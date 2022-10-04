The 6 Best Granite Countertop Cleaners of 2022

Read on for our top choices for best-in-class granite countertop cleaners that’ll keep your surfaces haze-free.

Our top pick is the Weiman Daily Disinfectant Granite & Stone Cleaner , a powerful product that is highly effective at cleaning and disinfecting granite and stone surfaces. Plus, it can be used daily to keep your countertops in top shape.

With this in mind, we rounded up the very best granite cleaners specifically formulated for the natural stone. We also spoke to Becky Rapinchuk , founder of the Clean Mama blog and cleaning routine, about what to look for when choosing a granite countertop cleaner for your home.

Cleaning granite countertops is actually a bit different than wiping down glass, metal, or ceramic surfaces in your house. Since it’s a natural stone, granite shouldn’t be cleaned with a regular all-purpose spray, as it’s semi-porous and can erode over time with any acidic cleaning product. Granite should be cleaned with a dedicated cleaner , which is often pH neutral, won’t leave a cloudy haze, and will actually help to polish and seal the countertop, prolonging its life and protecting it from stains.

Best Overall Granite Countertop Cleaner: Weiman Granite & Stone Daily Cleaner and Polish 4.8 Courtesy of Target View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it's for: People looking for a granite cleaner and disinfectant that can be used daily. Who it isn't for: People who want a plant-based cleaner. If you’re looking for the industry-standard granite cleaner, this is the one. Compared to some of the natural formulations, this spray is quite affordable, and does a killer job wiping granite clean on a daily basis. This is a heavy duty option though, and should be kept out of reach of children—and be sure to clean the surface with soap and water before prepping meals directly on the surface after you’ve used this. On the other hand, this spray is powerful and can also be used as a disinfectant, as long as you let the product sit for about five to ten minutes to fully kill any lingering germs. We’d recommend using a microfiber cloth to buff the product out onto the countertop, as this will give the most sparkling finish. This product is also known for its ability to bring out the natural color and veining in stone, so if your counters are in need of a bit of oomph, this is a solid option. Product Details:

Type : Spray

: Spray Size : 24 ounces

: 24 ounces Surfaces: Non-porous sealed granite, sealed marble, sealed limestone, sealed slate, glazed tile

Non-porous sealed granite, sealed marble, sealed limestone, sealed slate, glazed tile Scent: Citrus Price at time of publish: $7

Best Granite Countertop Cleaner for Daily Use: Method Daily Granite Cleaner Target View On Walmart View On Grove.co View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a daily spray cleaner that smells fresh and is safe for use around pets and kids. Who it isn’t for: People who want a strong granite polish. Method products are beloved for a reason: They’re affordable, gently-scented, and pretty enough to leave out on the counter when not in use. Their daily granite cleaner is no exception, and comes in two different fresh scents: Apple Orchard and Mandarin Orange. It’s not as strong of a polish as some of the others on our list, but it’s a safe choice for wiping the counters down before cooking and prepping, as well as after dinner. If you’re looking to switch the cleaning products in your home over to natural and plant-based formulas, this product is a great place to start. Product Details:

Type : Spray

: Spray Size : 28 ounces

: 28 ounces Surfaces: Granite, marble, stone

Granite, marble, stone Scent: Apple orchard Price at time of publish: $7 The 11 Best All-Purpose Cleaners for Every Part of Your Home

Best Eco-Friendly Granite Countertop Cleaner: Therapy Clean Granite & Stone Cleaner & Polish Kit Therapy Clean View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People looking for a plant-based solution to clean and restore the shine of their granite countertops. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to spend extra on a natural cleaning product. There are plenty of granite cleaning products you can find on the market, but Therapy Clean’s version comes out on top because not only is it an effective cleaner and polish, but it’s also made with plant-based ingredients. In fact, it’s USDA Certified Biobased, which means that it contains a USDA-verified amount of renewable biological ingredients. This product is also safe for use on other natural stones, as well as laminate, tile, and concrete, so you’re not limited to just cleaning your countertops with this spray. It also comes with a microfiber cleaning cloth, which is a great reusable option for countertops since it can be tossed in the washing machine and used for a number of cleaning tasks around the house. Buff the product in circular motions with the microfiber cloth for the shiniest finish. Bonus: The gentle lemon essential oil scent leaves the kitchen smelling fresh, too. Product Details:

Type : Spray

: Spray Size : 16 ounces

: 16 ounces Surfaces: Granite, marble, soapstone, quartz, slate, limestone, corian, laminate, tile, concrete

Granite, marble, soapstone, quartz, slate, limestone, corian, laminate, tile, concrete Scent: Lemon Price at time of publish: $20

Best Granite Countertop Cleaner for Polishing: Bar Keepers Friend Granite & Stone Cleaner & Polish Bar Keepers Friend View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who are big fans of the original Bar Keepers Friend, and want the polishing power for their countertops. Who it isn’t for: People who want a freshly scented spray. If you’ve ever taken the original Bar Keepers Friend to a crusted-over sink or a burnt stainless steel pan, you know this brand means business. While not abrasive like the original formula (which you should not use on granite), this specially-formulated granite and stone cleaner has excellent stain-removal power to buff spilled turmeric or pomegranate juice from lightly-colored natural stone. However, if you’re looking for a daily cleaning product that has a pleasant fragrance, this one might not be for you, as it’s unscented. It can, however, be used daily. Product Details:

Type : Spray

: Spray Size : 25.4 ounces

: 25.4 ounces Surfaces: Granite, quartz, silestone, soapstone

Granite, quartz, silestone, soapstone Scent: None Price at time of publish: $20 The Best Microfiber Towels for Cleaning Every Surface

Best Granite Countertop Sealer: Trinova Granite Sealer & Protectant Trinova View On Amazon View On Lowe's Who it’s for: People want a sealing product to combine with a cleaner. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t like a product that dries quickly as you use it.

If you’ve wiped your granite free from dirt, grease, and stains, but you want to use an even more powerful sealer, then this is the product for you. Keep in mind that the counters should be totally clean before using this product, and beware that it dries quickly, so work in small sections, spraying and buffing out with a microfiber cloth. If you’re not sure that your granite countertops need a resealing, the brand recommends doing “the water test,” which entails putting a few drops of water on the granite in several sections, waiting 30 minutes, and checking to see if any of the water has been absorbed. If it has, it’s likely time to reseal your counters. To be safe, aim to reseal your granite once a month. Product Details:

Type : Spray

: Spray Size : 18 ounces

: 18 ounces Surfaces: Quartz, marble, granite, quartzite, soapstone

Quartz, marble, granite, quartzite, soapstone Scent: None Price at time of publish: $20