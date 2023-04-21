To find the best hummingbird feeders, we researched dozens of options and considered factors such as type, mounting style, and added features like ant moats. We also spoke with two experts to get their tips on choosing the best hummingbird feeder for your outdoor space.

“Hummingbirds are fascinating, brilliantly colored creatures, but so tiny that getting more than a glimpse of them is tough,” says Susan Edwards Richmond, birder and author of the award-winning picture book Bird Count. “Well-placed feeders can give you that pleasure.”

With their brightly colored feathers and buzzing sounds, hummingbirds are a quintessential part of warm weather. Hummingbird feeders are designed to attract these birds and appease their big appetite, which helps bring life to your garden , patio, or outdoor space.

Best Overall Hummingbird Feeder More Birds Bird Health+ Ruby Glass Hummingbird Feeder Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On PETCO Who it's for: People who want a simple, effective, and easy-to-clean hummingbird feeder. Who it isn't for: People who want a hummingbird feeder with a bee guard. Whether you’re shopping for your first hummingbird feeder or want to upgrade your existing model, the More Birds Bird Health+ Ruby Glass Hummingbird Feeder is our top pick. With four charming yet functional flower-shaped feeding ports and a 10-ounce nectar capacity, this feeder can accommodate multiple hummingbirds simultaneously. The red accents also attract more hummingbirds so your garden or patio can feel like a magical sanctuary. Plus, this pick has a built-in ant moat to keep backyard pests at bay. To disassemble the feeder for cleaning or to refill it with nectar, detach the flat base from the bottle. While this hummingbird feeder is not totally bee-repellent, we like that it's durable and can be hung anywhere from branches and fences to rafters and stands with hooks. And since it’s made of plastic and glass, you don’t have to worry about it rusting. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Type: Inverted/hanging

Best Budget Hummingbird Feeder Nature’s Way Mason Jar Hummingbird Feeder Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want a budget-friendly hummingbird feeder. Who it isn't for: People who want a larger capacity hummingbird feeder. We love the Nature’s Way Mason Jar Hummingbird Feeder because it has a simple, compact design that is quite affordable. The classic Mason jar vessel fits any aesthetic, while the leak-free flower ports have a dainty look to attract your fluttering friends. The design is easy to fill and clean and is dishwasher-safe, making it ideal for those who want a low-maintenance feeder. Since this hummingbird feeder only holds four ounces of nectar, it’s lightweight enough to hang almost anywhere. And while this pick does not have additional features such as perches, ant moats, or bee guards, we think it’s the best option for those who want a small, functional, and budget-friendly hummingbird feeder. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Type: Hanging dish

Best Hummingbird Feeder Saucer Aspects HummZinger HighView Hanging Hummingbird Feeder 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware Who it's for: People who want a leak-resistant, saucer-shaped hummingbird feeder. Who it isn't for: People who don’t want to refill their feeder frequently. Saucer feeders allow for an open, unobstructed view of hummingbirds as they feed. The Aspects HummZinger HighView Hanging Hummingbird Feeder has four raised flower feeding ports, a vibrant red cover, and a built-in ant moat. Unlike vertical or inverted hummingbird feeders, this saucer feeder is less likely to leak and slightly easier to clean. However, since it has a smaller capacity, you might need to refill it more frequently. Like most saucer hummingbird feeders, this one has an integrated perch all around, meaning the birds won’t have to fight for a resting spot. It’s also made of durable polycarbonate in case you live in an area with high winds or have pets that might knock this feeder down. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Type: Hanging dish

Best Glass Hummingbird Feeder Perky-Pet Cactus Glass Hummingbird Feeder Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want a glass hummingbird feeder with a large capacity. Who it isn't for: People who want a hummingbird feeder with a minimal look. The Perky-Pet Cactus Glass Hummingbird Feeder stands out for its charming design and shape that adds a playful touch to any outdoor area. The glass construction is high-quality and withstands outdoor elements like sun and rain, though we recommend hanging it over a soft landing (like grass or bushes) in case of any strong wind gusts. The wide-mouth, top-fill design is ideal for simple, mess-free refills, while the perches and five flower ports are removable for easy maintenance. We also like that the gasket creates a tight seal around the base to prevent leaks. While the arms of the cactus can be a hassle to clean, the adorable design, sturdiness, and built-in bee guard make this hummingbird feeder one of our favorites. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Type: Inverted/hanging

Best Plastic Hummingbird Feeder Sewanta Plastic Hummingbird Feeder Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People who want a lightweight feeder for multiple hummingbirds. Who it isn't for: People who want a feeder with a built-in bee guard. Both experts we spoke to agree that hummingbirds love the color red—so this bright, cherry-red Sewanta Plastic Hummingbird Feeder will undoubtedly bring all the birds to your yard. The hard plastic makes it durable and easy to hand wash by unscrewing the base, while the leakproof reservoir ensures no spills or messes. We especially love the flower-shaped feeding ports and all-around perch that can accommodate multiple birds. While you can hang this feeder anywhere, the label recommends you hang it at least 5 feet off the ground, ideally in a shaded area. Additionally, this feeder has a built-in ant moat—you can add a drop of dish soap to the chain to keep pests out even more effectively. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Type: Inverted/hanging

Best Metal Hummingbird Feeder Perky-Pet Copper Hummingbird Feeder Amazon View On Amazon View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want a metal hummingbird feeder with an elegant style. Who it isn't for: People who want a hummingbird feeder that will never rust. If you want a metal hummingbird feeder with an enchanting look, you'll love the tinted glass globe-shaped bottle and copper vine detailing of this pick from Perky-Pet. This feeder makes a statement in any outdoor space, and the red feeding ports (which are plastic) will have hummingbirds flocking in. According to the brand, this feeder requires cleaning and maintenance twice a week, so we recommend keeping the bottle half full to avoid wasting the nectar if the hummingbirds don't finish it within the week. Just note that even though the bottle is glass and the feeding stations are plastic, there’s still a chance that the copper detailing can rust over time. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Type: Inverted/hanging

Best Hummingbird Feeder for Windows Sweet Feeders Modern Window Hummingbird Feeder Etsy View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Etsy Who it's for: People who want a hummingbird feeder to mount on their window. Who it isn't for: People who want a hummingbird feeder that doesn’t need to be refilled often. Window feeders are ideal for people with limited outdoor space who still want to welcome shimmering, buzzing hummingbirds. We recommend the Sweet Feeders Modern Two-Station Perch Feeder because it can suction to any window and has a minimal design that still attracts hummingbirds. Choose from two, three, or four feeding stations—all sizes include copper or aluminum perches, glass bottles, and red silicone rubber tops for easy cleaning. There is also an option with a wide perch so two hummingbirds can sit and feed simultaneously. If you want to observe hummingbirds up close from inside your home, this window feeder is for you. Price at time of publish: $36 Product Details: Type: Window mount

Best Decorative Hummingbird Feeder Uncommon Goods Ferris Wheel Hummingbird Feeder Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Who it's for: People who want to splurge on a handmade, decorative hummingbird feeder. Who it isn't for: People who want an affordable hummingbird feeder. Hummingbirds have shimmering, iridescent wings and slender bills that look straight out of a fairytale—so why not get a feeder that is just as whimsical? This Ferris Wheel Hummingbird Feeder by artist Alfredo Garcia-Lucio is uniquely beautiful without compromising functionality or quality. Each feeder is handmade in Mexico with powder-coated metal, hand-blown recycled glass bottles, hand-painted flower motifs, and red polycarbonate flower feeding ports. Though it looks like a Ferris wheel, it doesn't actually spin, allowing hummingbirds to feed safely and securely. We love the individual perches under each port so it looks like the hummingbirds are sitting on a Ferris wheel cabin. While the glass bottles may be tricky to clean, it might just be worth it for this lovely design. Hang it on a tree or patio hook to transform your garden into a springtime hummingbird carnival. Price at time of publish: $74 Product Details: Type: Hanging

Best Hummingbird Feeder With Perch Lil Sweety Hummingbird Feeder Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People who want to attract as many hummingbirds as possible. Who it isn't for: People who want a hummingbird feeder that holds a lot of nectar. Although hummingbirds can easily feed as they hover in place, having a feeder with a perch allows them to take a break as they snack on some nectar. Our favorite hummingbird feeder with a perch is this pick from Lil Sweety—though it's one of the most expensive feeders on our list, it has the most feeding ports (30 to be exact) so you can attract all the hummingbirds in your neighborhood. We love the candy apple red, but it also comes in a few other colors hummingbirds are attracted to, including fuchsia, orange, purple, sapphire blue, and cranberry red. We also like that this feeder has a unique hexagonal design, a simple filling system, an ant moat, and a bee guard. The angled ports also sparkle in the sun and attract even more hummingbirds. It’s made of heavy-duty polycarbonate that can last a lifetime—and even if it breaks, the brand provides a lifetime guarantee. Price at time of publish: $42 Product Details: Type: Hanging dish

