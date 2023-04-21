Home Decorating Outdoor Living The 10 Best Hummingbird Feeders of 2023 Here’s how to attract these fluttering, whimsical birds to your outdoor space. By L. Daniela Alvarez Published on April 21, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Real Simple / David Hattan With their brightly colored feathers and buzzing sounds, hummingbirds are a quintessential part of warm weather. Hummingbird feeders are designed to attract these birds and appease their big appetite, which helps bring life to your garden, patio, or outdoor space. “Hummingbirds are fascinating, brilliantly colored creatures, but so tiny that getting more than a glimpse of them is tough,” says Susan Edwards Richmond, birder and author of the award-winning picture book Bird Count. “Well-placed feeders can give you that pleasure.” To find the best hummingbird feeders, we researched dozens of options and considered factors such as type, mounting style, and added features like ant moats. We also spoke with two experts to get their tips on choosing the best hummingbird feeder for your outdoor space. Our Top Picks Best Overall Hummingbird Feeder: More Birds Glass Hummingbird Feeder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget Hummingbird Feeder: Nature’s Way Mason Jar Hummingbird Feeder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Hummingbird Feeder Saucer: Aspects Hanging Hummingbird Feeder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Glass Hummingbird Feeder: Perky-Pet Glass Hummingbird Feeder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Plastic Hummingbird Feeder: Sewanta Hummingbird Feeder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Metal Hummingbird Feeder: Perky-Pet Hummingbird Feeder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Hummingbird Feeder for Windows: Sweet Feeders Window Hummingbird Feeder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Decorative Hummingbird Feeder: Uncommon Goods Ferris Wheel Hummingbird Feeder at Uncommon Goods Jump to Review Best Hummingbird Feeder With Perch: Lil Sweety Feeder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Hummingbird Feeder Stand: More Birds Hummingbird Feeder Hook at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Hummingbird Feeder More Birds Bird Health+ Ruby Glass Hummingbird Feeder Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On PETCO Who it's for: People who want a simple, effective, and easy-to-clean hummingbird feeder. Who it isn't for: People who want a hummingbird feeder with a bee guard. Whether you’re shopping for your first hummingbird feeder or want to upgrade your existing model, the More Birds Bird Health+ Ruby Glass Hummingbird Feeder is our top pick. With four charming yet functional flower-shaped feeding ports and a 10-ounce nectar capacity, this feeder can accommodate multiple hummingbirds simultaneously. The red accents also attract more hummingbirds so your garden or patio can feel like a magical sanctuary. Plus, this pick has a built-in ant moat to keep backyard pests at bay. To disassemble the feeder for cleaning or to refill it with nectar, detach the flat base from the bottle. While this hummingbird feeder is not totally bee-repellent, we like that it's durable and can be hung anywhere from branches and fences to rafters and stands with hooks. And since it’s made of plastic and glass, you don’t have to worry about it rusting. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Type: Inverted/hangingMaterial: Glass, plasticCapacity: 10 ounces Best Budget Hummingbird Feeder Nature’s Way Mason Jar Hummingbird Feeder Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want a budget-friendly hummingbird feeder. Who it isn't for: People who want a larger capacity hummingbird feeder. We love the Nature’s Way Mason Jar Hummingbird Feeder because it has a simple, compact design that is quite affordable. The classic Mason jar vessel fits any aesthetic, while the leak-free flower ports have a dainty look to attract your fluttering friends. The design is easy to fill and clean and is dishwasher-safe, making it ideal for those who want a low-maintenance feeder. Since this hummingbird feeder only holds four ounces of nectar, it’s lightweight enough to hang almost anywhere. And while this pick does not have additional features such as perches, ant moats, or bee guards, we think it’s the best option for those who want a small, functional, and budget-friendly hummingbird feeder. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Type: Hanging dishMaterial: GlassCapacity: 4 ounces Best Hummingbird Feeder Saucer Aspects HummZinger HighView Hanging Hummingbird Feeder 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Who it's for: People who want a leak-resistant, saucer-shaped hummingbird feeder. Who it isn't for: People who don’t want to refill their feeder frequently. Saucer feeders allow for an open, unobstructed view of hummingbirds as they feed. The Aspects HummZinger HighView Hanging Hummingbird Feeder has four raised flower feeding ports, a vibrant red cover, and a built-in ant moat. Unlike vertical or inverted hummingbird feeders, this saucer feeder is less likely to leak and slightly easier to clean. However, since it has a smaller capacity, you might need to refill it more frequently. Like most saucer hummingbird feeders, this one has an integrated perch all around, meaning the birds won’t have to fight for a resting spot. It’s also made of durable polycarbonate in case you live in an area with high winds or have pets that might knock this feeder down. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Type: Hanging dishMaterial: PolycarbonateCapacity: 12 ounces Best Glass Hummingbird Feeder Perky-Pet Cactus Glass Hummingbird Feeder Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want a glass hummingbird feeder with a large capacity. Who it isn't for: People who want a hummingbird feeder with a minimal look. The Perky-Pet Cactus Glass Hummingbird Feeder stands out for its charming design and shape that adds a playful touch to any outdoor area. The glass construction is high-quality and withstands outdoor elements like sun and rain, though we recommend hanging it over a soft landing (like grass or bushes) in case of any strong wind gusts. The wide-mouth, top-fill design is ideal for simple, mess-free refills, while the perches and five flower ports are removable for easy maintenance. We also like that the gasket creates a tight seal around the base to prevent leaks. While the arms of the cactus can be a hassle to clean, the adorable design, sturdiness, and built-in bee guard make this hummingbird feeder one of our favorites. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Type: Inverted/hangingMaterial: GlassCapacity: 32 ounces Best Plastic Hummingbird Feeder Sewanta Plastic Hummingbird Feeder Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People who want a lightweight feeder for multiple hummingbirds. Who it isn't for: People who want a feeder with a built-in bee guard. Both experts we spoke to agree that hummingbirds love the color red—so this bright, cherry-red Sewanta Plastic Hummingbird Feeder will undoubtedly bring all the birds to your yard. The hard plastic makes it durable and easy to hand wash by unscrewing the base, while the leakproof reservoir ensures no spills or messes. We especially love the flower-shaped feeding ports and all-around perch that can accommodate multiple birds. While you can hang this feeder anywhere, the label recommends you hang it at least 5 feet off the ground, ideally in a shaded area. Additionally, this feeder has a built-in ant moat—you can add a drop of dish soap to the chain to keep pests out even more effectively. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Type: Inverted/hangingMaterial: PlasticCapacity: 16 ounces Best Metal Hummingbird Feeder Perky-Pet Copper Hummingbird Feeder Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want a metal hummingbird feeder with an elegant style. Who it isn't for: People who want a hummingbird feeder that will never rust. If you want a metal hummingbird feeder with an enchanting look, you'll love the tinted glass globe-shaped bottle and copper vine detailing of this pick from Perky-Pet. This feeder makes a statement in any outdoor space, and the red feeding ports (which are plastic) will have hummingbirds flocking in. According to the brand, this feeder requires cleaning and maintenance twice a week, so we recommend keeping the bottle half full to avoid wasting the nectar if the hummingbirds don't finish it within the week. Just note that even though the bottle is glass and the feeding stations are plastic, there’s still a chance that the copper detailing can rust over time. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Type: Inverted/hangingMaterial: Copper, glassCapacity: 32 ounces Best Hummingbird Feeder for Windows Sweet Feeders Modern Window Hummingbird Feeder Etsy View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Etsy Who it's for: People who want a hummingbird feeder to mount on their window. Who it isn't for: People who want a hummingbird feeder that doesn’t need to be refilled often. Window feeders are ideal for people with limited outdoor space who still want to welcome shimmering, buzzing hummingbirds. We recommend the Sweet Feeders Modern Two-Station Perch Feeder because it can suction to any window and has a minimal design that still attracts hummingbirds. Choose from two, three, or four feeding stations—all sizes include copper or aluminum perches, glass bottles, and red silicone rubber tops for easy cleaning. There is also an option with a wide perch so two hummingbirds can sit and feed simultaneously. If you want to observe hummingbirds up close from inside your home, this window feeder is for you. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Type: Window mountMaterial: Copper, glassCapacity: Not listed Best Decorative Hummingbird Feeder Uncommon Goods Ferris Wheel Hummingbird Feeder Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Who it's for: People who want to splurge on a handmade, decorative hummingbird feeder. Who it isn't for: People who want an affordable hummingbird feeder. Hummingbirds have shimmering, iridescent wings and slender bills that look straight out of a fairytale—so why not get a feeder that is just as whimsical? This Ferris Wheel Hummingbird Feeder by artist Alfredo Garcia-Lucio is uniquely beautiful without compromising functionality or quality. Each feeder is handmade in Mexico with powder-coated metal, hand-blown recycled glass bottles, hand-painted flower motifs, and red polycarbonate flower feeding ports. Though it looks like a Ferris wheel, it doesn't actually spin, allowing hummingbirds to feed safely and securely. We love the individual perches under each port so it looks like the hummingbirds are sitting on a Ferris wheel cabin. While the glass bottles may be tricky to clean, it might just be worth it for this lovely design. Hang it on a tree or patio hook to transform your garden into a springtime hummingbird carnival. Price at time of publish: $74 Product Details: Type: HangingMaterial: Glass, metalCapacity: Not listed Best Hummingbird Feeder With Perch Lil Sweety Hummingbird Feeder Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People who want to attract as many hummingbirds as possible. Who it isn't for: People who want a hummingbird feeder that holds a lot of nectar. Although hummingbirds can easily feed as they hover in place, having a feeder with a perch allows them to take a break as they snack on some nectar. Our favorite hummingbird feeder with a perch is this pick from Lil Sweety—though it's one of the most expensive feeders on our list, it has the most feeding ports (30 to be exact) so you can attract all the hummingbirds in your neighborhood. We love the candy apple red, but it also comes in a few other colors hummingbirds are attracted to, including fuchsia, orange, purple, sapphire blue, and cranberry red. We also like that this feeder has a unique hexagonal design, a simple filling system, an ant moat, and a bee guard. The angled ports also sparkle in the sun and attract even more hummingbirds. It’s made of heavy-duty polycarbonate that can last a lifetime—and even if it breaks, the brand provides a lifetime guarantee. Price at time of publish: $42 Product Details: Type: Hanging dishMaterial: PolycarbonateCapacity: 12 ounces Best Hummingbird Feeder Stand More Birds Hummingbird Feeder Hook Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Who it's for: People who want a place to hang their hummingbird feeder. Who it isn't for: People who don’t have a lawn or yard. Finding the perfect spot to hang your hummingbird feeder can take trial and error. We love the More Birds Hummingbird Feeder Hook because you can place it nearly anywhere in your lawn, yard, or garden, and it's sturdy enough to hold a standard-size hummingbird feeder—just note that it doesn't come with one. It’s made of solid steel with a powder coating and has a two-prong stake for stability. The materials have a weather-resistant finish so you don’t have to worry about bringing it inside during harsh weather. While this hook stands at 42 inches tall (most feeders recommend keeping them 4–5 feet off the ground), it’s an excellent option for a garden bed or under some dappled shade to ensure hummingbirds feel welcomed and protected while feeding. In addition to its sleek, black design and durability, this stand has a charming hummingbird silhouette at the top. We also like how versatile this stand is—you can use it to hang other objects like lanterns, plants, and ornaments if you want to store your feeder away in the winter. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Type: Stand with hookMaterial: SteelCapacity: N/A (42 inches tall) Final Verdict Our top pick is the More Birds Bird Health+ Ruby Glass Hummingbird Feeder for its affordability, durability, simple assembly, built-in ant moat, and charming design. If you want a smaller, affordable hummingbird feeder, opt for the Nature’s Way Mason Jar Hummingbird Feeder. How to Shop for Hummingbird Feeders Like a Pro Type While hummingbird feeders serve one purpose, there are different types to consider. The most common are bottle or inverted feeders and saucer or dish feeders. They are usually made of glass, plastic/polycarbonate, metal, or a combination of these materials. “I personally love to use glass over plastic whenever I can, but you don't want a squirrel or large gust of wind to knock over a glass hummingbird feeder on a hard surface,” says Zack DeAngelis, CEO and founder of Pest Pointers. “If your feeder is over bushes or thick grass, you're probably good to get a glass feeder.” Saucer feeders are less prone to leaks and offer an open view of the hummingbirds, while inverted feeders can fit more nectar. Choosing your preferred type of feeder depends on your outdoor space, climate, and the level of maintenance you want to keep up with. Mounting Style Most hummingbird feeders hang from tree branches, poles, and hooks, with the exception of window-mounted feeders with suction cups and feeders you can screw onto a wooden deck or fence. Susan Edwards Richmond, birder and author of the award-winning picture book Bird Count, says to be aware of unexpected visitors when you use a hanging hummingbird feeder, “Make sure you’re not hanging it where it will be accessible to cats or other species that might disturb the birds or those with a sweet tooth like bears,” she says. “Hanging several small feeders spaced at intervals around your yard, deck, or garden will probably attract more birds than one large feeder since hummingbirds can be territorial.” Added Features Whether you live in a warm climate or not, bugs and other critters like bees and ants are inevitably attracted to the sweet, sticky nectar in hummingbird feeders. To keep pests away and give your hummingbirds undisturbed feeding time, Richmond and DeAngelis recommend a feeder with added features such as ant moats and bee guards. “If you're struggling with bees still getting into the feeders, try placing a mesh onion bag over the top of the feeding holes. The hummingbirds will still be able to get the nectar, while the bees won't,” says DeAngelis. “Additionally, it's vitally important to clean the feeder once or twice a week and clear it of nectar spills to prevent bees and ants from accessing it.” Perches are also great additions to give hummingbirds a place to rest. Questions You Might Ask Where is the best place to hang a hummingbird feeder? You can't hang a hummingbird feeder just anywhere. Choosing the perfect spot may take time, but creating the right environment will attract more hummingbirds with more frequency. “Place your feeders out of direct sunlight and in an area open enough for hummingbirds to spot and have room to dart in and out easily," says Richmond. DeAngelis recommends placing the feeder near some protective cover, like a tall tree or bushes. “You want to make sure they’re safe in case a predator decides to try and make a quick meal out of your visiting hummingbird,” he says. Do hummingbirds prefer a certain color feeder? You may have noticed that most hummingbird feeders are red, which is known to attract more whimsical feathered friends. Richmond and DeAngelis say that hummingbirds are attracted to this color because it represents the flowers that supply their nectar. Other bright, bold colors like fuchsia, orange, and purple can still get the job done and draw hummingbirds in. What style feeder do hummingbirds prefer? According to Richmond, hummingbirds are more focused on the color and nectar of a feeder than its style, but saucer feeders tend to keep out insects more effectively. Just keep your feeder clean and filled with nectar and hummingbirds will stop by for mealtime. What do you put in a hummingbird feeder? You can make hummingbird nectar from home with just two ingredients—refined white sugar and water. Avoid any other sweetening agents like honey or artificial sweeteners, as they can be harmful to hummingbirds. Simply mix one part sugar to four parts water until the sugar has completely dissolved and pour it into your feeder. Take Our Word for It This article was written by L. Daniela Alvarez, contributing writer for Real Simple with nearly three years of experience writing about lifestyle content and product reviews. To compile this list, she spent hours researching hummingbird feeders. She also received tips on how to shop for them from Susan Edwards Richmond, birder and author of the award-winning picture book Bird Count; and Zack DeAngelis, CEO and founder of Pest Pointers. The 13 Best Bird Feeders of 2023 for Every Garden Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit