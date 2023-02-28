The 10 Best Hair-Thickening Shampoos of 2023

Our top pick is the Biolage Volume Bloom Shampoo for its nourishing formula that leaves your hair soft, shiny, and strengthened. Plus, the ingredients are vegan, cruelty-free, and safe for color-treated hair.

"Some thickening shampoos contain properties that make the hair 'swell' so that it feels plumper and more full when styling, whereas others target the scalp with nourishing ingredients that stimulate the follicles to increase hair growth and density," Marjan says.

We spent hours researching formulations, ingredients, and compatible hair types to determine the best hair-thickening shampoos on the market. We also consulted with celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan to get her expert take.

Hair-thickening shampoos can transform your tresses from limp and lifeless to lifted and voluminous. Whether your hair is color-treated, dry, or damaged, there is a thickening shampoo that can tackle all your hair concerns —including density.

One of the first brands to put scalp health at the forefront of the haircare industry, the Act+Acre Cold Processed Cleanse Shampoo whisks away impurities from the scalp that cause excessive oiliness, dandruff, and shedding. As the formula cleanses, it leaves ample moisture and nutrients that support hair strength, shine, and repair. Rosemary stimulates blood flow to the scalp, making it an essential oil-infused product that can promote hair growth.

Who it’s for: People who want to promote blood flow to the scalp.

Color-treated hair can be tricky to work with, as ingredients like sulfates and surfactants can strip moisture levels and color. The R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo will keep your hair as fresh as the first day you had it done. Moringa seed extract, biotin, and saw palmetto berry extract work hand-in-hand to give hair volume that rivals even the top salon blowout. The formula excludes mineral oils, parabens, sulfates, and gluten, so you know it's working to keep color-treated hair vibrant and full of bounce.

Who it’s for: People with color-treated hair looking for heat protection and added volume.

Natural hair needs a hydrating shampoo that can provide the hair with plenty of nutrients while gently cleansing the scalp. The Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Shampoo strikes this balance with a blend of Jamaican black castor oil to promote elasticity, apple cider vinegar to restore your scalp's pH, and organic shea to condition. Plus, the product won't weigh hair down or leave tangles behind once you rinse it out.

Who it isn’t for: People who are prone to breakouts, particularly on the scalp.

The Virtue Full Shampoo can heal damaged, over-processed, and brittle strands , making this hair-thickening shampoo an impressive product to add to your routine. The formula gently cleanses the hair to remove built-up oil and product, while ingredients like biotin and phospholipids enhance shine and alpha keratin repairs damage. This shampoo is better suited for those with straight and fine hair, so consider your hair type before purchasing a bottle.

Who it isn’t for: People with thick hair looking for volume.

Even though an over-the-counter shampoo can’t make your hair grow , there are products that can help promote hair growth. The Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo contains star ingredients that can stimulate the scalp and hair follicles to encourage growth. Using the brand’s proprietary vegan keratin known as Karmatin, and a blend of marula, baobab, and ximenia oils, this shampoo can make your hair appear more lustrous and dense.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a prescribed treatment for hair loss.

Who it’s for: People looking to enhance the fullness, shine, and density of their hair.

Thicker and healthier hair starts at the scalp , so if your roots are congested with dry shampoo and styling products, you won't have the healthy hair you crave. A clarifying shampoo, like this option from Olaplex, cuts through impurities to leave your hair follicles refreshed and promotes hair growth. The Broad-Spectrum Clarifying System and patented Bis-Aminopropyl Diglycol Dimaleate technology help restore shine and clarity to lackluster tresses, according to the brand.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a large quantity of hair-thickening shampoo at an affordable cost.

Who it’s for: People who want scalp clarification to enhance shine and volume.

An essential part of thick and healthy hair is adequate moisture, and the Kérastase Densifique Thickening Shampoo is the perfect solution for quenching dry strands. This formula is suitable for all hair types, with hyaluronic acid , ceramides, and gluco-peptides to gently cleanse the scalp and remove buildup. According to the brand, your hair will appear thicker over time and visibly sleek after each use.

Who it isn’t for: People who want to avoid sulfates.

Who it’s for: People with scalp buildup who want hydration and shine.

The Avalon Organics Therapy Thickening Shampoo is EWG Verified , NSF Certified Organic , and certified cruelty-free through the Leaping Bunny Program . The formula is also free from GMOs, parabens, harsh preservatives, synthetic colors, artificial fragrances, and phthalates so you can lather away knowing this biotin-infused shampoo will have you on your way to thicker hair without any potentially harmful chemicals in the mix.

Who it’s for: People looking for an organic and cruelty-free thickening shampoo.

Individuals with fine or thin hair will find the affordability of the OGX Thick & Full Biotin & Collagen Shampoo unbelievable, especially considering the quality of the formula. Biotin , collagen, and wheat protein work to strengthen hair strands over time, leading to fuller-looking locks with continued use. Unlike some other shampoos, this one won't weigh your hair down and is perfectly safe for color-treated hair. Plus, it has a lovely scent with notes of bergamot, jasmine, and vanilla.

The shampoo is vegan, cruelty-free, and comes in a fully recycled bottle. Considering the amount of product you receive, the efficacious formula, and the impressive results, this volumizing shampoo is a standout for fine hair in need of volume and thickness. We also appreciate that it’s safe for color-treated hair.

Anyone with fine hair that needs added volume, shine, and density should consider our top pick, the Biolage Volume Bloom Shampoo. The unique blend of cotton flower, salicylic acid, and hydrolyzed soy protein leaves hair feeling soft, thoroughly cleansed, and fortified.

Who it isn’t for: People looking to add hydration to dry or damaged strands.

Who it’s for: People with fine hair looking for lightweight volume and shine.

Final Verdict

The Biolage Volume Bloom Shampoo is our top choice for hair-thickening shampoos. The formula is chock-full of nourishing ingredients, like salicylic acid for clarification and cotton flower for shine. This fine hair-friendly shampoo gently cleanses while providing shine, resulting in bouncy and soft tresses post-shower.

How to Shop for Hair-Thickening Shampoos Like a Pro

Formula

When picking a thickening shampoo, consider your hair type and underlying concerns to choose the right formula. Someone with color-treated hair should avoid added sulfates and harsh surfactants that can strip the hair further, resulting in damage and breakage. Similarly, if you prefer a clarifying scalp treatment to tackle product buildup or oil, look for a formula with detoxifying ingredients and acids that promote thicker hair.

In fact, Marjan explains that these ingredients have a track record of catalyzing stronger, fuller-looking hair. Look for B vitamins, tea tree oil, biotin, keratin, and collagen in the ingredients list if your goal is to thicken hair. Another ingredient she loves is rosemary oil extract, which has been well-documented to promote hair growth through scalp stimulation.

Hair Type

Your hair type determines what kind of shampoo will give you covetable, soft, and nourished locks. Someone with curly hair won't have the same experience using a shampoo as someone with straight hair. The same is true for someone with wavy hair who needs hydration but not so much that it weighs the hair down. Understanding your hair type and the ingredients that work with your tresses will help you select a thickening shampoo that yields the best results.

Hair Concerns

"I love when shampoos meet a variety of hair needs," says Marjan. Does your hair need added shine? Is it chemically damaged and requiring repair? Perhaps clarification of the scalp is something you should address. No matter the case, there are thickening shampoos that can tackle those concerns while increasing hair density.

Questions You Might Ask

Does hair-thickening shampoo actually make your hair thicker?

According to Marjan, the concept of products to create thicker hair is complex. Thickening shampoos fall into two categories—those that make the hair “swell” with particular ingredients, and those that target the scalp for healthy hair follicles. If you want long-term results, a thickening shampoo that targets the scalp is your best bet.

What is the difference between hair-thickening and volumizing shampoo?

Volumizing shampoos don't offer much hydration to prevent hair from becoming weighed down, according to Marjan. This weightlessness is what creates a fuller, voluminous appearance to the hair. Meanwhile, thickening shampoos "can often target the scalp to help hair grow stronger," she adds.

Unfortunately, the terms volumizing and thickening are often used interchangeably, despite their distinct differences. Both shampoo types "may contain ingredients that adhere to the strands and are designed not to rinse out—giving the hair a temporary feel of thicker, fuller hair," Marjan says. That is why it is crucial to read the product label in detail to understand the expected benefits.

What are some other ways to make hair thicker?

Marjan recommends protecting your hair in the shower and after for improved thickness. To promote hair health and thickness, Marjan uses non-damaging hot tools, sleeps with a silk pillowcase, utilizes heat protectants, and brushes her wet hair gently with a tool designated for the task. For anyone favoring DIY hair treatments, Marjan loves "a regular scalp treatment with castor oil and rosemary essential oil to prevent hair fallout, increase circulation in the scalp, and encourage new growth." This treatment, on top of regular trims, helps to keep her strands healthy and strong.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Samantha Parsons, a beauty industry veteran and writer with experience across the cosmetics, skin, and wellness industries. She researched countless products and brands to find hair-thickening shampoos that were efficacious in formulation, easily accessible to consumers, and offered multiple benefits. She also consulted celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan to solidify her decisions.