For gifting inspiration, we’ve rounded up the best housewarming gifts that cover all areas of the home to help you find the best pick, be it for a loved one or coworker. We also asked Smith for some expert advice on how to shop for a housewarming gift like a pro.

“Generally, housewarming gifts are something they need or want for their new home,” explains Jodi RR Smith, president and owner of Mannersmith, an etiquette consulting company. “These can include houseplants, bottles of wine or alcohol, spices, cookbooks, guest hand towels, fancy candles, or games.”

A housewarming gift is a great way to help a loved one celebrate a new milestone, but finding a good one can be tricky. Above all, you want your gift to be thoughtful and useful, but since there aren’t as many rules for a housewarming gift as compared to, say, a wedding gift, shopping can be a bit more daunting.

The Sill Bird's Nest Fern A houseplant is a great way to add some charm and feng shui to a space, though some are harder to care for than others.The Bird's Nest Fern, however, is definitely low-maintenance as far as houseplants go. It only needs to be watered every 1-2 weeks, making it a good pick for plant novices and pros alike. In addition to being easy to care for, this plant is simply cute as a button. Its little leaflets have a whimsical vibe, and The Sill lets you choose between several different plant sizes and planter styles so you can customize your gift to your giftee's preferences. Plus, it's also pet-friendly, so there's no need to worry about furry friends accidentally nibbling on it. Price at time of publish: From $74

Estelle Colored Glass Stemless 2-Piece Wine Glass Set Raise a toast to the new homeowners with this vibrant stemware set. The unique colored glassware will have them looking forward to their evening glass of vino even more, and add a bright pop of color to their dining table. If you aren't sure how your gift recipient will feel about the bold hue, you can browse the rest of Estelle's collection which comes in a full spectrum of color, including jewel-toned and neutral shades. In addition to its eye-popping looks, this stemless set is expertly handcrafted by artisans in Poland, which gives each one a unique, vintage-like charm. While each glass is hand-wash only, the character they bring to a new home is worth the extra TLC, and they'll give them a good excuse to have guests over for drinks in the future. Price at time of publish: $75

Homesick State Candle Candles are a classic housewarming gift, but a Homesick candle is an especially thoughtful gesture for friends who are crossing state lines. This candle comes in 50 different scents to embody each state—think apple and pumpkin for New York, carnations and honeysuckle for Ohio, and soft rain and Earl Grey tea for Washington—so they can fill their new house with the smell of home. Beyond their aromas, Homesick candles are some of the best around. They're made with hand-poured, high-quality soy wax, and a cotton wick for a clean, soot-free burn. Plus the elegant candle jar can be reused by your recipient once they run out of its 60+ minute burn time. Price at time of publish: $38

Madewell Front Door Key Fob A new set of keys needs a chic keychain to match, like The Front Door Key Fob by Madewell. It has a classic design that will match lots of aesthetic preferences and is made from genuine leather, so it's durable too. This keychain has a strong clip that attaches to a bag or belt loop to prevent misplaced keys, which is extra-handy for movers who are running around to complete last-minute errands for their home. It doesn't come in a lot of color options, but the black, brown, and green shades it's offered in will complement practically everyone's style. Price at time of publish: $20

Made In The Butcher Block 5 A good cutting board is a kitchen essential, but might not be something you tend to splurge on for yourself. That's why a quality wood cutting board like this one from Made In is such a good gift: It's double-sided and extremely versatile, making it useful for chopping veggies, preparing meats, and creating a charcuterie board. The beechwood construction is super durable, and beautiful enough to be put on display. Price at time of publish: $129

Stamp By Me Studio Return Address Stamp This elegant return address stamp smooths out one of the hardest parts about moving into a new home: remembering to write the correct return address on the mail. With this beautiful stamp, it'll take just a second for them to print their new address on an envelope, and it adds a chic touch to their mail. You can customize their stamp by choosing between three different designs and stamp types. In addition to the traditional stamp and ink pad, there's also a self-inking version that can last for thousands of uses. In short, it's a useful pick that's personalized to their new home, which makes it a great housewarming gift. Price at time of publish: From $21

Printworks Chess Set Games are an underrated housewarming gift, but they can supply the recipient with some fun hosting ideas and even add some visual appeal to their new home—especially when they're as luxe as this chess set from Printworks. With its blissful cloud pattern, glossy surface, and vibrant style, it can function as a decor piece in its own right while giving them something to do in their new house. The beauty of this chess set is that even if your gift recipient isn't a huge chess player, they'll still appreciate the sophisticated vibe it brings to their space. Price at time of publish: $69

Mono Art and Design Custom Watercolor House Portrait The wisdom goes that it's best to avoid artwork as a housewarming gift unless you're sure of your recipient's tastes. However, a watercolor portrait of their home is an exception because it's completely individualized to your recipient. No matter if it fits their decor style or not, they're sure to love a beautiful memento of their new home. You can select to have your gift received as a print, canvas, or digital download in a variety of sizes, but note that a frame is not included. You can even add a customization to make it extra-special; for example, you can add some text that commemorates their first home to make this one-of-a-kind gift even more special. Price at time of publish: From $38

Nest New York Bamboo Liquid Hand Soap & Hand Lotion Set This luxury liquid hand soap and lotion duo will make their bathroom feel like a posh hotel. It arrives in a sophisticated metal tray, which not only looks elegant but prevents those pesky soap scum rings from appearing on their sink. Both the lotion and the soap come in a generous 10-ounce size, which should cover their hand care needs for a while. Nest New York is known for its high-quality candles and fragrances, and its hand soap is just as luxe. The bamboo scent is light and refreshing, with lingering notes of white florals and citrus. Your giftee will definitely look forward to washing their hands with this soap set, and they'll find it hard to return to standard soap when they're done. Price at time of publish: $58

Hawkins New York Essential Waffle Dish Towel Set of 2 You can never have too many dish towels in your kitchen, especially if you're moving into a new space. These classic waffle weave towels are ideal for wiping spills, splashes, crumbs, or even doubling as a potholder in a pinch. These towels come in packs of two with contrasting colors for some extra flair. There are six solid colorways to choose from, which may disappoint maximalist design lovers, but the gorgeous muted shades add a subtle pop to any kitchen decor. Plus, they're made from 100 percent cotton which makes them extra-soft, absorbent, and fast-drying. Price at time of publish: $28 for 2-pack

Nancy Silverton's Favorite Gelato Gift Box Help stock up their freezer by sending them a gelato gift box from Nancy's Fancy, an artisanal gelato establishment founded by James Beard Award-winning chef Nancy Silverton. The box comes with nine best-selling flavors, which change depending on seasonality. Flavors may include classics like Chocolate Hazelnut or Bourbon Vanilla Bean, or unique standouts like Butterscotch Budino with a Caramel Rosemary Swirl or Italian Custard with Marsala & Citrus Caramel Swirl. Everything is packaged in a kraft gift box with the ribbon of your choice, and shipping is speedy and reliable. Price at time of publish: $100

Birdman's Home Pour Over and Mug Set This pour over set will start their morning on a sleek note, gearing them up for a day of unpacking boxes and running errands. A full set comes with a coffee pot and matching lid, dripper, and two 8-ounce tumblers, but you can also customize which pieces are included in your order. Each piece is handmade from thick, stoneware ceramic, and the craftsmanship is top-tier. Thoughtful details like bumps in the dripper create a stronger cup of coffee (though you can opt to go without them if you prefer). The textured matte black finish has a modern, yet rustic vibe that will look stunning on their kitchen counter and disguise any wear that occurs over the years. Price at time of publish: From $70

UrbanStems The Starboard Bouquet A bouquet of fresh blooms is a nice housewarming gesture, but it can quickly turn into a vase of sad, wilting flowers. This stunning dried floral arrangement from UrbanStems lasts much longer, bringing a beautiful splash of color to their new home that will stay with them for years. It also comes with a matching vase, so they won't have to dig through boxes to find one that's packed away. Plus, dried flowers lack pollen, so they won't trigger any allergies. If you're looking for a last minute gift, know that UrbanStems only offers same day delivery to parts of D.C. and New York City. But, they ship across the country too, which can make this bouquet a good option if a friend is moving out of state and you can't join their housewarming party. The online ordering process is straightforward as well, and you can even choose which date you'd like your bouquet delivered and include a personalized message. Price at time of publish: $70

Tara Jayne Designs Concrete Coasters You truly can't go wrong with coasters as a housewarming gift. Stylish yet practical, they make a room feel more complete while preventing cup rings from forming on new furniture. This sleek coaster set from Tara Jayne Designs is unique and eye-catching, so it'll stand out on a variety of furniture, and comes in rounded and square shapes. These coasters are made with a cork back which prevents them from slipping around, and a high-gloss finish for a luxe touch. There are also plenty of other styles if this one doesn't feel quite right. Price at time of publish: $30 for set of 4

Brightland Essential Capsule New movers likely haven't gotten a chance to stock up on pantry essentials, so a high-quality olive oil set from Brightland can seriously level up their culinary game. Their Essential Capsule gift set includes their most popular olive oils, Awake and Alive, plus two jars of balsamic and champagne vinegar. Brightland's olive oils and vinegars are made on carefully sourced, family-run farms in California, so each product is high-quality and has a noticeably rich, fresh taste. They pair with all kinds of meals, including soups, salads, cheese boards, and more, so your gift recipient will get lots of use out of them. Price at time of publish: $112

The Spice House Best Sellers Collection The first few meals in a new home can be a little sad, especially if their pantry isn't stocked up. This gift set from The Spice House comes with four of the brand's bestsellers to help fill in their spice cabinet and make their new kitchen feel a bit more complete. The spices in this gift set cover traditional flavor profiles, like shallot and herb seasoning, as well as adventurous blends like spicy fiery salt. They can also be used in a wide variety of meals, like savory entrees and cocktails, so no matter what they decide to cook in their new space, it'll burst with flavor. Price at time of publish: $42 for 4-pack

Lizush A Little Pampering Gift Set Moving can be hard and stressful in more ways than one, so this pampering gift set will surely be appreciated. It includes all the essentials that one would need for an at-home spa day: nourishing body oil, shower steamers, soap, lip balm, and candles that will help them unwind after a long day of unpacking. This self-care set comes in two scent options: invigorating citrus and calming lavender, both of which smell amazing. All items inside are hand-crafted, so each item in this set feels extra luxurious, and the chic packaging is gift-worthy on its own. Price at time of publish: $44

Ghetto Gastro Presents Black Power Kitchen With its bold photography, compelling storytelling, and inspiring community-centered mission, Black Power Kitchen by Bronx-based collective Ghetto Gastro will help your giftee break in their new kitchen with lots of mouthwatering recipes, as well as bring some creativity to their cooking. This cookbook—which also makes for an engaging coffee table book thanks to its strong visuals—includes 75 mostly plant-based recipes ranging from sweet to savory, interspersed with anecdotes that celebrate the diversity of Bronx cuisine and culture. It'll give them lots of culinary inspiration as they get used to their new kitchen and give them some motivation to host again to show off their flavorful creations. Price at time of publish: $40

Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Set A great knife set is essential for every home cook, but it's one that is often overlooked. This set contains six frequently reached-for knives to cover all of their cooking needs, made from durable German steel for lasting sharpness and precision. While there are a few different options you can choose between for this knife set, we like the wood and glass frame for its warm yet modern look. However, if your giftee prefers an edgier vibe, you can opt for the stainless steel or magnetic holders. Either way, your gift is sure to be an elegant and useful addition to their kitchen countertop. Price at time of publish: $180

Sweet Grass Dairy Cheese Charcuterie Collection Is it even a housewarming party without charcuterie? This delectable smorgasbord from Williams Sonoma provides all that's needed to make an amazing charcuterie board, including three types of cheeses, salami, rustic flatbread, and some sweet and savory spreads, all handcrafted in southern Georgia by an award-winning dairy farm. Suffice to say that your foodie friend will definitely be impressed by the rich flavors that each component of this cheeseboard offers, making it a classy gift. Even if your recipient isn't as gourmet-minded, this cheeseboard provides them with more than enough ingredients to put together a quick meal that's low in effort but high in taste—perfect for fueling up after a long day of shoving boxes around. Price at time of publish: $147

Public Goods Household Starter Kit The Household Starter Set from Public Goods covers all the basics they need to keep their looking home sparkling clean and new: a surface cleaner, scrubber sponger, bottle of castile soap, fabric softener, and dryer balls. All of the products are formulated without harsh solvents and chemicals and leave behind a light, fresh scent. In addition to the cleaning products, this set also includes a trio of candles to make their new space feel even more homey. The candles are made from soy wax and cotton wicks, which ensures they have a nice, soot-free burn and great scent throw. When they run out of any of the products in their set, they can purchase refills on Public Goods' website for extra convenience. Price at time of publish: $

Urban Accents Movie Night Popcorn Set View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Stonewallkitchen.com There's no better way to break in a new couch or unwind after a day of unpacking boxes than with a relaxing movie night, which this popcorn gift set brings a gourmet twist to. It comes with three popcorn varieties and five seasoning blends to add some extra zest to this classic snack, and satisfies savory and sweet tooths alike. The popcorn in this gift set can be prepared on the stovetop or in the microwave, so it can work for people who still haven't set up their microwave. Plus, the seasoning blends can be used throughout all types of cooking, perfect for people who have just moved in and are dealing with an empty spice cabinet. Price at time of publish: $22

Open Spaces Nesting Trays View On Food52 View On Getopenspaces.com View On Madewell.com One of the hardest parts of moving is figuring out where to put all of those easily misplaced essentials, like keys, phones, rings, and wallets. This nesting tray set from Open Spaces offers a sleek way to keep their belongings organized in three separate trays that can be arranged to best fit their storage needs. Made from aluminum and wood, these trays have a solid build and are long-lasting. They come in five different color options, so you can opt for a classic black-and-white scheme or go for something a little bolder depending on their tastes. Whether used in their entryway, bathroom, or bedroom, they make a stylish way to display their necessities and reduce move-in clutter. Price at time of publish: $48

Full Circle Clean Team Brush & Dustpan Set View On Amazon View On Walmart View On The Container Store Typically, you wouldn’t use the word “pretty” to describe a dustpan, but this dustpan and brush set is surprisingly aesthetically-pleasing—and it’s a sure way to help them keep their new space clean. The brush effortlessly sweeps away counter and tabletop messes thanks to the high-quality, densely-packed bristles and smooth bamboo handles, and it’s easy to keep clean since it comes with a built-in scraper and comb. Price at time of publish: $20

Anthropologie Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket View On Anthropologie If there's anything that can make a new house feel like a home, it's the Sophie Faux Fur Blanket from Anthropologie. This blanket is a cult favorite among home decor enthusiasts for a variety of reasons, including the impressive array of color and pattern options it comes in and its indescribably soft faux fur fabric. Before you fall head-over-heels with this blanket, there's a small caveat: It's dry-clean only, so it might be a little inconvenient to keep clean. However, the luxuriously plush and cozy fabric more than make up for it, and its faux fur appearance makes any room look irresistibly chic. Price at time of publish: $98

Silpat Premium Non-Stick Silicone Baking Mat View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart A Silpat is a must-have for every kitchen, whether they're a home chef or casual cook. It eliminates the need for parchment paper and aluminum foil, saving space in their cabinets and simplifying kitchen cleanup. With its nonstick surface, sheet pan meals and baked goods easily slide off, cutting back on the number of dishes that need to be cleaned. Silpats are pretty simple to keep clean—just give it a scrub in soapy water—but residue and food outlines can linger. Since they're made from food-grade silicone, they're pretty tough and can stand up to lots of wear and tear, helping them adjust to their new appliances and kitchen. Price at time of publish: $25 for half sheet

Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Hand-Held Fabric Steamer 4.4 View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Jcpenney.com One of the challenges of moving is de-wrinkling all of the clothes, curtains, and linens after they've been squeezed into a box—but it's a problem that a steamer can easily solve. The Conair Turbo ExtremeSteam Fabric Steamer comes with five steam settings and a variety of attachments to steam a variety of materials, including delicate fabrics, bedding, and upholstery. This steamer is lightweight and quick to heat up, which makes it extra convenient to use. Its compact size won't take up too much space in their new home either, and it comes with an extra long cord in case they don't have an outlet nearby. Price at time of publish: $70

Apple HomePod View On Apple View On Best Buy View On Staples A good speaker is definitely handy to have when moving—unpacking is so much more tolerable when you can blast your favorite tunes—but the Apple HomePod does a lot more than just play music. As a smart speaker, it can help keep track of things with a voice command, which can be a big help to new movers. For example, they can order groceries, set reminders, control their other smart home devices, and schedule contractor visits with a quick "Hey Siri!" Even if your giftee isn't the most tech-savvy, the speaker quality on the Apple HomePod is fantastic. With Apple's audio technology, its speakers adjust to the room they're in for an immersive experience. Putting on music or podcasts can also be done with a voice command, which is a huge help when they're carrying an armful of boxes. Price at time of publish: $300

Quince European Linen Sheet Set 4.2 View On Onequince.com It never hurts to have an extra sheet set lying around, especially when moving into a new home. Linen sheets in particular make a great housewarming gift because they're lightweight, breathable, and adapt to all climates to suit a variety of sleeping preferences. Quince's European linen sheets are made from high-quality Oeko-Tex certified flax, and they're pre-washed so they arrive super soft, not scratchy. While they’re a bit thinner compared to similar linen sheets, they come in a wide range of colors to choose from, ranging from muted hues to rich jewel tones. Linen is a durable material as well, so this sheet set will help them snooze in comfort for years to come. Price at time of publish: $170 for queen