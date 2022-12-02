The 12 Best Hand Creams of 2022

Here are the best hand creams.

Our best overall pick is Burt’s Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream . The hypoallergenic formula is dermatologist-tested, and it’s packed with botanical extracts and moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and beeswax. It contains a gentle exfoliant to help revive dull, dry skin—and the 3.2-ounce tube is super affordable, too.

These dermatologists weighed in on what ingredients to look for in a hand cream—and a couple to avoid. “Some key ingredients to look for in a hand cream include shea butter , glycerin, dimethicone, cocoa butter, coconut oil , vitamin E, ceramides, and aloe vera,” says Dr. Jaliman.

To find the best hand creams, we spent hours reviewing dozens of options and assessed them on ingredients, formulation, scent, size, price, and more. We also tapped two experts— Debra Jaliman, MD , a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, and Elaine Kung, MD , a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor of dermatology at New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Hospital.

Whether you constantly wash your hands or simply live in a cold and windy climate, a good hand cream can help hydrate extremely dry, cracked skin.

Best Overall Hand Cream: Burt’s Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ecosmetics.com Who it’s for: People who want effective, unscented hand cream at a budget price. Who it isn't for: People who want a scented or luxury hand cream. The Burt’s Bees Ultimate Care Hand Cream is our top pick because it’s an effective formula that’s still very affordable. This hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested hand cream features moisturizing agents like shea butter, beeswax, jojoba butter, baobab oil, coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, and watermelon seed oil. Per the brand, the formulation also contains a “natural fruit acid complex” to gently exfoliate dry skin. This hand cream is also fragrance-free and free from phthalates and parabens. It's not a luxury pick, but the unfussy, effective formula does wonders for extra dry skin. Burt's Bees also has a few other hand creams if this one isn't right for you: There's also the Shea Butter Hand Repair Cream, Honey & Grapeseed Hand Cream, and Almond & Milk Hand Cream, all of which are intensely moisturizing for dry hands. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Coconut oil, shea butter, baobab oil

Coconut oil, shea butter, baobab oil Size: 3.2 ounces

Best Drugstore Hand Cream: Neutrogena Norwegian Formula Hand Cream Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an inexpensive hand cream they can find at their local drugstore. Who it isn't for: People seeking a scented hand cream. Designed for rough and dry skin, this hand cream from Neutrogena contains a large amount of super-moisturizing glycerin, a humectant that draws water into the skin and helps keep it there. It’s dermatologist-tested and free of fragrances, dyes, parabens, phthalates, and oils. Just a tiny bit of this non-greasy hand cream goes a long way—according to the brand, a 2-ounce tube should contain more than 200 applications of hand cream. Price at time of publish: $5 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Glycerin

Glycerin Size: 2 ounces

Best Luxury Hand Cream: Augustinus Bader The Hand Treatment Bloomingdale's View On Nordstrom View On Augustinusbader.com View On Bloomingdales Who it’s for: People who want to splurge on a luxury hand cream. Who it isn't for: People who prefer unscented hand cream. If you’re willing to spend a bit more for a high-end hand cream, then we recommend Augustinus Bader’s The Hand Treatment. This hand cream contains hydrating shea butter, honey, and glycerin. A star ingredient is the Augustinus Bader TFC8 formula, which the brand describes as “a complex of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins, and synthesized molecules naturally found in skin,” designed for skin repair. It absorbs quickly and won’t leave hands feeling greasy or slippery. Keep in mind that this pick does have a light, refreshing scent due to the white peony extract and other botanical ingredients, but it is free from artificial fragrance. Price at time of publish: $53 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Glycerin, shea butter, honey, vitamin E

Glycerin, shea butter, honey, vitamin E Size: 1.7 ounces The 12 Best Moisturizers for Dry Skin of 2022

Best Natural Hand Cream: Attitude Hand Cream With Oatmeal Amazon View On Amazon View On Attitudeliving.com Who it’s for: People who want a hand cream made with natural ingredients. Who it isn't for: People who want a scented hand cream. Attitude’s hand cream is designed for sensitive skin, so it’s hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested. It contains oatmeal, an ingredient known for its soothing and moisturizing properties, as well as shea butter and plant oils. If you do want a scented cream, this product is also available in a chamomile version, avocado oil version, and argan oil version. It’s also an EWG Verified Product, meaning the ingredients meet high health standards set by the Environmental Working Group. Plus, the ECOLOGO Certification means this hand cream is made sustainably and has a reduced environmental impact. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Oat flour, shea butter, olive oil, grapeseed oil

Oat flour, shea butter, olive oil, grapeseed oil Size: 2.5 ounces

Weleda Skin Food Light Nourishing Cream View On Amazon View On Target View On Credo Beauty Who it’s for: People who want a lightweight, non-greasy cream that can be used on the body and face as well as the hands. Who it isn't for: People looking for a lightweight gel hand cream. Hand creams are often very rich and thick, but there are lightweight options available—like this one from Weleda that’s made with chamomile, calendula, and pansy. It's a lighter version of Weleda's iconic Original Ultra-Rich Cream, and it absorbs quickly and can be reapplied multiple times per day without making your hands feel greasy. This dermatologist-tested cream can also be used on as a body cream or face moisturizer, making it one of the most versatile (and best value) creams on the market. It's also free from synthetic preservatives, fragrances, and colorants. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Chamomile, calendula, and pansy

Chamomile, calendula, and pansy Size: 2.5 ounces The 10 Best Moisturizing Hand Soaps to Hydrate Dry, Cracked Skin

Best Hand Cream for Very Dry Skin: Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Kiehls.com View On Ulta Who it’s for: People with dry hands who want an extremely hydrating product. Who it isn't for: People who want a hand cream that soaks in easily. If your hands are cracked, scaly, or irritated, you need a heavy-duty product to soothe and repair your extremely dry skin. Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve is for “severely dry” hands, according to the brand. The formula features moisturizing ingredients like shea butter, avocado oil, and sesame seed oil, which draws in moisture and prevents your hands from drying out. The rich formula can be used multiple times per day for maximum effect. Even though it’s thick, it doesn’t leave a greasy residue when massaged in. Price at time of publish: From $16 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Glycerin, avocado oil, shea butter

Glycerin, avocado oil, shea butter Size: 2.5 or 5 ounces

Best Hand Cream for Eczema: CeraVe Therapeutic Hand Cream 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a lightweight, non-irritating hand cream to soothe eczema. Who it isn't for: People looking for a thicker hand cream. This hand cream from CeraVe contains some of the ingredients you might commonly see in a facial moisturizer, like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and ceramides. The lightweight formula, which is designed to protect the skin barrier while providing moisture, also contains dimethicone (a type of silicone often found in skincare products) to help give your skin a silky feeling. The product has a seal of approval from the National Eczema Association, meaning it’s free from common irritants and suitable to use on eczema or sensitive skin. You can also use it on your body and face, giving you even more bang for your buck. Price at time of publish: $11 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, dimethicone

Niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, dimethicone Size: 3 ounces The 7 Best Eczema Creams You Can Buy, According to Dermatologists

Best Hand Cream for Aging Hands: StriVectin Volumizing Hand Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ecosmetics.com Who it’s for: People with mature skin who are looking for a hand cream that moisturizes and smooths wrinkles. Who it isn't for: People looking for an inexpensive hand cream. According to StriVectin, this hand cream is designed for “thin and aging skin” and can address issues such as sun damage and hyperpigmentation. Shea butter, glycerin, and dimethicone provide moisture, while beetroot extract helps with hydration and a botanical extract called arbutin keeps skin bright and targets discoloration. This hand cream also contains the brand’s proprietary NIA-114 formula, a type of vitamin B3 that aims to strengthen your skin barrier. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly, too. Price at time of publish: $29 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Squalane, glycerin, shea butter, dimethicone

Squalane, glycerin, shea butter, dimethicone Size: 2 ounces

Best Hand Cream for Nails: Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream Sephora View On Bloomingdales View On Macy's View On Sephora Who it’s for: People who want a hand cream that strengthens their nails, too. Who it isn't for: People who want an unscented hand cream. Dry, cracked nails can be caused by anything from removing gel polish the wrong way to using harsh cleaning products without gloves. Nail slugging is one way to help nurse your brittle nails back to health, but using a hand cream designed to strengthen nails can make a difference, too. If you’re dealing with dry hands and damaged nails, the Clarins Hand and Nail Treatment Cream can help solve both problems. It contains glycerin, sesame oil, shea butter, and baobab seed oil to help your skin retain water and moisturize your cuticles. It also contains myrrh resin extract, which the brand says can strengthen and fortify nails. Price at time of publish: $31 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Allantoin, sesame oil, glycerin, tocopherol, myrrh

Allantoin, sesame oil, glycerin, tocopherol, myrrh Size: 3.5 ounces

Best Hand Cream With SPF: Supergoop! Handscreen SPF 40 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a hand cream that offers sun protection. Who it isn't for: People who want a nourishing hand cream to apply before bed. You’ve heard it before: When you’re applying sunscreen, don’t forget your hands. The skin on your hands is just as prone to sun damage as any other part of your body. Luckily, Supergoop’s Handscreen SPF 40 helps protect them from UV rays while moisturizing them simultaneously. The formula contains avobenzone, octisalate, and octocrylene for sun protection. Its moisturizing power comes from botanical oils (like radish seed, clove leaf, and meadowfoam seed oils), glycerin, and sunflower seed wax. This hand cream absorbs quickly, and you can rest easy knowing that the sunscreen is dermatologist-tested. Price at time of publish: From $14 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, glycerin

Avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, glycerin Size: 1 or 6.7 ounces The 12 Best Face Sunscreens of 2022

Best Scented Hand Cream: Aesop Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Aesop.com Who it’s for: People who want a scented hand cream. Who it isn't for: People who want an affordable, dermatologist-recommended hand cream. If scented products bring you joy, look no further than this Aesop hand cream. It’s packed with moisturizing ingredients like coconut oil, sweet almond oil, shea butter, and cocoa seed oil. It also contains botanical extracts, including rosemary leaf oil and mandarin orange rind oil, to contribute to the “citrus, woody, herbaceous” scent. This medium-weight cream absorbs quickly, and the brand also recommends applying it to your cuticles to help soften and moisturize them. Price at time of publish: $31 Product Details: Key Ingredients: Shea butter, sweet almond oil, coconut oil

Shea butter, sweet almond oil, coconut oil Size: 2.6 or 17 ounces