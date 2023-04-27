Whether you need an extra-wide ironing board for your family’s endless laundry or a compact pick you can fit in a cupboard, we found ironing boards to suit any space and need.

“A wall-mounted or over-the-door ironing board might be the best option if you have limited space,” says Sokolowski. “[They] can be folded up and stored away when not in use. This can be helpful if you have little room to spare.”

To find the best ironing boards, we researched the various options on the market and narrowed the list down based on type, size, weight, and storage. We also consulted two experts: Jenna Shaughnessy, a laundry expert and creator of the blog Jenna Kate at Home, and Alicia Sokolowski, the president and co-CEO of AspenClean. They shared their tips on deciding what type of ironing board suits your household’s needs.

An ironing board is the essential companion to your iron, giving you a smooth, heat-safe surface to tackle pesky wrinkles and creases.

Best Overall Ironing Board Brabantia Ironing Board C 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair What Stands Out: This ironing board has a wide surface area, a convenient linen rack, and an iron rest. What Could Be Improved: It could fold into a more compact size for storage. The Brabantia Ironing Board C has an extra-wide ironing surface perfect for clothing, bed sheets, and tablecloths. The heavy metal frame won’t wobble or shake and can adjust to seven heights so you can comfortably work while sitting or standing—plus a child safety and frame lock keep it securely in position. We also love the linen rack below for freshly ironed clothes and sheets, though we wish it had somewhere to place hangers. You can use a regular iron or steam iron on this board, and there is a convenient iron rest on the side to prevent burning the board. The thick, waterproof padding underneath the top cotton layer ensures the cover stays dry, even when using steam. Plus, you can remove the cover and replace it as needed. Price at the time of publish: $197 Product Details: Surface Size: 49 x 18 inches

49 x 18 inches Weight: 18.4 pounds

18.4 pounds Cover Included: Yes

Best Budget Ironing Board Amazon Basics Full-Size Ironing Board Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out: The removable and washable cover and iron rest are bonus features on this affordable ironing board. What Could Be Improved: This ironing board could have a linen rack for more storage. You don't need to spend a lot to have a quality ironing board—this Amazon Basics pick has a simple yet reliable design at an affordable price. The four-leg frame is foldable and compact enough to slide under a bed or store in your closet, and while it doesn’t have storage for linens, there is an iron rack at the end of the board. The cover on this board is removable and machine-washable, making it easy to maintain and keep clean. And although the maximum height is 3 feet, it can adjust to 10 height positions for added flexibility. While you might want more bells and whistles if you frequently iron, it's perfect for routine household tasks. Price at the time of publish: $66 Product Details: Surface Size: 60.2 x 14.1 inches

60.2 x 14.1 inches Weight: 6.6 pounds

6.6 pounds Cover Included: Yes

Best Wall-Mounted Ironing Board Xabitat Wall-Mounted Ironing Holder Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out: The cotton cover is washable and has impressive heat resistance. What Could Be Improved: It doesn’t come with all the screws and tools you need for assembly. If you live in a small home or apartment, a wall-mounted ironing board like this Xabitat model maximizes valuable space. The iron frame, industrial-grade hinges, and impressive weight capacity of 25 pounds make this ironing board a sturdy pick you can mount on your wall or door. Plus, the iron holder attaches to the bottom of the board, so you don't need to rifle through a cabinet or linen closet to find your iron. Opening and closing the ironing board is easy—one quick click releases the lock and swings it open. You can leave an iron on the cotton cover for 20 minutes without creating burn marks, scorches, or discoloration, according to the manufacturer. The brand also says the washable cover can handle temperatures up to 536 degrees Fahrenheit, while the grid metal tabletop allows steam and heat to be released from the board. To install this ironing board, you will need a drill, screws, and a bit of elbow grease, so if you want something with no assembly required, we recommend another pick from our list. It’s also not recommended to hang it on drywall. Price at the time of publish: $68 Product Details: Surface Size: 36 x 12 inches

36 x 12 inches Weight: 9.38 pounds

9.38 pounds Cover Included: Yes

Best Folding Ironing Board Joseph Joseph Pocket Plus Folding Ironing Board Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Overstock What Stands Out: This pick is very compact, but still has enough surface area once it’s unfolded. What Could Be Improved: The iron cover could be machine washable for easier maintenance. The Joseph Joseph Pocket Plus Folding Ironing Board is a compact pick that folds down to just over a foot tall. It's small enough to fit on a tabletop, desk, or on the top of a washing machine but provides enough workspace to iron clothing, linens, or sheets. To use it, unfold the board, pull the legs from their locked position, and place it anywhere convenient and comfortable for you. The back of the board has a handy iron storage compartment, so you can keep all the tools you need to tackle wrinkles and creases in one place. And if you want to conserve even more space, you can use the included hanging hook on a wall or door to store the ironing board when it's not in use. The 100 percent cotton top layer and padded underlay are replaceable, the cover is not washable, so you will need to purchase another when needed. Price at the time of publish: $90 Product Details: Surface Size: 17.91 x 6.1 inches

17.91 x 6.1 inches Weight: 5.8 pounds

5.8 pounds Cover Included: Yes

Best Over-the-Door Ironing Board Household Essentials Over-the-Door Small Ironing Board Amazon View On Amazon View On Overstock What Stands Out: This over-the-door model doesn’t require any assembly, making it ideal for renters. What Could Be Improved: The surface area is limited and might not work for large ironing projects. For those who lack space and don't want to install a wall mount, opt for this over-the-door ironing board from Household Essentials. At 14 inches wide and 42 inches long, this compact board fits on practically any door. The adjustable cotton cover is padded and comes in three colors—silver, bronze, and black—and replacement covers are available to purchase separately. It also comes with two pairs of hooks—two 1.5-inch hooks for regular doors and two 2-inch hooks with extra padding for commercial doors, which hang flat with no tools or installation needed. The built-in metal rack stores your iron on-site and rubber pads at the bottom of the frame protect your door from any scratches or damage. For an ironing board with no legs, it’s also surprisingly stable. The only downside to this pick is that you can't change the height. Price at the time of publish: $63 Product Details: Surface Size: 44 x 17 inches

44 x 17 inches Weight: 6.5 pounds

6.5 pounds Cover Included: Yes

Best Tabletop Ironing Board Honey-Can-Do Foldable Tabletop Ironing Board Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out: You can place this board on almost any flat surface, like a desk or table, to iron comfortably from a seated position. What Could Be Improved: While the cover is removable and can be hand-washed, it’s not safe for the washing machine. If you only use an iron occasionally, you probably don’t need a full-size board. We recommend this tiny folding ironing board from Honey-Can-Do as a compact but equally effective alternative. To use it, unlock the legs and open the ironing board from its folded position. It doesn't take up much space in your laundry room or closet, and for those who travel frequently, this ironing board is a convenient option that can even fit into your luggage. At 32 inches long and 12 inches wide, this pick is not ideal for sheets and linens but still has enough surface area to iron pants or your favorite dress. It also feels stable and is safe to use on your desk or countertop. Plus, the built-in rest on the side allows you to put the iron down without scorching the cover or your clothes. Price at the time of publish: $31 Product Details: Surface Size: 32 x 12 inches

32 x 12 inches Weight: 3.77 pounds

3.77 pounds Cover Included: Yes

Best Extra-Wide Ironing Board Bartnelli Pro Luxury Ironing Board Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out: The additional surface area of this board is ideal for large projects and linens. What Could Be Improved: It could be more lightweight. The Bartnelli Pro Luxury Ironing Board has heavy-duty legs and is 20 inches wide, which is several inches larger than the standard-size boards on our list. Aside from its size, this ironing board stands out for its scorch-resistant materials and four-layer cover that absorbs steam and moisture, helping you achieve wrinkle-free clothing and fabrics even faster. This ironing board also has an iron holder and a convenient hanger rack for finished items. Although its legs offer extra height up to 3.2 feet tall, you can adjust it to the level that suits you best. While this is undoubtedly a high-quality option, it costs more than the other selections on our list. Price at the time of publish: $190 Product Details: Surface Size: 51 x 20 inches

51 x 20 inches Weight: 21.4 pounds

21.4 pounds Cover Included: Yes