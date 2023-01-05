The 10 Best Frying Pans of 2023

Overall, our top choice is the All-Clad D3 Stainless Cookware Fry Pan , thanks to its oven- and broiler-safe stainless steel construction that offers fast and even heat distribution.

“I think the best thing any frying pan can do is make anyone feel like a great cook. Bells and whistles are nice, but a pan just needs to work properly,” says Pelosi. “My boyfriend and I take turns at the stove, but no matter who is doing the cooking, the eggs always turn out the same. We give the pan all the credit.”

Arguably the most versatile piece of cookware in your culinary arsenal, frying pans can handle steaming, sautéing, and searing with equal precision. To determine the best frying pans, we looked at material, temperature thresholds, and ease of cleaning. We also enlisted the advice of Dan Pelosi, Food52 contributor and the mind behind GrossyPelosi .

Best Overall Frying Pan All-Clad D3 Stainless-Steel 12-Inch Fry Pan Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a durable frying pan that’s oven- and broiler-safe and compatible with all cooktops. Who it isn’t for: People who want a nonstick frying pan. From the grill to the oven and right over to the cooktop, the All-Clad D3 Stainless Cookware Fry Pan is our pick for the best overall frying pan due to its versatility. Crafted with an aluminum core and two layers of stainless steel, the pan (and accompanying lid) is heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Not to mention, the durable stainless steel construction offers fast and even heat distribution. Although it is not nonstick, the highly polished stainless steel aids in stick-resistance. And when you’re done cooking up a storm, the All-Clad frying pan can simply be placed in the dishwasher for an easy clean. Another feature we love are the flared sides, which make for easy pancake flipping and sauce tossing. Price at time of publish: $130

Product Details: Material: Stainless steel with aluminum core

Stainless steel with aluminum core Size: 12 inches

12 inches Oven Safe: Yes, to 600 degrees Fahrenheit

Yes, to 600 degrees Fahrenheit Care: Dishwasher safe (hand wash recommended)



Best Budget Frying Pan GreenPan Lima Ceramic Nonstick 12-Inch Fry Pan Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who want a long-lasting and affordable nonstick frying pan. Who it isn’t for: People who want a dishwasher- or induction-safe frying pan. Made from hard-anodized aluminum coated in a ceramic nonstick coating, the GreenPan Lima fry pan is designed to withstand everyday use. The thick forged body can hold up to daily wear, while the nonstick coating allows for easy release of even the most delicate foods, not to mention easy cleanup. Additionally, it is oven safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and comes with a durable glass lid (which is oven-safe up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit). The ergonomic handle makes the transition from the stovetop to the oven seamless, too. Keep in mind that because this skillet has a ceramic nonstick coating, you’ll need to take extra care to hand wash it and avoid using metal utensils (instead, opt for bamboo or silicone). And it’s not safe for induction stovetops, either. But otherwise, this makes for an effective and affordable nonstick skillet for everyday cooking, especially for those wary of traditional nonstick coatings. Price at time of publish: From $40

Product Details: Material: Hard anodized aluminum with Thermolon ceramic nonstick coating, stainless steel handles

Hard anodized aluminum with Thermolon ceramic nonstick coating, stainless steel handles Size: 8, 10, and 12 inches

8, 10, and 12 inches Oven Safe: Yes, up to 600 degrees

Yes, up to 600 degrees Care: Hand wash only



Best Splurge Frying Pan Smithey Carbon Steel Farmhouse Skillet Food52 View On Food52 View On Magnolia.com View On Smithey.com Who it’s for: People who are willing to splurge on hand-forged cookware and people who want a lightweight alternative to cast iron cookware. Who it isn’t for: People who are not in a position to spend a lot on a frying pan and people who don’t want to have to season their cookware. Hand-forged from durable carbon steel, Smithey’s Farmhouse Skillet is a special piece of cookware that performs as well as it looks. It performs similar to cast iron (and requires similar care), but it’s much more lightweight. The pre-seasoned, 12-inch pan cooks evenly across stovetops and grills alike. Just be sure to wash with soap before use to remove the protective coating. While not inherently nonstick, the more you cook with it, the more nonstick it becomes—plus, the pan will also darken in color over time. To keep the pan top notch for years to come, never soak in water and always rub down lightly with vegetable oil after each use. Price at time of publish: $295

Product Details: Material: Carbon Steel

Carbon Steel Size: 12 inches

12 inches Oven Safe: Yes

Yes Care: Hand wash only



Best Nonstick Frying Pan Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an easy cooking and cleaning experience. Who it isn’t for: People who want a dishwasher-safe frying pan. A cult-favorite amongst editors and home chefs alike, Caraway’s Fry Pan (available in six gorgeous shades), is our pick for the best nonstick frying pan. Thanks to the PTFE-free ceramic coating, eggs will slide around like butter—without the need for fat. It's suitable for all stovetops, and can be matched with other Caraway cookware, like the sauté pan and sauce pan. Cleaning the pan involves minimal scrubbing, which is especially important because it is hand wash only. What’s more, Caraway claims their pans release 60 percent less carbon dioxide when produced, as compared to other nonstick frying pans. Price at time of publish: $95

Product Details: Material: Aluminum with nonstick ceramic coating, stainless steel handles

Aluminum with nonstick ceramic coating, stainless steel handles Size: 10.5 inches

10.5 inches Oven Safe: Yes, up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit

Yes, up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit Care: Hand wash only

Best Cast Iron Frying Pan Le Creuset Classic Enameled Cast Iron Skillet Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Food52 Who it’s for: People who want the heat retention and durability of cast iron without the upkeep. Who it isn’t for: People who want a lightweight frying pan. Le Creuset is known for their quality craftsmanship and impressive number of color options, so it’s no surprise their classic skillet made our list. Unlike your traditional cast iron pan that requires regular seasoning and a strict cleaning regime, Le Creuset's version is finished with a black, satin enamel, which eliminates the need for the same level of maintenance. Both dishwasher- and metal utensil-safe, the pan isn’t for cast iron devotees, but it’s perfect for those looking to dip their toe in. We also love the front handle for easy transportation from the oven to the stovetop and back. Price at time of publish: $120

Product Details: Material: Enameled cast iron

Enameled cast iron Size: 9 inches

9 inches Oven Safe: Yes, up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit

Yes, up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit Care: Dishwasher safe



Best Stainless Steel Frying Pan Misen Stainless Skillet Amazon View On Amazon View On Misen.com Who it’s for: People who want a workhorse frying pan that can withstand heavy use. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a pre-seasoned or nonstick frying pan. While the Misen Stainless Steel Frying Pan may not be nonstick, we love the durability and even-heating this pan offers. The pan is made with a thick, five-ply construction that ensures better heating: the three-layer aluminum and alloy core heats quickly, while the stainless steel layers help to retain that heat. A stay-cool handle ensures flipping and sautéing whatever you’re whipping up doesn’t need an oven mitt to be accomplished. And given the affordable price point and various size options, the Misen frying pan is ideal for those looking to build their kitchen inventory without sacrificing quality. And it's dishwasher-safe, to boot. Price at time of publish: From $65

Product Details: Material : Stainless steel with aluminum and alloy core

: Stainless steel with aluminum and alloy core Size: 8,10, and 12 inches

8,10, and 12 inches Oven Safe : Yes, up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit

: Yes, up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit Care: Dishwasher safe

Best Carbon Steel Frying Pan Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan 4.8 Made In View On Amazon View On Madeincookware.com Who it’s for: People who want a naturally nonstick frying pan that can handle high-heat cooking. Who it isn’t for: People who want a dishwasher-safe frying pan. Similar to cast iron, but at half the weight and without the strict maintenance, the Made In Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan is a pre-seasoned pan that can withstand up to 1,200 degrees of heat. Because of the high heat threshold, the pan transitions easily from oven to grill and even induction cooktop. Carbon steel is a chef-favorite, as it’s naturally nonstick (read: no coatings needed), gets better with age, and combines the characteristics of both stainless steel and cast iron. If you’d rather season it yourself, you can opt for the unseasoned version. Choose between three different size options, or better yet, stock your kitchen with all three. Price at time of publish: From $69

Product Details: Material: Carbon Steel

Carbon Steel Size: 8, 10, and 12 inches

8, 10, and 12 inches Oven Safe: Yes, up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit

Yes, up to 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit Care: Hand wash only



Best Ceramic Frying Pan Our Place Always Pan 4.9 Courtesy of Our Place View On Fromourplace.com Who it’s for: People who want a multifunctional frying pan with a ceramic nonstick coating. Who it isn’t for: People who want a frying pan that’s guaranteed to withstand years of frequent use.

Said to replace eight highly used cooking tools, the Our Place Always Pan is a workhorse of a ceramic frying pan. Available in a slew of candy-colored finishes, this is also a pan you won’t mind serving out of, either. While there is a ceramic nonstick coating, it can lose its nonstick qualities overtime if not cared for correctly, so hand washing is recommended. The pan also comes with a bamboo spatula and matching lid to ensure you have everything you need, whether you plan on sautéing, steaming, or even boiling (yes, it’s deep enough). Price at time of publish: $145

Product Details: Material: Aluminum with nonstick ceramic coating

Aluminum with nonstick ceramic coating Size: 10 inches

10 inches Oven Safe : No

: No Care: Hand wash recommended



Best Copper Frying Pan Mauviel M’Heritage 150b Round Frying Pan Williams Sonoma View On Mauviel-usa.com View On Williams-Sonoma Who it’s for: People who want a heat-sensitive pan that allows for ultra-precise cooking. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want the upkeep of copper cookware. For those who love cooking to precise temperatures with ultra-even heating, this pan has the best of both worlds—a copper exterior for easy temperature control and timing and a stainless steel interior that’s food-safe, nonreactive, and easy to clean. Made in France, the Mauviel pan is ideal for gas and electric cooktops as well as oven use, but it’s important to note that this pan isn’t induction safe. Copper will patina over time, which doesn’t affect cooking ability, but a simple copper polish will keep it looking new. Price at time of publish: From $210 Product Details: Material: Copper with stainless steel interior

Copper with stainless steel interior Size: 8, 10, and 12 inches

8, 10, and 12 inches Oven Safe: Yes

Yes Care: Hand wash only

