Psst! These Are the 20 Best Halloween Home Decor Finds on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Halloween only comes around once a year, so it only makes sense that when it does, you have to go all out. Now that fall has slowly started creeping in and pumpkin spice lattes are back, it’s time to decorate your home accordingly. We’ve gathered the 20 best discounted halloween decor finds to make your space scary, sweet, or a mixture of both. An extra treat? Deals are up to 53 percent off at Amazon.

Amazon’s seasonal decor section is filled with outdoor and indoor decorations to get in the spirit for your favorite holidays. For the late October celebration, you can expect to find outdoor inflatables, floating candles, and jack-o-lanterns starting at just $7. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your front porch wreath, cover your mantle, or add some seasonal lights to your backyard, we’ve got you covered with these popular picks. Get ready for ghouls, ghosts, and more—oh my!

10 Best Halloween Home Decor Deals Overall:

Ocato Giant Halloween Spider Web

You’ll want to dust off the cobwebs to make some room for this giant spider web set. The best-selling find comes with a 59-inch fake spider and a 200-inch web that you can use outside or indoors if you have room. Cover your front yard or another large space in your home with the stretchy web and fuzzy spider. Plus, the kit comes with one simple-to-clip hook and five nails to securely stake into the ground. One shopper wrote that it’s “easy to set up and a lifetime memory for the kids.” Grab it while it’s on sale with an additional coupon available for a total of just $10.

Diyasy Bats Wall Decor Set

You can instantly get your living room, bedroom, or front porch Halloween-ready with this set of popular Bat stickers that’s on sale for $7. The best-selling decor comes with four different bat sizes and a total of 120 pieces. Just stick the back of them onto your wall, window, or mirror, and enjoy! Plus, the bats are made with a waterproof material that keeps them in great condition for you to re-use every season. One shopper who said they stick on well and are easy to remove wrote, “just what I needed for a subtle hint of halloween!

Nomnu Coffin Letter Board

Create a countdown to Halloween with this coffin letter board that’s on sale with an additional coupon available for $34. You can personalize the board to say anything you want, including your favorite fall movie quotes, recipes, and songs. Plus, there are Halloween emojis included to further dress up the board. Leave it standing on your kitchen counter, hang it on your gallery wall, or use it as a sign next to the candy bowl for trick-or-treaters. One shopper says they even use it “365 days a year” thanks to its sleek look and sturdy build.

Raycare Flameless Taper Candle Set

Channel the mystery of Hogwarts from your home with these LED floating candles. The taper candles come with a built-in battery and flickering light, to create a warm, safe, and cozy atmosphere. You can easily hang the Harry Potter-inspired candles from your living room ceiling with a string or fishing wire, or add them to candle sticks to your dining-room table. Turn them off at any point with the handy remote. Be sure to snag them while they’re up to 44 percent off.

Ready to get in the fall spirit? Keep scrolling to see even more discounted Halloween home decor items, or check out the entire seasonal selection at Amazon.

Goosh Five Foot Outdoor Ghost Inflatable

Tosewever Plaid Halloween Pillow Covers

Tinsow Black Artifical Eucalyptus Centerpiece

Just Artifacts Paper Jack-O-Lantern Set

AerWo Black Spiderweb Cover for Mantle

Brizled Orange and Purple LED Lights

Emoin Halloween Wreath

Waterglide Hanging Witch Hat Set

Wonnitar Halloween Door Mat

Joiedomi Pumpkin LED Blow-Up Inflatable

Alladinbox Halloween Metal Stakes Yard Decoration

Oriental Cherry Halloween Decor Set

TeePolly Hanging Ghost Banner

Tidelence Metal Candelbra Candlestick Holder

Ntbay Striped Throw Blanket

Oriental Cherry Cauldron Serving Bowl Rack