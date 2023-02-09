The 12 Best Keratosis Pilaris Treatments of 2023

To determine the best keratosis pilaris treatments, we spent hours researching covetable products, considering factors such as product formulation, ingredients, and skin types. The stand-out choice, Paula's Choice Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA , offers highly concentrated ingredients in a user-friendly lotion.

Dr. Dendy Engelman , a board-certified dermatologic surgeon at Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue in New York City, explains that this skin condition occurs "when small, harmless, light-colored bumps form on the skin (usually on the arms and legs) as a result of keratin build-up that blocks hair follicles." She continues to say that while the condition itself has no cure, there are products on the market that can minimize its effects on the skin.

Nothing is more important than taking care of your skin, so when conditions like keratosis pilaris seemingly pop up overnight, soothing your skin becomes a top priority. But what exactly is keratosis pilaris—aka, strawberry skin , chicken skin, or KP?

Who it isn’t for: People with sensitive skin. Those well-versed in the beauty scene are not unfamiliar with Dr.Dennis Gross or his popular Daily Peel Pads. As an extension to that line, Dr. Gross created the Exfoliating Body Treatment to combat conditions like strawberry skin and keratosis pilaris. These pads target everything from texture and keratosis pilaris to ingrown hairs and discoloration, all without drying out the skin. These results are courtesy of the product's blend of glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acids, a holy trinity for combating problematic skin. Price at time of publish: $60

Who it isn’t for: People seeking physical exfoliation to treat texture. Most products marketed toward texture skin opt for salicylic acid as the focal chemical exfoliant—but master esthetician Shani Darden prefers a gentler approach. Her namesake brand's Lactic Acid Serum is made with an impressive nine percent lactic acid, which hydrates the skin as it exfoliates, allowing the formula to tackle multiple skin concerns at once. Created as an alternative to retinol, this sensitive skin-friendly serum is a crucial step towards silky smooth skin. Price at time of publish: $88

Who it’s for: People seeking a treatment for skin texture that is less abrasive than retinol.

Who it isn’t for: People with sensitive skin seeking a hydrating and soothing product. A product that needs no introduction is Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. The second product from the brand to make our list, this liquid toner goes deep into the pores to dislodge unwanted bacteria, sebum, and pollutants that create skin texture on the face. Just like the Weightless Body Treatment, this formula contains a concentration of two percent salicylic acid, which makes the formula so efficient at clearing skin texture. Price at time of publish: $34

Perfect for anyone with conditions like psoriasis and eczema as well as KP, the formula can yield results in as little as 48 hours. Just take note that this moisturizer is made for those with extremely dry skin, so those with normal, oily, or combination skin should avoid it. Also, you shouldn’t use this product with benzoyl peroxide, BHAs, AHAs, or retinol. Price at time of publish: $20

Who it isn’t for: People with normal or oily skin. A product's price doesn't always correlate to its efficacy, and The Inkey List is a prime example of that. The brand’s SuperSolutions 10% Urea Moisturizer is loaded with soothing ingredients like colloidal oat and urea, a compound that breaks down keratin build-up in the skin.

Who it’s for: People with very rough, dry skin looking for a lightweight yet highly soothing moisturizer.

Who it isn’t for: People with oilier skin types looking for a gel formula. A gentle and hydrating face wash is the perfect addition to a keratosis pilaris treatment plan. Powered by La Roche-Posay's proprietary thermal spring water, this milky cleanser won't damage your fragile skin moisture barrier. Non-comedogenic and made for sensitive skin, this fragrance-free skincare staple will become your next holy grail. Plus, it’s available at drugstores and costs much less than other KP treatments. Price at time of publish: From $13

Full of antioxidant powerhouses like Undaria seaweed, white lupin, passionfruit, and acai, this babassu oil-forward oil won't leave the skin feeling greasy or heavy. Instead, it's left feeling soft, supple, and glowing. Pair this ultra-luxe body oil with an exfoliating body wash or scrub to make bumpy skin a thing of the past. Price at time of publish: From $52

Who it isn’t for: People looking for an exfoliating body oil. A primary catalyst for keratosis pilaris is dry skin. The best way to combat that is to keep the skin moisturized, and there is no better product for hydrating than the Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil.

Who it’s for: People seeking to deeply nourish the skin and improve its overall elasticity, tone, and texture.

Who it isn’t for: People with sensitive or acne-prone skin. Soft Services’ flagship product, the Buffing Bar, offers moderate-to-intense microexfoliation for all users—not just those with KP. Despite its effective exfoliating capabilities, the bar also leaves skin feeling nourished thanks to added ingredients like aloe, shea butter, and glycerin. Plus, it comes in a pack of two, so you’ll be set for quite awhile. Use it weekly for the best results, but avoid using it on sunburnt, acne-prone, or otherwise sensitive skin. Price at time of publish: $28

Who it’s for: People who want a versatile body wash that treats multiple conditions like keratosis pilaris, acne, and hyperpigmentation. Who it isn’t for: People who are not willing to spend a lot on a body wash. This glycolic acid-powered body wash smooths rough and bumpy skin in a fragrance- and oil-free formula. While it is smaller in size, this targeted treatment, in combination with Glytone's matching body lotion , significantly increases cellular turnover. Plus, it has a rich, creamy lather that feels great on the body. It’s definitely more expensive than the average body wash, but it delivers results without drying out the skin. Price at time of publish: $34

To use, apply to wet skin just 1-2 times per week. Remember to follow up with a moisturizer, since this product can be drying, and wear sunscreen after use. Price at time of publish: $30

Who it isn’t for: People who do not like physical exfoliants. The KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub from First Aid Beauty has a cult following for a reason. Loved by editors and dermatologists alike, this dual chemical and physical exfoliant harnesses the power of 10 percent AHA and pumice to gently, yet effectively, unclog hair follicles and pores to reveal ultra-smooth skin. This is another selection that has Dr. Engelman's stamp of approval, thanks to a formulation that won't aggravate those with sensitive skin.

Who it’s for: People seeking immediate and long-term results for the treatment of keratosis pilaris.

The result is a cream that’s both highly effective at soothing KP and moisturizing the skin. You can use this cream all over the body (just be sure to use sunscreen), and can pair it with Skinfix’s other KP-focused products: the Glycolic Renewing Scrub , a pre-shower exfoliator, and the AHA/BHA Niacinamide Exfoliating Pads , which can be used for spot treatments. Price at time of publish: $48

Who it isn’t for: People with sensitivity to fragrances and people who want a cheaper product. The Skinfix Resurface+ AHA Renewing Body Cream doesn’t just smell amazing—it also has clinically demonstrated its skin texture reduction capabilities. The potent blend of AHAs and BHAs exfoliate the hair follicles, removing excess keratin build-up that causes keratosis pilaris. To moisturize and soothe, the product also includes glycerin and chamomile-derived bisabolol to restore the skin barrier.

This exfoliation and hydration, of course, is thanks to ingredients like salicylic acid, lactic acid, and ceramides. Just note that this is a potent formula, so you shouldn’t use it over large areas of your body. Instead, apply as needed to problem areas, like the arms, legs, or elbows. Price at time of publish: $20

Who it isn’t for: People looking for a richer, more emollient moisturizer that targets dryness. For a less expensive option you can find at the drugstore, the CeraVe SA Lotion for Rough & Bumpy Skin perfectly alleviates common symptoms of bumps and irritation associated with keratosis pilaris. Even Dr. Engelman is a fan, calling this retexturizing and emollient moisturizer a "deeply hydrating and non-comedogenic moisturizer that will soothe the skin without further clogging the hair follicles."

Who it’s for: People looking for a fast-absorbing and barrier-restoring treatment for textured or acne-prone skin.

The texture is silky smooth with an ultra-lightweight feel, making it suitable for all skin types, even those with dry, dehydrated skin. And, if KP isn't one of your top skin concerns, this product also reduces the appearance of large pores, dullness, and uneven skin tone. As a bonus, this skin savior is also free from fragrances, parabens, and dyes, which are catalysts of skin sensitivities—a throughline for every product from science-backed Paula's Choice.

Made with 2 percent salicylic acid and potent plant botanicals like aloe and chamomile, Paula's Choice Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA is a lightweight lotion that swiftly tackles keratosis pilaris without stripping the skin. It can be used daily (just be sure to pair it with a sunscreen if you use it during the day), and can also be used as a spot treatment as needed. It’s even suitable for use on the face.

Who it’s for: People looking for a highly concentrated and versatile formula with ingredients proven to yield swift results.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is Paula's Choice Weightless Body Treatment 2% BHA, a lightweight lotion that nourishes and retexturizes the skin. The potent blend of salicylic acid and antioxidants like aloe and chamomile leave skin wonderfully smoothed and less inflamed. Both paraben- and fragrance-free, this lotion is sure to be a staple in your skincare routine.

How to Shop for Keratosis Pilaris Treatments Like a Pro

Formula

Dr. Engelman says that two ingredients are top performers when tackling keratosis pilaris. The first, salicylic acid, is an oil-soluble beta-hydroxy acid, meaning it can cut through the natural oils produced by the skin to treat KP at the source. "Salicylic acid can be effective on KP due to its pore-clearing and exfoliating properties, but for those with sensitive skin, it may be too harsh and cause irritation," she cautions.

If you find yourself needing to take a gentler approach, Dr. Engelman encourages trying products containing lactic acid instead. Another beta-hydroxy acid (or BHA), this exfoliant has moisturizing properties that make it "ideal to help reduce bumps and scaliness." The only drawback is that, due to the large molecular composition of the ingredient, lactic acid won't go as deep into the skin compared to salicylic acid.

Use

Keratosis pilaris is often concentrated on certain areas of the skin, most commonly the upper arms, chest, and backs of thighs. However, it is not uncommon for those who experience KP to see it appear on other areas of the body. That's why it is crucial to focus on the recommended areas of use on the packaging of a product to ensure you are getting a targeted solution for your skin's needs.

A product like a serum or toner is typically meant for the face, while a body scrub or exfoliating pad might be too abrasive for the face and should be used exclusively on the body. Needless to say, understanding your beauty labels is key to getting the most out of your products.

Skin Type

Dr. Engelman states that "people with dry skin are more prone to keratosis pilaris," and those with conditions like eczema are more likely to experience it too. Yet, that doesn't mean someone with oilier skin is in the clear.

No matter what camp you find yourself in, you should pay special attention to your skin type when purchasing a KP treatment. More mature skin might find a body cream more effective than the serums selected by an individual with oily skin. And anyone with youthful or firm skin might have success with a buffing bar or scrub.

Questions You Might Ask

How do you treat keratosis pilaris?

Dr. Engelman has a few approaches she recommends to patients who deal with keratosis pilaris. The three actions she suggests are exfoliating, moisturizing, and using a laser.

"Using gentle chemical exfoliants several times a week will help even out the texture of the skin," she says. This method sloths away dead skin cells, which clog the follicle and increase skin texture. Different forms include physical and chemical exfoliants, as both have a place in a KP treatment plan.

Deeply hydrating the skin is also crucial in keeping keratosis pilaris at bay, since it is usually seen in those with dry skin. Dr. Engelman suggests looking for moisturizers that are non-comedogenic to ensure that the skin isn't clogged any further.

If none of these actions significantly affect skin texture, lasers can be used as a more aggressive treatment. Lasers can minimize inflammation and texture associated with the skin condition.

Does keratosis pilaris ever fully go away?

Dr. Engelman relays that "there is no real cure or understanding of how and why people get keratosis pilaris, so it is difficult to say whether or not it could go away fully for some patients." But, with a bountiful selection of treatment options available, it can be easy to manage and keep symptoms at bay.

Should you exfoliate keratosis pilaris?

Dr. Engelman is a proponent of exfoliation as one of the main ways to treat keratosis pilaris, but with a stipulation. "Make sure you exfoliate gently and avoid scrubbing the skin," she says, since this can irritate the skin and aggravate keratosis pilaris.

Dr. Engelman continues to say that she loves chemical exfoliants, "although some very gentle physical exfoliants can be helpful, too." A favorite of hers is the First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub, our Best Body Scrub choice.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Samantha Parsons, a beauty industry veteran and writer with experience across the cosmetics, skin, and wellness industries. She spent hours researching keratosis pilaris treatments, focusing on products that are efficacious in formulation, easily accessible to consumers, and versatile enough for various skin types. Having the condition herself, she is well-versed in what products are worth the investment. She also consulted Dr. Dendy Engelman, a board-certified dermatologic surgeon at Shafer Clinic Fifth Avenue, to solidify her decisions.