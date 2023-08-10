Whether you’re shopping for a holiday gift or filling up a care package, our list of the best gifts for college students will make the process much easier. Below, we’ve compiled plenty of fun and useful presents for every interest and budget, ranging from dorm essentials to stress-relief products.

“Look for something that’s useful that the student doesn’t already know that they need,” says college TikToker Jordan Sanchez, Harvard ‘24, who gives incoming students advice about the application process and college life.

Finding the perfect gift for a college student may sound simple, but picking one they’ll actually use can be a bit more challenging. Add ever-changing social media trends to the mix, and keeping up with Gen Z’s wish list becomes even tougher.

The Comfy Oversized Microfiber Blanket Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart It’s always hard to leave our cozy covers in the morning, but they won’t have to with this wearable blanket. Available in over 20 colors and patterns, the oversized fluffy hoodie will keep them comfy and warm all day long. Price at time of publish: $49

Anker 523 Portable Charger Amazon View On Amazon They’ll never have to worry about their phone dying again with this long-lasting portable charger. The device is quick and powerful enough to charge an iPhone 12 battery to 50 percent in 30 minutes, according to the brand. And since it comes with two cables, they don’t have to worry about forgetting theirs on campus when they need it most. Price at time of publish: $28

LapGear Designer Lap Desk Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Not everyone works best in the library! With a convenient phone slot and elastic note holder, this lap desk makes studying from bed a breeze. Its handle ensures easy portability, and its microbead cushion will mold to their lap for ultimate comfort. Price at time of publish: $35

Homesick Premium Scented Candle - Chicago Amazon View On Amazon Help transform their college space into a relaxing, spa-like atmosphere that reminds them of home. Available in over a dozen versions honoring specific U.S. cities, a Homesick candle will cultivate a sense of nostalgia and hometown pride from any distance. (If their hometown isn’t available, consider scents like Grandma’s Kitchen or Lake Living.) Price at time of publish: $38

Neblio Candle Warmer Lamp Amazon View On Amazon No flames allowed in the dorms? No problem! This aesthetic candle warmer lamp will let them enjoy the scents of their favorite candles without the fire hazard. They can even adjust the brightness to control how quickly the wax melts. Price at time of publish: $40

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Abt.com With great aux comes great responsibility, and this waterproof Bluetooth speaker will turn them into the go-to DJ among their friends. Because it’s so easy to tote around, they’ll love blasting their favorite music at indoor and outdoor events. Price at time of publish: $149

Le Mini Macaron Mini Gel Nail Polish Kit Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Help them achieve a salon-worthy manicure from home with this adorable gel nail polish kit from Le Mini Macaron. The kit includes all the essentials: a tiny macaron-shaped LED lamp, a USB cord, a matching gel polish, a cuticle pusher, a mini nail file, and 10 gel polish remover wraps. With all the necessary elements at their fingertips, they can save money by skipping the salon while away at school. Price at time of publish: $38

The I Love Trader Joe’s College Cookbook: 10th Anniversary Edition Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Elevate their cooking repertoire beyond just chicken nuggets and Easy Mac with this cookbook designed for college students. They’ll be eager to whip up delicious meals and late-night snacks featuring all of their Trader Joe’s favorites. Price at time of publish: $17

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Keurig.com For those who aren’t exactly morning people, there’s no need to waste time or money venturing to Starbucks with this Keurig at home. With just water and a K-Cup pod, they’ll be sipping on freshly brewed coffee in mere minutes. At less than 5 inches wide, this compact single-serve coffee maker can fit on even the smallest countertops. Price at time of publish: $100

Wet Hair Sleeper Pillow Case Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Nothing’s better than a late-night shower, but nothing’s worse than a soaking wet pillow at bedtime. This genius pillowcase has a microfiber towel side that will absorb the moisture from their wet hair and a silky smooth side designed for comfort. Price at time of publish: From $25

Dagne Dover Large Landon Neoprene Carryall Duffle Bag Dagne Dover View On Nordstrom View On Babylist.com View On Crate & Barrel From holiday trips back home to short visits with friends, this lightweight duffle bag will be the perfect travel companion for any weekend getaway. Its spacious, expandable interior can accommodate all their essentials, while the inner pockets will help keep them organized while on the move. Price at time of publish: $215

HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Bring their memories to life instantly—no ink cartridges required—using this portable color photo printer. Pro tip: They can download the HP Sprocket App to customize their mini prints with borders, stickers, and other editing tools. Price at time of publish: $130

Mark and Graham Small Travel Jewelry Case, Printed Mark and Graham View On Markandgraham.com For those who love to accessorize, this printed travel jewelry case is an absolute must-have. Crafted from vegan leather, the case includes multiple compartments ideal for keeping their favorite bracelets, necklaces, and rings organized and untangled. With over 20 vibrant colors to choose from and the option to add their personalized, shadow-printed monogram, this portable jewelry organizer is the ultimate custom gift. Price at time of publish: $69

Joy: Wellness Journal Papier View On Papier.com Ever wanted to journal but didn’t know where to start? Papier’s interactive wellness journal will help them effortlessly compile their thoughts, goals, and gratitude all in one place. Available in 10 vibrant colors, the journal includes 96 pages with guided prompts and sections to make the journaling process a bit more manageable. Price at time of publish: $38

Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Riteaid.com View On Target From early morning classes to late night study sessions, coffee reigns as the ultimate college essential—and this cold brew maker will quickly become their partner in crime. They can use their favorite coffee grounds to make four servings of cold brew coffee at a time. It even includes a mesh filter to ensure that gritty grinds don’t find their way in. Price at time of publish: $28

Spikeball Standard 3-Ball Kit Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dick's Expect their competitive edge to come out with the classic game of Spikeball, perfect for playing on the campus quad. The set is equipped with a net and three balls, all conveniently packable in the provided drawstring bag. Portable and easy to set up, this gift is great to play with friends between classes. Price at time of publish: $70

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe 4.5 Brooklinen View On Brooklinen View On Zola College influencer Jordan Sanchez says a comfy robe is a necessity, and this luxurious pick from Brooklinen will have your undergrad feeling like royalty, even in a dorm room. The convenient pockets, adjustable sleeve cuffs, and adjustable tie waist make it stand out from other no-frills robes. Price at time of publish: $99

Bath & Body Works Eucalyptus Spearmint Moisturizing Body Lotion Bath & Body Works View On Bathandbodyworks.com Finals week stress will melt right off them with this moisturizing body lotion from Bath & Body Works. The soothing yet energizing combination of eucalyptus and spearmint oils will relax them so they’re ready to conquer the rest of the semester. Price at time of publish: $16

Linenspa Shredded Foam Reading Pillow Amazon View On Amazon View On Linenspa.com This shredded memory foam reading pillow will provide them with a comfortable and supportive lounging experience, whether they are doing homework or watching TV. The pillow comes in two colors and three sizes (one with the option of neck support). Price at time of publish: $40

NutriBullet 600W Personal Blender 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Walmart The Nutribullet is the perfect gift for college students who want healthy smoothies without the hassle (or cost) of visiting a local juice bar. The personal blender’s intuitive, single-serve, and mess-free design makes it ideal for their on-the-go college lifestyle.

Price at time of publish: $70

adidas Originals Men's Adilette Slide Sandal Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos These water-friendly slides can be worn practically anywhere, from in the shower to sports games. The sandal’s contoured footbed is molded for comfort, and it is available in a variety of fun colors, in addition to the classic black and white stripe. Price at time of publish: $40

GoDonut Original Phone Stand GoDonut View On Amazon View On Godonut.com Whether they’re watching TikTok videos or the latest Netflix series, college students will love propping up their smartphone or tablet with this portable mount—no assembly required. Price at time of publish: $20

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart The Fujifilm Instax Camera is a must-have gift for photo fanatics wanting to cherish candid memories beyond their Instagram feed. With the camera’s macro lens, selfie mirror, and adjustable brightness, they can capture high-quality photos with ease. The bundle also includes 20 sheets of mini film for wallet-sized pictures, perfect for decorating and sharing with friends. Price at time of publish: $120

lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Lululemon View On Lululemon Able to comfortably store their phone, wallet, and keys, Lululemon’s beloved belt bag is perfect for all errands and outings. The versatile fanny pack can be worn around the waist, across the body, or on the shoulder—and it will quickly become an everyday essential. Price at time of publish: $38

LKY Digital Sleep Masks for Side Sleeper Amazon View On Amazon This mask’s 100 percent lightproof design will help them sleep through anything, from early morning sunlight to their roommate’s annoying desk lamp. Its adjustable buckle, contoured design, and budge-proof sides will keep the mask secure, even on the most restless sleepers. Price at time of publish: $24

Threshold Microplush Weighted Blanket 4.9 Target View On Target According to college influencer Sammy K. Palazzolo, undergrad students need a cozy sleeping space to help them decompress (especially during stressful parts of the semester). This ultra-cozy weighted blanket was our favorite during testing, so it will keep them warm and comfortable all night long. Plus, its removable cover allows for quick and easy cleaning. Price at time of publish: $70

Hoka Clifton 9 Hoka View On Nordstrom View On Zappos View On Bloomingdales Whether they are running errands or working out on the treadmill, these well-designed, lightweight sneakers make the perfect gift for the active college student. The sneakers have a cushioned yet airy feel that provides excellent support—not to mention the diverse color selection that will have them moving in style. Price at time of publish: $145

Eberjey Gisele Relaxed Short PJ Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos They’ll be proud to stroll around the residence hall in these cooling pajamas. Crafted with temperature-regulating Tencel, this silky set is a game changer for college students battling stuffy dorm rooms and subpar ACs. Price at time of publish: $128

GiftArtByMike Personalized Song Acrylic Plaque Etsy View On Etsy Music lovers will be obsessed with this personalized decorative plaque. Simply customize the frame with their favorite song title, artist, and a personal photo (or album cover), along with the song link. Just like that, they will be able to scan the QR code on their phone and have instant access to that special tune. Price at time of publish: $36

Be Rooted Plan It and Achieve It Bundle Be Rooted View On Berootedco.com This stationery set will keep even the most disorganized college student motivated to achieve their goals. In addition to the “You Got This” spiral journal and the “Pop of Color” planner, the bundle also includes three pens with motivational affirmations to help them articulate their aspirations. Price at time of publish: $50

Amazon Kindle (2022 Release) Amazon View On Amazon Portable and lightweight, the Kindle will keep bookworms enthralled anywhere and everywhere. Its glare-free screen makes reading easy on the eyes, and its adjustable front light and dark mode setting will come in handy at all times of the day. Plus, its compact size makes it easier to fit in backpacks and totes than most paper novels, making it suitable for a quick read on the go. Price at time of publish: $100

Weily Lighted Makeup Mirror Amazon View On Amazon With this tri-fold lighted makeup mirror, they can get ready for a night out in their dorm room instead of a communal bathroom. It has two magnifying mirrors so they can get up close and personal and 21 LED lights to overcome dim overhead lighting. Plus, the base of the mirror has a built-in storage compartment to hold small accessories (like jewelry). Price at time of publish: $46



Hydro Flask Standard Mouth 18oz Water Bottle 4.3 Hydro Flask View On Amazon View On Hydroflask.com Everyone wants a water bottle that is both functional and stylish, and this stainless steel Hydro Flask checks all the boxes. Not only is it spillproof and sweat-resistant, but it also keeps beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. And considering it comes in so many bright colors, the water bottle doubles as a fashion statement. Price at time of publish: $35

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) with MagSafe Charging Case 4.1 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Abt.com Tech-savvy students will happily say goodbye to tangled headphones forever with this wireless pair. With AirPods, they can listen to their favorite playlists, podcasts, or audiobooks from anywhere. We recommend snagging a colorful silicone cover to go with the headphones so they can easily keep track of and distinguish their own pair. Price at time of publish: $169

Room Essentials Mesh Shower Caddy Target View On Target With a long strap and several compartments, this shower caddy will keep their toiletries neat and organized. The foldable design makes it easy to store in public bathrooms and shared spaces, while the mesh material dries quickly. Price at time of publish: $6

Instant Pot Vortex 4-in-1 2-quart Mini Air Fryer Oven Combo Amazon View On Amazon View On Instanthome.com Whether they’re a culinary beginner or a Gordan Ramsey in the making, this four-in-one air fryer will elevate any college student’s cooking game. The mini appliance has air frying, broiling, roasting, and reheating capabilities, and it requires little to no preheating time so it’s ideal for quick, low-hassle meals. Plus, the nonstick basket and tray ensure an easy cleaning process. Price at time of publish: $60

Free-est by Free People Freya Sweater Set Revolve View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Freepeople.com When they're feeling lazy but have places to be, this elevated loungewear set ensures a pajama feel and a presentable look at the same time. The knit top and tapered pants come in a variety of neutral, cozy colors—striking a successful balance between comfort and style. Price at time of publish: $128

Sidekiix Bedside Shelf Amazon View On Amazon This 17-by-11-inch shelf will keep their phone, book, and water bottle easily accessible while they sleep without a bulky nightstand. Its three-clamp design attaches to furniture easily, and its lipped edge will ensure that nothing falls overboard throughout the night. Price at time of publish: $40

Blueear Bluetooth Beanie Hat 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon They won’t need to choose between headphones and ear muffs this winter with this cozy Bluetooth beanie. The knit hat offers crisp sound and intuitive control buttons, providing them with easy access to their favorite tunes. Price at time of publish: $20

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Laneige.com Balancing a rigorous course load and busy social life, they may not have time to pencil in self-care on their schedules. That’s where the Laneige overnight lip mask enters the mix. Available in six sweet flavors, this mask will have their lips feeling hydrated and moisturized when they wake up in the morning. Price at time of publish: $24

SbriStudio Personalized Leather Keyring Etsy View On Etsy Even the most forgetful college student will be able to keep track of their keys with this personalized leather keyring. Choose their favorite color and stamp on up to eight customized characters for a thoughtful gift they’ll use daily. Price at time of publish: $19

Ksipze 100 foot Color Changing LED Lights with Smart App Control Amazon View On Amazon Nothing sets a party atmosphere like lighting and good music, and these LED strip lights provide both. With the ability to toggle between millions of unique colors and adjust the brightness, they can create whatever vibe your college student is looking for. Available in 50- and 100-foot options, these lights are suitable for decorating dorm rooms because they stick onto walls easily with adhesive. Price at time of publish: $15

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a great gift for college students living off-campus. With instant access to Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, Peacock, and other streaming services, upperclassmen won’t even miss their freshman dorm’s free cable. Price at time of publish: $50

Aerie OFFLINE OTT Fleece Jogger Aerie View On Ae.com They’ll never want to take off these cozy drawstring joggers. With buttery smooth fabric, these sweats are perfect for quick errands and lazy days alike. Price at time of publish: $55

JP WinLook Premium Pickleball Paddles Set Amazon View On Amazon Pickleball is the new craze, and this set is a great gift for beginners and competitive paddle-sport players alike. It comes equipped with two rackets, three balls, and a convenient carry bag, providing all of the essentials for pickleball enthusiasts to get their game on. Price at time of publish: $60

L.L.Bean Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Sleep Pants L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean While fashion trends come and go, flannel PJ pants never go out of style. These lightweight cotton sleep pants come in 12 colors, six sizes ranging from S to XXXL, and four inseam lengths. Price at time of publish: $50

InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart An essential oil diffuser is a great way to reap the benefits of aromatherapy. This one from Innogear operates quietly and emits an ambient colored light to enhance the vibes in their dorm room. Price at time of publish: $20

Fjallraven Kanken Mini Classic Backpack Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Compact and lightweight, this mini backpack is perfect for those times when they want to carry the essentials without lugging around extra weight. Available in a handful of bright colors, the bag includes a small main compartment, a front zip pocket, and a side water bottle pocket. Price at time of publish: $80