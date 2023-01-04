Shopping The 8 Best Hand Mixers of 2023 The KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer is our top pick because of its variety of speed settings that start off slow and gradually increase to prevent splatters. By Nor'adila Hepburn Nor'adila Hepburn Nor’Adila is a contributing writer for Real Simple. Her work has appeared in The Krazy Coupon Lady, Insider, Merriam-Webster, and more. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 4, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Real Simple / Kristin Kempa Whether you’re an avid baker or a novice, a hand mixer can help take the grunt work out of all your baking projects. Hand mixers can be nearly as effective as their much more expensive standup counterparts, not to mention more compact and affordable. To determine the best hand mixers, we spent hours researching top options, considering factors such as type, speed settings, power, and attachments. We also conferred with a number of experts including Kat Conner, co-founder of XO Marshmallow, Mallory Tolbert and Marissa Hercules, the founders of the baking blog, The Curly Spoon, and Sakeenah Allen, owner of the catering company, Sakeenah’s Meals. “Hand mixers are really just small power tools for the kitchen,” says Conner, who suggests looking for hand mixers with various attachments in order to get the most from your purchase. “Like all great power tools that are multi-functional, you get a good bang for your buck with hand mixers that have some thoughtful attachments.” Our top pick is the KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer for its superior quality and ability to handle all kinds of batter. Plus, it comes with a Soft Start feature that gradually brings the beaters up to speed, to help prevent ingredients from splattering all over your kitchen. Our Top Picks Best Overall Hand Mixer: KitchenAid Hand Mixer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget Hand Mixer: Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer at Amazon Jump to Review Most Powerful Hand Mixer: Breville Handy Mix Scraper Hand Mixer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Cordless Hand Mixer: Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Hand Mixer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Lightweight Hand Mixer: Black+Decker Lightweight Five-Speed Hand Mixer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Quiet Hand Mixer: Braun MultiMix 5 Hand Mixer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Hand Mixer With Attachments: Dualit Professional Chrome Hand Mixer at Amazon Jump to Review Best Manual Hand Mixer: Oxo Good Grips Egg Beater at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Hand Mixer KitchenAid KHM7210ER 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who bake regularly and want a hand mixer that can handle any project. Who it isn’t for: People who want a mixer that comes with dough hook attachments. This sleek hand mixer is the preferred choice for most of the experts we interviewed. It features a wide speed range and is well-equipped to handle practically all your baking projects from creaming butter and sugar to folding stiff cookie dough batter. It also has a Soft Start feature, which means that no matter what speed setting you put on, it will start slow by default. This helps to curb batter from splashing all over your countertops and prevents dry ingredients from blowing away while you mix. To integrate your ingredients quickly and smoothly, the beaters are designed without posts in the middle, which also makes clean-up easier. And since the cord can lock in any direction, you don’t have to worry about wrangling it out of the way during baking sessions. One thing you should note is that it does not come with dough hook attachments that are typically packaged with mixers at this price. But, if you plan on kneading bread or making pizza dough, you can always purchase them separately. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Number of Speeds: 7Power: 250 wattsWeight: 2 pounds Best Budget Hand Mixer Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an affordable hand mixer with built-in storage. Who it isn’t for: People who want a hand mixer that starts off slow. Just because you pay less for a hand mixer doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be short-changed. This Hamilton Beach electric hand mixer offers plenty of function at a fraction of the cost of more upscale mixers. It comes with prominent features such as a snap-on storage case that can stow the attachments together with the main body and six different speed modes that can tackle everything from whipping butter to mixing homemade cake batter. And at 250 watts, it can still compete with other brands, despite it carrying a lower price tag. Be warned that as soon as you turn it on, you’ll see there isn’t really a low speed. It continues to go fast even when it’s switched to the first setting. However, if you’re the type that likes to make all your treats at a high speed anyway, it may not be an issue. Finally, this mixer gets bonus points for the built-in groove on the back that allows you to rest it comfortably on the mixing bowl while you add other ingredients or take a quick break. Price at time of publish: From $23 Product Details: Number of Speeds: 6Power: 250 wattsWeight: 2.9 pounds Most Powerful Hand Mixer Breville Handy Mix Scraper Hand Mixer 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a powerful mixer with various attachments for hefty bread doughs and batters. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a budget mixer. With nine different speeds and a 240-watt motor, the Breville Handy Mix Scraper is a beast. This is the mixer you need to plow through dense cookie dough or cake batters But, that’s not the only reason to spring for it. It features thoughtful add-ons like a digital timer that ensures you can actually follow recipe times to a tee and a nifty little light at the bottom so you can see your mixing bowl contents more clearly. And even though this hand mixer is quite powerful, its motor is neither loud nor intruding, so you actually can hear yourself think while using it. The Breville Handy Scraper features a range of attachments including two balloon whisks, two dough hooks, and two scraper beaters with silicone rubber coverings at the bottom. With the exception of the whisks, which can be popped on either side, the rest of the attachments must be inserted into the correct side in order to work. The scrapers also have rubber coverings which makes them a better option for people who are noise-sensitive. This is a smart selection and uses Breville IQ Technology to detect the type of beaters you’re using and automatically adjust to the speed accordingly. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Number of Speeds: 9Power: 240 wattsWeight: 4 pounds The 6 Best Baking Sheets of 2023, According to Our Testing Best Cordless Hand Mixer Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Hand Mixer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want to be able to use a hand mixer from anywhere in their kitchen. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to worry about charging a hand mixer. There are lots of reasons why a cordless hand mixer is a good option, but the main one has to be that you are free to whip up a cake from anywhere in your kitchen without being tethered to a cord. This makes it a great pick for those with few outlets and/or limited counter space. This five-speed hand mixer is battery-operated and features an electric-blue LED display that shows the speeds as you change them. Given that it’s battery-operated, it’s not the most powerful hand mixer on our list. Still, it's a handy appliance to use for mixing light batters or beating eggs or frosting. Charging is straightforward, and you’ll need to charge it for two hours with a USB cord before you can use it. Afterward, it should run for 20 minutes straight, which is plenty of time for the average baker. Bear in mind that this Cuisinart model doesn’t have any attachments other than a pair of beaters. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Number of Speeds: 5Power: 7.4 voltsWeight: 2.5 pounds Best Lightweight Hand Mixer Black+Decker Lightweight Five-Speed Hand Mixer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Blackanddeckerappliances.com Who it’s for: People with limited grip strength or people who only bake on occasion. Who it isn’t for: People who bake in large quantities. There are two general points to understand when buying a mixer: First, not everyone prefers a heavy-duty one, and second, many recipes don’t require high speeds to get the best results. That’s why this lightweight Black+Decker hand mixer is perfect for homemade cake batters and cookie doughs. This five-speed mixer features a 175-watt motor which admittedly is under many of the other mixers on our list. But because it’s slower, you have more time to churn through your batter without making a mess. That being said, if you need to go ham on a thick mixture, you can always hit the turbo boost button in order to get the oomph you need. And because it doesn't weigh a lot, and doesn’t feel cumbersome while you mix, it's the perfect option for home chefs who suffer from arthritis. Now, if your cookie dough or cake batter is too thick from the get-go, you might need to skip this choice altogether and opt for a higher-powered one. But, if you are an occasional baker or just looking for something cheap, it’s a great addition to your kitchen. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Number of Speeds: 5Power: 175 wattsWeight: 1.1 pounds Best Quiet Hand Mixer Braun MultiMix 5 Hand Mixer Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Who it’s for: People who want a powerful and multi-purpose hand mixer that won’t disturb other members of the household. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a basic, no-frills mixer. As electric hand mixers go, the Braun Multimix 5 is a quiet one—which is astonishing when you see and feel how powerful it is. Designing first-class motors has always been Braun’s specialty, and this 350-watt hand mixer’s motor is no exception. While you won’t exactly classify it as the silent type, it’s not loud either. There is no high-pitched screech when it’s on, so neither you nor your family will be disturbed while you make your next concoction. Sound aside, we also love how multi-purpose the Multimix 5 is. It has nine speed settings, which gives you a nice range for all kinds of mixing jobs. It also comes with beaters that double as whisks, so you can switch from whisking to beating modes without stopping and changing attachments in the middle. Other accessories include dough hooks for kneading bread. If you are looking for an upgrade and don’t mind shelling out more cash, we think that this mixer is a worthy investment. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Number of Speeds: 9Power: 350 wattsWeight: 2.2 pounds Best Hand Mixer With Attachments Dualit 88520 Professional Chrome Hand Mixer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a sleek and simple mixer with a variety of attachments. Who it isn’t for: People who need more than four speeds for their mixer. The Dualit Professional Hand Mixer only has four speeds, yet manages to produce baking results that are sure to impress hungry family and friends. This chrome mixer is equipped with a 300-watt motor that can handle large amounts, so you’re bound to get an evenly combined batter no matter how dense your batter is. This hand mixer comes with two dough hooks for making fresh pasta or bread dough from scratch, a single balloon whisk when you need to emulsify mayonnaise or inject air into your batter, and two flat paddle beaters for combining and folding everything else in your mixing bowl. It also features a large button that, when pressed, seamlessly ejects the attachments. And on a side note, it has its own plug storage inside to keep the cord safely out of the way when you’re finished using it. Our one and only complaint in regard to the attachments is that the beaters lack a silicone coating at the bottom, which might damage your bowl in the long run. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Number of Speeds: 4Power: 300 wattsWeight: 3 pounds Best Manual Hand Mixer Oxo Good Grips Egg Beater Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Target Who it’s for: People who want more control over the speed of their mixing. Who it isn’t for: People who want an electric hand mixer. If the thought of using a whisk or a fork to whip cream or mix sauces makes you exhausted thinking about it, consider this well-designed Oxo Egg Beater instead. It’s just like a whisk but better because of a crank on the side that you can turn forward or backward to get the beaters going. And it gives you more control than an electric hand mixer when it comes to mixing delicate ingredients. Because it doesn’t rely on electricity, it’s a great option to have as a backup, just in case the power goes out. And it’s compact enough to be conveniently stowed away in a kitchen drawer when you’re done using it. This egg beater is far less messy than hand mixers for sure. Not only do you not have to worry about the batter splattering outside the bowl, but both the base and the stainless steel beaters are also completely detachable, so you can clean liquids that may have trickled into the groove. However, you should note that the handle is not dishwasher safe, so you’ll have to hand wash it when you’re done using it. Price at time of publish: $23 Product Details: Number of Speeds: N/APower: N/AWeight: 0.55 pounds Final Verdict The KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer is our top pick for its ability to handle every type of baking effort, from whipping creams to tackling thick doughs. For a more budget-friendly option, we like the Hamilton Beach Hand Mixer With Snap-On Case for its powerful motor and built-in storage. How to Shop for Hand Mixers Like a Pro Type Hand mixers can either be electric or manual. In general, electric hand mixers are good options because they drastically cut down mixing times and are packed with tons of different functions to combine batter, knead doughs, or cream butter, among other things. On the other hand, manual types can be used for mixtures that require air to be incorporated inside and are best used for light mixing. “I prefer an electric mixer to a manual hand mixer, simply because you can do everything with an electric mixer, but some tasks are almost impossible to do with a manual mixer,” says Conner. Speed Settings Hand mixers typically feature up to nine different speeds, depending on the brand. And the more speeds a mixer has, the more expensive it's going to be. The right mixer speeds for your recipe are based on whether you have to stir, combine, or cream your batter. In most cases, you don't have to guess, because most cake and cookie recipes call for low to medium-low speeds anyway—so you’ll find that these are the most common settings used by bakers. “Whether we're making cakes, cookies, or even brownies, lower speeds tend to work best,” note Tolbert and Hercules. “Also, batters or doughs that have a high-gluten content should generally be mixed at lower speeds to prevent gluten over development.” On the other hand, you should always opt for high mixer speeds when whipping egg whites for fluffy meringues, or if you desire your whipped cream to come out smooth every single time. But, no matter how many speed settings your mixer has, one of the golden rules that home chefs and bakers should follow is to start off mixing on the lowest settings and then gradually add speed to get the best results and to decrease the chance of your mix spilling on your countertop. Power Because power plays a role in how efficient your hand mixer is, it’s important to factor in wattage when shopping for a hand mixer. Unless you run a bakery, hand mixers that are between 150 to 250 watts should be adequate for everyday baking. Also, models that have more wattage are typically more expensive and are designed to handle dense batters and tough cookie doughs much better than mixers with less power. Attachments Hand mixers come with a variety of attachments that differ based on the brand. At the very least, most basic models will come with a pair of paddle beaters that you use to fold the batter into the mixing bowl or whip up a batch of frosting. But, there are other attachments available such as whisk attachments for whipping cream or beating eggs, and dough hooks for making bread or pizza dough. Depending on the brand, you should be able to buy pieces separately too, if you need them. Moreover, premium brands like KitchenAid and Braun offer additional attachments, such as a blending rod for milkshakes or pureeing soup, or a fruit and vegetable chopper. The 5 Best Food Processors of 2023, According to Our Tests Questions You Might Ask When should you use a hand mixer instead of a stand mixer? A good rule of thumb is to use a hand mixer for baking smaller quantities and light cake batters and a stand mixer for thicker batters and larger batches. “Quantity definitely plays a huge part in my decision to use a hand mixer or a stand mixer,” says Allen. “But I like to use my hand mixer when I only have a few cheesecakes to make or if I'm making a small batch of whipped cream.” However, if you bake a lot, more than likely you’ll have a range of baking tasks, so it might be a good idea to have both in your kitchen if possible. Can you use a whisk instead of a hand mixer? Using a manual whisk to whip cream or beat a meringue may not be the most efficient use of your energy, but that’s not to say that you can’t or shouldn’t use one. According to Conner, anything that requires constant, consistent mixing should be mixed with a hand or a stand mixer. “You could absolutely whip cream or a meringue base with a whisk—but your arm sure would get tired!” she says. The main function of a whisk is to add air to wet ingredients so your cakes and meringues come out light and fluffy. There are many pros to using one too: they’re less expensive, more compact, and easily cleaned after you’re done baking. But whisks are not a replacement for beaters and cannot be used to fold your ingredients. However, if you’d rather not use one, and want to spring for a hand mixer instead—opt for a model with whisk attachments that let you blend your mixture faster and longer. What are the best brands for hand mixers? Almost all of our experts put KitchenAid at the top of their list because of its quality, brand reputation, and style. But, if you are looking for a good alternative, brands such as Cuisinart and higher-end Hamilton Beach hand mixer models were also highly recommended. The 7 Best Stand Mixers of 2023, According to Our Tests Take Our Word for It This article was written by Nor’adila Hepburn, a contributing writer for Real Simple, with two years of experience writing product reviews and home and lifestyle content. To put together this list, she spent hours researching hand mixers, considering factors such as type, speed settings, power, and attachments. She also received tips from Kat Conner, co-founder of XO Marshmallow, Mallory Tolbert & Marissa Hercules, the founders of the baking blog, The Curly Spoon, and Sakeenah Allen, owner of the catering company, Sakeenah’s Meals. The 8 Best Anti-Fatigue Mats for the Kitchen and Office Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit