The 9 Best Furniture Polishes of 2022

Here are the best furniture polishes to keep your surfaces lustrous and clean.

Our top pick for the best furniture polish is Pledge Expert Care Lemon Enhancing Polish for its fresh scent, reasonable price, effective cleaning, and shining power on various sealed surfaces.

“It’s always important to spot test furniture polish, which is most commonly used on wood surfaces,” says Hagen. “Misusing furniture polish on other surfaces can damage your furniture, causing discoloration or fading."

To find the best furniture polishes, we researched various options and top-rated products while considering factors like type, surface compatibility, and formula. We also consulted Matt Hagens , carpenter and founder of Obsessed Woodworking, for tips and insight on how to use furniture polish and what to look for when buying one.

From antique wooden dining sets to that brand-new leather recliner, furniture polish is a must to preserve your favorite pieces and restore the shine of much-loved fixtures in your home. The best furniture polishes banish dust and debris to create a lasting, radiant finish.

Best Overall Furniture Polish Pledge Expert Care Lemon Enhancing Polish Who it's for: People who want an effective polish for various surfaces. Who it isn't for: People who want an unscented furniture polish. When using furniture polish, you might think it should only work on hard wooden surfaces. With a product like Pledge Expert Care Orange Enhancing Polish, however, you can keep sealed surfaces around your home shiny and clean. As our top choice, this aerosol spray polish effectively removes dust and fingerprints while adding a protective glossy coating, all without leaving a waxy buildup, unlike other polishes. We also love the refreshing and invigorating lemon scent it leaves behind—but it's also available in orange if that's your preference. This highly reviewed and budget-friendly furniture polish is favored for its ability to clean and shine even the dingiest and oldest sealed surfaces, from wooden cabinets and leather couches to stainless steel appliances and marble countertops. You can spray the product directly onto a clean, dry microfiber cloth before wiping it on a surface for the best results. Price at time of publish: $7 Product Details: Type: Spray Size: 9.7 ounces Surfaces: Wood, granite, non-floor laminate, leather, marble, plastic, stainless steel, quartz

Size: 9.7 ounces

Surfaces: Wood, granite, non-floor laminate, leather, marble, plastic, stainless steel, quartz

Best Eco-Friendly Furniture Polish ECOS Furniture Polish + Cleaner Who it's for: People who want a light furniture polish made with natural ingredients. Who it isn't for: People who want a deep clean or shine. Most furniture polishes contain harsh chemical ingredients, but you can find some options made with natural ingredients. We recommend the Ecos Furniture Polish + Cleaner for its ability to gently remove fingerprints, smudges, and dirt from various surfaces, and because it's made with naturally-derived olive, orange essential oils, and other plant-based and biodegradable ingredients. It is also the only product on our list that is both EPA Safer Choice-certified and has an A rating from the EWG. This formula is free of ammonia, phosphate, chlorine, glycol, and dyes. The bottle is also a recycled container, and all Ecos products are made in carbon-neutral and platinum-zero waste-certified facilities. For best results when using this polish, the label recommends spraying the product a couple of times about eight inches away from the target area and wiping immediately with a soft, dry cloth. Price at time of publish: $12 Product Details: Type: Spray Size: 22 ounces Surfaces: Wood, Formica, particle board, vinyl

Size: 22 ounces

Surfaces: Wood, Formica, particle board, vinyl

Best Oil Furniture Polish Old English Wood Conditioner & Cleaner Who it's for: People who prefer an oil furniture polish over spray or wax. Who it isn't for: People who want to mitigate the potential mess of using an oil polish. Furniture polish oil is typically the most concentrated and moisturizing polish, especially for wood, which is why we recommend Old English Wood Conditioner & Cleaner. This oil polish thoroughly moisturizes, cleans, and shines light and dark-sealed wood like cabinets, tables, chairs, and even cutting boards or butcher blocks. This formula contains lemon oil, which helps protect wood surfaces from everyday stains, and mineral oil, which revitalizes and nourishes wood. While the label recommends pouring the oil directly onto the surface, you can also add the product to a clean, dry microfiber cloth and wipe it. For those who prefer a spray, this product also comes in a spray bottle version. Price at time of publish: $4 Product Details: Type: Liquid Size: 16 ounces Surfaces: Most types of sealed light or dark wood

Size: 16 ounces

Surfaces: Most types of sealed light or dark wood

Best Furniture Polish for Wood Howard Feed-N-Wax Wood Polish & Conditioner Who it's for: People who want to add shine to finished and unfinished wood. Who it isn't for: People who need furniture polish for non-wood surfaces. Bringing out the natural shine and beauty of your wooden surfaces can completely change its look, which is why we love the expert-approved Howard Feed-n-Wax Wood Polish & Conditioner. This thick liquid contains Brazilian Carnauba wax and beeswax to polish wood surfaces, add a protective coating, and create a soft luster to your furniture. The conditioning oils in the formula also "feed" both finished and unfinished wood to keep it from drying out and fading. The brand recommends using this polish as a follow-up to the Howard Restor-A-Shine Polishing Compound for ultimate maintenance. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Type: Liquid Size: 16 ounces Surfaces: Finished and unfinished wood

Size: 16 ounces

Surfaces: Finished and unfinished wood

Best Furniture Polish for Leather Leather Honey Leather Conditioner Who it's for: People who want to condition their leather furniture or other leather items. Who it isn't for: People looking for a less expensive polish. Cleaning and maintaining leather furniture can take a bit of work, but with just a little bit of elbow grease and the right product, your furniture can stay in mint condition for years to come. Our favorite polish for leather furniture is Leather Honey Leather Conditioner, which also works on other leather items like shoes and car seats. This rejuvenating liquid polish protects with its water-repellent formula, restores even the oldest and driest leathers, and conditions without leaving behind a sticky residue. The label recommends adding a quarter-size drop on a dry, lint-free cloth and wiping it thoroughly to coat your leather surface with a light layer. For those who want to pair a cleaner with this polish, use Leather Honey Leather Cleaner to get rid of stains. Price at time of publish: $28 Product Details: Type: Liquid Size: 8 ounces Surfaces: Leather

Size: 8 ounces

Surfaces: Leather

Best Furniture Polish for Scratches Rejuvenate Cabinet & Furniture Restorer Who it's for: People who want to treat light scratches on wood cabinets and furniture. Who it isn't for: People who have severe damage on their furniture. Wood cabinets and furniture inevitably go through the wear and tear of everyday life, so pesky scratches and knicks may be inevitable. To best mend this issue, we recommend Rejuvenate Cabinet & Furniture Restorer. The high-performance polymer-based formula fills in scratches, restores shine, and protects surfaces from future damage, including water damage and UV-ray damage. We also love that this product comes with a handy microfiber mitt applicator to maximize cleaning results. In addition to polishing and restoring, this product is an effective cleaner that can remove fingerprints, scuffs, and other daily smudges on sealed wood surfaces. While this product is great at mending light scratches, you can also supplement it with Rejuvenate Wood Furniture & Floor Repair Markers for deep or more severe scratches and marks. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Type: Liquid Size: 16 ounces Surfaces: Finished wood, Formica, laminate

Size: 16 ounces

Surfaces: Finished wood, Formica, laminate

Best Multi-Surface Furniture Polish E.J. Wheaton Co. Microcrystalline Wax Polish Who it's for: People who want a polish for all surfaces. Who it isn't for: People who want a spray polish. While some furniture polish might only work for wood or leather, there are also multi-function products, like the E.J. Wheaton Co Microcrystalline Wax Polish. The acid-neutral cream wax formula has a long-lasting protective coating that will not dull or stain over time, while the high melting point ensures that the surface is resistant to dust and fingerprint marks. We also like that it has no harsh odors and works on wood, leather, and metal. While this is the priciest item on our list, it's definitely worth the price tag for those who want an efficacious multi-surface polish. For the best results, apply a small amount on a dry microfiber cloth and rub it on a thin layer. Leave for up to 20 seconds, and wipe the excess with a dry paper towel or another microfiber cloth. While the surface area dries almost instantly, the wax will continue to cure and work its magic for about 24 hours. Price at time of publish: $29 Product Details: Type: Cream wax Size: 8 ounces Surfaces: Leather, metal, wood

Size: 8 ounces

Surfaces: Leather, metal, wood

Best Furniture Polish Protectant Weiman Cabinet & Wood Clean & Shine Spray Who it's for: People who want to prevent future damage and stains to wood furniture. Who it isn't for: People who want a protectant for leather furniture. To best protect against scratches, stains, and other damage to your wood furniture and cabinets, use Weiman Cabinet & Wood Clean & Shine Spray. This polishing spray cleans, restores a light glossy shine, and protects against water marks, dirt and grime, fading, cracking, and discoloration—all without leaving behind an oily residue. We also like that it has a subtle yet sweet and fresh almond scent that you can use on all finished wood surfaces. You can use this product only when needed, which is an average of about once per month, to avoid building up too much of a protective layer. Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Type: Spray Size: 16 ounces Surfaces: Finished wood

Size: 16 ounces

Surfaces: Finished wood