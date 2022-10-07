Shopping The 9 Best Jewelry Cleaners of 2022 Our top pick is the Simple Shine Gentle Jewelry Cleaner Solution for its efficient formula, versatile usage, and ammonia-free base. By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Rachel has written for Dotdash Meredith's Ecommerce team since 2021. Previously, she was the Deputy Editor at HelloGiggles, the Entertainment Editor at Bustle, and the Wellbeing Editor at Mic. Her work has also appeared in The New York Times, Vulture, Glamour, NBC News, and many more outlets. Additionally, she teaches writing through Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project. Highlights: * Previously the Deputy Editor at Dotdash Meredith's HelloGiggles * Founding writer for Bustle and founding editor for Mic * 10+ writing classes taught via Gotham Writers Workshop and Redbud Writing Project Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 7, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon For everything from delicate necklaces to your favorite keepsake watch, a reliable jewelry cleaner is key to keeping your collection sparkling and tarnish-free. Not sure where to start with your jewelry cleaner search? We’ve got you covered. To find the best jewelry cleaners on the market, we researched a range of options and rounded up our favorites based on type, price range, and functionality. We also spoke with Marcilla Bailey, Founder and CEO of the jewelry brand Marcilla Bailey, for her expert advice on selecting and using a jewelry cleaner. “Gently cleaning the metal around your stones is a general rule that goes for everything from something like a diamond, which will be your hardest stone, all the way down to anything porous,” says Bailey. “For softer stones like pearls, you should use a soft dry cloth rather than a soft bristle toothbrush in soapy water.” Our top pick is the Simple Shine Gentle Jewelry Cleaner Solution Kit for its quick-acting formula, non-toxic base, and easy-to-use set-up. Keep reading for more jewelry cleaners that will preserve all your bling. Our Top Picks Best Overall Jewelry Cleaner: Simple Shine Complete Jewelry Cleaning Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget Jewelry Cleaner: Weiman Liquid Jewelry Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner: Magnasonic Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Jewelry Cleaner for Gold: Maui Jewelry Cleaner Kit at Amazon Jump to Review Best Jewelry Cleaner for Silver: Connoisseurs Silver Jewelry Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Jewelry Cleaner for Diamonds: Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik Jewelry Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Steam Jewelry Cleaner: Steamfast JULE Steam Jewelry Cleaner at Amazon Jump to Review Best Jewelry Cleaner Wipes: Connoisseurs Jewelry Wipes at Amazon Jump to Review Best Jewelry Cleaner Polishing Cloth: Mayflower Products Pro Size Polishing Cloth at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Jewelry Cleaner: Simple Shine Complete Jewelry Cleaning Kit 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a versatile jewelry cleaning kit that comes with everything they need. Who it isn’t for: People who want a less expensive jewelry cleaner. This beloved and best-selling solution from Simple Shine earned our spot for the best overall jewelry cleaner for its gentle yet effective formula that works on gold, platinum, sterling silver, and pearls. The quick-acting solution features a biodegradable and ammonia-free base and gets rid of any grime ridiculously fast, leaving nothing but sparkle and shine. The product comes with a soft detail brush for hard-to-reach crevices and a tray for drying jewelry after cleaning. While this pick isn't the cheapest jewelry cleaner on the market, the impressive formula makes it worth the cost. Plus, compared to many other solutions, the smell is mild. This cleaner can be used on jewelry repeatedly without risking damage–even on delicate items like engagement rings or birthstone pieces. Product Details: Type: LiquidJewelry Type: Gold, silver, diamonds, gemstones, metalSize: 6 fluid ounces Price at time of publish: $29 Best Budget Jewelry Cleaner: Weiman Liquid Jewelry Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want an inexpensive and fresh-smelling cleaner to use on many items. Who it isn’t for: People who want a cleaner for silver jewelry. For shoppers looking to stick to a tight budget, we recommend this popular from Weiman, a powerful yet gentle formula safe for gold, platinum, diamonds, and precious stones. This product is made with a mix of surfactants, ammonia, and a dirt-removing agent that work together to remove tarnish, target grime, and restore shine. This cleaning solution is easy to use as it includes a tray and brush. Soak your stained pieces for a few minutes before rinsing with water and buffing them with a cloth. You can use the solution repeatedly on seriously tarnished pieces without fear of damaging your jewelry. Because the formula has a lovely floral scent, you won’t need to plug your nose while cleaning any gunk or grime. The only downside is that the tray and brush are moderately flimsy compared to other products. Product Details: Type: LiquidJewelry Type: Gold, platinum, titanium, diamonds, some gemstones (not coral, ivory, amber, malachite, pearls, opal, jade, emeralds, or turquoise)Size: 6 fluid ounces Price at time of publish: $7 The 15 Best Places to Buy Cheap Jewelry Best Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner: Magnasonic Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who have a lot of jewelry and want a hands-free cleaner. Who it isn’t for: People who want a low-priced cleaner that can handle precious stones. Unlike liquid jewelry cleaners, ultrasonic cleaners use ultrasound waves and chemicals to create bubbles that pull dirt and other grime off jewelry and leave them sparkling. The Magnasonic Digital Ultrasonic Cleaner cleans all types of jewelry, including gold, silver, and diamonds. It uses tap water combined with sound waves to create a gentle but effective clean that transforms your items. The machine has five preset cleaning cycles you can use to control the intensity and time, a helpful auto shut-off tool, and a basket to keep your items secure during cleaning. Just fill the tank with water, put your jewelry inside, and wait a few minutes; the results will be professional quality. You can add hand or dish soap to the solution if you want to disinfect as well as clean. The Magnasonic fits 20 ounces of items, so you can clean multiple pieces at once—you can even use it to clean eyeglasses, watches, and utensils. Note that you can't put loose, soft, or porous stones in the cleaner, as they might get damaged. Product Details: Type: UltrasonicJewelry Type: All except tarnished silver and pearls, emeralds, amber, and opalSize: 20 ounces Price at time of publish: $40 Best Jewelry Cleaner for Gold: Maui Jewelry Cleaner Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a strong cleaner for gold and other materials. Who it isn’t for: People who want a cleaner that acts in seconds. For shoppers who love to sport gold jewelry, keep those valuable items clean and sparkling with this cleaner solution from Maui. You can use the liquid formula on gold, silver, diamonds, and even precious stones. Place the dirty pieces in the included basket, dip them in the solution, and wait at least five minutes. When the formula has done its magic, you can remove the basket and use the included brush to give your items an extra scrub. For added shine and a final polish, use the cloth. This kit has two cloths, with one ultra-soft option for gentle shining and another, slightly less soft cloth for clearing away tarnish. Product Details: Type: LiquidJewelry Type: Gold, silver, diamonds, and precious stonesSize: 4.8 fluid ounces Price at time of publish: $12 Best Jewelry Cleaner for Silver: Connoisseurs Silver Jewelry Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who want a quick-acting, effective cleaner for sterling silver. Who it isn’t for: People who are sensitive to strong smells. If you have sterling silver pieces that need a good cleaning, check out the Connoisseurs Silver Jewelry Cleaner. The liquid formula quickly and effectively removes dirt, grime, and tarnish, taking dull-looking silver jewelry and revealing shiny, gorgeous items in seconds. You can use it on any sterling silver jewelry, from bracelets to earrings to chains, and watch your pieces transform in real time. This cleaner is ammonia-free and comes in an 8-ounce bottle, so you have enough formula to last for a long time. A dipping tray is included and can help reduce the appearance of scratches on your jewelry items. To use the solution, soak your items in the formula, repeating as needed, and then rinse any remnants off. While effective, note that this cleaner has a strong smell and isn't safe for precious stones or other types of metal. Product Details: Type: LiquidJewelry Type: Sterling silverSize: 8 fluid ounces Price at time of publish: $6 The 7 Best Silver Polishes of 2022 Best Jewelry Cleaner for Diamonds: Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik Jewelry Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who want a cleaning solution they can use on the go. Who it isn’t for: People who want a liquid cleaning solution. Diamond jewelry can be tricky to keep clean—from engagement rings to tennis bracelets, investing in a diamond cleaner will keep your stone glittering and good as new. The beloved Diamond Dazzle Stik from Connoisseurs brings back the sparkle to diamonds (as well as other precious stones, platinum, and gold) by using a polymer formula that quickly removes dirt and oils. Just twist open the stick and brush your diamonds with the solution to see the results. The Stik also reduces scratches and leaves a polished shine, thanks to the formula's micro-fine cleaners and polishing agents. Because the packaging is compact, you can toss it in your bag for touch ups on the go. Product Details: Type: PenJewelry Type: Diamonds, precious stones, platinum, goldSize: .0.5 fluid ounces Price at time of publish: $8 Best Steam Jewelry Cleaner: Steamfast SF-1000 JULE Steam Jewelry Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart If you want a jewelry cleaner without harmful chemicals, consider this natural steam cleaner from Steamfast. It uses heated water to produce powerful a steam that removes dirt, grime, and oil from jewelry. It can handle gold, diamonds, and sterling silver, revitalizing them to look as shiny as when you first got them. To use the steam cleaner, fill up the water tank and let it heat for a few minutes before adding in your jewelry; the LED lighting allows you to see the cleaning in action. You can choose between steam bursts or continuous steam, and the cleaner can work for up to 15 minutes at a time. This cleaner includes a jewelry basket, polishing cloth, measuring cup, and tweezers that you can use to hold your jewelry below the steam nozzle for even more effective results. Keep in mind that this machine isn't safe for pearls, opals, emeralds, and some other precious stones. Product Details: Type: SteamJewelry Type: Gold, diamonds, silver, and some precious stonesSize: 12 ounces Price at time of publish: $80 Best Jewelry Cleaner Wipes: Connoisseurs Jewelry Wipes Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beallsflorida.com Who it’s for: People who want a quick and easy jewelry cleaning process. Who it isn’t for: People who want a super strong cleaner that works on precious metals. For a simple yet effective way of cleaning your jewelry, consider cleaning wipes, like this set of 30 dry disposable wipes from Connoisseurs. The wipes are safe on gold and silver jewelry, and with the affordable price tag, you can always have a pack on hand. To use them, wipe down any dull pieces and see results in no time. The wipes also contain an anti-tarnish shield that keeps your pieces pristine after cleaning and prevents future tarnishing. Since the wipes come in compact packages, you can use them on the go. They may not work on precious metals, but if gold and silver make up most of your pieces, you’re in luck. Product Details: Type: WipesJewelry Type: Gold, silverSize: 30 wipes Price at time of publish: $9 Best Jewelry Cleaner Polishing Cloth: Mayflower Products Pro Size Polishing Cloth Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who don’t want to deal with liquid cleaners. Who it isn’t for: People who want a smaller cleaning cloth. Sometimes, all you need to restore your jewelry’s shine is a polishing cloth, like this popular option from Mayflower Products. This cloth can clean gold, silver, and platinum, removing tarnish and restoring shine while adding a layer of protection against future grime. It includes two separate cloths: one with a cleaning solution for polishing jewelry and another for a final polish. This cloth is on the larger size at 11 x 14 inches, making it great for larger jewelry and giving you a solid grip on smaller pieces. This traditional cleaner is so convenient that you can efficiently polish your entire collection and reuse the cloth, also making it an eco-conscious option. It may not be as strong as some chemical-based jewelry cleaners, but it can still clear most tarnish and grime from your pieces. That said, if you have serious buildup you may want to opt for a heavy-duty cleaner. Product Details: Type: Cotton clothJewelry Type: Gold, silver, platinumSize: 11 x 14 inches Price at time of publish: $11 The 8 Best Microfiber Towels of 2022 Final Verdict For a reliable and effective cleaning solution, we recommend the Simple Shine Gentle Jewelry Cleaner Solution Kit for its fast-acting formula, versatility, and impressive shine. Plus, it comes with everything you need to clean your jewelry like a pro. How to Shop for Jewelry Cleaners Like a Pro Type There are multiple types of jewelry cleaners, including liquid, steam, and ultrasonic. Liquid cleaners are the most popular and are often used to clean gold, platinum, silver, and precious gems by coating the jewelry in a formula. Steam cleaners, meanwhile, use hot water to remove dirt and grime, but aren't ideal for precious gems and loose stones. Ultrasonic jewelry cleaners are an expensive option but require little effort and are safe for use on precious stones. Jewelry Type To decide on a jewelry cleaner, evaluate your existing collection and take a mental note of what materials are most prevalent. Depending on the type of stone and material you want to clean, some cleaning solutions will be a better fit. Research what type of cleaners is best for your items before purchasing a product, or you can risk damaging your jewelry. Formula Some jewelry cleaners feature ammonia or polymer, with polishing agents and cleaners included in the solution. These ingredients effectively remove dirt and restore shine, but if you want a natural formula stick to steam cleaners. Questions You Might Ask How do you clean jewelry? “The key is less is more,” says Bailey. “Simply mix a little dish soap in a small bowl of warm water and give your jewelry a scrub with a soft bristle toothbrush.” Bailey also says that she has particular cleaning methods for different types of jewelry—for soft stones like pearls she uses a gentle cloth, while harder stones and gems can withstand cleaning with a bristle brush. How often should you clean your jewelry? It depends on how often you wear the piece in question. Clean your go-to daily jewelry once every few weeks with a cleaning solution. This is with the exception of delicate porous stones, which should “be wiped down with a soft dry cloth every time they are worn,” says Bailey. Clean engagement rings and diamonds every few months to keep them looking fresh. “Jewelry should be cleaned often to keep your jewelry looking its best,” says Bailey. “Cleaning your jewelry often can also help you identify any wear and tear, such as a bent prong or a loose stone.” What are some ways to extend the time between cleanings? “Don’t wear your jewelry if you're going to be doing anything messy or anything that involves chemicals,” advises Bailey. “If you're going to be washing your dishes, going to the gym, or working in the yard, take your rings off.” She also recommends taking off jewelry when you sleep, as it “allows your skin to breathe and helps prevent dermatitis or skin issues resulting from moisture getting under jewelry.” Additionally, store your jewelry properly when not in use to prevent scratching and dirt. Take Our Word for It This article was written by Rachel Simon, a writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, The New York Times, and many other publications. She frequently covers home products and did significant research on jewelry cleaners for this story, including speaking with Marci Bailey, Founder and CEO of the jewelry brand Marcilla Bailey. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit