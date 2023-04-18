“Do you want it in the sun or shade for maximum enjoyment? Decide early as moving a full inflatable pool or spa is not recommended as doing so can cause damage to the pool," Cheatham says. "Also, you’ll want to pick a spot with water access and drainage, and if your inflatable pool has a pump and filter (and for a spa), you’ll want to assess electricity.”

To find the best inflatable pools, we considered size, safety features, drainage, and pumps. We also received expert tips from Cheatham on how to choose an inflatable pool for your backyard. In terms of placement, she recommends finding a flat, level spot with no debris or sharp objects that might puncture the pool material.

“Inflatable pools are a great starter option for people to dive into the pool or spa lifestyle, plus they aren’t permanent and tend to be easier to set up and take down,” says Lisa Cheatham, category director of pool/hot tub lifestyle products at Leslie’s.

When the weather gets warmer, cooling off in an inflatable pool is a fun way to escape the heat—without the commitment or cost of an in-ground pool.

Upgrade your little one’s summertime setup with this kid-approved pool, which has a basketball hoop and ball for endless playtime. The water line on this pool is about 1 foot tall, making it shallow enough for children ages 3 and up (but too small for adults to submerge in). For those who want a kiddie pool with included toys for even more entertainment, this pick will be a warm-weather favorite.

Who it isn’t for: People who want an inflatable pool with seating for adults.

It’s hard to go wrong with a classic rectangular inflatable pool. This pick can hold up to two adults and three to five kids, ensuring fun for all ages. It has three separate air chambers that retain the air to keep the pool firm longer. The thick PVC material withstands tears and damage for many seasons, while the two included repair kits can patch any punctures or holes. This pool does not include a filter, so we recommend emptying and cleaning it after each use.

If you station your inflatable pool in your backyard all season, you probably want one that’s not a total eyesore. This Minnidip pool has a bright, floral print reminiscent of a tropical vacation and is large enough for you and two friends to lounge in. While it might not be big enough for the whole family, it is safe for children ages 6 and up.

The kids don’t need to fight over a spot in this inflatable pool—it has four seats with built-in headrests, plus plenty of space to splash around in the middle, so the whole family can relax in the water together. It also has two cup holders, making it the perfect place to unwind with a drink after a long summer day. This inflatable pool doesn't have a filter, so be sure to empty it after each use and clean out any debris.

Who it isn’t for: People who want an inflatable pool with a filter.

Who it’s for: People who want comfortable seating and enough space for the whole family.

For those who want to cut down on pool maintenance, opt for the Summer Waves Quick Set Inflatable Pool, which has an included filter. The attached RX600 pump filters up to 600 gallons of water an hour, so you don’t need to empty your pool daily to ensure clean, safe water. This pool also has ample room for escaping scorching summer days, with a diameter of 12 feet and a depth of 3 feet so you can sit comfortably and still be submerged. The garden hose connection and drain release ensure easy assembly and disassembly.

Cool off in the Intex Swim Center, which has a comfy built-in bench and backrest that’s ideal for lounging and relaxing for hours on end. It even has two cup holders for your favorite refreshing drink . The pool is 31 inches (just about 2.5 feet) deep and has enough room for adults and kids. While we love the affordable price and comfortable design, the standard version of this pool doesn't include a filter, so you will need to empty and refresh the water every day.

Who it isn’t for: People who want an inflatable pool with a filter.

The Coleman SaluSpa isn’t just any inflatable pool: It has 140 high-powered jets and a heating system that warms the water up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit for the ultimate spa experience right in your backyard. The digital control panel allows you to tailor the temperature and pressure of the jets, with a timer for automated heating up to 72 hours in advance—so you can queue up the tub for immediate relief after a tough workout or a stressful day of work. The inflatable hot tub has internal beams for added stability, a pump to quickly inflate and deflate it, and a pool cover to keep debris out when not in use. And for those who want to minimize pool maintenance, this pick also has an automated chlorine dispensing system for clean and hygienic water.

Who it’s for: People who want an inflatable pool that feels like a hot tub.

Small pools aren't only for kids—this Funboy inflatable pool comes in playful prints that emulate a vacation getaway rather than a kiddie play area. At 66 inches in diameter and 18 inches tall, it's just the right size for a small backyard or patio, though you won't be able to fit a whole party. According to the brand, this small inflatable pool can fit either two adults or a few kids.

Who it isn’t for: People who want to fit many people in their inflatable pool.

For those who have the space, this 18-foot inflatable pool has enough room for your family, friends, and more. It’s 4 feet deep and made of puncture-resistant material to withstand warm weather activities year after year. The included pump helps with circulation and filtration of the water, and you can opt to get accessories, including a pool cover with a rope tie and a ground cloth.

Who it’s for: People who want an inflatable pool large enough for adults.

If you want something easy and affordable to cool off in, this inflatable pool from Intex is big enough for little kids to splash around in but not so big that it's a hassle to set up. The compact size means it’s easier to store when the weather gets colder, and it comes with a repair patch in case of any holes or punctures. With just 6.5 inches of water, this pick is safe for children 2 years and up—but keep in mind that adults will only be able to dip their feet in.

Who it’s for: People who want an affordable, compact pool for little kids.

This Bestway inflatable pool is 10 feet wide and 2.5 feet deep, giving you plenty of space for water-filled adventures in the backyard. The pool only takes about 10 minutes to set up—just inflate the top ring, fill it with water, and enjoy. It's made of tear-resistant PVC material and includes a filter pump and filter cartridge to keep the water clean after each swim. Plus, the built-in drain valve attaches to a garden hose so you can avoid flooding the backyard when it’s time to empty out the water.

Who it isn’t for: People who want an inflatable pool for kids.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Bestway Fast Set 10’ x 30” Round Inflatable Pool Set for its durable design, easy setup, and ample size that can fit adults and kids. It also has a filter pump and a drain control to make maintenance easier. If you have a small space and want something more compact, the Funboy Moroccan Dream Kiddie Pool is a great option that takes up less space and adds style to your outdoor area.

How to Shop for Inflatable Pools Like a Pro

Capacity and Size

The size and capacity of your inflatable pool depend on how much space you have and who will be using the pool. Keep in mind that the larger the inflatable pool, the longer it will take to fill/drain, and the more room is required to store it during off seasons.

The inflatable pools on our list range from just 10 inches deep to 4 feet deep, which is comparable with the industry standard—not many inflatable pools are more than 4 feet deep. For adults or families without small children, we recommend an inflatable pool with a depth from 2 feet to 4 feet, which gives you enough water to submerge and cool off in. If you’re shopping for little ones, a shallower pool is best, though it might not be deep enough for adults.

Safety

One key safety feature to consider when shopping for an inflatable pool is its material: It should be thick and puncture- or tear-resistant, so it doesn’t rip or deflate while people are in it. Other features that can assist with the long-term use and safety of your inflatable pool include ground cloths, multiple air chambers, and drain releases.

A ground cloth can help protect the bottom of the pool from any rocks, sticks, or other sharp objects, while multiple air chambers can help create and retain structure—even if one chamber deflates or tears, the rest of the pool can still remain standing. Drain releases can maintain the right water level and make for easy disassembly.

“It’s also important to check state and local statutes to ensure you are complying with required standards as most municipalities have regulations on a pool’s proximity to the home, perimeter fencing, and other safety measures," says Lisa Cheatham, category director at Leslie’s. "And of course, adult supervision is always encouraged for children playing in any body of water” to prevent pool-related accidents, she adds.

Drainage

Larger inflatable pools often have a drain release to quickly empty the pool if it becomes too full or for when you want to store it away during colder seasons. Without drainage, the only way to empty an inflatable pool is by tilting it or tipping it over. This method is suitable for small, two-person inflatable pools, but will likely be unwieldy (and dangerous) with anything larger.

Pump

Most inflatable pools don’t come with an air pump, but to expedite inflation, you may want to consider investing in one. Don’t confuse an air pump with a filter pump, though. Some larger inflatable pools have a filter pump, which helps filter out dirt and other particles so the water stays clean, clear, and fresh.



Questions You Might Ask

How often should you change the water in an inflatable pool?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you should empty the water from your inflatable pool daily to prevent the spread of germs. “For those without pump and filtering equipment, we recommend draining after each use to prevent the spread of germs as there is no filter to trap the harmful stuff or circulation to mix any added chemicals,” Cheatham says.

For inflatable pools with filters, you can extend the time between cleaning and changing the water. However, we still recommend regularly skimming the top of any debris, covering the pool when not in use, and emptying it at least every five days. If the water looks cloudy, dirty, or has a smell, it’s definitely time for a cleaning.

If you have a large inflatable pool with an included filter pump, you can use a sanitizer like chlorine to kill germs and bacteria—but always check the manufacturer’s instructions and use pool test strips regularly. Small inflatable pools or kiddie pools should not use chlorine, according to the CDC.

“Just like with larger above-ground and in-ground pools, regular water testing is important to ensure the pool water’s pH, total alkalinity, and free available chlorine levels are in the recommended ranges before and after swimming,” says Cheatham.

How do you empty an inflatable pool?

You can empty small inflatable tools by tipping them over and emptying the water into a grassy area. Many large inflatable pools have a drain release or drain valve to control the water flow or attach to a garden hose for emptying. If a drain valve isn't available, "a submersible pump or siphon hose can be used," says Cheatham.

How do you fill up an inflatable pool fast?

“To inflate your pool or spa, use a high-quality air pump that delivers a steady and even flow of air when pumping up an inflatable pool," says Cheatham. "Be cautious not to over-inflate the pool or you could risk it bursting, and under-inflating can cause structural integrity issues. Follow the manufacturer’s label instructions to hit the perfect level of air to maximize pool enjoyment.”



Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Lesley Chen, a contributing writer for Real Simple, covering commerce, home, and lifestyle stories. To compile this list, she researched inflatable pools and rounded up the best options based on capacity, safety features, drainage, and pumps. For expert advice, Lesley spoke to Lisa Cheatham, category director of pool/hot tub lifestyle products at Leslie’s.