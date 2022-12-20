The 9 Best Foot Massagers of 2022

Our top pick, the Best Choice Products Reflexology Shiatsu Foot Massager , comes recommended by Correa, has a range of customizable settings, a washable cover, included remote, and convenient LCD screen. We also love that it is an affordable option, making it accessible for those who want a quality foot massager on a budget.

“Feet are the foundation of your body,” Correa says. “Keeping a pair of healthy feet is key for a pain-free independent life.”

To determine the best foot massagers on the market, we researched dozens of different options while comparing settings, sizes, effectiveness, and price point. We also spoke with Marcela Correa, Owner of Medi Pedi NYC , for her recommendations on the best foot massagers and advice on choosing one right for you.

Whether you’re on your feet all day, are a runner, or suffer from plantar fasciitis, a foot massager can improve circulation, reduce inflammation, and help relieve sore and tired feet . There are various options and designs to suit your unique needs, from foot baths that mimic your favorite spa to shiatsu massagers that can work out even the tightest muscles.

Best Overall Foot Massager Best Choice Products Reflexology Shiatsu Foot Massager Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People looking for a mid-priced foot massager that will do most of the work. Who it isn’t for: People looking to target their calves with a foot massager. The Best Choice Products Reflexology Shiatsu Foot Massager is our top pick overall for its range of settings, streamlined functionality, and hygienic removable cover—plus it comes recommended by Correa, our expert. “It has rolling, kneading, and pushing functions for those with achy feet,” she says. "On top of it having so many options and settings, it also comes with a remote control and LCD screen so you can easily change the settings or intensity with the push of a button. You can do all this without having to bend down and fuss with anything, which is helpful for people with back issues or flexibility problems." This pick also allows you to target specific areas of your foot, like the toe, arch, and sole, so if one part of your foot is in more pain, you can focus the massage on that area. “It also has removable covers for hygienic purposes and prevents cross-contamination,” she says. This is an important note, as some foot massagers require fastidious effort to keep them hygienic and clean between uses. Overall, this massager is convenient, easy to use, has lots of bells and whistles, and is an affordable pick. Price at time of publish: $100 Product Details: Size: 22 x 12 x 10 inches

22 x 12 x 10 inches Weight: 13.5 pounds

13.5 pounds Heated: No

No Number of Settings: 3—automatic, custom, manual



Best Budget Foot Massager OPTP Super Pinky Ball Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People looking for a simple, budget option. Who it isn’t for: People who want a machine that will do all the work. When it comes to a foot massager, an inexpensive ball is ideal for super simple, easy-to-use relief. For those with plantar fasciitis, this firm latex rubber ball is small enough to tuck away and use on the go. It’s also a master multi-tasker: It’s great for tired feet but can also be used all over your body to relieve sore muscles. This foot massager ball is firm enough to work out muscle kinks, without being so stiff that it is painful or cumbersome. While firm balls (like a golf ball, for instance) may work fine on only your feet, you’ll get more bang for your buck if you choose one with medium firmness, as it can target areas like your shoulders, back, and calves. If you want a machine to do all the work for you though, this may not be the right option. Price at time of publish: $8 Product Details: Size: 2.5 inch diameter

2.5 inch diameter Weight: 0.2 pounds

0.2 pounds Heated: No

No Number of Settings: N/A



Best Splurge Foot Massager Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Who it’s for: People looking for a high-end, luxury foot massager. Who it isn’t for: People who want a small foot massager. With three intensity levels and five massage modes, a heated option, and an adjustable base, this foot massager pretty much does it all. The hand-adjustable base transforms from a foot massager to a calf massager by tilting up, allowing the user to relieve sore calves. As with all massage machines, the brand encourages users to start at the lowest intensity setting and work their way up, which will help avoid discomfort or pain. You can select the regular massager, or pay a bit more for the same design with an included remote. While this foot massager comes with many options and modes to help with foot and calf pain, if you live in a small space or are looking for something more affordable, this may not be the right choice. Price at time of publish: $300 Product Details: Size: 22 x 11 x 17.7 inches

22 x 11 x 17.7 inches Weight: 22 pounds

22 pounds Heated: Yes

Yes Number of Settings: 3 intensity settings and 5 massage modes

The 9 Best Massage Guns of 2022

Best Shiatsu Foot Massager Miko MAS 2 Shiatsu Foot Massager Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a deep massage for chronic pain. Who it isn’t for: People with muscle sensitivity or those who want a lighter touch. This shiatsu massager is another top recommendation from Correa, who loves that it targets the feet, ankles, and calves. “It’s great for those with plantar fasciitis, neuropathy, heel spurs, and more,” she says. Shiatsu massages can also increase circulation and blood flow, reduce inflammation, and increase muscle recovery. With five intensity settings and three massage modes, this shiatsu massager provides customization depending on your type of pain or discomfort. The Miko MAS 2 can tilt to accommodate your calves and includes a wireless remote so you don’t have to bend down. If you want something with milder massage settings, this may not be the best option—but for those with severe foot, calf, or ankle pain, this is a great choice. Price at time of publish: $350 Product Details: Size: 21 x 17 x 10 inches

21 x 17 x 10 inches Weight: 20 pounds

20 pounds Heated: Yes

Yes Number of Settings: 5 intensity settings and 3 massage modes



Best Heated Foot Massager Snailax Shiatsu Foot Massager with Heat Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Snailax.com Who it’s for: People who want a heated option with lots of versatility. Who it isn’t for: People who want an intense foot massager. This affordable and versatile heated foot massager can soothe sore muscles and achy feet with its combination of warmth and rolling massage function. “It has both heated and non-heated options, and it’s great for those who work long hours on their feet,” Correa says. This straightforward massager is also easy to clean due to its removable padded cover, which is also machine-washable. Since it has a cushion, it makes your foot massage more comfortable and cushy. With folding legs, the foot massager can sit flat or be slightly raised, depending on your preferences. The Snailax is a flat device that you can also use on your back, hamstrings, or calves, giving it even more versatility. There are two heat options (you can also choose to use it without heat at all) and three intensity modes. Price at time of publish: $67 Product Details: Size: 13.78 x 4.02 x 14.96 inches

13.78 x 4.02 x 14.96 inches Weight: 5.53 pounds

5.53 pounds Heated: Yes

Yes Number of Settings: 2 heat settings, 3 rolling modes, 3 intensity levels

The 12 Best Slippers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Massager for Leg & Foot Fit King Leg & Foot Compression Massager Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who need a lot of relief for their calves and feet. Who it isn’t for: People who want a heated device. The Fit King Leg & Foot Compression Massager features two massage modes and three intensities, and it can massage both feet and calves simultaneously, making it a stellar multi-tasker. Correa also recommends this foot and leg massager, especially for those who suffer from constant calf soreness or pain. “This targets feet and calves, massages in circular motions, and is perfect for those who experience leg swelling,” she says. This massager also helps with restless leg syndrome and varicose veins, as it promotes circulation. This massager also includes a handheld remote and calf extenders. If you don’t suffer from swelling or sore calves, you may opt for a massager that targets feet and feet alone. Price at time of publish: $130 Product Details: Size: 10.43 x 9.8 x 3.9 inches

10.43 x 9.8 x 3.9 inches Weight: 3.44 pounds

3.44 pounds Heated: No

No Number of Settings: 3 intensity settings and 2 massage modes



Best Spa Foot Massager Ivation Foot Spa Massager 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a hydrotherapy experience at home. Who it isn’t for: People who want a quick solution to tired feet. A spa foot massager can transport you to the spa from the comfort of your home. This spa bath combines the acupressure of massage rollers with water, which you can control the heat of depending on your preferences. The water can reach 122 degrees, but you can also select the cool option. For the complete spa experience, the Ivation Foot Spa Massager also has water jets that create relaxing bubbles. This foot massager may be too large for people with small apartments, but if you have the space, it has handy features and add-ons, like a handle, acupressure attachment, brush attachment, and pumice stone. Price at time of publish: $150 Product Details: Size: 16.5 x 14.9 x 9.2 inches

16.5 x 14.9 x 9.2 inches Weight: 6.7 pounds

6.7 pounds Heated: Yes

Yes Number of Settings: Not listed

Even Shoppers With Plantar Fasciitis Love These Comfortable Sandals—and They're Only $30

Best Roller Foot Massager TheraFlow Dual Foot Roller 4.8 TheraFlow View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People looking for a simple, budget-friendly foot massager. Who it isn’t for: People who want a foot massage with a variety of settings and heat. If you want a simple and inexpensive foot massager, consider the TheraFlow Dual Foot Roller. It has a small, lightweight design and doesn’t require any setup. To use the massager, simply set it on the floor and roll your feet over the top. You can also refer to the included reflexology guide to pinpoint where the pain is coming from. While this isn’t the fanciest foot massager, it relieves plantar fasciitis pain, improves circulation, and releases tension. If you have pain in your legs and calves or don’t want to roll your feet manually though, this may not be the right massager for you. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Size: 11.2 x 2.5 x 7.5 inches

11.2 x 2.5 x 7.5 inches Weight: 1.65 pounds

1.65 pounds Heated: No

No Number of Settings: N/A

