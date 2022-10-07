The 9 Best Jewelry Cleaners of 2022

Keep reading for more jewelry cleaners that will preserve all your bling.

Our top pick is the Simple Shine Gentle Jewelry Cleaner Solution Kit for its quick-acting formula, non-toxic base, and easy-to-use set-up.

“Gently cleaning the metal around your stones is a general rule that goes for everything from something like a diamond, which will be your hardest stone, all the way down to anything porous,” says Bailey. “For softer stones like pearls, you should use a soft dry cloth rather than a soft bristle toothbrush in soapy water.”

For everything from delicate necklaces to your favorite keepsake watch, a reliable jewelry cleaner is key to keeping your collection sparkling and tarnish-free. Not sure where to start with your jewelry cleaner search? We’ve got you covered. To find the best jewelry cleaners on the market, we researched a range of options and rounded up our favorites based on type, price range, and functionality. We also spoke with Marcilla Bailey, Founder and CEO of the jewelry brand Marcilla Bailey , for her expert advice on selecting and using a jewelry cleaner.

Best Overall Jewelry Cleaner: Simple Shine Complete Jewelry Cleaning Kit 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a versatile jewelry cleaning kit that comes with everything they need. Who it isn’t for: People who want a less expensive jewelry cleaner. This beloved and best-selling solution from Simple Shine earned our spot for the best overall jewelry cleaner for its gentle yet effective formula that works on gold, platinum, sterling silver, and pearls. The quick-acting solution features a biodegradable and ammonia-free base and gets rid of any grime ridiculously fast, leaving nothing but sparkle and shine. The product comes with a soft detail brush for hard-to-reach crevices and a tray for drying jewelry after cleaning. While this pick isn't the cheapest jewelry cleaner on the market, the impressive formula makes it worth the cost. Plus, compared to many other solutions, the smell is mild. This cleaner can be used on jewelry repeatedly without risking damage–even on delicate items like engagement rings or birthstone pieces. Product Details:

Type: Liquid

Liquid Jewelry Type: Gold, silver, diamonds, gemstones, metal

Gold, silver, diamonds, gemstones, metal Size: 6 fluid ounces Price at time of publish: $29

Best Budget Jewelry Cleaner: Weiman Liquid Jewelry Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want an inexpensive and fresh-smelling cleaner to use on many items. Who it isn’t for: People who want a cleaner for silver jewelry. For shoppers looking to stick to a tight budget, we recommend this popular from Weiman, a powerful yet gentle formula safe for gold, platinum, diamonds, and precious stones. This product is made with a mix of surfactants, ammonia, and a dirt-removing agent that work together to remove tarnish, target grime, and restore shine. This cleaning solution is easy to use as it includes a tray and brush. Soak your stained pieces for a few minutes before rinsing with water and buffing them with a cloth. You can use the solution repeatedly on seriously tarnished pieces without fear of damaging your jewelry. Because the formula has a lovely floral scent, you won’t need to plug your nose while cleaning any gunk or grime. The only downside is that the tray and brush are moderately flimsy compared to other products. Product Details:

Type: Liquid

Liquid Jewelry Type: Gold, platinum, titanium, diamonds, some gemstones (not coral, ivory, amber, malachite, pearls, opal, jade, emeralds, or turquoise)

Gold, platinum, titanium, diamonds, some gemstones (not coral, ivory, amber, malachite, pearls, opal, jade, emeralds, or turquoise) Size: 6 fluid ounces Price at time of publish: $7

Best Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner: Magnasonic Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who have a lot of jewelry and want a hands-free cleaner. Who it isn’t for: People who want a low-priced cleaner that can handle precious stones. Unlike liquid jewelry cleaners, ultrasonic cleaners use ultrasound waves and chemicals to create bubbles that pull dirt and other grime off jewelry and leave them sparkling. The Magnasonic Digital Ultrasonic Cleaner cleans all types of jewelry, including gold, silver, and diamonds. It uses tap water combined with sound waves to create a gentle but effective clean that transforms your items. The machine has five preset cleaning cycles you can use to control the intensity and time, a helpful auto shut-off tool, and a basket to keep your items secure during cleaning. Just fill the tank with water, put your jewelry inside, and wait a few minutes; the results will be professional quality. You can add hand or dish soap to the solution if you want to disinfect as well as clean. The Magnasonic fits 20 ounces of items, so you can clean multiple pieces at once—you can even use it to clean eyeglasses, watches, and utensils. Note that you can't put loose, soft, or porous stones in the cleaner, as they might get damaged. Product Details:

Type: Ultrasonic

Ultrasonic Jewelry Type: All except tarnished silver and pearls, emeralds, amber, and opal

All except tarnished silver and pearls, emeralds, amber, and opal Size: 20 ounces Price at time of publish: $40



Best Jewelry Cleaner for Gold: Maui Jewelry Cleaner Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a strong cleaner for gold and other materials. Who it isn’t for: People who want a cleaner that acts in seconds. For shoppers who love to sport gold jewelry, keep those valuable items clean and sparkling with this cleaner solution from Maui. You can use the liquid formula on gold, silver, diamonds, and even precious stones. Place the dirty pieces in the included basket, dip them in the solution, and wait at least five minutes. When the formula has done its magic, you can remove the basket and use the included brush to give your items an extra scrub. For added shine and a final polish, use the cloth. This kit has two cloths, with one ultra-soft option for gentle shining and another, slightly less soft cloth for clearing away tarnish. Product Details:

Type: Liquid

Liquid Jewelry Type: Gold, silver, diamonds, and precious stones

Gold, silver, diamonds, and precious stones Size: 4.8 fluid ounces Price at time of publish: $12



Best Jewelry Cleaner for Silver: Connoisseurs Silver Jewelry Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who want a quick-acting, effective cleaner for sterling silver. Who it isn’t for: People who are sensitive to strong smells. If you have sterling silver pieces that need a good cleaning, check out the Connoisseurs Silver Jewelry Cleaner. The liquid formula quickly and effectively removes dirt, grime, and tarnish, taking dull-looking silver jewelry and revealing shiny, gorgeous items in seconds. You can use it on any sterling silver jewelry, from bracelets to earrings to chains, and watch your pieces transform in real time. This cleaner is ammonia-free and comes in an 8-ounce bottle, so you have enough formula to last for a long time. A dipping tray is included and can help reduce the appearance of scratches on your jewelry items. To use the solution, soak your items in the formula, repeating as needed, and then rinse any remnants off. While effective, note that this cleaner has a strong smell and isn't safe for precious stones or other types of metal. Product Details:

Type: Liquid

Liquid Jewelry Type: Sterling silver

Sterling silver Size: 8 fluid ounces Price at time of publish: $6

Best Jewelry Cleaner for Diamonds: Connoisseurs Diamond Dazzle Stik Jewelry Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who want a cleaning solution they can use on the go. Who it isn’t for: People who want a liquid cleaning solution. Diamond jewelry can be tricky to keep clean—from engagement rings to tennis bracelets, investing in a diamond cleaner will keep your stone glittering and good as new. The beloved Diamond Dazzle Stik from Connoisseurs brings back the sparkle to diamonds (as well as other precious stones, platinum, and gold) by using a polymer formula that quickly removes dirt and oils. Just twist open the stick and brush your diamonds with the solution to see the results. The Stik also reduces scratches and leaves a polished shine, thanks to the formula's micro-fine cleaners and polishing agents. Because the packaging is compact, you can toss it in your bag for touch ups on the go. Product Details:

Type: Pen

Pen Jewelry Type: Diamonds, precious stones, platinum, gold

Diamonds, precious stones, platinum, gold Size: .0.5 fluid ounces Price at time of publish: $8



Best Steam Jewelry Cleaner: Steamfast SF-1000 JULE Steam Jewelry Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart If you want a jewelry cleaner without harmful chemicals, consider this natural steam cleaner from Steamfast. It uses heated water to produce powerful a steam that removes dirt, grime, and oil from jewelry. It can handle gold, diamonds, and sterling silver, revitalizing them to look as shiny as when you first got them. To use the steam cleaner, fill up the water tank and let it heat for a few minutes before adding in your jewelry; the LED lighting allows you to see the cleaning in action. You can choose between steam bursts or continuous steam, and the cleaner can work for up to 15 minutes at a time. This cleaner includes a jewelry basket, polishing cloth, measuring cup, and tweezers that you can use to hold your jewelry below the steam nozzle for even more effective results. Keep in mind that this machine isn't safe for pearls, opals, emeralds, and some other precious stones. Product Details:

Type: Steam

Steam Jewelry Type: Gold, diamonds, silver, and some precious stones

Gold, diamonds, silver, and some precious stones Size: 12 ounces Price at time of publish: $80

Best Jewelry Cleaner Wipes: Connoisseurs Jewelry Wipes Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beallsflorida.com Who it’s for: People who want a quick and easy jewelry cleaning process. Who it isn’t for: People who want a super strong cleaner that works on precious metals. For a simple yet effective way of cleaning your jewelry, consider cleaning wipes, like this set of 30 dry disposable wipes from Connoisseurs. The wipes are safe on gold and silver jewelry, and with the affordable price tag, you can always have a pack on hand. To use them, wipe down any dull pieces and see results in no time. The wipes also contain an anti-tarnish shield that keeps your pieces pristine after cleaning and prevents future tarnishing. Since the wipes come in compact packages, you can use them on the go. They may not work on precious metals, but if gold and silver make up most of your pieces, you’re in luck. Product Details:

Type: Wipes

Wipes Jewelry Type: Gold, silver

Gold, silver Size: 30 wipes Price at time of publish: $9

