Our top pick is the T3 Dry Vent Brush . The large vents on the brush promote better heat circulation so you can blow-dry your hair faster, while the wide bristles gently detangle and smooth hair. This multipurpose brush is suitable for all hair types and all hair lengths, which is why it tops our list.

He recommends natural brushes made from boar bristles for those with fine hair, short hair, and hair extensions. Those with coarse hair will benefit from a nylon bristle brush, while those with curly hair or medium-thick textured hair should use a mixed bristle brush, containing both boar and nylon bristles.

To find the best hairbrushes, we considered the shape, size, bristle material, and recommended hair types for dozens of brushes on the market. We also received expert tips from Ishimoto on what to look for in a hairbrush.

So what makes a “good” hairbrush? “This answer really depends on hair type—it’s not a one-size-fits-all answer,” says Kenji Ishimoto, stylist at Salon Yoshiko at Bergdorf Goodman in New York. “There are so many great options and variations available at different price points.”

Whether you’ve got pin-straight strands or a head full of curls, a good hairbrush is an essential tool for detangling and styling many types of hair.

Best Overall Hairbrush T3 Dry Vent Brush Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Neiman Marcus Who it’s for: People who want a versatile brush that cuts down on dry time without causing damage to their hair. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer hairbrushes with natural bristles, such as boar. The T3 Dry Vent Brush is one of the most versatile hairbrushes on our list. The vented design allows the heat from your blow dryer to flow through the brush, so it circulates and dries your hair faster. We also love that this brush works as a detangler and a smoother, too. The heat-resistant bristles are widely spread, so the brush makes quick work of detangling any knots in your hair, even if it’s super long or thick. The bristles have rounded tips that gently glide through your hair—wet or dry—without snagging. The handle has a soft, non-slip grip so you can have firm control of it as you style your hair. We love the bright white design with rose gold accents, which match the rest of the hairbrushes and styling tools in the T3 line. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Shape: Vented

Best Budget Hairbrush Conair Professional Wire Bristle Cushion Brush Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ecosmetics.com Who it’s for: People who want an affordable hairbrush to keep in various places for quick touch-ups. Who it isn’t for: People with fine hair would be better off with something gentler. Conair has long been a go-to brand in hair care, thanks to its high-quality products offered at a fraction of the price. This budget-friendly hairbrush is designed to work just as well as pricier options, making it a great option for keeping in your gym bag, at your desk, or in the car for quick touch-ups. The oval cushion head has rows of flexible wire bristles with round caps that glide through hair easily while also giving your scalp a gentle massage. The handle offers a nice comfortable grip, too. It’s ideal for coarse, thick, and curly hair, though it can be used on both wet and dry hair without fear of it snagging your strands. Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Shape: Oval

Best Paddle Hairbrush Aveda Wooden Large Paddle Brush Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Aveda.com Who it’s for: People with long, straight hair who want a smoothing brush. Who it isn’t for: People with short bobs or curly hair. Using a paddle brush feels like a massage just for your scalp. If you haven’t yet experienced that bliss, allow us to introduce you to the Aveda Wooden Paddle Brush. It can be a struggle to find the right brush to tame long, thick tresses, but this large square-shaped option is just the ticket for detangling and smoothing your hair quickly and easily. It can be used on both wet and dry hair, and it’s thoughtfully designed with a missing bristle for ventilation and drainage. The long bristles gently penetrate hair to give your scalp a stimulating massage, which stimulates blood flow for healthy hair growth. The sleek wooden handle offers a firm grip, and it creates a rather luxe look against the black flexible cushion. The Aveda paddle brush also comes in a mini version that’s great for smoothing hair while on the go (and for those who have shorter hairstyles). Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Shape: Square

Best Round Hairbrush Cricket Technique Tourmaline Ionic Brush #370 – 1 3/4” Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta Who it’s for: People who want to achieve a fresh-from-the-salon look at home. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer to let their hair air dry. Want to give yourself a salon-quality blowout from home? Then you need a salon-quality round brush. This thermal brush from Cricket Technique features rows and rows of tourmaline ionic bristles, which are designed to add moisture and prevent dryness. Even your hair dryer on the hottest setting is no match for these heat-resistant bristles, which keep static at bay while leaving your hair with a smooth, sleek finish. The soft handle offers a firm grip, and it has a built-in sectioning pick so you can focus on one part of your hair at a time, just like your stylist would do. With a 1.75-inch barrel, you can use the Cricket Technique round brush to create sleek looks or beautiful waves, depending on your preference. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Shape: Round

Best Hairbrush for Curly Hair Denman D3 Original Styler 7 Row 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beautyplussalon.com Who it’s for: People who want a hairbrush to define their curls. Who it isn’t for: People who want a natural-bristle brush. Brushing curly hair when it’s dry can lead to frizziness and lack of definition, but you can absolutely brush curly hair when it’s wet to detangle and define. The Denman D3 Original Styler is a holy grail for those with curly hair: It has seven rows of soft, round-tipped nylon bristles that define your locks. For best results, brush two-inch sections of wet curly hair before styling. It works great on all curl types, but those with straight and wavy hair can also use this brush to smooth and style without a hassle. Price at time of publish: $22 Product Details: Shape: Curved rectangular

Best Hairbrush for Natural Hair Bestool Detangling Brush Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want to style natural hair at home. Who it isn’t for: People who want a more traditional brush. Caring for natural hair at home can be difficult without the right tools. Luckily, this brush from Bestool is designed to detangle thick, coarse hair with ease. The standout feature is the control bar, which allows you to adjust the length of the flexible comb arms to prevent damage. Simply move the bar to make the bristles shorter for thinner hair or longer for thicker hair. The brand recommends brushing your hair vertically to remove the tangles, then horizontally to smooth and define your tresses. Plus, the ergonomic handle allows a comfortable yet firm grip as you brush. Price at time of publish: $10 Product Details: Shape: Rectangular

Best Hairbrush for Thick Hair Urtheone Hairbrush Boar Bristle Hairbrush Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People with thick hair who want a brush with mixed bristles. Who it isn’t for: People with short hair who need a smaller brush. This paddle brush made our list because it’s ideal for taming long, thick hair. Some paddle brushes have nylon bristles and others have natural boar bristles, but this one has both. The combination of bristles results in a pampering treatment for your hair and scalp every time you brush your hair. The boar bristles gently detangle and smooth thick hair, taking the oil from the scalp and distributing it down the hair shaft to banish dryness and add plenty of shine. The nylon bristles have a longer length that reaches through your hair to give your scalp a soothing massage. The wide, rectangular head of this paddle brush makes detangling long hair a faster process, too. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: Shape: Rectangular

Best Hairbrush for Fine Hair Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangler Fine & Fragile Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ulta Who it’s for: People with fine hair that’s prone to breaking and tangling. Who it isn’t for: People who want a brush with natural bristles. The magic of the Tangle Teezer is in the hundreds of flexible plastic bristles that feature a two-tiered design that penetrates your hair without pulling or tugging. The Ultimate Detangler Fine & Fragile has softer bristles than the original Tangle Teezer brushes, making it great for those with thin hair that’s prone to breakage. The long teeth work to gently remove knots while the short teeth smooth away frizz and leave behind plenty of shine. While the Tangle Teezer is also gentle on dry hair, it’s a must-have for styling wet hair. It’s so gentle that you can even keep one in the shower to easily brush through conditioner or hair masks. Just keep in mind that this hairbrush is not designed for heat, so you should use another option while blow-drying your hair. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Shape: Triangular

Best Hairbrush for Damaged Hair Crown Affair The Brush No. 001 Sephora View On Goop.com Who it’s for: People who want a hairbrush that restores damaged hair. Who it isn’t for: People who want a brush for styling wet hair. Damaged hair needs TLC. If you’re looking for a hairbrush that can restore life to your limp locks, the Crown Affair The Brush No. 001 could be just the tool you need. This brush is handmade in Italy using a combination of long nylon bristles and short boar bristles. The nylon bristles stimulate your scalp to encourage blood flow, while the boar bristles work to massage and detangle hair, spreading natural oils to banish dryness and brittleness. The result? Healthier hair follicles, plus a boost of volume. This brush has a flexible cushion pad that relieves the pressure of brushing to protect your hair and scalp. Just note that it’s designed to be used on dry hair only. It may be the priciest brush on our list, but we think it makes for a great (and more affordable) alternative to Mason Pearson brushes, which are even more expensive. Price at time of publish: $62 Product Details: Shape: Oval

Best Hairbrush for Wet Hair Wet Brush Original Detangler Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who typically brush their hair while it’s wet. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer using a comb for wet hair. Using just any old brush on wet hair is a disaster in the making. To avoid tearing at those knotted and tangled strands, it’s important to choose a hairbrush that’s made for the task, like the Wet Brush Original Detangler, which is recommended by Ishimoto. “The bristles are very flexible and will help to comb through hair and tangles versus snagging and pulling the hair, which can cause breakage and be very damaging to the hair and scalp,” he says. No matter what hair type you have, the Wet Brush will glide right through it all. And despite the name, you can also use the Wet Brush on dry hair, too. Either way, this brush will leave you with tangle-free hair that’s ready for styling. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Shape: Oval

Best Detangling Hairbrush Drybar Super Lemon Drop Detangling Brush Sephora View On Amazon View On Target View On Kohls.com Who it’s for: People with delicate hair or extensions that often get tangled. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer stiff hairbrushes. If tangled hair is your nemesis, meet your new weapon in battle: the Drybar Super Lemon Daily Detangler Brush. It has bristles that flex and bend as you brush your hair, so you can work through tangles quickly and easily without causing further damage or knotting. You can use the Drybar brush on both wet and dry hair—it even works on extensions. The soft-touch grip feels nice in your hand, though the brush is so effective at removing tangles, you might find you won’t be holding it for very long after all. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Shape: Oval

