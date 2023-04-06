To find the best immersion blenders, we spent hours researching the top innovations and narrowed down our list based on power and speed, accessories, price point, and durability. We also sought expert advice from Kluger as well as Abra Berens, a James Beard Award-nominated chef and cookbook author.

Plus, immersion blenders have many of the same functions as full-size blenders, making this bite-sized appliance ideal for those with small kitchens and limited storage.

An immersion blender is a one-step tool that can save you plenty of time and energy in the kitchen. “Immersion blenders are great for blending soups, marinades, and batters,” says professional chef Dan Kluger. “I think if you cook a lot and are looking to try something new, it's a great additional tool that can be used regularly and in a wide variety of settings.”

This immersion blender also comes with a whisk attachment, food processing bowl, and blending jar, so you are ready for any recipe. Each attachment is dishwasher-safe and can be easily swapped as you cook. Plus, this tool is light enough to use with just one hand.

Switching from blending to chopping to whipping with ease, the Braun Multiquick 7 Immersion Hand Blender is our recommendation for the most versatile immersion blender. This tool features an intuitive speed control—press the button harder to increase speed—and a powerful 500-watt motor. We especially love that the blade rotates and moves up and down for a more thorough blend.

Who it’s for: People who want an immersion blender with many attachments.

This blender features an extra-long shaft that allows you to reach the bottom of any deep pot or bowl. Plus, the stainless steel construction is durable and the blade is dishwasher-safe. This tool also features an ergonomic handle that limits hand strain.

The All-Clad Immersion Blender has precise speeds and is easy to use, making quick work of emulsifying ingredients for any recipe, such as salad dressings. With a variable speed dial, you can lock in the right speed without holding consistent pressure on a trigger. There is also a turbo mode for those more stubborn dishes. This tool has 600 watts of power, making it one of the most powerful blenders on this list—it can blend and puree ingredients in seconds, cutting down on prep time.

Who it isn’t for: People who want something that comes with attachments.

While this tool is heavier than most immersion blenders, the hefty feel gives you more control while maneuvering. The blade detaches from the body and is dishwasher-safe, while the motor should be hand washed.

Ideal for smoothies, batters, and anything you want silky smooth, the Cuisinart Smart Stick Variable Speed Hand Blender is intuitive to use, with a trigger button you press harder to increase the speed and power while blending. This design also allows for a slow start to limit spills and splatters. Like a standard, full-size blender, this tool also includes a pulsing feature for stubborn or thick ingredients, which is why we think it’s an especially great option for people who love to make smoothies.

Who it’s for: People who want a fast and thorough blending tool.

With variable speed settings and a four-pronged blade, you can achieve total control and precision when cooking. We also love the removable pan guard, which prevents the blades from scratching up your cookware if you blend directly in the pot or pan.

The KitchenAid Variable-Speed Corded Hand Blender makes quick work of any ingredient and is ideal for blending comforting, tasty soups . Available in a myriad of colors, you can coordinate this blender with your existing kitchen decor . This tool is superb at pureeing and achieving an even consistency, ensuring no bits are left behind in your soup. It also can tackle whipping, frothing, and chopping for those looking for more versatility in their immersion blender.

Who it isn’t for: People who want more power or a cordless base.

Two buttons on the side, a power button, and a speed adjuster give you extra precision and control as you cook. We love the durable, stainless steel construction and padded grip for maximum comfort. Plus, the four-pronged blade has a rubberized guard to ensure your cookware won’t get scratched.

With 625 watts of power and five speeds, the Vitamix Immersion Blender was a no-brainer as the most powerful immersion blender on our list. This immersion blender can tackle smoothies, soups, and purees with no problem, and the powerful motor means that each ingredient will be blended consistently.

While there aren’t any additional attachments, this product can puree, blend, and emulsify. It’s lightweight with a durable, stainless steel frame, but keep in mind that it is hand-wash only. We especially love the safety lock feature that prevents the tool from accidentally turning on.

This rechargeable All-Clad immersion blender is a convenient pick for cooks who want to move around the kitchen without getting tangled in a cord. There is an adjustable knob for ultimate precision between all five speeds and a genius slow-start function to prevent splattering and spills. The quick-charge base delivers a full battery in just two hours, but for those in a rush, we love that a three-minute charge will give you 30 minutes of ready-to-use power.

The blender has two speeds you can switch between by pushing the easily accessible buttons, and we like that you don't have to hold down a trigger or button, making the grip much more comfortable. It can handle everything from mixing protein smoothies to chopping veggies. Plus, all of the blender attachments can go in the dishwasher for easy clean-up.

This affordable pick has similar capabilities to the pricier immersion blenders on our list, so you can get all the functionality while sticking to a budget. The Hamilton Beach immersion blender is safe to use directly in a pot or bowl while cooking, but be careful as the blade can scratch your cookware. The tool also comes with a whisk attachment and a chopping bowl.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a lot of speed options.

Who it’s for: People who want a budget-friendly blender that's easy to use.

We especially love this blender's versatility—switch from pureeing to whipping and then back to chopping simply by swapping head attachments. It can even function as a food processor to grind up seeds or nuts. And while 280 watts is not the highest power rating on this list, it is suitable for home kitchens and amateur chefs looking to level up their game. We think the tool is reasonably priced and will last for years with proper care. The handle and cord aren't waterproof, but the rest of the tool is dishwasher-safe.

With a simple design and easy-to-use features, the Breville Control Grip is our pick for the best overall immersion blender. Not only is it lightweight, but it also features a padded, ergonomic hand grip to prevent cramping and tension. The tool has 15 different speeds for ultimate control and a splash guard that fits perfectly on its storage jug to limit kitchen mess.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a tool with a lower price tag.

Final Verdict

Versatile, powerful, and easy to use, we recommend the Breville Control Grip Immersion Blender as the best option for most people. This tool has an ergonomic grip and 15 speed settings, and it’s suitable for blending, chopping, pureeing, and whipping. For those looking for a budget-friendly option, the Hamilton Beach 2-Speed Hand Blender is equally powerful and durable.

How to Shop for Immersion Blenders Like a Pro

Power

Most immersion blenders have anywhere from 200 watts to 625 watts. The lower the wattage, the less power the blender has—but if you're only blending soft ingredients, liquids, or sauces, you might not need a high-powered pick. For those who prioritize speed and strength, opt for a higher wattage. More powerful blenders can cut through tough foods and ingredients.

Weight and Balance

Balance is much more important than the weight of a tool, according to professional chef Dan Kluger. He prefers a metal shaft because it can offset and balance the weight of the motor and cord and has standout durability. “Metal can be used in any temperature liquid,” Kluger says. “And plastics are prone to breaking or melting.”

The lighter the tool, the more comfortable it is to hold, but it will also be easier to lose control. Opting for a heftier weight often means higher quality materials and a sturdier hold that can withstand blending tough foods.

Handle Comfort

For comfort and longevity, look for immersion blenders with ergonomic handles. They will be more comfortable to hold, especially when blending for a long time. This can also help limit hand cramps and tension. Padded handles are great for this reason as well.

Speed Settings

For the majority of home chefs, a three-speed immersion blender is adequate. Chef and cookbook author Abra Berens uses a three-speed KitchenAid immersion blender to tackle any and every kitchen task. If you’re concerned about splatters and spills, look for a blender with a slow start or adjustable knob for a gradual blend. Beren also says that the different speeds offer more control when blending or maneuvering around large pots.

Accessories and Features

When looking at immersion blender accessories or added features, think about how versatile you need your tool to be. Most immersion blenders have a removable blade you can replace with a whisk or food processing bowl.

Beren opts for replaceable parts for their easy cleaning and versatile uses. “Both the whisk attachment as well as the mini food processor have replaced a handheld beater/whisk for me,” she says. “And while the mini food processor doesn't fully replace my big one, it is great for blending quick jobs.”

Questions You Might Ask

What is the difference between a blender and an immersion blender?

With a traditional blender, you pour the ingredients into the designated container before the blade combines and blends them. Blenders are best for blending, pureeing, and mixing ingredients. In contrast, you place an immersion blender into the ingredients while you cook, so no separate vessel is needed to blend.

With the right attachments, you can use an immersion blender to whip, froth, and chop. For those who like to eliminate additional steps or dishes as they cook, immersion blenders cut out the process of moving ingredients and mixtures into a separate vessel—you can blend right from the pot or bowl you’re working in.

Is a corded or cordless immersion blender better?

According to Kluger, corded immersion blenders are best. “They tend to be stronger and last longer,” he explains. While a cord might be more cumbersome, you’ll never have to worry about running out of power during food prep. However, people with limited outlets in their kitchens may still prefer a cordless model so they don’t have to unplug other appliances to use their immersion blender.

Are immersion blenders worth it?

Immersion blenders are a suitable alternative to full-size blenders for those with limited storage or smaller kitchens. For Beren, an immersion blender has almost replaced her need for a standard blender. “They’re so fast and easy to use,” she says. “I only really pull out my regular blender when I need something to be silky smooth, but 90 percent of the time, an immersion will do the trick. Plus, I use the whisk and mini-food processor attachments that come with mine all the time.”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Kate McGregor, a freelance design and home goods writer with years of experience researching and sourcing the best kitchen tools. To determine the best immersion blenders, McGregor looked at versatility, the number of features, accessories, and price points. For expert advice, she spoke to James Beard Award-nominated chef and cookbook author Abra Berens and professional chef Dan Kluger.

