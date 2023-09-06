We researched and found the best gifts for best friends, taking into consideration budget, uniqueness, and personalities. Whether your friend is incredibly active, loves glamor and glitz, or values the little things in life, we have unique recommendations to celebrate your BFF.

“The best gift for your best friend is one that reflects their interests, personality, and the special bond you share," says Jacqueline Whitmore, etiquette expert, author, and founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach. "The most important thing is the thought and effort you put into finding an item that is meaningful to them."

Your best friend deserves the world, but when you're limited to a tangible token of affection, it's no easy feat to encapsulate your companionship with a gift. After all, you want to find a present that's just as special as they are.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barefootdreams.com If your friend loves to curl up on the couch with a good book or film, give them a comfy blanket that enhances the cozy vibe. The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw is a minimalist's dream with a neutral color palette and plush texture that's never itchy or stuffy, just perfectly soft and fluffy. Price at time of publish: $147

Cookie DŌ Choose Your Own Six Pack Goldbelly View On Goldbelly.com For a friend with an undeniable sweet tooth, nothing is better than a delivery of edible cookie dough. Cookie DŌ offers a build-your-own delivery of their iconic edible treats, with 18 different flavors and offerings for vegans and those with gluten sensitivity. These little delights make every day feel a bit more indulgent. Price at time of publish: $80

Birthdate Co The Birthdate Book Birthdate Co. View On Birthdate.co The Birthdate Book is a personalized breakdown of their astrological chart. In these 70 pages, your friend will uncover more about their personality and life path based on their zodiac sign, birthplace, and more. No two books are alike, so you can rest assured that even the friend who has it all won't have this. Price at time of publish: $115

Stanley 40-Ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler 4.8 Target View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Whether your best friend is working up a sweat in the gym, running errands, or working from home, a handy tumbler will be a gift they reach for time and time again. The stainless steel design of the 40-ounce Stanley Tumbler keeps cold drinks frigid and hot drinks warm, all wrapped in eye-catching colors and durable design. Price at time of publish: $45

Papier Classic Border Notecard Set Papier View On Papier.com Customized stationery is perfect for the best friend who's got their life together—whether they're a hostess extraordinaire or avid letter-writer, these cards will come in handy. The Classic Border Notecards are made to order, so make your purchase a week or two in advance to ensure they arrive in time. Price at time of publish: $66 for 20-pack The 40 Best Hostess Gifts of 2023

Uncommon Goods Karaoke Microphone Speaker Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods For a friend who loves to sing, this Karaoke Microphone is a fun gift that will liven any party. It comes in a black or gold finish and easily connects to any karaoke app for a stage-free music experience. It is also budget-friendly and typically ships within 24 hours of purchase, making it a reliable option for any last-minute gifting. Price at time of publish: $50

Mejuri Zodiac Pendant Necklace Mejuri View On Mejuri.com The Zodiac Pendant Necklace from Mejuri comes in solid gold, but the gold vermeil is just as beautiful, thanks to the brand's elegant craftsmanship. Accented with white sapphire, each of the 12 zodiac signs subtly plays homage to your best friend's personality and birthday. It will become an everyday piece of jewelry they won't want to take off. Price at time of publish: $128

Light Source Company Apple Watch Band Amazon View On Amazon The standard silicone Apple Watch band won't suit your stylish friend—they need an elegant upgrade to their everyday accessory. The Light Apple Watch Band from Light House Company comes in 12 unique designs ranging from tortoise to marbled, and can work across all sizes of Apple Watches. Price at time of publish: $23

What's for Dessert: Simple Recipes for Dessert People Amazon View On Amazon View On Barnesandnoble.com View On Bookshop.org What's for Dessert from Claire Saffitz is the essential cookbook for novice and expert bakers in your friend group. Despite the seemingly simple recipe titles, each dessert featured in this book packs a flavorful punch that will bring in compliments at parties or gatherings. It helps that the cover is aesthetically pleasing, so they'll want to leave it out for use and display in the kitchen. Price at time of publish: $38

Tata Harper 5 Minute Facial for Megawatt Glow Sephora View On Sephora View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Tataharperskincare.com Self-care comes in many forms, but none are as soothing as a mini spa day. The 5 Minute Facial set from Tata Harper is a deluxe duo guaranteed to start your friend's pampering night on the right note. The regenerative cleanser is a creamy, lightly exfoliating wash that sloughs away dead skin to reveal brighter and clearer skin. Price at time of publish: $20

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag lululemon View On Lululemon If the virality of the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag doesn't solidify its position as an ideal gift for an active friend, perhaps the impressive design will. This water-repellent belt bag features a double-zipped pouch to maximize storage space without sacrificing comfort. It comes in various colors to match any style and preferences and has an adjustable waistband—making it size-inclusive, too. Price at time of publish: $38

Diptyque Mini Candle Discovery Set Diptyque View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Diptyqueparis.com View On Neiman Marcus Luxury candles can serve as a statement decor piece and fill your best friend's space with a signature fragrance. This Diptyque candle set includes three of the brand's most popular scents: Baies (berries), Figuier (fig tree), and Roses. Each mini candle has 20 hours of burn time and is available in larger sizes if one is a stand-out favorite. Price at time of publish: $126

La Colombe Greatest Hits Gift Box La Colombe View On Lacolombe.com A coffee lover can never have enough beans, so the La Colombe Greatest Hits Gift Box won't go unappreciated. It includes three bags of their medium-dark roast coffee beans, Corsica, Nizza, and Monaco, with the option to have them pre-ground or whole. Unlike other brand samplers that include smaller servings, each coffee in this set is a full-sized, 12-ounce bag. Price at time of publish: $42

Furbish Studio Needlepoint Pillow Furbish Studio View On Anthropologie View On Furbishstudio.com View On Revolve Spice up their home with a cheeky throw pillow from Furbish Studios. Each pillow is hand-stitched with a quote from a popular song, TV show, celebrity, and more. Unlike other kitschy decor, these feel elevated yet adorable. They do tend to sell out fast, so try to snag the design you like for your friend when you see it. Price at time of publish: $110

Apple AirTag 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Apple If your friend is always losing their keys or wallet, then the Apple Airtag is the gift to give. They can swiftly locate any attached item with the Find My app on their Apple device, ensuring they never have to search for a missing something or other again. Price at time of publish: $29 The 58 Best Tech Gifts of 2023

Hill House Home The Hotel Robe Hill House Home View On Hillhousehome.com The Hill House Hotel Robe is not to be slept on—this ultra plush pick with elegant designs adds a layer of pampering to any self-care night. Your best friend will love wrapping up in this cozy robe after a night of self-care and pampering. Price at time of publish: $148

Slip Silk Sleep Mask 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart One of our favorite silk sleep masks, the Slip Silk Eye Mask, can give them a restful night's sleep without messing up their beauty routine. The brand uses 100 percent pure Mulberry 22 Momme Silk, which is one of the highest-quality silks available. Plus, it's super chic and can help them slumber on long flights, too. Price at time of publish: $50

Calm App Subscription Calm View On Calm.com The benefits of meditation can't be overstated, but creating a daily practice can be intimidating. A subscription to an app like Calm takes the guesswork and confusion out of the equation, making mindfulness feel less like a chore and more like an essential part of your best friend's routine—plus, it's just a super thoughtful gift. Price at time of publish: $70 for 1 year

Naturium The Juicy Balm Bundle Naturium View On Naturium.com Ultra-hydrating and effortlessly glossy, the Phyto-Glow Lip Balms from Naturium belong in your bestie's purse. They come in a bundle featuring four of the brand's sheer-colored options with nourishing ingredients like phyto-derived esters, shea, cupuacu butter, and plant squalane. Your best friend will love how these balms keep their lips looking and feeling their best. Price at time of publish: $34

Mysa Wine Natural Wine Club Subscription Mysa Wine View On Mysa.wine If they love a bottle of wine, a subscription to some of the top natural wines will be a real treat. You can select a subscription at a monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly schedule, as well as customize the number of bottles. No two months are the same, so you won't have to worry about redundancy, which keeps the gift from losing its wow factor. Price at time of publish: From $85/month

Crown Affair The Hair Towel Sephora View On Sephora The Crown Affair Hair Towel is a favorite product of our editors and for good reason. It's incredibly absorbent compared to other hair towels and can help protect fragile, wet hair from damage due to friction from rubbing it dry or using too much heat. The larger surface area of the towel works for every texture and length, from long hair to short hair, fine strands, or thick. Price at time of publish: $45

Polaroid Now+ i-Type Instant Camera Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Target This thoughtful gift helps your best friend capture an experience and relive the nostalgia with retro-inspired Polaroids. Unlike the standard model, this updated version connects through Bluetooth to their smartphone so they can adjust the photo settings for complete creative control over the image. It's lightweight, making it easy to take on the go, but make sure you also buy some film since it isn't included. Price at time of publish: $150

The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller The Skinny Confidential View On Amazon View On Shopskinnyconfidential.com Tired and puffy skin meets its match with the Hot Mess Ice Roller from The Skinny Confidential. Cold therapy instantly reduces inflammation, so your best friend can start the morning with a few swipes of this frigid roller to help their skin glow. Unlike other ice rollers, Skinny Confidential's design is made of stainless steel, so the coolness lasts far longer than that of other models. Price at time of publish: $69

Anthropologie Icon Juice Glasses Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Any friend with a cheeky personality will find these cups a fun addition to their home and daily beverage routine. The Icon Juice Glasses from Anthropologie have adorable rotating designs, including hearts, shamrocks, bees, and rainbows, so there is always a style to covet or add to a growing collection. Price at time of publish: $16

Keeptake My Life In Chapters: 10 Year Journal Uncommon Goods View On Barnesandnoble.com View On Etsy View On Uncommon Goods For the friend who always likes to plan ahead, the 10 Year Journal can help them capture moments and milestones they can look back on throughout the decade. Prompts include moments of gratitude and reflection, along with spaces for images and manifesting. Price at time of publish: $35

Material The Knives + Stand Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Materialkitchen.com If your bestie is a whiz in the kitchen, they know just how crucial a dependable knife set is. The quality and craftsmanship of this Material Kitchen knife set exceeds expectations—the Japanese stainless steel and high carbon blades chop, dice, and slice, making their next recipe a breeze. Plus, the optional knife stand is made with FSC-certified walnut or beech wood for an aesthetic touch. Price at time of publish: $245

SolaWave 4-in-1 Advanced Skincare Wand 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bluemercury.com The Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand is a handheld device that can help with a bevy of skin concerns, from signs of aging to hyperpigmentation, thanks to the use of galvanic current, electronic facial massage, red light therapy, and heat therapy. It's quick and easy to use, so they can easily take their skincare routine to the next level. Plus, they'll love that it charges quickly and holds a battery for several uses. Price at time of publish: $149

Beis The Cosmetics Case 4.2 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Beistravel.com View On Revolve A chic cosmetics case can elevate any bathroom makeup session on a trip, especially when it is as top-quality as the option from Beis. It's easy to clean and optimized for storage, thanks to a removable brush holder and pocket, so they won't need to leave behind products for the sake of space. There's even a removable mirror for quick touch-ups when they are on the go. Price at time of publish: $68

Osea Total Body Glow Trio Osea View On Oseamalibu.com The OSEA Total Body Glow Trio includes the brand's beloved body scrub and oil, both of which harness the power of sea-inspired ingredients like undaria algae, mineral-rich sea salt, and gigartina seaweed. The additional plant-based body brush can aid in the exfoliation process, helping your best friend achieve glowing skin year-round. Price at time of publish: $98

Art of Tea Eco Teabag Sachet Sampler Box Amazon View On Amazon View On Artoftea.com Unwinding with a hot cup of tea is a great way to end any day, so giving your best friend an assortment of teas is as practical as it's soothing. Each sampler includes 12 individually wrapped tea sachets, all of which have a unique design on the packaging, further distinguishing them from one another and creating a more beautiful experience when brewing a nightly cup. If they love any particular flavor, they can purchase the tea bags and have them shipped directly to their home. Price at time of publish: $20

Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Vanity Mirror Anthropologie View On Anthropologie The Gleaming Primrose Vanity Mirror makes a stellar gift for a friend who loves vintage flair in their home decor. As a more affordable rendition of Anthropologie's viral Primrose Mirror, this smaller-scaled option features a mirror encased in an ornate black or gold frame. Price at time of publish: $168 The 30 Best Housewarming Gifts of 2023

Hatch Restore 2 Hatch View On Amazon View On Hatch.co Alarm clocks can be jarring, but the Hatch Restore 2 will gently wake your best friend with a sunrise alarm, gradually brightening when it's time for them to get up each day. The device is controlled with an app and offers additional features like sleep sounds and an LED clock display. It comes in three neutral colors to work seamlessly in any bedroom space. Price at time of publish: $200

Calpak Jewelry Case CalPak View On Calpaktravel.com If your friend owns and wears a lot of jewelry, giving them a way to organize their beloved pieces tastefully is a thoughtful gift they can use every day. This faux leather jewelry case is durable, and the interior includes plush fabric to keep their earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets secure no matter where they go. Price at time of publish: $98

Ember Mug 2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Instead of letting your coffee-obsessed friend consume room-temperature drinks, give them the Ember Mug 2. When removed from the compressed charger, the Ember maintains the owner's desired beverage temperature for 1.5 hours. If left to rest on the charging coaster, their drink will stay warm all day. And, with seven shades available, it's easy to pick up your friend's favorite color. Price at time of publish: From $130

The Golden Beverly Birth Flower Ring Etsy View On Etsy Zodiac signs are all the rage, but a birth flower ring is the subtle iteration of the astrological trend. This option from Etsy is offered in three metal finishes and a wide range of sizes, so it's easy to customize. Plus, the handmade quality of the ring feels a bit more special than something mass-produced. Price at time of publish: $36

The Sculpt Society Subscription The Sculpt Society View On Thesculptsociety.com For a friend who loves working out, gifting a membership to The Sulpt Society is the way to go. Founder and lead trainer Megan Roup, takes them through over 500 fitness class options, from dance cardio to low-impact body sculpting, meditation, and yoga; there is something for everyone. Classes can stream across devices, making it easy to work out from anywhere. Price at time of publish: $20/month

Merit The Lip Duo Merit Beauty View On Meritbeauty.com If they're always touching up their lipstick, snag them the ever-popular Merit Lip Duo. This customizable gift set features a tube of the brand's beloved Signature Lightweight Lipstick and Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil in the color of your choosing. The formulas for both products are comfortable, hydrating, and made to last, so they won't have to worry if their lip color is fading every few minutes. First orders also come with a signature makeup bag, only adding to the gift's aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $44

Personalization Mall Personalized Garden Tote and Tools Personalization Mall View On Personalizationmall.com If they're frequently tending to plants in the garden, a personalized garden tote with tools will be a delight. Each bag includes a digging trowel, planting trowel, and garden cultivator, all with wooden handles. The bag has a polyester canvas exterior construction, so it's easy to wipe down if it gets dirty during use. Price at time of publish: $47 The 52 Best Gifts for Plant Lovers of 2023

Olive and June Pedi System Olive and June View On Oliveandjune.com The Olive & June Pedi System includes everything they need for an at-home pedicure. The kit has a nail file, clippers, buffer, heel file, polish remover, and other accessories to get their feet feeling fresh and ready for sandal season or a special event. Everything comes in a storage case too, so they won't have to worry about the kit taking up space in their home. Price at time of publish: From $75

T3 Airebrush Duo 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora A good blowout is tough to master at home without the right tools. Your best friend can skip going to the salon every week with the AireBrush Duo Interchangeable Hot Air Blow Dry Brush. The interchangeable design allows them to get a voluminous ‘90s style without maneuvering a round brush and drier, while the EvenStream Vents ensure consistent airflow and swift styling, saving time and money. Price at time of publish: $190

ScreenCraft Gifts Custom Travel Photo Coasters Uncommon Goods View On Uncommon Goods Take the special moments in their life and turn them into a keepsake, like these customized drink coasters. They make great conversation starters at personal gatherings, but more importantly, they have a personal touch that shows how much you care about your friend. Price at time of publish: From $65 for 4-pack

WTHN Acupressure Mat Set WTHN View On Neiman Marcus View On Revolve View On Wthn.com While acupuncture is a phenomenal practice to alleviate physical and mental strife, it's not always accessible. At-home acupressure, like this mat from WTHN, will allow your friend to unwind after a long day and rest their body. It's easy to travel with, too—just roll up the mat and secure it inside the included carrying tote to take it on the go. Price at time of publish: $78