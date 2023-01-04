The 8 Best Hand Mixers of 2023

Our top pick is the KitchenAid 7-Speed Hand Mixer for its superior quality and ability to handle all kinds of batter. Plus, it comes with a Soft Start feature that gradually brings the beaters up to speed, to help prevent ingredients from splattering all over your kitchen.

“Hand mixers are really just small power tools for the kitchen,” says Conner, who suggests looking for hand mixers with various attachments in order to get the most from your purchase. “Like all great power tools that are multi-functional, you get a good bang for your buck with hand mixers that have some thoughtful attachments.”

To determine the best hand mixers, we spent hours researching top options, considering factors such as type, speed settings, power, and attachments. We also conferred with a number of experts including Kat Conner, co-founder of XO Marshmallow, Mallory Tolbert and Marissa Hercules, the founders of the baking blog, The Curly Spoon , and Sakeenah Allen, owner of the catering company, Sakeenah’s Meals .

Whether you’re an avid baker or a novice, a hand mixer can help take the grunt work out of all your baking projects . Hand mixers can be nearly as effective as their much more expensive standup counterparts, not to mention more compact and affordable.

Best Overall Hand Mixer KitchenAid KHM7210ER 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who bake regularly and want a hand mixer that can handle any project. Who it isn’t for: People who want a mixer that comes with dough hook attachments. This sleek hand mixer is the preferred choice for most of the experts we interviewed. It features a wide speed range and is well-equipped to handle practically all your baking projects from creaming butter and sugar to folding stiff cookie dough batter. It also has a Soft Start feature, which means that no matter what speed setting you put on, it will start slow by default. This helps to curb batter from splashing all over your countertops and prevents dry ingredients from blowing away while you mix. To integrate your ingredients quickly and smoothly, the beaters are designed without posts in the middle, which also makes clean-up easier. And since the cord can lock in any direction, you don’t have to worry about wrangling it out of the way during baking sessions. One thing you should note is that it does not come with dough hook attachments that are typically packaged with mixers at this price. But, if you plan on kneading bread or making pizza dough, you can always purchase them separately. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Number of Speeds: 7

7 Power: 250 watts

250 watts Weight: 2 pounds

Best Budget Hand Mixer Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an affordable hand mixer with built-in storage. Who it isn’t for: People who want a hand mixer that starts off slow. Just because you pay less for a hand mixer doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be short-changed. This Hamilton Beach electric hand mixer offers plenty of function at a fraction of the cost of more upscale mixers. It comes with prominent features such as a snap-on storage case that can stow the attachments together with the main body and six different speed modes that can tackle everything from whipping butter to mixing homemade cake batter. And at 250 watts, it can still compete with other brands, despite it carrying a lower price tag. Be warned that as soon as you turn it on, you’ll see there isn’t really a low speed. It continues to go fast even when it’s switched to the first setting. However, if you’re the type that likes to make all your treats at a high speed anyway, it may not be an issue. Finally, this mixer gets bonus points for the built-in groove on the back that allows you to rest it comfortably on the mixing bowl while you add other ingredients or take a quick break. Price at time of publish: From $23 Product Details: Number of Speeds: 6

6 Power: 250 watts

250 watts Weight: 2.9 pounds

Most Powerful Hand Mixer Breville Handy Mix Scraper Hand Mixer 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a powerful mixer with various attachments for hefty bread doughs and batters. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a budget mixer. With nine different speeds and a 240-watt motor, the Breville Handy Mix Scraper is a beast. This is the mixer you need to plow through dense cookie dough or cake batters But, that’s not the only reason to spring for it. It features thoughtful add-ons like a digital timer that ensures you can actually follow recipe times to a tee and a nifty little light at the bottom so you can see your mixing bowl contents more clearly. And even though this hand mixer is quite powerful, its motor is neither loud nor intruding, so you actually can hear yourself think while using it. The Breville Handy Scraper features a range of attachments including two balloon whisks, two dough hooks, and two scraper beaters with silicone rubber coverings at the bottom. With the exception of the whisks, which can be popped on either side, the rest of the attachments must be inserted into the correct side in order to work. The scrapers also have rubber coverings which makes them a better option for people who are noise-sensitive. This is a smart selection and uses Breville IQ Technology to detect the type of beaters you’re using and automatically adjust to the speed accordingly. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Number of Speeds: 9

9 Power: 240 watts

240 watts Weight: 4 pounds

Best Cordless Hand Mixer Cuisinart EvolutionX Cordless Hand Mixer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want to be able to use a hand mixer from anywhere in their kitchen. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to worry about charging a hand mixer. There are lots of reasons why a cordless hand mixer is a good option, but the main one has to be that you are free to whip up a cake from anywhere in your kitchen without being tethered to a cord. This makes it a great pick for those with few outlets and/or limited counter space. This five-speed hand mixer is battery-operated and features an electric-blue LED display that shows the speeds as you change them. Given that it’s battery-operated, it’s not the most powerful hand mixer on our list. Still, it's a handy appliance to use for mixing light batters or beating eggs or frosting. Charging is straightforward, and you’ll need to charge it for two hours with a USB cord before you can use it. Afterward, it should run for 20 minutes straight, which is plenty of time for the average baker. Bear in mind that this Cuisinart model doesn’t have any attachments other than a pair of beaters. Price at time of publish: $80 Product Details: Number of Speeds: 5

5 Power: 7.4 volts

7.4 volts Weight: 2.5 pounds

Best Lightweight Hand Mixer Black+Decker Lightweight Five-Speed Hand Mixer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Blackanddeckerappliances.com Who it’s for: People with limited grip strength or people who only bake on occasion. Who it isn’t for: People who bake in large quantities. There are two general points to understand when buying a mixer: First, not everyone prefers a heavy-duty one, and second, many recipes don’t require high speeds to get the best results. That’s why this lightweight Black+Decker hand mixer is perfect for homemade cake batters and cookie doughs. This five-speed mixer features a 175-watt motor which admittedly is under many of the other mixers on our list. But because it’s slower, you have more time to churn through your batter without making a mess. That being said, if you need to go ham on a thick mixture, you can always hit the turbo boost button in order to get the oomph you need. And because it doesn't weigh a lot, and doesn’t feel cumbersome while you mix, it's the perfect option for home chefs who suffer from arthritis. Now, if your cookie dough or cake batter is too thick from the get-go, you might need to skip this choice altogether and opt for a higher-powered one. But, if you are an occasional baker or just looking for something cheap, it’s a great addition to your kitchen. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Number of Speeds: 5

5 Power: 175 watts

175 watts Weight: 1.1 pounds

Best Quiet Hand Mixer Braun MultiMix 5 Hand Mixer Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Who it’s for: People who want a powerful and multi-purpose hand mixer that won’t disturb other members of the household. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a basic, no-frills mixer. As electric hand mixers go, the Braun Multimix 5 is a quiet one—which is astonishing when you see and feel how powerful it is. Designing first-class motors has always been Braun’s specialty, and this 350-watt hand mixer’s motor is no exception. While you won’t exactly classify it as the silent type, it’s not loud either. There is no high-pitched screech when it’s on, so neither you nor your family will be disturbed while you make your next concoction. Sound aside, we also love how multi-purpose the Multimix 5 is. It has nine speed settings, which gives you a nice range for all kinds of mixing jobs. It also comes with beaters that double as whisks, so you can switch from whisking to beating modes without stopping and changing attachments in the middle. Other accessories include dough hooks for kneading bread. If you are looking for an upgrade and don’t mind shelling out more cash, we think that this mixer is a worthy investment. Price at time of publish: $90 Product Details: Number of Speeds: 9

9 Power: 350 watts

350 watts Weight: 2.2 pounds

Best Hand Mixer With Attachments Dualit 88520 Professional Chrome Hand Mixer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a sleek and simple mixer with a variety of attachments. Who it isn’t for: People who need more than four speeds for their mixer. The Dualit Professional Hand Mixer only has four speeds, yet manages to produce baking results that are sure to impress hungry family and friends. This chrome mixer is equipped with a 300-watt motor that can handle large amounts, so you’re bound to get an evenly combined batter no matter how dense your batter is. This hand mixer comes with two dough hooks for making fresh pasta or bread dough from scratch, a single balloon whisk when you need to emulsify mayonnaise or inject air into your batter, and two flat paddle beaters for combining and folding everything else in your mixing bowl. It also features a large button that, when pressed, seamlessly ejects the attachments. And on a side note, it has its own plug storage inside to keep the cord safely out of the way when you’re finished using it. Our one and only complaint in regard to the attachments is that the beaters lack a silicone coating at the bottom, which might damage your bowl in the long run. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Number of Speeds: 4

4 Power: 300 watts

300 watts Weight: 3 pounds