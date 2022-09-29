The 8 Best Hardwood Floor Cleaners of 2022

Here, the best hardwood floor cleaners to keep your floors in tip-top shape.

Our top pick is the Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner for its impressive cleaning power, fast drying time, and unscented formula made with plant-derived ingredients.

To find the best hardwood floor cleaners, we spent hours researching the market while considering factors such as type, application style, and formula. We also asked Kathy Cohoon, operations manager of Two Maids & A Mop , for tips on what to look for when buying the right cleaner for your hardwood floors.

Choosing the best hardwood floor cleaner for your home can take some trial and error, especially with so many options to comb through. Maintaining the luster of your hardwood floors is no easy feat, but with the right cleaner, you can avoid warping and damage while achieving a polished finish.

Best Overall Hardwood Floor Cleaner: Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it's for: People who want an effective, reliable, and affordable spray cleaner for their hardwood floors. Who it isn't for: People who want a concentrated or scented cleaner. With a newly improved formula, quick drying time, plant-based formula, and overall effectiveness, our top pick for the best cleaner for hardwood floors is Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner. This EPA Safer Choice-certified cleaner is unscented, residue-free, and works to gently but efficiently remove dust, grime, and dirt to reveal your floor's natural shine. We also love that this impressive cleaner comes completely ready to use—just spray and mop. This expert-approved pick is for unwaxed, unoiled, and polyurethane-finished wood floors. The pH-neutral formula is free of parabens, ammonia, phosphates, and phthalates and is ideal for maintaining your floor’s finish and protecting it from discoloration. Product Details:

Type: Spray

Spray Size: 32 ounces Price at time of publish: $10

Best Eco-Friendly Hardwood Floor Cleaner: Aunt Fannie's Vinegar Floor Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Grove.co Who it's for: People who want a scented hardwood cleaner with natural ingredients. Who it isn't for: People who don’t want to dilute their cleaning products. With an A rating from the EWG and a Leaping Bunny Certification, Aunt Fannie’s Vinegar Floor Cleaner is our pick for the best eco-friendly hardwood floor cleaner. This natural cleaner can be diluted and used on various sealed floors, including hardwood, tile, concrete, linoleum, sealed stone, and more, making this product one of the most versatile on our list. It’s formulated with natural ingredients like vinegar and essential oils, and it’s available in three scents (lemon, eucalyptus, and lavender). This cleaner is odor neutralizing, tough on grime and stains, and pet-safe and kid-friendly when used properly. For best results, dilute a half cup of the concentrate in two gallons of water. You can use it in a mop bucket, floor cleaning machine, or spray bottle. With a 32-ounce bottle, a little can go a long way to keep your hardwood floors shiny and naturally clean. Product Details:

Type: Liquid

Liquid Size: 32 ounces Price at time of publish: $11 The 15 Best Natural Cleaning Products for Every Part of Your Home

Best Hardwood Floor Cleaner for Deep Cleaning: Zep Hardwood and Laminate Floor Cleaner Amazon View On Amazon View On Lowe's View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who need to deep clean their hardwood or laminate floors. Who it isn't for: People who want a cleaner with a plant-based formula. Finding a hardworking product that’s capable of deep cleaning your floors without causing irreparable damage can be challenging, but Zep’s Hardwood and Laminate Floor Cleaner fits the bill. This powerful, ready-to-use spray is versatile and effective at removing scuff marks, stains, dirt, grime, and dust. It’s safe for varnish, acrylic, and polyurethane-finished wood and laminate floors, baseboards, and cabinet doors. It also does not require dilution and leaves a fresh yet subtle scent. Aside from deep cleaning your floors, this cleaner also dries quickly and restores shine. For those who need to deep clean regularly, this cleaner comes in a refillable gallon that you can use without a spray bottle. While the label recommends using a dry cloth or towel with this cleaner, you can also use a microfiber cloth or a disposable dry-sweeping cloth. Product Details:

Type: Spray

Spray Size: 32 ounces Price at time of publish: $15 The 9 Best Robot Vacuums for Hardwood Floors, According to Thousands of Reviews

Best Hardwood Floor Cleaner Concentrate: Branch Basics The Concentrate 4.8 Branch Basics View On Branchbasics.com Who it's for: People who want an unscented and concentrated cleaner that can be used all around the house. Who it isn't for: People who want something more budget-friendly. Concentrates allow you to tailor the strength of your hardwood floor cleaner and reduce product waste in the process. For those who prefer concentrated cleaners, we recommend Branch Basics Concentrate for its natural, fragrance-free formula. This cleaning concentrate has an A rating from the EWG and is Leaping Bunny Certified. Just add water and the Branch Basics concentrate to a spray bottle, and you’ll be able to use it on various surfaces throughout your home. Branch Basics products are plant and mineral-based, cruelty-free, and made without harmful preservatives or chemicals, which make them safe to use around children and pets. With this concentrate, you might be able to clean every part of your home with just one product. Product Details:

Type: Liquid

Liquid Size: 33.8 ounces Price at time of publish: $55



Best Hardwood Floor Cleaner Polish: Weiman Hardwood Polish and Restorer Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People who want to restore shine to their hardwood floor and protect it from scratches. Who it isn't for: People with waxed or unfinished hardwood floors. Scratched and dull hardwood floors can make a room, even an entire house, look dingey. To restore a naturally high gloss and add protection from future scratches, we love Weiman’s Hardwood Polish and Restorer. This cleaner fades existing scuffs on high-traffic hardwood floors while forming a protective, scratch-resistant layer. It also leaves a brilliant sheen without any streaks or sticky residue. The manufacturer recommends using more than one coat for an even layer and extra shine, but cautions against using too much, which can create a waxy buildup. While this polish is safe for finished hardwood floors, it should not be used on waxed, oiled, unfinished, or unsealed wood floors. With the right amount of this polish, your hardwood floors can look as good as new. Product Details:

Type: Liquid

Liquid Size: 32 ounces Price at time of publish: $14 The 10 Best Cordless Vacuums for Hardwood Floors, According to Thousands of Reviews

Best Scented Hardwood Floor Cleaner: Method Squirt + Mop Wood Floor Cleaner Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Who it's for: People who want a plant-based hardwood floor cleaner that smells great. Who it isn't for: People who want a concentrated hardwood floor cleaner. Citrus and herbal scents are commonplace in most household cleaners, but the Method Squirt and Mop Wood Floor Cleaner offers a pleasant update from these typical scents with its soothing, sweet, and nutty almond aroma. This cleaner smells so good, guests might think you’re baking an almond cake instead of cleaning. While also available in lemon ginger and spearmint sage, the almond option is a clear winner for the best-scented hardwood floor cleaner. Not only is this cleaner made with plant-based ingredients, but it’s also tough on dust and grime without harming wood surfaces. This hardwood wood cleaner leaves a light, streak-free shine without any sticky residue—and unlike many others, it doesn’t require diluting or rinsing. Product Details:

Type: Liquid

Liquid Size: 25 ounces Price at time of publish: $6

Best Laminate and Hardwood Floor Cleaner: Black Diamond Stoneworks Wood & Laminate Floor Cleaner 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People who want a cleaner that works on both laminate and hardwood floors. Who it isn't for: People who want a floor cleaner that leaves a glossy finish. Although laminate and hardwood floors can look similar, they can scarcely be cleaned with the same product. Laminate is human-made with a photographic layer, while hardwood is made of natural, durable wood such as oak or maple. Finding a cleaner that's effective on both materials can be a challenge, which is why we narrowed it down to our favorite: Black Diamond’s Wood and Laminate Floor Cleaner. This biodegradable cleaner is effective at removing spills, stains, dirt, dust, oil, and footprints from both surface types. The manufacturer recommends using a microfiber mop to avoid streaks and excess moisture. This cleaner also has a matte finish, so if you want your floors to glisten and shine you may want to opt for another product on our list. While this is one of the pricier cleaners we selected, it’s ideal for those who want a versatile and efficient product to maintain the finish on laminate floors or bring hardwood back to its former glory. Product Details:

Type: Spray

Spray Size: 32 ounces Price at time of publish: $15