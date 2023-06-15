In addition to Williamson, we also received expert tips on shopping for ice cream scoops from Wes and Kirsten Bechtel, co-owners of Boombalatti’s ice cream shop in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“We like the aluminum ice cream scoops that have a heat-conductive fluid inside,” says Kelly Williamson, co-founder of True Scoops ice cream. “The heat of your hand warms the fluid, causing the ball of ice cream to neatly release from the scoop. It makes the hardest of ice cream that much easier to scoop.”

To come up with these recommendations, we tested 22 ice cream scoops in our Lab. Each scooper was tested on a pint and half-gallon container, and we evaluated them based on factors such as performance, design, and durability. In our testing, we found that the handle is quite important. If it’s too short, you’ll get ice cream all over your hands when scooping at the bottom of the container.

If you’ve ever tried to scoop ice cream with a regular spoon, then you know the results are usually less than ideal—if you’re even able to dig in at all. Luckily, the best ice cream scoops are sturdy, durable, and comfortable to hold, making it easy to glide them through a pint of frozen dessert.

The handle is hollow and filled with antifreeze, which makes cutting through hard ice cream a breeze. (Though this also means you shouldn’t put it in the dishwasher.) In terms of performance, we hardly found any negatives except that it’s impossible to shape your ice cream scoops into balls due to the nature of spades. But if you don’t care about perfectly round scoops, this was one of the best-performing ice cream scoops we tested.

Unlike traditional scoops, the HIC Kitchen spade is wide and flat with a rounded edge that makes it ideal for scooping out hard ice cream. We tested this space on both half-gallon and pint ice cream containers and had the best results with the half-gallon container due to its size. We found that the edge was way better for digging ice cream from around the rim compared to a regular scoop.

The well-designed handle has just enough heft to scoop ice cream in perfect curls, which we loved. Plus, this pick offers a generous amount of ice cream with every scoop. Just keep in mind that the handle is rather short, which could be uncomfortable for some. Other than that, we think the size of this scoop feels just right and we would definitely recommend it to our friends and family.

This Gorilla Grip scoop has a flat-edge design and strategically-placed grooves inside the scoop that prevent ice cream from sticking. Not to mention its ergonomic design, which is comfortable to hold in multiple positions. In our testing, this scoop passed all our comfort tests with flying colors for many reasons. We liked that we were able to find multiple spots on the handle for our thumb and fingers, so it never felt awkward in our hands. It also has a slip-resistant design for an extra-secure hold. There is even a notch at the end of the handle to help you pry open frozen lids just in case you need an extra hand.

Even if you’re not left-handed, we think this pick is worth the price for anyone looking for a versatile, easy-to-use ice cream scoop. We also think it makes a great housewarming or wedding gift. Our only criticism is that the quality of your scoop can depend on the type of ice cream you have on hand: The scoop of Häagen-Dazs fell apart and wasn’t as smooth as our scoop of Blue Bell ice cream.

The Zeroll 1020 Original has long been a favorite among those in the know because it contains a heat-conductive liquid inside the scoop that aids in cutting through your ice cream or sorbet. However, after testing it extensively, we also found that it is an excellent choice for lefties due to its symmetrical design. We tested this scoop with our left and right hands, and both produced the same type of scoop. We also liked that this ice cream scoop’s handle was substantially wide and offered a firm grip. Our tests showed that its design made it able to better accommodate a range of hand sizes, too.

It has a reflective scoop made of zinc, although we noted that it doesn’t have a pointed edge to help cut through harder textures. The KitchenAid Ice Cream Scoop is available in four classic colors—aqua, black, pistachio, and red—that can match your stand mixer or other kitchen tools from the brand. It’s also dishwasher safe and comes with a one-year limited warranty.

The secret sauce with this KitchenAid scoop is a long, slender handle (8.54 inches, to be exact) and a rounded scoop shape that make scooping ice cream quick and easy. In our tests, we found that the extra-long ergonomic handle helped us scrape out ice cream from the bottom of a pint-sized container—without getting ice cream all over our hands. Despite its stellar performance with pints, we were still able to efficiently dig into half-gallon containers with this scoop, too.

Compared to other scoops we tested, we found the Joseph Joseph scoop to be an excellent option. It felt comfortable, and we liked that it had a chunky plastic handle that should accommodate small and large hands. We also think that it’s a good pick for lefties as it’s perfectly symmetrical from the scoop to the handle. Since it is on the small side, it’s actually ideal for scooping ice cream out of a pint. Also, the textured surface surprisingly helped release the ice cream from the scoop in our testing. The only downside to this pick is its weight. It’s very lightweight, so you might have problems if you try to scoop too-hard ice cream.

This ice cream scoop from Joseph Joseph has a unique design that will keep your kitchen pristine while you’re scooping your favorite pint of ice cream. It has a silicone collar that prevents ice cream from running down your hands and dripping onto the kitchen counter. And because the handle is weighted and has a flat bottom, you can place it upright without any sticky messes. It’s made of zinc, so it’s dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup

It’s very lightweight, so you need to wait for the ice cream to soften before scooping.

It has a flat bottom and a silicone collar, so it can stand upright without dripping onto your countertop.

We like that the handle is molded, making it easy to hold. Plus, this scoop has a non-stick coating that releases ice cream without any force or tension. To get a scoop, all we had to do was squeeze the handles once to gather the ice cream and then release it. This scoop was one of the few picks on our list where we did not have to use a spoon or finger to remove the ice cream from the scoop. In our testing, we found that it performed exceptionally well with both firm and airy ice cream textures. While the price might give you pause for thought, if you’re looking for a high-quality ice cream scoop, it’s worth splurging on.

If your ice cream is coming straight from a household freezer, chances are it’s too hard to scoop. (FYI: Ice cream shops have temperature-controlled freezers to keep their ice cream soft and scoopable.) But that’s where this Good Cook Smart Scoop shines. By design, this aluminum scoop is made to handle frozen ice cream. It has metal claws that look clunky but are actually a genius way to cut through ice cream that’s too hard. It’s also a good option when serving up ice cream for guests, as it produces uniformly round scoops.

Despite the grooves on the scoop, ice cream tended to stick to the metal in our testing, so we had to shake the scoop to get the ice cream into a bowl. And although this scoop offers a lot of value for its price, we felt that it couldn’t compare to other options on our list in terms of scoop shape.

For a consistent scoop, it’s hard to beat this pick from Spring Chef. In our testing, we loved this scooper's comfortable grip, perfect design, and size. Its soft silicone handle gave us a firm grip and felt comfortable while scooping ice cream. The actual scoop is made from zinc and is designed to get you an even scoop. You can even use it for other tasks too, like cookie dough, cupcake batter, stuffing, and more. However, we found that the scoops end up more square than round. Still, we had no issues digging into both our pint and half-gallon tubs of ice cream.

During testing, we noticed that no matter the ice cream texture, the Sumo scoop still made nice and even scoops. Instead of serving your ice cream straight from the freezer, we recommend letting it soften on the counter a few minutes before serving. (When the ice cream was too hard, we had to use our fingers and a spoon to help release it from the scoop.) Nevertheless, this reliable dishwasher-safe scoop got our stamp of approval for comfort and ease of use.

In our testing, we found that the Sumo Ice Cream Scoop can give you a scoop of ice cream that looks like it came straight from your favorite ice cream shop. This scoop made it to the top of our list because of its durable stainless steel construction and grippy handle, which felt more comfortable in our hands than many of the other scoops on our list. Additionally, because the weight is distributed evenly throughout the handle length, you can scoop practically effortlessly without straining your hand. Plus, we felt that its pointed edge made it easy to dig the ice cream out.

If the ice cream is too hard, it tends to stick to the scoop.

This scoop has a premium feel and can be tasked to handle both soft and hard ice cream.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Sumo Ice Cream Scoop because it was so comfortable and easy to use. We also like that it was equally effective on hard and soft ice cream. If you’re willing to spend a bit more on a pick with a unique design, we recommend the Good Cook Smart Scoop. It cuts through hard ice cream with ease and produces uniform scoops.

Our Testing Process

We tested 22 ice cream scoops in our Lab—including traditional scoops, dishers, spades, and even a scoop/disher combo—and evaluated them on performance, design, and durability. Each scoop was tested with two types of ice cream: Häagen-Dazs and Blue Bell. Five minutes before scooping, we took the ice cream out of the freezer and placed it on the countertop.

First, we tested each scoop on a pint of Häagen-Dazs to see how well it can scoop ice cream with a firmer texture and maneuver around a pint container. We took three scoops from the pint, paying close attention to how easily the scoop cut through the ice cream and how well it released the ice cream. We also noted how comfortable it was to hold, and we even used our left hand at least once to see if the scoop is suitable for lefties. Then, we hand-washed and dried the scoop before continuing to our second test.

Next, we evaluated each scoop’s performance with a more airy ice cream: a half-gallon container of Blue Bell. We evaluated the same way as our first test, except we created five scoops of ice cream. Finally, all dishwasher-safe ice cream scoops were put through two cycles in the dishwasher and then inspected for any damage.

Real Simple / Will Dickey

How to Shop for Ice Cream Scoops Like Pro

Materials

“Pretty much all modern ice cream scoops are made from either aluminum or stainless steel,” say Wes and Kirsten Bechtel, co-owners of Boombalatti’s ice cream shop in Wilmington, North Carolina. This makes sense, considering all of the options on our list are made of aluminum, zinc, or stainless steel. While we didn’t notice a certain material performing better than others in our testing, it’s worth noting that aluminum ice cream scoops are hand-wash only, while the other materials are typically dishwasher safe.

Some scoopers may even have non-stick coatings: “Also, commercial ice cream scoops are often anodized with a Teflon coating, which helps them take the additional abuse that ice cream shops put them through daily,” the Bechtels add.

Weight

In our testing, the ice cream scoops with evenly distributed weights tended to be our favorites. Our best overall pick, the Sumo Ice Cream Scoop, is among the heaviest on our list at 8.1 ounces. (Our budget-friendly recommendation weighs in at 8.2 ounces.)

However, more lightweight options still performed well in our evaluations. For example, the Joseph Joseph Dimple Ice Cream Scoop weighs less than half of our top pick at just 3.84 ounces. However, it’s worth noting that the more lightweight an ice cream scoop is, the more difficult it may be to scoop out too-hard or extremely firm ice cream—you’ll definitely need to let it soften a bit on the counter before scooping.

Scoop Size

The size of a scoop of ice cream largely depends on who’s scooping—but in general, it can be anywhere from 2 to 4 ounces. Even though many of the models we tested don’t list the exact scoop size, those that do are within this range.

Some scoops (especially those used in commercial settings) list the size "with a number that corresponds to the number of scoops that you would get from a quart of ice cream,” the Bechtels say. “This means that larger-sized scoops will have a smaller number because you’d get fewer scoops from a quart of ice cream from a larger scoop."

"We use a size 20 scoop, which means we could get about 20 scoops of ice cream from a quart, or approximately 2 ounces per scoop,” they add. “Some shops use a size 10 scoop, which is twice as big: 4-ounce scoops or 10 scoops per quart."

Design and Features

Scoops may seem basic, but many of them come with various features that make digging into tubs of ice cream smooth and easy. For example, you’ll find that some ice cream scoops have metal grooves that help release the ice cream into the bowl, while others may have soft and comfortable handles so you get a great grip.

Others may have rounded edges to help cut through hard ice cream. You’ll also find that more expensive ice cream scoops are hollow and are filled with a food-safe antifreeze, which conducts heat and makes scooping ice cream quicker.

More Ice Cream Scoops to Consider

OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Ice Cream Scoop: This ice cream scoop is fairly standard and didn’t seem particularly fancy or come with any special features like some ice cream scoops on our list. But it has a good size and yields a great scoop for the most part. Just keep in mind that ice cream tends to stick to it, so you might want to keep a spoon close by to loosen it up.

Zyliss Right Scoop: Although this budget-friendly pick wasn’t the best at releasing ice cream in our testing, its design makes it an excellent pick if you have small hands or are left-handed. It’s also weighted, which we found to be beneficial when scooping ice cream out of a half-gallon container.

Real Simple / Will Dickey

Questions You Might Ask

How much ice cream is in a scoop?

The typical ice cream scoop is designed to hold about 4 ounces of ice cream, which is about half a cup. However, the Bechtels point out that not all ice creams are created equally, which can affect how much a scoop of ice cream weighs.

“To be labeled as ice cream in the United States, a gallon of ice cream must weigh at least 4.5 pounds and contain a minimum of 10 percent milk fat,” they say. “Milk fat is both delicious and expensive, so budget-brand frozen dairy desserts will often replace a good deal of the milk fat with whipped air in an attempt to mimic the creaminess of ice cream (while also decreasing the calories). This means a scoop of super premium ice cream will weigh significantly more than an equal-sized scoop of a frozen dairy dessert.”

Why are some ice cream scoops hollow?

The hollow design of some ice cream scoops helps with heat transfer. "Anyone who has tried to scoop ice cream from a tub that just came out of the freezer knows it’s not easy, so most scoops are designed to transfer the heat from your hand to the ice cream you are scooping," the Bechtels say. "Most hollow scoops are filled with a conductive liquid that warms the scoop, making it just a bit easier to get through a tub of ice cream.” This conductive liquid will often be advertised as an anti-freeze.

What is the best way to scoop ice cream?

Our experts have some pretty helpful tips on how to scoop ice cream like a professional. "Ice cream softens from the outside in, so you want to pull the scoop around the outside of the container you’re scooping from (and the larger the container, the easier it is to scoop),” the Bechtels say. “As you pull the scoop through the ice cream it should curl itself into the perfect ball of ice cream, ready to nestle perfectly into your cup or cone."

For Kelly Williamson, co-founder of True Scoops ice cream, the best way to scoop ice cream is to let the ice cream soften on the counter until it gives slightly with the touch of a finger. “Dip your ice cream scoop in at a slight angle and drag it towards you until a ball of ice cream has formed,” she says. “If you’re scooping from a pint, dip into it at the same slight angle but ‘go around the world’ which basically means to go around the outside of the pint scooping up all that ice cream.”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Nor’adila Hepburn, a contributing writer for Real Simple. To find the best ice cream scoops, we tested 22 models in our Lab and evaluated them based on design, performance, and durability. For expert tips, we also spoke to Wes and Kirsten Bechtel, co-owners of Boombalatti’s ice cream shop in Wilmington, North Carolina, who have bought over 100 scoops in the last decade and have a full collection of antique scoops; and Kelly Williamson, co-founder of True Scoops ice cream.

