The 8 Best Induction Cookware Sets of 2023

While the magnet test does indeed work, we’ve saved you the trouble by researching the best induction cookware sets and evaluating them on material, temperature threshold, care, and number of pieces. Our top pick is the Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Triple-Ply Stainless Cookware Set because it has all the pots and pans that a home chef could want, and it’s safe to use in the oven, broiler, dishwasher, and even the freezer.

This means that if you’re cooking with a pot or pan that doesn’t have a magnetic bottom, it simply won’t heat up, which is why you need induction-compatible cookware. “A great way to determine if your cookware is induction-compatible is to hold a magnet up to the bottom of the pan,” says Sitrin. “If it sticks, you’re ready to cook on induction.”

“Induction cooktops work by sending an electric current through a coil of copper wire hidden beneath the flat surface of the cooktop,” says Roger Sitrin, lead recreational chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education . “The current passes through the glass or ceramic top and reacts with iron, steel, or magnetic stainless steel cookware bottoms in order to generate heat.”

There’s a wealth of pots and pans available for home chefs, including full cookware sets that make it easy to instantly fill your kitchen cupboard with all the tools you need to create delicious meals. But if you have an induction stovetop, not every cookware set is compatible with your kitchen setup.

Best Overall Induction Cookware Set Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Triple-Ply Stainless Cookware Set 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a complete cookware set they can buy once and use for years. Who it isn’t for: People who want a nonstick cookware set. Whether you’re looking to replace older pots and pans or you’re building your kitchen inventory from scratch, you’ve got to love a cookware set that has everything you need in one box. This Cuisinart set features a nice variety: two saucepans, two skillets, a saute pan, a stock pot with a steamer insert, and lids that fit tightly to lock in flavor and nutrients. The triple-ply construction consists of an aluminum core and an exterior made of brushed stainless steel. Looks aren’t everything when it comes to cookware, but we can’t help but love the shiny brushed stainless steel finish of the Cuisinart set. The MultiClad Pro set features “Heat Surround” technology that creates an even distribution of heat on the bottom and sides of the pots, though the handle stays cool to the touch when you’ve got things cooking on the stove. Not only is the set compatible with your induction cooktop, but it’s also built to withstand oven temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. We also love that the edges of the pots and pans are designed for an easy pouring experience, so you won’t have to clean up drips and other spills as you cook, plus the pots and lids are dishwasher safe. Price at time of publish: $300 Product Details: Included Pieces: 1.5- and 3-quart saucepans with lids, 3.5-quart sauté pan with lid, 8-quart stockpot with lid, steamer insert with lid (fits 3-qt. saucepan), and 8-and 10-inch skillets

Best Budget Induction Cookware Set Ninja Foodi NeverStick 11-Piece Cookware Set Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want to fully stock their kitchen on a budget. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want additional kitchen utensils. Here’s a bit of kitchen trivia: Most cookware is created at a maximum temperature of 900 degrees Fahrenheit, which is not high enough to maintain its nonstick surface over the long term. The Ninja Foodi NeverStick Cookware, however, is made at a maximum temperature of a whopping 30,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which allows it to live up to its NeverStick name. Not only does it keep food from sticking to the surface, the nonstick surface won’t chip or flake, even if you use metal utensils. This Ninja cookware set is great for use on induction cooktops and is oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. It has an aluminum base for an even distribution of heat—no hot spots to worry about. You can use it to bake, saute, fry, boil, steam, braise, broil, and roast. Don’t want an arm workout with cast iron cookware? This is the perfect, lightweight replacement. The nonstick coating provides easy food release so you can use less butter or oil, too. The set comes with two fry pans, two saucepans, a stockpot, and three utensils—a spatula, a slotted spoon, and a solid spoon—so you’ve got everything you need to cook up delicious spreads at home. The set is dishwasher safe, too, which is perfect for keeping the high-gloss black exterior clean. Price at time of publish: $169 Product Details: Included Pieces: 10.25-inch fry pan, 12-inch fry pan, 1.5-quart saucepan with glass lid, 2.5-quart saucepan with glass lid, 6.5-quart stock pot with glass lid, spatula, solid spoon, and slotted spoon

Best Splurge Induction Cookware Set All-Clad D5 Stainless Brushed 5-Ply Bonded Cookware Set 4.5 Williams-Sonoma View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On All-clad.com Who it’s for: Serious home cooks who want a durable cookware set that’s optimized for induction cooktops. Who it isn’t for: People who only cook on occasion may not get their money’s worth out of this set. If you’re looking to take your kitchen skills to the next level, this All-Clad set will make you feel like a pro. It has a five-ply structure made from stainless steel and aluminum in alternating layers, making for sturdy cookware that won’t ever warp or get hotspots while cooking. The All-Clad set is compatible with all types of stovetops, but it’s optimized for induction cooktops. It’s also safe to use in the oven and under the broiler up to a whopping 600 degrees Fahrenheit. The stainless steel handles are heat resistant, plus they offer a comfortable grip. The edges of the pots and pans are flared so you can pour out liquids and sauces easily without making a mess. The All-Clad set is certainly a splurge, but given that it comes with all the cookware you could want—two fry pans, two saucepans, a saute pan, and a stock pot—we think you’ll have all you need to whip up the entrees and side dishes you want for many years to come. Price a time of publish: $1,430 Product Details: Included Pieces: 8- and 10-inch fry pans, 1.5- and 3-quart saucepans with lids, 3-quart sauté pan with lid, and 8-quart stock pot with lid

Best Ceramic Induction Cookware Set Caraway Cookware Set 5 Caraway View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Who it’s for: People looking for an alternative to traditional nonstick cookware. Who it isn’t for: People who want dishwasher-safe cookware. This set of ceramic-coated pots and pans makes a great alternative to traditional nonstick (Teflon), which can be dangerous when used at temperatures above 500 degrees Fahrenheit. The slick nonstick surface makes for easier cleanup (which is important given that this set is not dishwasher-safe). This set comes with a fry pan, sauté pan, saucepan, and a Dutch oven, along with matching lids. It’s all that you need to create delicious meals at home without crowding your cupboards with additional pots and pans you don’t need. In fact, it’s virtually impossible to crowd your cabinets with the Caraway set. It comes with a magnetic pan rack that allows you to store the pans neatly on their sides—think of arranging books on a shelf—and a canvas lid holder that attaches to the inside of the cabinet. We’d honestly love this ceramic set regardless of what it looks like, but the colors and sleek design seal the deal. Price at time of publish: $395 Product Details: Included Pieces: 10.5-inch fry pan, 3-quart saucepan with lid, 4.5-quart sauté pan with lid, 6.5-quart Dutch oven with lid, canvas lid holder, modular pan racks

Best Cast Iron Induction Cookware Set Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Piece Set 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Cabelas.com Who it’s for: People who want highly durable cookware that can be used for both indoor and outdoor cooking. Who it isn’t for: People who want lightweight pots and pans and people who want to avoid the upkeep of cast iron. Some cookware looks so delicate that even the most experienced home chef would be reluctant to use it. Then there’s cookware that can be used over a bonfire and still remain unscathed for years and years. The Lodge cast iron four-piece cookware set belongs in that latter category, and that’s why we love it. While some lighter pans profess to cook food in a way that’s similar to cast iron, this is the real deal. This set might be smaller in comparison to others on our list, but you get the best of the basics: two skillets, a round griddle, and a Dutch oven with a lid that also fits one of the skillets. These pieces are all you need for just about every cooking method—broiling, braising, frying, roasting, searing, baking, and more. The secret is in the seasoning: It’s coated with 100 percent vegetable oil, as opposed to anything chemical or synthetic. And as anyone who’s cooked with cast iron will tell you (because it’s true), the more you cook with it, the more the seasoning works its magic. As with all cast iron cookware, you’ll need to wash and dry the cast iron pots and pans by hand, then give it a quick massage with some cooking oil to prep it for the next use. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Included Pieces: 8-inch skillet, 10.25-inch skillet, 10.5-inch griddle, 5-quart Dutch oven, and 10.25-inch iron cover

Best Stainless Steel Induction Cookware Set Cooks Standard Classic Stainless Steel Cookware Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want stainless steel cookware with handles that stay cool as you transfer it from the stovetop to the oven and back. Who it isn’t for: People who want a cookware set that comes with a saute pan. There's a reason stainless steel appliances and cookware are such a hit. Not only are they easy to keep clean, but they're attractive to boot. That's why we love this 10-piece stainless steel set from Cooks Standard. It features two fry pans, two saucepans with lids, a universal steamer, and a covered stockpot. It's made of 18-10 stainless steel, meaning it has 18 percent chromium and 10 percent nickel for superior rust resistance. The bottoms of the pots and pans feature an impact bonding aluminum disc that helps heat to be evenly distributed without any hot spots. The handles remain cool, so you can take the pots and pans from the cooktop to the oven (max 500 degrees Fahrenheit) with ease. Price at time of publish: $200 Product Details: Included Pieces: 1-1/2-quart and 3-quart covered saucepans; 8-inch and 10-inch open skillets; 6-quart covered stockpot, and universal steamer insert with cover

Best Copper Induction Cookware Set Gotham Steel Hammered Copper 10-Piece Cookware Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who like the look of copper cookware but need an induction-safe set. Who it isn’t for: People who want genuine copper cookware. Copper conducts heat extremely well and distributes that heat evenly to avoid hotspots. This means newbies and experienced home chefs will cook food like a pro with less burning and, even better, less sticking to the surface of the cookware. However, copper on its own is not compatible with induction stovetop. Fortunately, this set from Gotham Steel marries the look of hammered copper cookware with the conduction of aluminum and the easy cleanup of ceramic nonstick. Not only will you save energy on scrubbing pots when you’re done cooking, but you’ll also save fat and calories because you won’t need butter or oil to keep your food from sticking in the first place. You’ll have a fully loaded kitchen with this set, which comes with a stock pot, two saucepans pots, a steamer insert, and two fry pans. The nonstick surface is highly durable—it even stands up to metal utensils, so no need to go out and buy a whole new set of spoons and spatulas. The pots and pans are oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, even the lids, which are made from tempered glass. The hammered copper pots are even easier to keep clean—just put them in the dishwasher when you’re done. Price at time of publish: $180 Product Details: Included Pieces: 8.5-inch fry pan, 10.25-inch fry pan with lid, 1.5- and 2.5-quart saucepans with lids, 5-quart stock pot with lid, and a stainless steel steamer

