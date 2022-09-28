The 5 Best Home Security Systems of 2022

For more top recommendations, scroll below, and also find out what the experts all agree on as the most important considerations when shopping for a solid home security system.

Our best overall pick is the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit , thanks to how reliable and easy it is to set up and use. In order to install it, you only need to use simple adhesive strips or drywall anchors, and you can even opt for 24/7 professional monitoring if you so choose.

We researched multiple factors when it comes to home security systems, such as the different components one can have, from cameras and motion sensors to keypads and entry sensors, various subscription services and contracts, whether or not the devices offer professional monitoring, and smart home capability. In addition to Boleg, we also spoke to EW Bratcher, founder of B&W Fire Security Systems .

“For most people, a home security system makes sense because it gives much needed peace of mind, and luckily, there are so many options available on the market right now,” says Kristen Boleg, founder of the blog Security Nerd . “In order to choose the best security system for you, you need to look at your budget, the features that are important to you, and how easy the item is to install.”

Aside from offering an additional sense of safety and security whenever you leave the house, a good home security system is a very affordable way to make sure that everything’s taken care of while you’re away . These days, you don’t even have to worry about difficult installation processes and tricky contracts, either: In fact, the home security systems on the market are pretty much effortless when it comes to protecting both your space and privacy .

If you change your mind later and decide that you would like to add a subscription service for enhanced home protection, Eufy offers two separate plans with different service levels and price points: For $5 per month, you get a basic plan with local storage and AI-enhanced detection, and for $10, you get 24/7 home monitoring, as well as access to emergency services.

Best for the contract-averse, the Eufy Security 5-Piece Home Security System is a solid option that’s worth considering due to its free, reliable home monitoring and instant notifications. The 5-piece security system includes a main hub, a couple of entry sensors, a motion sensor, and a keypad, and is compatible with the brand’s wide range of security cameras and connected doorbells.

The Wyze Home Security System is perfect for those who need an affordable option that still includes easy, tool-less installation, seamless expandability, and a ton of features. Compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Home, the security system’s core kit consists of a connectivity hub with a built-in siren, a keypad, a pair of contact sensors for doors and windows, and a motion sensor (which is pet-friendly, to boot). No cameras are included in the system, however, and while the option to buy and connect one exists, they aren’t as high-quality as those you’d find with other home security systems.

Who it isn’t for: People who want the best camera on the market.

They are weather-resistant and capable of lasting up to six months between battery charges. However, it’s worth noting that this option does not feature a 24/7 monitoring option, so you won't have an active dispatch company monitoring for alerts.

If camera quality is important to you, the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera Security System is the best option money can buy. Although it’s definitely on the expensive side, it’s well worth splurging for when you consider the goods: The wireless camera modules can stream and record 4K HDR footage with four times as many pixels as Full HD video, and this bundle in particular, features a pair of cameras and a base station with a built-in siren. You can even add more cameras as your needs change, and the cameras include built-in LED lights, motion sensors, and high-quality night vision.

However, it’s worth noting that the subscription plans aren’t the cheapest if you want a bunch of extra features: They include virtual assistant integration and unlimited camera recordings ranging between $9.99 and 24.99 per month, but the standard monitoring plan is $14.99 per month. You should also be mindful that the cheapest subscription doesn’t include 24/7 access to emergency services and cellular connectivity backup.

This SimpliSafe system has the prettiest, most modern design on this list, and we appreciate how well-priced and easily configurable it is. Aside from being incredibly easy to install, the Nook utilizes both WiFi and a cellular connection, so you never have to worry about leaving your home unprotected. You can control it via a mobile app, and it’s compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands.

The Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit is our best overall pick due to its reliable, comprehensive setup and ease of use. The package includes a hub, a keypad, four door/window sensors, a motion sensor, and a range extender, which offers enough coverage for medium-sized, two-to-three-bedroom homes. It has an easy DIY installation that allows you to use simple adhesive strips or drywall anchors, and you can also opt for a 24/7 monitoring plan that includes Alexa Guard Plus functionality for added protection. However, this option isn’t really compatible with Google Home except for very limited features and doesn’t include a security camera.

Final Verdict

Those looking for an easy DIY installation and reliable security will do well with the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Kit, which comes with one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extender. However, you do have to pay a monthly subscription fee for 24/7 monitoring and emergency features, so if the contract-free life is the one for you, you’d do better off with the Eufy Security 5-Piece Home Security System, which doesn’t require a monthly subscription or contract, but still provides free, reliable home monitoring.

How to Shop for a Home Security System Like a Pro

Components



“You can get several components in one single security system set,” says Bratcher. “These could include motion sensors, entry sensors, cameras, keypads, and even automation systems.” Depending on what you’re looking for and how big your home is, you’ll have to figure out how many security cameras and sensors you’ll need. For example, a large house will require a setup with a multitude of door and window sensors, while a smaller home would do well with just a couple. Many home security systems also offer the option of adding multiple other configurations based on the company’s product lineup.

Installation



Most home security systems (and every option on this list!) are wireless, which means you don’t really have to worry about calling in a professional and adding in wiring everywhere. Most kits include either magnetic components or adhesives for easy installation, but you can always opt for a top-of-the-line, professionally installed option if you so choose.

Subscriptions and Monitoring Costs



In addition to the hardware cost, keep in mind that it's likely you'll need to pay monthly or annual service fees for your wireless home security system to work best. Depending on the product you pick and the service you need, you could pay anywhere between $5 and $25 per month, and it’s also likely that you may need to sign a contract. It’s also important to note that some options do come without contracts or service fees, if that’s the route you choose to take, but they might not offer all the features a subscription would.

Monitoring Type



It’s important to note that not every home security system will offer professional monitoring—aka, real humans at a call center who receive instant notifications when your system alarm is triggered, and then either call the authorities directly or call you first to check whether the alarm was legitimate or not. Many security systems offer this with a subscription fee, but it’s important to know that not all do. If it’s worth it to you to have a real person checking for threats, you should consider investing the extra in professional monitoring versus just having the alerts being sent to you.

Questions You Might Ask

Can you install a home security system yourself?



Absolutely. Especially if they’re not wired, wireless home security systems will often have DIY installation options, so you won’t have to rely on a professional, according to Boleg. “Most kits will have magnetic sensors or adhesive options, which means there’s really not much you’ll have to do in terms of setup,” she adds. Of course, however, all security systems are different, so be sure to check the box before you purchase.

How much should I expect to spend on a home security system?



The average cost of a decent home security system is about $150 to $200—however, you also have to keep in mind that many of them have additional monthly costs as well that could add up. “When it comes to home security costs, it also depends on the components of your security system: Many times, the number of components will affect the price, as well as the quality of options like cameras,” says Bratcher. Overall, you could even find options that can go as high as a few thousand, but we’d say $200 is a good range for most.

How do home security systems work?



Home security systems work differently depending on whether your option includes a camera or not.

Without a camera:

If your home security system lacks a camera, you most likely instead have a series of battery-operated sensors that connect via a central hub. This hub connects to your home’s WiFi network or a cellular connection. The hub then allows you to control the whole system, which means that your smartphone or smart home devices can also control the system. Many of these systems feature additional home monitoring service subscriptions that automatically reach out and contact authorities when detecting a breach.

With a camera:

In the case of home security systems with cameras, most are motion-activated and will start working when they sense motion (but this is not always the case). In the case of a home security system with cameras, the cameras are wirelessly attached to the hub that will then use WiFi in order to transfer the footage to a cloud-based server over the internet. This allows you to view the footage on any internet-connected device. You may, however, lose this footage after a certain amount of time, unless you sign up for a cloud storage service.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Nikhita Mahtani, a freelance writer who has over six years of experience writing and editing lifestyle and commerce content. To write this article, she researched dozens of home security systems, considering factors like range of components, monthly fees, professional monitoring, and smart home capability. She also spoke to two experts: Kristen Boleg, founder of the blog Security Nerd, and EW Bratcher, founder of B&W Fire Security Systems.