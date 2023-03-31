While wattage measures the power of a vacuum’s motor, Brown says it’s more important to look for air wattage, which measures a vacuum’s suction power. He recommends looking for handheld vacuums with 15 air watts or more for the best cleaning performance.

“Vacuum power is critical and often overlooked,” says Brown. “You can have as many features as you want, but if the vacuum doesn’t have the suction power, you’re going to be disappointed.”

To find the best handheld vacuums, we tested over a dozen models, evaluating them on effectiveness, ease of emptying, battery runtime, portability, and more. We also considered factors such as attachments, dustbin capacity, and noise level. For expert tips on what to look for in a handheld vacuum, we consulted Andrew Brown, appliance repair technician and writer at This Fixed House.

Handheld vacuums stand out for their ability to get into tight spots that your everyday vacuum cleaner can’t. And even if your regular vacuum has useful attachments for cleaning corners and upholstery, lugging it around the house is often a chore in itself. That’s why a lightweight hand vac is perfect for quick cleanups, like removing debris from couches, stairs, and even your car.

Best Overall Handheld Vacuum Shark CH901 UltraCyclone Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a powerful and convenient handheld vacuum. Who it isn’t for: People who want a touchless way to empty the dustbin. Suction power is key for a handheld vacuum, and this Shark model has plenty of it. There’s just one setting, but it proved to be plenty effective in our testing. Even hair that was embedded in the carpet came up nicely, although getting it at the right angle is essential. At just a little over 2 pounds, the Shark UltraCyclone Pro Cordless Handheld Vacuum is one of the most lightweight models on our list. Its noise level is average for a vacuum, so it’s not overpowering. We would equate it to the volume of a stick vacuum, and the suction power is also on par. This handheld vac is powerful enough to get stuck on some fabrics, but the included attachments make it easier to get into crevices and corners. We found the battery lasted the entire time, though it didn't take very long at all to clean up. It worked very well on both the hard floor and carpet, and the dustbin was only about a quarter full when we were finished testing. It took a minute for us to figure out how to empty the dustbin, but we found it easy once we got the hang of it. (It’s not a one-handed process, though, and you might have to take some time to remove the debris.) Overall, we think this Shark handheld vacuum is very much worth the price for the convenience of picking up dust and dirt quickly. Though lightweight, this pick is a bit larger because of the ample dustbin—but we count that as an advantage, not a disadvantage. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Weight: 2.2 pounds

2.2 pounds Runtime: 12 minutes

12 minutes Dustbin Capacity: 0.4 liters

0.4 liters Attachments: Crevice tool and scrubbing brush

Best Budget Handheld Vacuum Sun Joe Auto Joe Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 3.2 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a powerful model without overpowering their budget. Who it isn’t for: People who want a handheld vacuum with a larger dustbin. In our testing, this budget-friendly handheld vacuum from Sun Joe took on Cheerios with ease, both on hard floors and on the carpet. Hair removal proved to be no problem at all, regardless of the surface, but it struggled to pick up popcorn kernels on the hard floor. It’s not an issue with suction power, however—in fact, this pick might be a bit too strong at times, as evidenced by it getting stuck on the carpet a couple of times. You may have to experiment using this on various surfaces to get the hang of it. Emptying the dustbin was easy and intuitive, and we loved that you could store the attachment on the nozzle while charging, too. It's super portable, though it is loud for its size. Keep in mind that the air that comes out of the back could cause a problem with spreading things around at times. Still, once we got accustomed to using this handheld vacuum on various surfaces, we found it was quite effective and an excellent value for the money. Even if you’re on the fence about whether you need a handheld vacuum at home, you can’t go wrong with spending this little on such a convenient device. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Weight: 1.4 pounds

1.4 pounds Runtime: 12 minutes

12 minutes Dustbin Capacity: 0.1 liters

0.1 liters Attachments: Universal USB charger, 2-in-1 brush and crevice tool, HEPA filter

Best Splurge Handheld Vacuum Black+Decker 20V Max* Dustbuster AdvancedClean+ Cordless Hand Vacuum 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who don’t mind spending a bit more for excellent suction power. Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for a handheld vacuum with a lot of attachments. This Black+Decker handheld vacuum is worthy of a spot on our list for its outstanding suction power. We were impressed with its effectiveness in our testing, although fine crumbs were tough to capture at first—and then we realized we had been testing the vacuum on the low setting! Once we bumped it up to the higher setting, we were really in business. We liked how this vacuum worked well no matter which direction you maneuvered it, so you can alter your cleaning technique as needed. The dustbin’s capacity was ample for the testing tasks (we only had to empty it twice during the process), and emptying it was not a problem at all—just hit the button and it’s done. We did have to reach in for one clump, but there was no mess involved. Even the filter comes out easily for cleaning. This handheld vacuum wasn't too loud on high, and the low setting’s noise level wasn’t disruptive at all—you could carry on a conversation if you wanted to. Plus, the battery remained strong throughout testing with no noticeable loss of power. You might be disappointed that there aren't other attachments, but we found the extended wand attachment to be just fine. It makes it easy to clean couches and other upholstered furniture without bending down as much, and it makes cleaning nooks and crannies—and car seat cup holders—very easy. Even though it’s the most expensive model on our list, it’s still just over $100. While there are more budget-friendly options on our list, we think it’s money well spent for the impressive suction power. Price at time of publish: $105 Product Details: Weight: 2.4 pounds

2.4 pounds Runtime: 15 minutes

15 minutes Dustbin Capacity: 0.75 liters

0.75 liters Attachments: Crevice tool

Best Lightweight Handheld Vacuum Iris Cordless Handheld Vacuum 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want an easy-to-carry handheld vacuum. Who it isn’t for: People who need a vacuum with a larger dustbin. Handheld vacuums in general are far more lightweight than their upright and canister counterparts, but if you're looking for something extremely compact, we recommend this one from Iris that weighs just over 1 pound. In our testing, we found that it picks up debris effectively and quickly, even on the carpet. This handheld vac works much better on the high setting, which is what we used for the majority of our testing (and the battery stayed strong). However, we noticed that suction power diminished as the dustbin filled up, so we had to empty it a couple of times throughout our tests. It's easy to empty, but you have to hold on to the filter; otherwise, it may accidentally end up in the trash. Besides being lightweight, the Iris handheld vacuum is compact and easy to fit into small spaces. You’ll likely have to experiment with the suction setting and the angle at which you hold the vacuum nozzle, depending on the surface type and what you’re cleaning, but that’s par for the course with handheld vacuums. We found that it was more difficult to pick up fine crumbs with this model, especially on upholstery, but it’s so lightweight that we didn’t mind having to take numerous passes. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Weight: 1.1 pounds

1.1 pounds Runtime: 15 minutes

15 minutes Dustbin Capacity: 0.10 liters

0.10 liters Attachments: Brush and crevice tool and multi-surface head

Best Handheld Vacuum With HEPA Filter Nicebay Handheld Vacuum Cordless 15KPA 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who are concerned about allergens in their homes. Who it isn’t for: People who want a vacuum with a longer battery life. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter can remove around 99.7 percent of dust, bacteria, pollen, mold, and other airborne particles. So for people concerned about trapping allergens, it makes sense to choose a handheld vacuum with a HEPA filter in it, like this model we tested from Nicebay. It has a three-stage filtration system with a HEPA and stainless steel filter. In addition to its allergen-reducing capabilities, this handheld vacuum performed very well on both carpet and hard floors. We also loved the sleek look of this vacuum, though the dustbin is indeed small and we had to empty it a few times. And it's worth noting that this pick is not as easy to empty as we would have liked, especially when hair gets wrapped up. In our testing, we had to take the whole thing apart down to the filter at one point to clean it. It was less noisy than other models we tested, though, so perhaps it’s a fair trade-off. The suction power is impressive, too, so it’s worth the additional effort needed for the dustbin. This vacuum takes on small debris (like crumbs) very well, and it’s compact enough for maneuvering into nooks and crannies. We liked the angle of the nozzle, which makes it easy to use on various surfaces. According to the manufacturer, this model has a battery runtime of only 11 minutes on the high setting, though we found it to last a couple minutes longer in our tests. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Weight: 2.68 pounds

2.68 pounds Runtime: 11 minutes

11 minutes Dustbin Capacity: Not listed

Not listed Attachments: Crevice nozzle and brush

Best Handheld Vacuum for Carpet Black+Decker 20V Max* Handheld Vacuum 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Acmetools.com Who it’s for: People with both carpet and hard floors at home. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer removable attachments. In our testing, everything from Cheerios to popcorn got picked up in a single pass—even on carpets—with this Black+Decker handheld vacuum. Hair was gone in a flash, and while spilled flour did take a couple of extra swipes to clean up, there was no residue left behind. Unlike with other models, you can rotate the nose of this vacuum to get a better angle. We were impressed with how easy it was to maneuver, even in between couch cushions. We also liked that there’s no need to worry about storing or misplacing attachments—they’re all permanently attached. All you have to do is pull one out, like the narrow nozzle that reaches easily into cupholders. Some might say the attachments make it bulky, but the power of this hand vacuum is what won us over. Even when we accidentally opened the container and dust flew out, it was no problem—we took one pass with the vac and everything was sucked up as if it never even happened. However, we found that hair got caught in the brush attachment, so that might cause a little bit of a hiccup between uses. The charger was the other tricky part of this Black+Decker handheld vacuum. (It goes in sideways, which is not very intuitive.) We got over both issues, though, as soon as we saw how quickly it sucked up dust and debris. Price at time of publish: $177 Product Details: Weight: 3 pounds

3 pounds Runtime: 10–15 minutes

10–15 minutes Dustbin Capacity: 0.4 liters

Best Handheld Vacuum for Hard Floors Hoover ONEPWR Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who often need to clean up small messes on hardwood or tile floors. Who it isn’t for: People who want something ultra-lightweight. Vacuuming a hard floor is typically easier than vacuuming a carpet, but that’s of little consolation when you’re staring at a pile of Cheerios or pet hair on your kitchen floor. That’s why we’re so pleased with this handheld model from Hoover. This little battery-powered hand vacuum kept going and going—we even zoomed in with it as a backup for a few other models during testing. It sucked up hair in an instant, and it left no residue behind when we attempted to clean up spilled flour, so home bakers and pet owners alike will appreciate its effectiveness. This handheld vacuum also worked well on the carpet—it picked up Cheerios like a pro, though popcorn kernels made it do extra work. It’s not as bulky as other handheld vacs, which definitely helps with maneuverability (like getting underneath couches). However, the battery pack does make it a bit heavy, though considering the effectiveness of this vacuum, we didn’t mind the arm workout. We loved the tapered nozzle attachment, which made it even easier to clean in hard-to-reach places. The dustbin is large and easy to empty, and the filter was also a cinch to remove and clean. In fact, everything about this handheld vacuum made cleaning easy and—dare we say it?—fun. Price at time of publish: $97 Product Details: Weight: 3 pounds

3 pounds Runtime: 14 minutes

14 minutes Dustbin Capacity: 1.2 liters

1.2 liters Attachments: On-board crevice tool

Best Handheld Vacuum for Pet Hair Black+Decker Furbuster 16V Max* AdvancedClean+ Cordless Hand Vacuum 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Chewy Who it’s for: Pet owners who want to reclaim their hair-covered furniture. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to stick their hands in the dustbin to remove hair. We love our pets, but we’d rather avoid having a couch that’s constantly covered in fur. The Furbuster from Black+Decker solves that problem. This portable vacuum for pet hair comes with one attachment that worked well on both hard and soft surfaces in our testing. We were pleasantly surprised to find that it took just one or two passes to pick up hair on the couch—even the fine strands stuck in the fibers. It did take a few passes to pick up kibble on the carpet, but it was all gone in an instant on the hardwood floor. Once you’ve sucked up all that pet hair, the dustbin is easy to empty—just touch the button to open it. The only problem is you might have to reach in to remove any hair that’s gotten stuck, so it’s not exactly as hands-free as the manufacturer claims. Still, we were pleasantly surprised by the battery’s long runtime. It was able to vacuum several pieces of furniture and two area rugs without dying. This handheld vacuum has a motorized attachment, but it also comes with an extra-long crevice tool for getting into tight spots. We appreciate that you can store this tool on board, so this is truly a compact vacuum to keep on hand for cleaning up after your pets. Price at time of publish: $129 Product Details: Weight: 4.2 pounds

4.2 pounds Runtime: 20 minutes

20 minutes Dustbin Capacity: 0.75 liters

0.75 liters Attachments: Crevice tool Real Simple / Rachel Marek