keep everything from baking supplies to extra napkins within an arms’ reach. The cart can hold a surprising amount while still wheeling around smoothly. Its metal construction is sturdy, while the oak butcher block counter offers a food-safe worktop that is easy to maintain. The cart comes in three colors: white, black, and graphite. Price at time of publish: $323 Product Details: Materials: Steel, wood butcher block

Steel, wood butcher block Dimensions (H x W x D): 37.5 x 18 x 23 inches

Best Kitchen Cart With Closed Storage Crosley Tristan Rolling Kitchen Cart World Market View On Wayfair View On Target View On Overstock Who it’s for: People who want a large kitchen cart that will blend in with their cabinetry. Who it isn’t for: People with compact kitchens. For those who want a functional kitchen cart that doesn’t sacrifice on style, the Crosley Tristan Kitchen Island/Cart blends in with existing cabinets while offering plenty of storage and prep space. We love that the interior of the two cabinets are separated with adjustable shelves for storing extra linens, dishware, or appliances. Plus, the drawers can hold any standard utensil organizer. Available in four colors (mint green, navy, white, and gray), the cart coordinates with nearly any existing kitchen decor. The door hardware includes magnetic closures and brushed nickel handles. Plus, the metal and plastic castors can lock in place for added stability. Price at time of publish: $390 Product Details: Materials: MDF, particle board, birch veneer, melamine, metal hardware

MDF, particle board, birch veneer, melamine, metal hardware Dimensions (H x W x D): 36 x 40 x 18 inches