The 12 Best High-Waisted Jeans of 2023

Our best overall pick, the Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean , comes in more than 30 washes and has an inclusive size range. Plus, we appreciate the versatile straight-leg cut.

“Finding the right rise really depends on your torso length,” says Guite. “If you have a shorter torso, I would suggest a rise (including waistband) around 10.5 inches, and if you have a longer torso look for around 11.5 inches.”

To find the best high-waisted jeans, we considered factors like style, material quality, size inclusivity, and price. We also spoke to two denim experts: Claire Guite , associate designer for Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind, and Holly Shapiro , creative director at Splendid, for tips on what to look for in high-waisted jeans.

While some denim trends come and go, high-waisted jeans remain a wardrobe staple. They’re an extremely versatile and flattering style that can be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion. Plus, high-waisted jeans are available in a range of silhouettes, from skinny to wide-leg and everything in between.

Best Overall High-Waisted Jeans Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Who it’s for: People who want versatile jeans that come in plenty of washes and sizes. Who it isn’t for: People looking for super wide-legged jeans. We chose the Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean as our top pick for the inclusive size range and the huge array of wash options. These jeans come in more than 30 washes, and although they’re all the same cut, they have slight differences in styles. For example, a couple of the washes have crisscrossed waistbands (this makes the overall fit slightly less high-waisted compared to the traditional waistbands of this cut, but not by much), while some have ripped or distressed details. We also love the versatility of these straight jeans—not super baggy, and not skinny. It’s a happy medium, and straight-cut jeans prove their longevity when it comes to denim trends. In terms of inseam options, these jeans are available in extra short, short, regular, long, and extra long—so whether you’re petite or tall, there’s a length here that will work for you. We also love the details that make these jeans feel worn-in, like the slightly frayed hems for a vintage vibe. Overall, these high-waisted jeans are very versatile and can easily be dressed up or down. Price at time of publish: $89 Product Details: Size Range: 23–37 (000–24)

Best Budget High-Waisted Jeans Old Navy High-Waisted Wow Slim Straight Jeans Old Navy View On Gap.com Who it’s for: People looking for comfortable high-waisted jeans at an affordable price. Who it isn’t for: People who want a variety of washes to choose from. These Old Navy jeans have a budget-friendly price tag and are made with just enough stretch to feel comfortable and unrestrictive for all-day wear. The cut is basically what would be associated with skinny jeans, but it’s technically a straight cut because the jeans don’t taper at the ankle. They are slim cut though, so they hug the body until they get to the ankle instead of having some room in the leg (like the ‘90s style of the Abercrombie & Fitch jeans). They also have inclusive sizing ranging from 0–30. Even though there’s only one wash option, we think it’s a perfect color for everyday wear. That said, if you want much darker or lighter denim, this may not be the right pair of jeans for you. It’s also important to note that these are made as part of Old Navy’s Washwell Program, which means these jeans were produced using methods that use 20 percent less water than usual. Plus, the jeans have pockets that lay very smooth so that the inside pouches of your pockets don’t bunch up. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Size Range: 0–30 regular; 2–18 petite, 4–18 tall

Best High-Waisted Mom Jeans Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans Levi's View On Amazon View On Levi.com Who it’s for: People who want a classic straight-leg fit. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer stretchy jeans. These Levi’s jeans are a classic for a reason: They’re the same jeans that were designed by Levi Strauss himself in 1873 and have remained a favorite around the world. The 501 Original Fit Jeans are a hard-working style that’s designed to last for years, wearing better and better as time goes on. They have a straight leg cut, hugging at the hip and thigh with a roomier fit through the rest of the leg. They’re made of 100 percent cotton without built-in stretch (aka “rigid” denim), and while they may stretch out a little bit as you wear them, it will be very subtle—so it’s important to get a size that feels good when you first put it on. These mom jeans have the classic five-pocket styling and a button fly rather than a zipper. (Not everyone loves a button fly, so these may not be the best for you if you prefer a zipper.) They come in multiple colors, a couple of which feature distressed details. If you’re looking for a good pair of mom jeans that can be dressed up or down, we think the darker washes are the most versatile. Price at time of publish: $42 Product Details: Size Range: 23–34 (000–18)

Best High-Waisted Skinny Jeans Spanx Ankle Skinny Jeans Spanx View On Spanx Who it’s for: People who want high-waisted skinny jeans with plenty of stretch. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a traditional pair of jeans. It’s no surprise that these Spanx skinny jeans are on our list—they’re a favorite among Real Simple editors and customers alike. Unlike traditional jeans, these are a bit closer to jeggings, but you probably wouldn’t be able to tell at first glance. Although they don’t have a zipper or button, they do have a faux fly that makes them look like classic jeans. They also have contrast stitch back pockets. Because of their pull-on and zipper-free style, these jeans sit flat against the body for a flattering fit. They come in sizes XS–3X, with regular, petite, and tall options. These jeans have a classic skinny cut, hugging the hips and legs and tapering at the ankle. They have a high rise that hits right at the natural waist. And thanks to the generous amount of stretch, the skinny jeans mold to your body and move with you—so they’re comfortable whether you’re working from your sofa or running around doing errands. Price at time of publish: $128 Product Details: Size Range : XS–3X (0–28)

Best High-Waisted Bootcut Jeans Levi's Ribcage Bootcut Jeans Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Zappos Who it’s for: People who want super high-waisted jeans with a classic cut. Who it isn’t for: People who want jeans with a zipper rather than a row of buttons. Yes, we have two pairs of Levi’s on our list—the legacy brand knows how to make a good pair of jeans! The Ribcage jeans are extremely high-waisted, as the name implies, and have a classic bootcut fit—fitted from the waist to the knee with a looser fit from the knee down that’s in between flare and straight. We like that the super high waist of these jeans elongates your torso and legs. They come in three denim washes and two corduroy options that vary depending on where you shop. They’re available in standard and plus sizing, ranging from a 22–39 waist size. The Ribcage bootcut jeans are made with more stretch than the 501s, consisting of 85.5 percent cotton, 13.5 percent polyester, and 1 percent elastane for a less rigid fit. Keep in mind that these jeans have a button fly, too. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Size Range: 22–39

Best High-Waisted Flare Jeans Frame Le High Flare Jeans Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Frame-store.com Who it’s for: People looking for high-waisted jeans with a retro flare silhouette. Who it isn’t for: People with short legs who are worried about too-long jeans. Frame’s Le High Flare Jeans are slim through the hips and thighs and begin to, well, flare out at the knees. They’re made from a combination of cotton, lyocell, polyester, and elastane, which gives them plenty of stretch for a more comfortable fit. The jeans come in multiple washes, but most are medium and dark—aka hues that can be dressed up for more formal occasions. You’ll also find a chrome finish, snake print, and pinstripe option. These jeans have a longer length than many others on our list, but the 34.5-inch inseam emphasizes the flared silhouette and makes them easy to wear with heels and platform booties. For this reason, people with short legs who tend to wear flat shoes may need to get these flare jeans hemmed for a better fit. Price at time of publish: $210 Product Details: Size Range: 23–34 (00–16)

Best High-Waisted Wide Leg Jeans Reformation Cary High Rise Wide Leg Jeans Reformation View On Reformation Who it’s for: People who want slouchy, wide-leg jeans with a high rise. Who it isn’t for: People who want jeans that come in inseams for shorter and taller people. These slouchy wide-leg jeans from Reformation are casual, cool, and comfy. These are rigid denim without a lot of stretch, although they are a sustainable option since they’re made from 60 percent organically grown cotton and 40 percent Tencel x Refibra lyocell, which is a material derived from upcycled cotton scraps. These jeans come in three classic denim options, including a medium wash called Colorado that’s a great everyday choice. There’s also the Chesapeake Studded, which is a little more of a statement piece with studs down the legs and around the pockets. Both the studded and non-studded denim options have an effortlessly chic vibe that will look equally stylish with a tucked-in T-shirt as they will with a blazer and heels. This high-waisted style also comes in two non-denim options: a neutral striped and an olive green. Price at time of publish: $148 Product Details: Size Range: 23–31

Best Stretchy High-Waisted Jeans Gap High Rise Universal Jeggings Gap View On Gap.com Who it’s for: People looking for a high-waisted option with as much stretch as possible. Who it isn’t for: People who aren’t interested in skinny jeans. If you’re in the market for jeggings that could easily pass for regular jeans, you’ll love the Gap High Rise Universal Jeggings. Even though they’re technically jeggings, they have a real button and zipper fly with distressed details for a worn-in look. Gap calls this style its “softest, stretchiest, easiest denim,” which feels like high-waisted leggings but with a denim look—the best of both worlds. These jeans are also part of the Washwell Program (just like the Old Navy jeans above), which produces denim using much less water than usual. These jeggings have a contoured waistband that lays flat against your body, which means that you won’t have to worry about any gaping. They’re especially great if you’re working from home and ready to get back to wearing jeans—a smooth transition from your favorite leggings. If you love this style and want more pairs, Gap makes these high-rise jeggings in other washes, as well as a mid-rise option. They also come in multiple lengths, including tall and petite options. Price at time of publish: $70 Product Details: Size Range: 24–35 (00–20)

Best Curvy High-Waisted Jeans Everlane The Original Curvy Cheeky Jean Everlane View On Everlane.com Who it’s for: People who want jeans that flatter their hourglass shape. Who it isn’t for: People who want loose-fitting or wide-leg jeans. Everlane’s Cheeky Jeans are among the brand’s most popular styles for good reason. They have a classic straight leg with specially designed pockets that flatter your butt. However, people with hourglass figures often have trouble finding jeans that fit the hips and waist. Luckily, these curvy high-waisted jeans have adjusted sizing that hugs your thighs and hips while also cinching in at the waist, getting rid of any awkward waistband gaps. These jeans come in five washes: black, dark denim, medium denim, light denim, and cream (perfect for spring and summer). There are two inseam options (26.5 and 28.5 inches) so you can get the perfect length for your height. With 2 percent elastane, these jeans have just enough stretch to feel comfy without stretching out, molding to your body for a great fit that you’ll want to wear every day. Price at time of publish: $98 Product Details: Size Range: 23–35 (000–20)

Best Petite High-Waisted Jeans Madewell Petite High-Rise Skinny Jeans Madewell View On Madewell.com Who it’s for: People with petite frames or shorter legs. Who it isn’t for: People who want multiple washes to choose from. Madewell's body-hugging skinny jeans are perfectly tailored for a petite frame. This style is available in a versatile medium wash that pairs well with practically any top, and the subtle distressing gives it a natural worn-in look—aka they’ll look like your all-time favorite pair of jeans. Plus, these skinny jeans have just the right amount of stretch to feel comfortable without having to worry about them being too baggy at the end of the day. This style will best fit people who are 5’3” or shorter, so if you’re taller than that but love the look of these, check out Madewell’s standard and tall options. Price at time of publish: $138 Product Details: Size Range: 23–33

Best Tall High-Waisted Jeans AG Farrah High-Rise Bootcut Jeans Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus Who it’s for: People who are 5’9” or taller. Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for super skinny or wide legs. If you’re tall, jeans that are supposed to be full-length styles end up looking cropped or just too short—especially when you sit down. As a rule of thumb, it’s a good idea to look for jeans that have an inseam of about 31–34 inches, depending on your height. The AG Farrah High-Rise Bootcut Jeans hit the mark with a 32-inch inseam, and they’re meant to be ever so slightly cropped (the brand calls them “floor-grazing”). The wash is on the darker side, so if you’re looking for a lighter color, these probably aren’t the right pair for you. These jeans fit slim from the hips down to the knees, and then they begin to flare slightly for a subtle bootcut. They’re made of 98 percent cotton and 2 percent elastane, another example of this formula working well for structured-but-not-rigid denim that is comfortable to be in all day without losing its shape. Price at time of publish: $225 Product Details: Size Range: 22–33 (000–14)

