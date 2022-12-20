Shopping The 9 Best Foot Massagers of 2022 Our top pick overall is the Best Choice Products Shiatsu Foot Massager for its range of customizable settings and impressive power. By Hannah Baker Hannah Baker Instagram Website Hannah has been writing for over 10 years and started her career in media as an assistant project manager for Henninger Media Services. She then worked for The Daily Muse as both an online community manager and columnist and later joined the Brides team in 2014. For five years, Hannah produced and pitched wedding style content for the bimonthly magazine. In 2019, she joined Rachael Ray in Season and Reveal Magazine as the home editor. Her other bylines include Martha Stewart, Apartment Therapy, The Muse, and Martha Stewart Weddings. She is currently the home editor at Rachael Ray in Season and Reveal Magazine. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon Whether you're on your feet all day, are a runner, or suffer from plantar fasciitis, a foot massager can improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and help relieve sore and tired feet. There are various options and designs to suit your unique needs, from foot baths that mimic your favorite spa to shiatsu massagers that can work out even the tightest muscles. To determine the best foot massagers on the market, we researched dozens of different options while comparing settings, sizes, effectiveness, and price point. We also spoke with Marcela Correa, Owner of Medi Pedi NYC, for her recommendations on the best foot massagers and advice on choosing one right for you. “Feet are the foundation of your body,” Correa says. “Keeping a pair of healthy feet is key for a pain-free independent life.” Our top pick, the Best Choice Products Reflexology Shiatsu Foot Massager, comes recommended by Correa, has a range of customizable settings, a washable cover, included remote, and convenient LCD screen. We also love that it is an affordable option, making it accessible for those who want a quality foot massager on a budget. Our Top Picks Best Overall Foot Massager: Best Choice Products Reflexology Shiatsu Foot Massager at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget Foot Massager: OPTP Super Pinky Ball at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge Foot Massager: Cloud Massage Foot Massager at Amazon Jump to Review Best Shiatsu Foot Massager: Miko Shiatsu Foot Massager at Amazon Jump to Review Best Heated Foot Massager: Snailax Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat at Amazon Jump to Review Best Massager for Leg & Foot: Fit King Leg & Foot Compression Massager at Amazon Jump to Review Best Spa Foot Massager: Ivation Foot Spa Massager at Amazon Jump to Review Best Roller Foot Massager: TheraFlow Dual Foot Roller at Amazon Jump to Review Best Ball Foot Massager: iECO Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller Ball at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Foot Massager Best Choice Products Reflexology Shiatsu Foot Massager Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People looking for a mid-priced foot massager that will do most of the work. Who it isn’t for: People looking to target their calves with a foot massager. The Best Choice Products Reflexology Shiatsu Foot Massager is our top pick overall for its range of settings, streamlined functionality, and hygienic removable cover—plus it comes recommended by Correa, our expert. “It has rolling, kneading, and pushing functions for those with achy feet,” she says. "On top of it having so many options and settings, it also comes with a remote control and LCD screen so you can easily change the settings or intensity with the push of a button. You can do all this without having to bend down and fuss with anything, which is helpful for people with back issues or flexibility problems." This pick also allows you to target specific areas of your foot, like the toe, arch, and sole, so if one part of your foot is in more pain, you can focus the massage on that area. “It also has removable covers for hygienic purposes and prevents cross-contamination,” she says. This is an important note, as some foot massagers require fastidious effort to keep them hygienic and clean between uses. Overall, this massager is convenient, easy to use, has lots of bells and whistles, and is an affordable pick. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Size: 22 x 12 x 10 inchesWeight: 13.5 poundsHeated: NoNumber of Settings: 3—automatic, custom, manual Best Budget Foot Massager OPTP Super Pinky Ball Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People looking for a simple, budget option. Who it isn’t for: People who want a machine that will do all the work. When it comes to a foot massager, an inexpensive ball is ideal for super simple, easy-to-use relief. For those with plantar fasciitis, this firm latex rubber ball is small enough to tuck away and use on the go. It’s also a master multi-tasker: It’s great for tired feet but can also be used all over your body to relieve sore muscles. This foot massager ball is firm enough to work out muscle kinks, without being so stiff that it is painful or cumbersome. While firm balls (like a golf ball, for instance) may work fine on only your feet, you’ll get more bang for your buck if you choose one with medium firmness, as it can target areas like your shoulders, back, and calves. If you want a machine to do all the work for you though, this may not be the right option. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Size: 2.5 inch diameter Weight: 0.2 poundsHeated: NoNumber of Settings: N/A Best Splurge Foot Massager Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Who it’s for: People looking for a high-end, luxury foot massager. Who it isn’t for: People who want a small foot massager. With three intensity levels and five massage modes, a heated option, and an adjustable base, this foot massager pretty much does it all. The hand-adjustable base transforms from a foot massager to a calf massager by tilting up, allowing the user to relieve sore calves. As with all massage machines, the brand encourages users to start at the lowest intensity setting and work their way up, which will help avoid discomfort or pain. You can select the regular massager, or pay a bit more for the same design with an included remote. While this foot massager comes with many options and modes to help with foot and calf pain, if you live in a small space or are looking for something more affordable, this may not be the right choice. Price at time of publish: $300 Product Details: Size: 22 x 11 x 17.7 inchesWeight: 22 poundsHeated: YesNumber of Settings: 3 intensity settings and 5 massage modes The 9 Best Massage Guns of 2022 Best Shiatsu Foot Massager Miko MAS 2 Shiatsu Foot Massager Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a deep massage for chronic pain. Who it isn’t for: People with muscle sensitivity or those who want a lighter touch. This shiatsu massager is another top recommendation from Correa, who loves that it targets the feet, ankles, and calves. “It’s great for those with plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, heel spurs, and more,” she says. Shiatsu massages can also increase circulation and blood flow, reduce inflammation, and increase muscle recovery. With five intensity settings and three massage modes, this shiatsu massager provides customization depending on your type of pain or discomfort. The Miko MAS 2 can tilt to accommodate your calves and includes a wireless remote so you don’t have to bend down. If you want something with milder massage settings, this may not be the best option—but for those with severe foot, calf, or ankle pain, this is a great choice. Price at time of publish: $350 Product Details: Size: 21 x 17 x 10 inchesWeight: 20 poundsHeated: YesNumber of Settings: 5 intensity settings and 3 massage modes Best Heated Foot Massager Snailax Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Snailax.com Who it’s for: People who want a heated option with lots of versatility. Who it isn’t for: People who want an intense foot massager. This affordable and versatile heated foot massager can soothe sore muscles and achy feet with its combination of warmth and rolling massage function. “It has both heated and non-heated options, and it’s great for those who work long hours on their feet,” Correa says. This straightforward massager is also easy to clean due to its removable padded cover, which is also machine-washable. Since it has a cushion, it makes your foot massage more comfortable and cushy. With folding legs, the foot massager can sit flat or be slightly raised, depending on your preferences. The Snailax is a flat device that you can also use on your back, hamstrings, or calves, giving it even more versatility. There are two heat options (you can also choose to use it without heat at all) and three intensity modes. Price at time of publish: $67 Product Details: Size: 13.78 x 4.02 x 14.96 inchesWeight: 5.53 poundsHeated: YesNumber of Settings: 2 heat settings, 3 rolling modes, 3 intensity levels The 12 Best Slippers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Massager for Leg & Foot Fit King Leg & Foot Compression Massager Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who need a lot of relief for their calves and feet. Who it isn’t for: People who want a heated device. The Fit King Leg & Foot Compression Massager features two massage modes and three intensities, and it can massage both feet and calves simultaneously, making it a stellar multi-tasker. Correa also recommends this foot and leg massager, especially for those who suffer from constant calf soreness or pain. “This targets feet and calves, massages in circular motions, and is perfect for those who experience leg swelling,” she says. This massager also helps with restless leg syndrome and varicose veins, as it promotes circulation. This massager also includes a handheld remote and calf extenders. If you don’t suffer from swelling or sore calves, you may opt for a massager that targets feet and feet alone. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Size: 10.43 x 9.8 x 3.9 inchesWeight: 3.44 poundsHeated: NoNumber of Settings: 3 intensity settings and 2 massage modes Best Spa Foot Massager Ivation Foot Spa Massager 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a hydrotherapy experience at home. Who it isn’t for: People who want a quick solution to tired feet. A spa foot massager can transport you to the spa from the comfort of your home. This spa bath combines the acupressure of massage rollers with water, which you can control the heat of depending on your preferences. The water can reach 122 degrees, but you can also select the cool option. For the complete spa experience, the Ivation Foot Spa Massager also has water jets that create relaxing bubbles. This foot massager may be too large for people with small apartments, but if you have the space, it has handy features and add-ons, like a handle, acupressure attachment, brush attachment, and pumice stone. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Size: 16.5 x 14.9 x 9.2 inches Weight: 6.7 poundsHeated: YesNumber of Settings: Not listed Even Shoppers With Plantar Fasciitis Love These Comfortable Sandals—and They're Only $30 Best Roller Foot Massager TheraFlow Dual Foot Roller 4.8 TheraFlow View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People looking for a simple, budget-friendly foot massager. Who it isn’t for: People who want a foot massage with a variety of settings and heat. If you want a simple and inexpensive foot massager, consider the TheraFlow Dual Foot Roller. It has a small, lightweight design and doesn’t require any setup. To use the massager, simply set it on the floor and roll your feet over the top. You can also refer to the included reflexology guide to pinpoint where the pain is coming from. While this isn’t the fanciest foot massager, it relieves plantar fasciitis pain, improves circulation, and releases tension. If you have pain in your legs and calves or don’t want to roll your feet manually though, this may not be the right massager for you. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Size: 11.2 x 2.5 x 7.5 inchesWeight: 1.65 poundsHeated: NoNumber of Settings: N/A Best Ball Foot Massager iECO Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller Ball Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who exercise and want a targeted massage. Who it isn’t for: People who want to massage both feet simultaneously. Though it’s a simple tool, the iECO Fitness Cryosphere Cold Massage Roller is effective at reducing tightness, pain, and sore muscles, thanks to a mix of ice therapy and massage. It helps with myofascial release (which mimics the effects of stretching or foam rolling), making it great for athletes or people who exercise often. Place the ball in the freezer for a few hours for a chilled, cooling massage—or, if you want a heated option, you can also put the tool in warm water for 5-10 minutes. The cooling gel can keep the ball cool for up to six hours or warm for up to 20 minutes, so you have plenty of time to get a good massage in. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Size: 3.23 x 3.19 x 3.19 inchesWeight: 0.65 poundsHeated: YesNumber of Settings: N/A Final Verdict Our top pick overall is the Best Choice Products Reflexology Shiatsu Foot Massager for its customizable settings, washable cover, LCD screen, convenient remote controller, and affordable price point. If you want a compact, affordable foot massager that can double on other parts of your body, consider the OPTP Super Pinky Ball. How to Shop for Foot Massagers Like a Pro Types There are a few main types of foot massagers to consider as you shop. Manual massagers, like massage balls, spiky balls (which help stimulate circulation), cold/hot massage balls, and rollers, are ideal for myofascial release and targeted, deep massage of arches and soles. Air compression foot and leg massagers are another option that’s particularly good at improving circulation. Shiatsu massagers use deep, pulsating massage to release tension, and mimic the feeling of fingers. If you want a spa-like experience, opt for a water jet massager—but keep in mind that it does not provide deep release or massage, unless it comes with a massage roller. Controls Non-manual foot massagers can come with an array of settings. There are typically a few intensity levels and massage modes (like rolling, pulsating, etc) to choose from. “Always ask your doctor if you have any underlying conditions where a foot massager is not beneficial,” advises Correa. “I look for massagers with different settings that allow me to customize the relief I need.” Start on the lowest intensity setting and slowly adjust to a higher intensity until you reach your desired pressure. If you have back or flexibility issues, you may want to look for massagers that come with a remote control so that you don’t need to bend down to adjust the settings. Heat “Heating is an extra plus to help those who have problems with swelling and inflammation,” says Correa. Foot massagers with heat can further relax muscles and assist with soothing any tension or soreness. If you do choose a heated foot massager, it’s a good idea to find one that you can tailor the amount of heat to what is comfortable for you. Questions You Might Ask Who should use a foot massager? “Foot massagers are great for those who stand on their feet for long periods of time, have tired or achy feet, have plantar fasciitis, or those with bad circulation,” says Correa. Most people can benefit from some form of a foot massager, as long as their doctor clears them to use one. If you’re unsure, start with a manual option, as you can control it a little more easily. How often should you use a foot massager? “Avoid massagers that don't have an automatic shut-off, as the maximum recommended time to use a massager is 30 minutes to avoid overstimulation,” says Correa. “This can also be dangerous for those dealing with nerve damage, also known as neuropathy, as they cannot feel changes in temperature or pain that can ultimately result in harm and injury.” It’s recommended that you use a foot massager up to three times a week, but depending on the type of foot massager (like a ball/manual roller), you could most likely use it every day. How do you clean a foot massager? Cleaning depends on the type of foot massager you have. Some have a removable cover that you can pop into the washing machine after use, making it hygienic and easy to clean. For foot spas, clean them out with soap and water after every use. Also, look for options that include a brush so you can scrub it after every use. 