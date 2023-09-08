To find the best food gifts, we researched eclectic options to suit any craving. In addition to Lyew, we also spoke with Sarah Bridenstine, a professional baker and chef who runs the blog Baking Kneads, for her expert insight on finding the best food gifts. From dessert sauces that can satiate a bonafide sweet tooth to herb starter kits that can last for years, we collected a range of unique food gifts so you can skip the search and start shopping.

“The best gourmet gifts are those that show care regarding the recipient's tastes and preferences,” says Elisa Lyew, the chef and owner of Elisa's Love Bites, a gluten-free bakery in NYC. “Do they love cheese? Are they vegan? Do they love a particular merchant? Do they have any food allergies? This should be the starting point when giving a personalized, thoughtful edible gift.”

Whether shopping for a dedicated home chef or someone who's more practical, food gifts are a fun way to stock their pantry or fridge with specialty items that show your affection. Plus, nothing goes to waste when you opt for an edible gift.

Jose Gourmet Tinned Fish Gift Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Food52 Tinned fish is having a moment—it’s tasty, portable, and packed with nutrition—heavy on protein and omega-3 fatty acids. This gift set of four tins includes mackerel filets, smoked mackerel, spiced calamari, and sardines in display-worthy boxes. Tinned fish can be a standalone snack, served on toast, tossed in salads, baked on a pizza, or flaked into patties. Price at time of publish: $39

Flamingo Estate California Native Mountain Wildflower Honey View On Flamingoestate.com View On Shopterrain.com Raw honey is both delicious and filled with health benefits—it has anti-inflammatory properties, is packed with antioxidants, and is antibacterial. This organic honey comes from the Instagram-famous Flamingo Estate in Los Angeles, and is harvested from bees who feed on wild sage, rosemary, eucalyptus, and lavender. Honey is a fantastic gift for bakers, tea drinkers, or people who love a good breakfast spread. Plus, it never goes bad—even if honey crystallizes over time, it’s still safe to eat. Price at time of publish: $46

Stonewall Kitchen Dessert Sauce Collection View On Amazon View On Stonewallkitchen.com Here’s a gift any ice cream sundae aficionado would appreciate—a deliciously sweet dessert sauce collection from Stonewall Kitchen. This set has four sauces in 12.5-ounce jars: bittersweet chocolate sauce, chocolate peanut butter sauce, dark chocolate sea salt caramel sauce, and sea salt caramel sauce. Price at time of publish: $30

Levain Bakery Cookie Tin Bundle View On Levainbakery.com For recipients with a sweet tooth, you can’t go wrong with delicious cookies. Levain cookies have a cult following for a reason—these jumbo-sized cookies are crispy on the outside and chewy in the middle, baked fresh daily in small batches. The flavors include the signature chocolate chip and walnut, dark chocolate peanut butter chip, oatmeal raisin, and two-chip chocolate chip. This customizable selection of eight cookies comes in the brand’s signature tin, featuring an illustration of the original Levain bakery in New York City. Limited-edition flavors pop up from time to time—and there’s a vegan and gluten-free option available, too. Price at time of publish: $64

Richart Excursion Chocolate Box View On Richart.com There’s a reason why a box of chocolates is the quintessential food gift—it’s pretty much always a huge hit. This selection of 36 chocolate squares from Richart, a gourmet French chocolatier, features delectable chocolates sourced from Ecuador, Sao Tomé, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic. Price at time of publish: $48

Milk Bar Sampler 4.7 View On Milkbarstore.com This sample of baked goods from New York City's iconic Milk Bar includes cookies, truffles, and a slice of pie packaged in a windowed gift tin. You can schedule delivery up to 30 days in advance and include a gift note, making this an easy—and delicious—gift to send. Price at time of publish: $60

Brightland The Artist Capsule Cold-Pressed Olive Oils View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Brightland.co These cold-pressed olive oils can level up just about any recipe for the dedicated home chef or foodie friend. The oil is made with pesticide-free ingredients and packaged in recyclable 12.7 fluid-ounce bottles—with labels designed by independent artists. This set of four includes chili olive oil, garlic olive oil, lemon olive oil, and basil olive oil. Price at time of publish: $150

Momofuku Pantry Starter Pack View On Amazon View On Momofuku.com The Momofuku culinary brand, launched by chef David Chang in 2004, is probably best known for its noodle dishes—but it sells a selection of quality pantry goods a foodie friend would love to have on hand. This starter pack set contains the brand’s soy sauce, tamari, chili crunch, and a trio of seasoned salts: savory, spicy, and tingly (featuring notes of peppercorns and citrus). Price at time of publish: $60

Fuego Box Tame to Insane Hot Sauce Challenge Box View On Food52 View On Fuegobox.com This is a gift and a challenge in one: A hot sauce selection of 10 full-size bottles and one miniature bottle, ranging in spice level from “mellow” to “bowels of hell.” Each sauce comes from a different company, so your giftee can discover their new favorite sauce. Price at time of publish: $125

Mochidoki Signature Box Set View On Mochidoki.com New York-based company Mochidoki, which launched online in 2019 and opened a brick-and-mortar store in 2020, offers a wide variety of mochi flavors (ice cream wrapped in a pillowy rice dough). This gift set contains four pieces of each of the brand’s eight best-selling flavors: vanilla chip, matcha, mango, passion fruit, strawberry, purple sweet potato, cake batter, and black sesame. Don’t worry about melting—the goods are insulated and packed with dry ice, so they make it to your recipient in one piece. Price at time of publish: $100

Williams Sonoma Organic Oven-Baked Paella Starter Williams Sonoma View On Williams-Sonoma This paella starter is a nice gift for someone who loves trying new recipes. It’s a mix of arborio rice and seasonings (saffron, garlic, chilis, and herbs)—just add veggies, a protein source, and follow the instructions on the package for a restaurant-worthy final product. Price at time of publish: $20

Immi Variety Vol. 1 Ramen Pack View On Amazon View On Immieats.com Immi Eats makes “surprisingly healthy” instant ramen. Each package of ramen is 100 percent plant-based and contains 21 grams of protein and 6 grams of net carbs. Six-pack sets are available in single flavors, like black garlic chicken, spicy red miso, roasted pork tonkatsu, and spicy beef, or in a variety pack. This fun, unexpected food gift would be especially great for college students or friends who like meals with little prep time. Price at time of publish: $39

Daphnis and Chloe Yellow Set View On Daphnisandchloe.com View On Food52 Gift this set to someone who’s interested in cooking Greek food—the contents are sourced directly from Greece and provide incredible flavor. The Yellow Set contains eight herbs and spices: Aegean Isle oregano from Samos, marjoram and sage from Crete, chili and sesame from Northern Greece, thyme and bay leaves from the Ionian Coast, and rosemary from Central Greece. If you shop at Food52, you can alternatively choose the exclusive Food52 gift set, which contains a bouquet of dried oregano, dried bay leaves, smoked chili flakes, and sesame seeds, all packaged in a gift box. Price at time of publish: From $64

Righteous Felon Biltong Variety 3-Pack View On Amazon View On Righteousfelon.com Fans of jerky will love biltong, a type of beef jerky made with vinegar. This handmade, small-batch product has 16 grams of protein per serving, making it a satiating snack that is as filling as it is tasty. Gift it to a friend planning their next road trip or destination vacation. Price at time of publish: $20

Meredith Dairy Marinated Feta View On Amazon View On IGourmet View On Murrayscheese.com This cheese from Meredith Dairy, a family-owned farm near Melbourne, Australia, is made from sheep and goat milk stored in olive oil infused with garlic, peppercorns, and herbs. They can serve this soft, spreadable cheese over crackers at a cocktail party, spread on toast, or tossed into a pasta dish. Price at time of publish: $15

Bokksu Market Discovery Pack View On Bokksumarket.com Bokksu Market curates Asian home goods, snacks, beverages, and condiments. This delivery of the brand’s best-selling snack foods and pantry items makes an excellent gift. Send one of their discovery packs to a friend who loves trying new things—new products are added regularly, so you never know what they’ll get. Price at time of publish: $50

Luella’s Southern Popcorn Luella’s Mix View On Hereheremarket.com If your giftee loves creative popcorn recipes or movie nights, this kettle-cooked popcorn is a great gift option. The sweet and salty mix contains buttery popcorn, cheddar popcorn, caramel popcorn, and candied pecans—perfect for a Netflix marathon. Price at time of publish: $9

Vargo Brother Ferments Hot Mustard View On Hereheremarket.com Condiment connoisseurs will rejoice at this unique fermented mustard, which they can add to dressings, salads, or sandwiches. This briny, bright-tasting mustard (made with turmeric and black pepper) can also double as a marinade. Price at time of publish: $10

Zabar’s Don’t Be Homesick Gift Crate View On Zabars.com Gift someone the New York experience with this gift crate from Zabar’s, an Upper West Side staple. It contains everything your recipient might need for a city-style brunch: Coffee, six bagels, cinnamon rugelach, and cookies—as well as beef salami, pastrami, nova, and cream cheese. Price at time of publish: $289

Fly By Jing Shorty Spice Set View On Flybyjing.com View On Target Jing Gao was inspired by the flavors of her hometown—Chengdu, China—to launch Fly By Jing. The brand sells sauces, oils, and spice mixes packed with Sichuan flavors, and this gift set is no exception. It contains three minis of the brand’s best-selling items: Sichuan chili crisp, a spicy, umami-rich Zhong sauce, and a mala spice mix (a combination of 11 herbs and spices). Price at time of publish: $25

This Little Goat Everything Crunch Topping Collection View On Hereheremarket.com Salad toppers may seem like an unusual gift, but your recipient can use this crunchy blend on anything from noodles to an otherwise boring desk lunch. The Japanese-inspired blend features nori and smoked bonito, the Mexican-style blend contains chili and lime, the Thai-style crunch has coconut and star anise, and a New York-style blend features sesame and shallots that invoke memories of your favorite bagel. Price at time of publish: $24

Smokehouse by Thoughtfully Ultimate Grilling Spice Set View On Amazon View On 1800flowers.com View On Walmart Gift this to the barbecue aficionado or bring it as a hostess gift to an end-of-summer cookout. The set of 20 different spicy rubs has everything from cajun and southwestern flavors to a Jamaican jerk rub and Italian seasoning. The mini jars come styled in a cute gift box with no additional wrapping necessary. Price at time of publish: $40

AYO Foods Shito Sauce View On Ayo-foods.com View On Hereheremarket.com View On Target Shito sauce, a condiment commonly used across Ghana, is a savory flavor made from a seafood base, herbs, tomatoes, hot peppers, and caramelized onions. Perteet and Fred Spencer launched Ayo in 2020 to help celebrate West African flavors, and the brand also sells a pepper sauce and a variety of ready-to-eat meals if you want to add to your gift. Price at time of publish: $9

Heray Spice Ultimate Spice Collection View On Herayspice.com This set of 15 spices from Heray Spice, a company that supports Fair Trade- and sustainably-sourced spice farming in Afghanistan, would make a great housewarming gift or graduation present. It contains saffron threads, wild cumin seeds, green coriander seeds, fennel seeds, turmeric, whole black pepper, cinnamon, chili powder, caraway seeds, cardamom, curry powder, pink sea salt, harissa, and za’atar. Price at time of publish: From $135

Maldon Salt Company Sea Salt Flakes View On Amazon View On Walmart This 20-ounce bucket of Maldon sea salt is a budget-friendly option that would make a great gift for any home cook. Your favorite home chef can use flaked sea salt on anything from fish dishes to warm chocolate cookies. Price at time of publish: $15

Williams Sonoma Truffle Pantry Gift Crate View On Williams-Sonoma If you want to splurge on a luxurious edible gift, consider this truffle-themed gift crate from Williams Sonoma. It has black and white truffle olive oils, truffle butter, a black truffle summer sauce, and acacia honey infused with black truffle shavings. The items can be used as finishing oils, accompaniments to a cheese plate, or added to pasta or risotto. Price at time of publish: $130

Crisp & Co Pickle Variety Pack View On Crisppickles.com This variety pack includes pickled beets, savory mushrooms, dilly beans, grand dill pickles, sweet and spicy ginger pickles, and victory pint pickles (beer pickles made with a traditional pilsner lager). These vegan, gluten-free, and hand-packed pickles are a delicious standalone snack or addition to a charcuterie board. Price at time of publish: $58

Banner Butter Mix + Match Bundle View On Bannerbutter.com View On Localpalatemarketplace.com The butter board might seem super niche, but butter is still an excellent gift idea for the foodie, hostess, or home cook. Consider a custom selection from Banner Butter, where you can pick six 5-ounce rounds of butter handmade in Atlanta, Georgia. The available flavors include unsalted, sea salt, smoked sea salt, BBQ, honey habanero, and two herb and spice blends (cinnamon/cardamom/ginger and roasted garlic/basil/parsley). Each order ships in a reusable cooler filled with ice packs or dry ice to ensure the butter stays fresh during transit. Price at time of publish: $42

BKLYN Larder Classic Blue Cheese Gift Basket View On Bklynlarder.com People either love or hate blue cheese, so delight the blue cheese lover with this gift basket. It contains three kinds of cheese (a stilton, Roquefort, and blue cheese) and various accouterments including honey, fig crisps, chocolate, and cookies. Price at time of publish: $100

Sugarfina Sweet & Sparkling Candy Bento Box View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Bloomingdales This package of three cubes of candy contains Sugarfina’s champagne bear gummies (non-alcoholic, but made with a champagne taste), bubbly bear gummies dusted with tart sugar sprinkles, and sparkle pop chocolates filled with crunchy popping candy. This festive selection is a nice all-ages gift for a celebration. Price at time of publish: $30

Williams Sonoma Ebelskiver Pancake Mix View On Williams-Sonoma Also available in a set of 2, this 1-pound mix is designed for ebelskivers—a sweet, spherical Danish pancake that you can fill with sweet or savory ingredients. Each tin makes about 75 pancakes—just add milk, butter, and eggs. Gift this to friends who love making brunch at home, paired with a special ebelskiver pan if you want extra credit. Price at time of publish: $17

Truff Truffle-Infused Hot Sauce View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target This vegan, gluten-free hot sauce is infused with black truffle, savory spices, and organic agave nectar. The brand recommends using it on scrambled eggs, avocado toast, or a slice of pizza. Plus, it’s not too spicy—about 2,500 Scoville Hotness Units (SHUs), which translates to mild to medium heat—so it’s a great gift for a hot sauce aficionado who wants to try something new. Price at time of publish: $14