Keeping Toedter’s insight and these standards in mind, our team also tested a number of covers and blankets on their own hot tubs at home to analyze their fit, durability, and ease of use in the real world. Three of the five options made this list.

Aside from its insulation abilities, Toedter says your hot tub cover should be easy to remove or replace, and it should preferably meet the standards of the American Society of Testing and Materials (ASTM), a nonprofit organization that rates the performance of products, materials, systems, and services. These standards include proper safety labeling and a weight capacity of at least 275 pounds, depending on the size of the hot tub.

Alicia Toedter, pool and spa care education and content leader for Leslie’s Pool Supplies, says it’s important to consider location when purchasing the appropriate hot tub cover. “If you have an indoor hot tub or you live in a very warm climate, a thinner cover will suffice,” she explains. “On the other hand, if you live in a cold, snowy climate, the cover on your outdoor hot tub will need to be much thicker to help keep the heat in the water.”

A pool is cool, but a hot tub completes a luxurious outdoor oasis. To protect your investment and your wallet from energy costs, you’ll need the right hot tub cover. But with so many options on the market, how do you choose the right one for your spa?

This lifter is compatible with most square hot tubs—sorry, not round or inground models—up to 96 inches. Note: You’ll need 18 inches of free area behind the spa and a five-inch clearance on each side to use it.

This particular lifter from Puri Tech is super easy to use—just fold the cover over the bar in the middle, then pull the lever in the back of the spa. The plastic undercount brackets slide underneath the spa without needing to be attached to the skirt. This lightweight aluminum cover folds down easily to stow right next to the tub. It’s made of double-coated aluminum tubing secured by stainless steel hardware, making it durable and rustproof.

An unwieldy hot tub cover might make it challenging to use correctly—or use it at all—which doesn’t bode well for the longevity of your hot tub. A lifter makes it much easier to add/remove a hot tub cover, especially when you’re heading in for a solo soak and don’t have a helper nearby.

These custom hot tub covers are indeed pricey—starting at $500 before you add on any additional accessories or customizations—but the company says you’ll recoup your investment by the savings in energy costs. It also comes with a seven-year warranty, so you can feel good about your purchase.

You can customize these hot tub covers more precisely for your hot tub. When you purchase one on Amazon or direct from the company, you’ll need to provide further information about your specific spa brand, model, shape, sizes, and even desired skirt length (Note: the price goes up $10 to $15 when you choose a skirt that’s 4.5 inches or longer.)

This high-density foam cover from The Cover Guy can handle harsh winters with ease, keeping snow and yard debris off your tub. It helps maintain the heat in your pool and protects it from the elements. The dense foam offers good insulation that won’t get waterlogged, thanks to marine-grade vinyl waterproof cover. This cover secures in place by four fasteners for safety.

It’s pricey, and you have to pay even more for a longer skirt.

We like how the wide skirt provides ample coverage for a hot tub. This cover provides a barrier against wind, rain, snow, and yard debris, plus it’s got an anti-UV coating to keep it from fading in the sun. Straps and buckles also hold it firmly in place, so you don’t have to worry about your hot tub being exposed in the event of a strong wind. The seams are double-stitched and coated with waterproof tape for extra durability.

This square hot tub cover is constructed of 600D polyester fabric with a PU coating to create a waterproof cover for your hot tub. It will fit most hot tubs up to 85 inches square with a 20-inch edge that keeps it in place over the top—just adjust the elastic rope to keep the cover firmly in place. There are air vents at two sides to prevent condensation and air lofting. It promises protection against harsh weather as well as dust, debris, and other yard dirt.

This cover is quite effective at keeping bugs and yard debris out. Though it stayed intact during testing, we found the material was flimsy and might not stand up too well over time. When used independently, it didn’t do much to maintain the water temperature. However, the cover comes with an inflatable piece that holds the cover over the water, and we found this was more effective at regulating the water temperature.

This Ucare cover fit our hot tub well, and any excess material folds over the sides easily. We found it rather easy to take it off and put it back on, so it’s manageable for one person—not the case for many other options. We also like that it’s easy to fold up the cover when it’s time to get in the tub.

That being said, using this thermal blanket isn’t hard—just lay it on top of the water in your hot tub. Keep a pair of sturdy scissors ready when you get it because you can trim it for a more customized fit. While the plastic is sturdy, it’s not meant to serve as a protective cover; we thought it was more like a hefty sheet of bubble wrap. It’s effective for locking in heat, however.

The water in a hot tub will start to cool as it’s exposed to the air, so it’s essential to trap in that heat to keep your energy costs low. This sturdy solar blanket is made from heavy-duty plastic that sits atop the surface of your open hot tub to lock in heat while not in use. However, during testing, we quickly realized that it would take more than just this blanket to fully protect a hot tub. Ideally, you would pair it with a cover on top to really protect it from bugs and other critters.

You can cut it to fit the top of your hot tub to lock in heat.

The company offers a three-year warranty for this 100% waterproof cover. Strap buckles are attached to secure the cover while an elastic hem cord has toggles so you can customize a snug fit for your hot tub.vIt features air vents that keep it from wind lofting, while heavy-duty elastic bungee cords tighten the fit so it won’t blow off in extreme winds.

Want your hot tub to look as good as the day it was installed? This polyester hot tub cover from Ultcover is made of sturdy polyester canvas with taped seams and waterproof backing. From harsh weather to yard debris to impolite birds, this hot tub cover provides a shield against it all—however, you must pair it with an insulated hard cover underneath.

Overall, we found this cover lighter and easier to maneuver than the one that came with the hot tub. We did like that the cover took up less space when folded, though we did wish it extended to the full height of the hot tub. While the cover was great at keeping debris out, it didn’t do as well in regulating the water temperature.

It’s easy to install this hot tub cover, thanks to the adjustable bungee cord that creates a secure, customized fit. The reinforced handles on either side of the cover make removing it easy. We were impressed with the durability of this cover; in fact, we noticed that it is made from similar material to the sturdy patio furniture in our backyard, so we felt good about both its longevity and the ability to protect our hot tub.

This hot tub cover comes with a two-year warranty. And if you have other furniture that you want to protect from the elements and impolite birds, you’re in luck—this hot tub cover is just one part of the larger Ravenna patio furniture cover collection, so you can coordinate furniture and your hot tub to look as good undercover in the off-season as they do while in use.

This square hot tub cover is made from heavy-duty polyester fabric created with a laminated water-resistant undercoating and an additional UV-stabilized coating to keep it from fading in the sun. The reinforced handles are padded, making it easier and more comfortable to grip when pulling the cover on or off. It offers a customized fit, thanks to hem tunnels at the bottom that feature double cord closures. Air vents allow air to flow freely, preventing condensation from forming under the cover while also keeping it firmly in place without air lofting in a breeze or wind.

Our top two picks for best square and round hot tubs come from the same brand, Classic Accessories. Both the Classic Accessories Ravenna Water-Resistant 86-Inch Square Hot Tub Cover and the Classic Accessories Veranda Water-Resistant Round Hot Tub Cover are sturdy yet lightweight and are easy to get a snug fit on your hot tub. We like that they are part of a larger patio furniture cover collection, so your outdoor space will look neat and clean in the off-season.

Our Testing Process

To compile this list of best hot tub covers, we researched dozens on the market from various top brands. We also tested five covers using our own hot tubs, evaluating each one on quality, effectiveness, fit, and overall value.

First, we evaluated the setup process, timing how long the entire assembly process took, including unboxing, setting up any electrical components, and filling the tub with water. We also took note of how easy or difficult the process was, and recorded any hiccups that occurred.

Next, we used the hot tubs and evaluated the quality of each cover. We considered a variety of factors, including the ease of taking the cover on and off, effectiveness at heat retention and keeping out debris, durability, and how well it stays put during inclement weather. We also noted any maintenance that was required to keep the cover in good shape.

How to Shop for Hot Tub Covers Like a Pro

Type

There are two main types of protection for your spa: hot tub covers, which come in both soft and hard options, and hot tub blankets, often called thermal or solar blankets. Be sure to purchase accordingly. “Thermal blankets only help to keep the water clean, reduce evaporation, and retain heat,” says Alicia Toedter, pool and spa care education and content leader for Leslie’s Pool Supplies. “Many traditional vinyl-wrapped foam covers and various hard covers offer these same benefits but also include safety mechanisms to prevent unsupervised entry.”

While hot tub covers are pricier than blankets, Toedter says their foam cores offer much better heat retention, resulting in a hot tub that is as energy efficient as it is relaxing to soak in.

Weather Conditions and Insulation

Toedter says the climate in your region will determine how much insulation your hot tub cover should have for adequate protection. “Milder climates and indoor hot tubs will require less insulation, while colder climates require thicker and more dense layers of foam,” she explains.

Size, Shape, and Weight

Be sure to measure your hot tub carefully to purchase the right-sized cover. You must also choose the right shape; note there are options for both square and round spas on our best hot tub covers list.

While lightweight covers can be sturdy enough to protect your hot tub from yard debris and UV rays, heavier foam typically offers more insulation. Don’t be dismayed if the hot tub cover you’re considering seems heavy—you can always install a lifter that will make it easier to remove/replace it.

Questions You Might Ask

How do I measure for a hot tub cover?

If you are replacing your current cover or blanket with one from our best hot tub covers list, Toedter does not recommend measuring the old one to get the dimensions. “Over time, the old cover may warp and lose its shape, which impacts measurements and thus the new cover’s ability to fit correctly,” she explains. Instead, measure from point to point, being sure to reach the outer edge of the tub. For rounded corners, Toedter recommends using a carpenter square to calculate the radius.

It’s essential to get the right fit to protect your hot tub. “Just remember that a cover that’s too small will leave gaps that result in heat loss and sun damage, while a cover that’s too large can leak heat and water vapor and leave a wet, dripping mess around your hot tub and damage the exterior over time,” says Toedter. “A properly fitted cover with a close-fitting cover skirt will provide the best results.”

You can even contact the hot tub cover manufacturer directly for replacement information. “Some hot tub cover manufacturers keep patterns of top hot tub cover brands, so they may even have your measurements on file to make things easier,” Toedter says.

What is the most durable hot tub cover material?

Toedter says hot tub covers with a foam core—notably one made from virgin expanded polystyrene (EPS) closed-cell foam—are the best for heat retention and moisture resistance. “A double-wrapped design with two layers of heat-sealed polyethylene sheeting provides a superior vapor barrier to ensure your cover lasts as long as possible,” she explains. Choose a cover with a foam core that has a tapered design—the thickest part should be in the center—so that rain and snow can run off or melt more quickly.

As for the material, Toedter says, “Look for UV-stabilized, marine-grade vinyl, which will resist fading and help the cover weather the elements.” Lastly, choose one with strong hinges. “The hinges on hot tub covers are major stress points that can also be a point of heat loss, so look for a continuous heat seal to help fill the void along the seam,” she says, adding that four-layer hinges are sturdy and can prolong the life of your hot tub cover.

How often should I replace my hot tub cover?

“With proper maintenance, hot tub covers can last five to seven years or longer,” says Toedter. She adds that installing a cover lifter makes it easy to remove the cover and protect it between uses. When considering options for your hot tub, she recommends looking at warranty details that will prolong its service life. Toedter says a hot tub warranty is typically between one and three years; however, a notable exception on our list is The Cover Guy Deluxe/Extreme/Standard Hot Tub Cover, which comes with a seven-year warranty.

