To come up with these recommendations, we tested three hot tubs at home, evaluating them on factors like setup, design, maintenance, features, and value. We extensively researched plenty of other hot tubs on the market to complete our list. For expert advice, we spoke to Rash for insight on how to maintain hot tubs so that they last for years.

“Hot tubs can be an amazing way to socialize with friends, family, or significant others on a regular basis, in the comfort of your own home,” says Jordan Rash of Epic Hot Tubs in North Carolina. “They provide their value year-round and at a fraction of the cost and maintenance effort of an in-ground swimming pool.”

Unfortunately, this hot tub runs constantly, making it quite loud and also slow to heat up to the right temperature. Still, we think the tub’s original design and valuable features make it a strong choice—especially since it’s a portable plug-and-play model and thus doesn’t require the help of electricians to be set up. You can start using this tub soon after it arrives and waste no time enjoying its many benefits.

This hot tub has plenty of great features, including a full-length lounger so you can lie down as you relax in the tub’s 29 multi-level jets. Like others on our list, this one has an LED-lit waterfall that comes with nine mood settings, as well as four cup holders. While this pick doesn’t come with matching steps for getting in and out of the tub, you can easily add on a matching set of stairs (with hidden storage!) for an additional fee. To keep the water fresh and sanitary, the tub also features a water purification system so you can avoid harsh chemicals and debris interrupting your relaxing spa experience.

For a hot tub with a standout design, we recommend the AquaRest Elite 500 5-Person 29-Jet Square Plug and Play Hot Tub. Built to fit five people, the tub has a striking look that’ll make it the center of attention in your backyard. It even comes in three colors—brownstone, graystone, and keystone—so you can choose the version that best suits your style.

Keep in mind that this hot tub is pretty loud—especially with the waterfall running. Additionally, the lack of a fifth cup holder might be annoying to that extra person. Despite these small issues, though, we believe that this is a worthwhile hot tub for anyone who prioritizes having plenty of space to hang out and loves taking advantage of fun-enhancing features.

This hot tub has a waterfall complete with multi-colored underwater LED lights, making for a gorgeous addition to the tub that’s especially attractive at nighttime. It also has four cup holders, as well as an easy-to-use digital control panel so you can adjust the temperature. There’s an air control valve to adjust the water pressure, an ozonator to reduce the use of chemicals and create a more sanitary hot tub), and adjustable jets (with options to target calves and feet) so each person can get the exact pressure they want. Last but not least, this tub comes with a thermal locking cover and full foam isolation, keeping heat inside and conserving electricity when not in use.

Want a hot tub that comes with lots of fun features to enhance your backyard and make the experience even more relaxing? This one from Lifesmart has all the bells and whistles, along with a five-person capacity and 65 powerful jets.

This isn’t a plug-and-play hot tub, so you will need an electrician to hook it up. And there’s no drain, so changing the water is difficult. Still, if you can shell out the cost, it’s a great choice for a large hot tub.

Other great aspects include a waterfall, multiple cup holders, LED lighting to help with visibility at night, a footwall, and even an ozonator that’ll help regulate the water and lessen the amount of maintenance the tub will need, which is really helpful because of its size. One of the tub’s corners even has a “cuddler seat,” which is designed to let a duo snuggle up. It also comes with a foam-insulated cover to keep debris and leaves out of the tub’s interior.

The tub is nearly 7 feet long on each side, and it’s made from durable acrylic and wood. There are 88 stainless steel jets throughout the tub, with bucket seats for your guests to comfortably relax. The jets are positioned to offer each person a neck massage, and you can adjust the height of some of the seats to ensure that everyone’s backs get proper soothing, as well.

If you’re looking for a hot tub that can comfortably fit numerous people, we recommend this spacious model from Futura Spas. Designed to hold up to eight people, this large hot tub ensures that you can enjoy a fun night with friends in true style and comfort.

Of course, due to its small size, it won’t be a good fit for anyone looking for a hot tub for several people (especially because the sides aren’t particularly comfortable to lean on). But for those looking for a compact yet functional hot tub, this is a great choice.

This hot tub is a plug-and-play model, so you can set it up almost immediately. It has 20 built-in jets, with some at ground level to offer foot massages as you soak. There’s a digital control panel you can easily use to monitor and adjust the tub’s temperature settings, and the tub also comes with a locking cover and full foam insulation meant to keep debris away when the tub isn’t in use.

If you plan on primarily using your hot tub by yourself or with just one other person, consider a small yet elegant option like this model from AquaRest. The tub is designed to fit two people and makes for a comfortable stay with its LED waterfall, two cup holders, deep seating, and more.

On the downside, the hot tub’s jets aren’t adjustable and don’t have specific massage functions, which may be a dealbreaker for some people. But if you’re cool with just a general jet experience and love the convenience (and lack of commitment!) of a mid-sized inflatable hot tub, then this may be just the right model for you. Plus, it’s on the less expensive side as far as hot tubs go.

Setting up this lightweight yet durable hot tub takes minimal effort, though the instruction manual was a bit hard to decipher, which made setup take a little longer than expected. It only takes a few minutes for both the tub and the two included pillows to fully inflate when you use the pump. The tub comes with two non-slip seats, making for an even more comfortable soak—and you can adjust their heights as needed. There are also bright LED lights to illuminate the tub during nighttime use, and you can switch up and monitor the tub’s settings via the adjustable control panel.

Another excellent inflatable hot tub that we tested is this model from Intex. It features a whopping 170 high-powered jets set up all around the tub, and it’s designed to fit up to six people (although squeezing in that many would be a stretch—you might want to stick to four). Still, it’s on the bigger side compared to the two other models we tested. But for that reason, it’s worth mentioning that it took 32 hours to heat the water to 101 degrees Fahrenheit.

You can adjust the hot tub’s water flow and temperature (up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit) via the digital control panel, and there’s a timer you can use to automate the temperature in advance of your soak. And when you’re all done for the night, you can either close the hot tub up with the included cover to keep it safe until next time or fully deflate it for storage. This might not be the fanciest hot tub around, but it’s still a solid option for those on a tight budget.

This hot tub is designed to fit up to four people, however, we found that its small design would be more comfortable for just three adults max. Due to its low price, there are no special features like adjustable jets, a waterfall, or LED lights—but the jets are quite strong, even if the placement is awkward (we wish they were on the sides for a back massage instead of on the floor). Plus, the hot tub has two cup holders. There are no headrests or seats, but you can easily sit on the floor and enjoy feeling the water all around you (it came up to our chest while sitting). However, it’s important to note that those who can’t pull themselves up easily may have trouble getting in and out of this hot tub.

You don’t have to spend thousands of dollars to enhance your backyard with a hot tub . This inflatable pick from Bestway is budget-friendly, but we found that it was still high-quality. To set it up, you just need to inflate it with the included pump—no other tools are needed. (When you’re ready to put it away at the end of the season, you can remove the water and deflate it to save space.) In our tests, it took us about 30 minutes to assemble and inflate and two hours to fill with water. But unfortunately, instructions weren’t included in the packaging.

Overall, we think that this is a great beginner or entry-level hot tub. It required a bit of a learning curve, but we were able to figure everything out within the two-week testing period. There aren’t many bells and whistles and it’s not as big as we thought it’d be, but if you’re looking for a great medium-sized hot tub, this one certainly won’t let you down.

It comes in three colors and can reach up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit when fully heated. The safety cover locks in place to save energy and keep leaves and debris out when the tub isn’t in use. And if you need to move the hot tub at any point, it’s luckily fairly lightweight.

Even though it’s a pretty simple hot tub, this model features 12 multi-level jets with adjustable pressure for a relaxing massage. There’s also a cool LED-backlit waterfall, which has nine color settings to choose from. Additionally, the hot tub has four convenient cup holders (one for each person!) and basic bench seating. It’s advertised as a four-person hot tub, but we found that it could most comfortably fit two adults and two children.

For a classic hot tub that’ll provide a seriously relaxing experience, look no further than this model from AquaRest. We tested this four-person tub at home and were extremely pleased with its performance. It stands out for its “plug-and-play” style, which means you can plug it into a traditional outlet (no electrician or tools needed!). There was pretty much zero setup required, but it took us about 15 minutes to remove the packing materials and 28 minutes to fill it with water.

It doesn’t require any tools or professional installation, so it’s ready to use as soon as you fill it with water.

Final Verdict

If you’re looking for a versatile, high-quality hot tub to use year after year, we recommend the AquaRest Select 150 4-Person 12-Jet Plug and Play Hot Tub based on our testing. We appreciate its easy setup, multiple features, and three color options. For a lower-budget alternative, check out the Bestway SaluSpa Miami AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub, which is a portable and lightweight hot tub that can fit up to four people.

Our Testing Process

We spent two weeks testing three different hot tubs at home, evaluating them on setup, design, maintenance, features, and value. Our evaluations began as soon as the hot tubs were delivered. We took note of the delivery method and whether any assembly was required. We timed the entire setup process, including inflation for inflatable hot tubs. We also recorded how long it took us to fill the hot tub with water and how long it took the water to fully heat up.

While using the hot tubs in our daily lives, we noted how much we were able to adjust the water temperature and the intensity of the jets, as well as other bonus features (like headrests, waterfalls, and LED lights). We also considered maintenance while evaluating these hot tubs. We followed the manufacturer's instructions to clean our hot tubs regularly and kept up with basic sanitary practices, taking note of how much time we spent on maintenance and whether we felt it was worth it.

How to Shop for Hot Tubs Like a Pro

Type

There are several different types of hot tubs you can choose from, including:

Portable: These hot tubs usually work by plugging into any standard wall outlet without any special circuits or hookups required, making them ultra-convenient. (That’s why they’re also called plug-and-play hot tubs.) These types of tubs “are typically high-performance and durable,” says Jordan Rash of Epic Hot Tubs in North Carolina. He adds that portable hot tubs “are known for having the most features and seating configurations.” However, they can take a while to heat up and don’t have the most powerful jets. Most of the hot tubs on our list fall under this category.

Inflatable: Known for their low costs and portability, these hot tubs can be inflated and deflated as needed (just like inflatable pools). “They’re great trial tubs for customers considering a permanent portable hot tub but aren't sure how often they would use it or what features might be important to them,” says Rash. They tend to be less durable and energy-efficient than other tubs, though, and have limited features.

Swim and spa: These hot tub/pool combos “are much larger than traditional hot tubs and feature exercise jets that allow for swimming or water exercise,” says Rash. “They also provide more than enough room for guests and parties and are a very popular alternative to swimming pools.” However, they’re very expensive to build and they won’t fit in every yard.

In-ground/standard: Standard in-ground hot tubs require professional installation and are often custom-built for users, especially in areas near pools. Tubs of this nature “can be great for aesthetics,” says Rash, “but the main downside is that these tubs are much more expensive to make and maintain.”

Size and Shape

To figure out what size hot tub is right for you, consider the square footage of your outdoor space. When measuring, keep in mind that hot tubs need at least a foot of space around the sides so that people can get in and out.

It’s also crucial to think about how many people you expect to use the hot tub regularly. Small hot tubs, which tend to be a little over 5 feet long and wide, can comfortably fit two people, while medium hot tubs that measure 6–7 feet long and wide can fit four to five people. The largest hot tubs measure 7–8 feet in length and width so they can fit at least six or seven people.

Once you’ve determined the right size hot tub for your needs, think about what shape you want. Hot tubs are typically square, rectangular, or round. Square hot tubs fit well into corners and give each person their own seating space, while rectangular hot tubs (the most common types) have a wide range of seating layouts and often boast more features thanks to their versatile shape. Round hot tubs, meanwhile, are good for fitting into non-traditional spaces and can allow an easier conversational flow.

Material

Hot tub shells can be made out of several materials, and each has its pros and cons. The best option for you depends on whether you’re most concerned about cost, weight, durability, or energy efficiency.

Plastic hot tubs are typically lightweight and “cheaper upfront, but typically lack durability and energy efficiency,” says Rash. Like plastic, fiberglass is “lightweight and cheap,” he adds, “but isn’t very durable because it’s prone to issues such as chipping.” Hot tubs made of acrylic are “typically very durable and energy efficient, but are much heavier and more expensive up front than something like plastic or fiberglass,” Rash says.

Maintenance

Hot tubs require regular maintenance to keep them in their best shape. “This includes surface cleaning, filter cleaning, filter replacement, chemical balancing, and periodic draining and refills,” says Rash.

Some types of hot tubs feature automatic circulation to keep the water passing through the filters, but others don’t, meaning you’ll need to refresh the water yourself a few times a day. And if your hot tub is made from plastic or acrylic, you may need to wipe down the shell often to get rid of debris and prevent scum from building up. Inflatable hot tubs require less maintenance, although they won’t last as long as other types.

Special Features

While everything above covers the basics of how to choose a hot tub, you can also look for models with special features to improve your experience.

Adjustable jets: Many high-end hot tubs allow you to adjust the angle of the jets, creating more personalized massages while in the tub. Rash adds that the “warm water and powerful jets” of a hot tub “can soothe sore muscles.”

Many high-end hot tubs allow you to adjust the angle of the jets, creating more personalized massages while in the tub. Rash adds that the “warm water and powerful jets” of a hot tub “can soothe sore muscles.” Multi-colored LED lights: Some hot tubs feature color-changing lights that brighten up the tub during nighttime use and add some vibrant fun.

Some hot tubs feature color-changing lights that brighten up the tub during nighttime use and add some vibrant fun. Seating : While most hot tubs contain some form of seating, some nicer models will have loungers, which allow for “the best full-body hydrotherapy,” notes Rash. Other hot tubs offer open bucket seating or benches.

: While most hot tubs contain some form of seating, some nicer models will have loungers, which allow for “the best full-body hydrotherapy,” notes Rash. Other hot tubs offer open bucket seating or benches. Ozonators/circulation pumps: These sanitation-focused features “allow lower use of chemicals and result in a much more comfortable spa experience with less maintenance requirements,” explains Rash.

These sanitation-focused features “allow lower use of chemicals and result in a much more comfortable spa experience with less maintenance requirements,” explains Rash. WiFi/Bluetooth: “Convenience features such as WiFi have become increasingly popular as people can now control their spa using an app on their mobile devices,” says Rash. Additionally, “one of the most popular features is built-in speakers with Bluetooth connectivity that deliver high-quality music and sound.”

“Convenience features such as WiFi have become increasingly popular as people can now control their spa using an app on their mobile devices,” says Rash. Additionally, “one of the most popular features is built-in speakers with Bluetooth connectivity that deliver high-quality music and sound.” Waterfalls: Regardless of cost and size, many hot tubs feature waterfalls or other aesthetically pleasing water features.

Questions You Might Ask

How much does it cost to maintain a hot tub?

"A typical maintenance cost for a hot tub with just an ozonator can be roughly $600 a year depending on the size of the tub and how often it is used,” says Rash. “For hot tubs with other sanitation systems like a circulation pump or UV sanitation system, people can expect to pay approximately $150 less per year for each feature.”

However, don’t forget to factor in the cost of electricity and water when thinking about upkeep. “Depending on local energy costs and how often the hot tub is used, electrical costs range anywhere from $150–$250 a year for an energy-efficient model and up to $400–600 a year for less efficient models,” says Rash.

How long do hot tubs last?

According to Rash, “high-quality hot tubs can last well over 20 years.” Make sure to stick to a regular maintenance schedule to ensure your hot tub has a long, healthy life ahead of it. In our testing, we made sure to complete basic maintenance tasks, such as placing the cover on the hot tub, checking water levels with a test kit and adding chemicals as needed, circulating the water, and rinsing the filter, just to name a few. All of these tasks may seem like a chore, but they’re worth the time spent to keep your hot tub in good shape.

What is the best month to buy a hot tub?

There isn’t really one best month to buy a hot tub. “One of the biggest advantages of a hot tub is its year-round usage,” explains Rash. But if you’re looking to score a great deal, you’ll probably get lucky purchasing for a hot tub in the fall and winter when the next year’s models become available. You can also keep an eye out for hot tubs on sale during holiday weekends.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Rachel Simon, a writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, The New York Times, and many other publications. To write this article, we tested three hot tubs and researched many more. For expert insight, we spoke to Jordan Rash of Epic Hot Tubs in North Carolina.

