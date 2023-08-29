To find the best hemp sheets, we tested 12 sets in our Lab, evaluating them on quality, texture, breathability, durability, and value. For expert advice on finding the best hemp sheets, we consulted bedding experts Wang and Megan Villa, the former co-founder of Svn Space.

“Hemp fabric is thermostatic, meaning it will keep you cool in summer and warm in the winter,” says Leo Wang, a bedding expert and co-founder and CEO of Buffy. “It's also highly moisture-wicking, helping to remove sweat and humidity buildup under the covers so you stay drier and more comfortable.”

For anyone looking for a sustainable alternative to cotton or silk sheets, hemp is gaining popularity, and for good reason. It’s similar to linen but is more environmentally friendly because it requires less water and gets softer every time you throw it in the wash.

We didn’t experience any improved softness after washing the sheets, as there was very little difference between the unwashed pillowcase and the thrice-washed sheets. Avocado offers a 100-night free trial for all its customers—if you don’t like them, you get a full refund.

During breathability tests, we found that water was immediately absorbed in the fabric, meaning these sheets will keep you cool and sweat-free. The sheets and pillowcases have an even hue and texture—they come in champagne and sand colors for neutral bedding. And although there were a couple of stray threads, you would only notice them if you looked closely. The stitching felt delicate, so you may want to machine wash them on a gentle cycle.

The Avocado Organic Hemp Sheets keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer and are made from 100 percent GOT (Global Organic Textile Standard) certified hemp, ensuring that it was grown without pesticides.

During the stain tests, we effectively washed out all the stains except for the oil. The abrasion test was its main downfall—lint appeared at six swipes of the sandpaper, and by 40 swipes a hole had formed in the sheet. These sheets are available in three colors: cream, honey, and blue. While they have a gorgeous color, they tend to pill—so they may not be our first choice.

Each set has a fitted sheet, a flat top sheet, and two embroidered pillowcases. It runs in three sizes only: queen, king, and California king size (there is no option for twin or full size). Plus, the fitted sheet has a deep pocket that can fit mattresses up to 17 inches. Keep in mind that if your mattress is smaller (ours was only 10 inches), you may have to adjust it to make it smooth. The sheet also has a label marked top and bottom to make it easy to make the bed.

Hemp sheets can get a bad rap for their rough texture, but this Ettitude Linen + Sheet Set defies expectations. The fabric consists of 70 percent bamboo lyocell and 30 percent hemp, making these sheets luxuriously soft and cool to the touch. In fact, compared to other sheets (including other hemp, nylon, and polyester sheets we’ve used) these sheets were way softer. It’s also Oeko-Tex certified plus anti-microbial, guaranteeing you a germ-free sleep.

Despite these flaws, the sheets are stain-resistant and absorb all liquids (except the oil) in under a minute. Overall, this bedding was relatively soft and looked good on our mattress. However, their poor durability made us think twice about using them as our primary sheets.

Durability was also an issue—the sheets seemed delicate, like washing or everyday wear and tear would wear them out. These sheets aren't ideal if you have kids, dogs, or cats who like to snuggle or play on the bed. Our abrasion test confirmed this theory: We made a hole in it by brushing it with sandpaper several times. The spot we tested also looked worn out and discolored.

Cotton is soft and hemp is a natural material, so when you marry them together, expect ultimate comfort. During testing, we found these 120-thread count sheets to be similar to cotton and as rough as pure hemp sheets. Although they performed impressively during most tests, there were a few unexpected downsides. For instance, we thought the sheets would get softer the more we washed them, but after washing them twice, the texture remained the same. Still, these sheets are super light, making them an excellent option for hot sleepers.

Like most of the hemp sheets we tried, this pick didn’t fare well in abrasion tests. Rubbing it with sandpaper left a small hole where the fabric thinned out, though there were no signs of color fade. These sheets are available in nine colors, and you can add a duvet cover for a complete bedding set. If you want to try before you buy, Buffy also offers a seven-night trial.

The sheets did not feel slippery, so if you like sheets that stay put, you won't have to worry about them sliding or shifting if you toss and turn. They also performed well on wash tests—the coffee and foundation stains washed out completely, and the oil stain dissipated, leaving only a trace behind (we had to put it to the light to see the mark).

Long-staple hemp linen fibers make this Buffy Linen Sheet Set a great option for those who want sheets that are not only sustainable but also super cooling. Although these sheets felt stiff initially, we immediately changed our mind after washing them. They softened up quite a bit and were comfy to lay on, and while they are thicker than non-linen sheets—they still feel breathable and light.

This pick also aced our stain test, as we were delighted that it only took one wash for all the stains to go away. Additionally, this was one of only a few hemp sheets we tested where we saw no oily residues left behind. These sheets also did well in terms of durability. Unlike most hemp sheets, which are delicate, these sheets withstood the sandpaper with only a tiny amount of fuzz created—nothing that would deter us from investing in these quality sheets.

We found the sheets particularly effective at absorbing moisture—when we dropped water on the sheet, the spot became a ½ inch bigger (a good indicator that it is sweat-absorbing) before it stopped spreading.

If you want 100 percent, all-natural hemp sheets, consider this impressively durable set from Banana Republic. While they were rougher and heavier pre-wash, after washing we found them to be much softer, extremely comfortable, and breathable. You can use these sheets year-round, as they keep you warm during the cold season and cool when the weather heats up. Plus, the set is available in three colors: white, khaki, and dark gray.

The main drawback of these sheets was that they didn't have a consistent feel—the flat sheet was soft and drapey while the fitted sheet was stiff. Still, we liked the overall texture and found them soft and comfortable.

We also like that the bottom sheet fitted snugly on our mattress and stayed in place even when we tossed and turned, making this ideal for wild sleepers. Due to its heft, the water droplets were instantly absorbed during our tests, indicating that these sheets are also breathable and moisture-wicking.

The Garnet Hill Hemp Chambray Sheet Set is heavier than conventional sheets for those who like a cozy, well-bedded feeling. Plus, according to our tests, it is one of the most durable hemp sheets on our list. Brushing it with sandpaper resulted in only a small lint ball but no holes, loose threads, or color fading. The color was consistent but had white threads running throughout, giving it a spattered, unique look. Also, there were no signs of fading after washing.

The sheets are one of the most durable options we tested.

Aside from being among the softest sheet sets we tested, we really liked that we could actually see how the bedding looks in real time using Target’s Home Planner before buying. They also cost way less than other hemp sheet sets, making it a great choice if you're on a budget.

While most stains washed out, the oil stain was stubborn and stuck behind. Durability could be a potential problem, too. When we sanded these sheets with sandpaper, it made a hole, so you may have to take extra care if you want them to last for many seasons.

This set can fit standard-sized mattresses, and we found that the fitted sheets fit our bed perfectly and weren’t drooping or saggy. We loved the bed placement labels that indicate whether you’re looking at the top or the bottom, so you won’t get confused while making the bed. We were also impressed with these sheet's performance during the water test. After 10 seconds, water droplets were still spreading, indicating that this pick is good at managing moisture and staying cool .

These sheets from Target’s exclusive Casaluna bedding line felt like a soft linen material: slightly rough but very lightweight. But, to our relief, the set got softer after washing during our testing, and we think its texture will only improve with time and wear. Plus, it's constructed from pure hemp and has an Oeko-Tex 100 certification.

You can try before you buy using Target’s Home Planner app.

We were impressed by how easily stains washed out of these sheets, especially because we couldn't remove 100 percent of the stains from many other hemp sheets we tested. After we washed this bedding several times, we removed all the coffee, foundation, and oil stain residue. While it is far more expensive than most other selections, we think it could be worth the cost if you want the finest hemp sheets money can buy.

These 400-thread count sheets look and feel extra thick and sumptuous (they are 50 percent thicker than regular bed sheets), which is a great reason to opt for the Delilah Home Hemp Sheets. This set’s construction was flawless—it had no loose snags, dye changes, or other imperfections. But we didn’t like that it wrinkled easily and needs ironing if you want your bedding to look crisp and smooth.

Unfortunately, these sheets didn't impress during the abrasion test, as we experienced significant pilling, loose threads, and color fading after sandpapering. While they might not last as long as a super durable set, we still think this is a high-quality option for the price. The sheets are available in caramel, green, khaki, white, light grey, and light pink.

During testing, we poured coffee, foundation, and oil on the sheets, and after three times in the wash, everything disappeared except the oil stain. We also love that the fabric feels breathable and cooling, with no snagging or loose threads.

We expect most hemp sheets to be pricey, so it was refreshing to find that the Everly Hemp Sheet Set is affordable for those shopping on a budget. These hemp sheets remind us of summer linens—lightweight, breezy, and mildly transparent when you hold them to the light. And although they might initially feel a little starchy, they soften after each wash.

The sheets showed no visible signs of staining when we washed them and the coffee, foundation, and oil virtually disappeared. Unfortunately, they didn't perform as well on the durability test. When we sanded the sheets with sandpaper, the color faded and caused a small tear. Overall, we were happy with the feel and comfort of these hemp sheets and think they are a worthy investment.

The Tuft & Needle Hemp Sheet Set was our favorite for many reasons—laying on it felt heavy and cozy, yet it was still soft and cloud-like at the same time. We tested how fast it absorbed water and felt that this bedding would be breathable in warmer months. In terms of fit, these sheets have a 16-inch pocket depth, which is ideal for deep mattresses or mattress toppers, though may be a bit loose on regular mattresses with no topper. Still, the fitted sheet held our mattress corners tight and we had no issues with it falling off.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Tuft & Needle Hemp Sheet Set for its premium quality that feels hefty, yet soft and lightweight at the same time. If you're shopping on a budget, we recommend the Everly Hemp Sheet Set—the fabric feels cool, breathable, and arguably as high-quality as pricier options.

Our Testing Process

To find the best hemp sheets on the market, we tested 12 sets of sheets in our Lab.

First, we inspected the quality of the sheet set. We looked for loose threads, uneven threads, snags, discoloration, or other imperfections. We also checked the thread count and care instructions to see how to best wash and maintain the sheets. Then we washed the sheets, but not the pillowcases, to see if there was a perceptible difference in texture after washing.

Next, we evaluated the sheet's stain resistance. We stained a corner of the sheet with coffee, oil, and foundation—messes that might be familiar from daily wear and tear. After creating the stains, we washed the sheets twice on a gentle cycle with mild detergent and dried it once to see which stains disappeared. We also checked to see if there was any shrinkage.

We also performed a moisture-wicking test to assess breathability. We dropped one drop of water on the fabric to analyze if the water dissipated, expanded, or sat on the surface. If the drop expanded or dissipated quickly, the fabric was good at moisture management.

Then we evaluated the fit of the sheet on our mattress. We made the bed with the sheet set and then laid down to see how it felt against our skin. We rolled side to side and moved around to mimic a restless night and to see if it caused the sheet to shift or come off.

To assess the durability of the sheets, we put the flat sheet on the table and brushed a sanding block against it. We looked for pilling, fading, or holes and compared the result against the unbrushed fabric.

Real Simple / Rachel Marek

More Hemp Sheets To Consider

Crate & Barrel Hemp Merrow Stitch Bed Sheet Set: These sheets were noticeably rougher compared to the other sheets we tested. That said, the fabric was breathable, making it a great pick if you suffer from night sweats. It also did well in the abrasion tests: our brushing caused some piling but no holes.

Crate & Barrel Grid Natural Hemp Fiber Bed Sheet Set: Although we found this sheet set to be relatively comfortable and liked that it fit the bed well, we disliked its overall texture. The sheets were too thin, which was helpful for breathability but did not bode well for durability.

Real Simple / Rachel Marek

How to Shop for Hemp Sheets Like a Pro

Material

“Although related, the hemp plant is actually different from marijuana," says Leo Wang, a bedding expert and co-founder and CEO of Buffy. "It contains almost no THC (less than 0.3 percent) and is not psychoactive.” According to him, products made from hemp are typically either made from the stalk or the leaves.

“The stalk is what's typically used in textiles like bedding due to its long fibers which make it durable and suitable for spinning and weaving,” he says. “The leaves are typically used in dietary applications such as supplements or oils as well as body care products.”

If you want to pair the sustainability of hemp with the softness of cotton or the breathability of linen, you can opt for a blended fabric, like the Ettitude Linen+ Sheet Set, which is made with bamboo lyocell and hemp.

Pocket Depth

The average pocket depth of a fitted sheet is 13 to 17 inches—if you have an extra-deep mattress look for a pocket depth of 18 to 25 inches.

“Sheets wouldn't fit correctly if the pocket depth were too small, or conversely, too large," says Wang. "It's important to pay attention to the fitted sheet depth when shopping because mattresses come in so many different shapes and sizes today."

Coil or hybrid mattresses are often thick, whereas foam mattresses tend to be thinner. Moreover, if you use a mattress pad topper, your fitted sheet will need an extra inch or so.

Return Policy

If you've never tried hemp sheets before, you may want to test them out before committing completely. Thankfully, with most hemp bedding, you can get a full refund if you don’t like the sheets. However, the return policy differs from brand to brand—while some companies stick to a standard 30-day policy, others offer a 7-day or even a 90-day return policy.

Questions You Might Ask

What are the pros and cons of hemp sheets?

According to Megan Villa, the former co-founder of Svn Space, hemp is a lightweight and breathable material that looks and feels almost exactly like linen—plus, it is also antibacterial. “Hemp is naturally resistant to mold and pests, so you don’t need pesticides and pesticides to grow it,” she says, “But, linen can be susceptible to mold and mildew and needs pesticides to grow flax (the plant where linen comes from).”

Wang adds that hemp bedding is also breathable, strong, and long-lasting compared to other fabrics. “The durability of hemp is due to its exceptionally long fibers (several feet versus several inches typical of cotton),” he says.

Both experts agree that the biggest downside of hemp bedding is the price. Even affordable hemp sheet sets run over $100, so if you're shopping on a very tight budget, you may need to opt for another material.

How does hemp compare to linen and cotton?

“Hemp is very similar to linen in terms of feel, weight, breathability, and durability,” says Wang. “That said, hemp doesn't stretch as much as linen does (it's less "elastic") which helps it keep its shape with years of use. It's also more resistant to UV light, which helps to maintain color and prevent fading.”

Compared to cotton sheets, hemp sheets may crease more and typically have a rougher texture. On the upside, hemp sheets require far less water than cotton and have far better durability, ensuring that your sheets will last for years to come.

Do hemp sheets get softer over time?

Unwashed hemp sheets tend to be stiff, but, with use, the fibers tend to loosen and will become softer the more you wash them.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Nor’adila Hepburn, a contributing writer for Real Simple. To compile this list, we tested 12 hemp sheets in our Lab to find the best. We also spoke to Leo Wang, a bedding expert and co-founder and CEO of Buffy, and Megan Villa, the former co-founder of Svn Space.

What Is Real Simple Selects?

