The 9 Best Flatware Sets of 2022 for Every Design Style

Here are our recommendations for the best flatware sets.

Our top pick is the Pottery Barn Mason Flatware for its classic design, durable construction, and versatility, among other features.

Pena says top-notch flatware is “absolutely” an essential part of any kitchen —that includes forks, knives, spoons, as well as any other utensils commonly used while cooking and eating.

To find the best flatware sets on the market, we researched many different brands and products, and selected options that fit a range of styles, budgets, and materials. We also received expert insight from Kristen Pena, principal designer at K Interiors , on what to look for when shopping for flatware.

Given that flatware is something you use every day, it deserves more attention. A quality flatware set will not only give you years of use, but it will also pull together the look and feel of your dining table, whether you’re hosting a holiday feast or setting the table for a weeknight dinner.

Best Overall Flatware Set: Pottery Barn Mason Flatware Who it's for: People who want a durable flatware set with a classic design. Who it isn't for: People who want flatware with a polished mirror finish. For a top-quality set of flatware that will last you for years to come, look no further than the Mason Flatware collection from Pottery Barn. This 5-piece set is simple yet elegant, made from high-grade 18/10 stainless steel with a brushed finish. Each piece has a curved silhouette with contoured handles, giving it a subtle elegance that's versatile enough for both casual meals and holiday table settings. The set comes in three different finishes: gunmetal, champagne, and stainless steel. The regular 5-piece set comes with a salad fork, a dinner fork, a knife, a soup spoon, and a dessert spoon, but you can also purchase it in a 20-piece or a 42-piece set. You can even pair the set with matching serving utensils and cheese knives for a seamless tablescape. Plus, it's entirely dishwasher-safe. Price at time of publish: $50 for 5-piece set Product Details:

Quantity: 5, 20, or 42

5, 20, or 42 Material: Brushed stainless steel

Brushed stainless steel Dishwasher Safe: Yes



Best Budget Flatware Set: Gourmet Settings Strand Flatware Who it's for: People who want a sizeable flatware set that doesn't cost a fortune. Who it isn't for: People who prefer flatware with more heft. If you're looking to totally replace your current flatware but don't want to spend a fortune on a whole new set, we've found the perfect option for you. This 20-piece set from Gourmet Settings costs under $50—the equivalent of only $2 a piece. It contains four 5-piece place settings, each of which includes a dinner fork, salad fork, tablespoon, teaspoon, and dinner knife, all of which are made from sturdy stainless steel with a polished mirror finish. These pieces have a classic design that can be used for both casual and formal settings, with sleek handles and a shiny veneer. The silver-like luster of each utensil is clean and bright, and meant to stay that way for a long time. Keep in mind, however, that the utensils are a bit smaller and more lightweight than that of some other silverware sets out there, and the knife isn't as sharp as some home chefs might want. But if your priority is quantity and comfort, you'll undoubtedly still be satisfied. Price at time of publish: $40 for 20-piece set Product Details: Quantity: 20

20 Material: Polished stainless steel

Polished stainless steel Dishwasher Safe: Yes



Best Splurge Flatware Set: Year & Day Four-Person Flatware Settings Who it's for: People who want a high-quality flatware set for up to four people. Who it isn't for: People who are not in a position to spend a lot on flatware. Yes, this set is higher-priced than many others on our list, but if you can make the cost work, you won't regret your purchase. This collection comes with four individual settings, each of which boasts two forks, two spoons, and a knife (you can also buy the individual pieces a la carte, starting at $11 per piece). The set comes in polished steel, matte steel, matte black, and matte gold, but as said, you can mix and match if you would rather have a multitude of styles in your kitchen drawer. Each piece in this set is hand-finished and durable, and is meant to last for years without needing replacement or losing its shine. That said, if you're not looking to spend very much on flatware or don't need 20 full pieces, this set is not going to be the right fit for you. But if you are willing to splurge a little and want a larger set, then we believe you won't be disappointed with these pretty and reliable pieces. Price at time of publish: From $225 for 20-piece set Product Details: Quantity: 20

20 Material: Polished and matte stainless steel

Best Gold Flatware Set: Lenox Portola Gold 20-Piece Flatware Set Who it's for: People who are looking for a more unique and ornate flatware set. Who it isn't for: People who prefer the look of modern flatware. Are you not a big fan of traditional silver flatware? Then consider opting for a gold set instead, like this stunning set from Lenox. The ample 20-piece set features four salad forks, four dinner forks, four larger spoons, four smaller spoons, and four knives, all of which are crafted in a glowing satin hue that will look elegant and attractive in any kitchen. Each piece in this set has a flared handle and delicate beading at the base, making it stand out from other flatware sets, in addition to the eye-catching gold coloring. It's important to note that this is a slightly more expensive set than many others that offer similar styles and quantity, but if you're able to swing it, we think you'll be pleased to have added such a beautiful set of flatware to your home. Just make sure that the pieces don't clash too much with the rest of your more traditional silver flatware, unless that's actually the look you have in mind or you're planning on replacing other utensils with gold versions in time. Price at time of publish: $140 for 20-piece set

Product Details: Quantity: 20

20 Material: Satin stainless steel

Satin stainless steel Dishwasher Safe: Yes



Best Black Flatware Set: Fortessa Tableware Arezzo Flatware Who it's for: People who want modern flatware with clean lines and square corners. Who it isn't for: People who prefer the look of vintage flatware. Although silver and gold can be beautiful colors for flatware, don't sleep on black, because there are some gorgeous black pieces out there—like this Fortessa Arezzo set. It's made from stainless steel but with a jet-black finish, giving it a unique and eye-catching quality. If you're not into black, though, you can get the set in mirror stainless steel, brushed stainless steel, or even brushed gold, instead. But about that black set—this 5-piece set has an appealingly modern design, with clean, broad lines and squared corners. It comes with one place setting that includes two forks, two spoons, and a knife. Or you can purchase the 20-piece set for four place settings. This set is fingerprint-resistant, so the pieces stay looking fresh for a while, and it falls on the high end of the flatware price range. Price at time of publish: $77 for 5-piece set Product Details:

Quantity: 5 or 20

5 or 20 Material: Brushed stainless steel

Brushed stainless steel Dishwasher Safe: Yes



Best Vintage Flatware Set: Food52 Vintage Silver-Plated Eclectic Flatware Who it's for: People who like old-fashioned designs with elegant touches. Who it isn't for: People who want all their cutlery to look exactly the same. Some people tend to gravitate towards vintage and vintage-inspired items in their home, and if that sounds a lot like you, you'll enjoy taking a peek at this unique silverware set from Food52's Vintage Shop. This flatware is sold in 5- or 20-piece sets, or in a 4-piece set of each utensil type. No two pieces are alike—each piece features a unique detailing that's hard to find on modern utensils. The pieces are all silver-plated, with the knives sporting stainless steel blades. They're rust-resistant and durable, and despite their older origin, timelessly elegant in both their look and feel. Of course, due to the very vintage look, they're definitely not going to be the right choice for everyone. Plus, the knives need to be hand-washed, not put in the dishwasher, and the pieces have a lightweight feel overall. But if you love old-school design, then you'll be glad you ordered this intriguingly stand-out set for special occasions. Price at time of publish: $60 for 5-piece set

Product Details: Quantity: 2, 4, 5, or 20

2, 4, 5, or 20 Material: Silver-plated stainless steel

Silver-plated stainless steel Dishwasher Safe: Yes except for knives

Best Modern Flatware Set: CB2 5-Piece Berto Polished Stainless Steel Flatware Set Who it's for: People who want unconventional flatware with a modern flare. Who it isn't for: People who want a flatware set that includes multiple place settings. For people whose design taste tends to be on the modern side, make sure to check out this super cool 5-piece set designed by Gianfranco Frattini. It's an intriguingly modernistic collection that was inspired by a 1970s set, featuring unique ridged handles that look like scars running through each piece. Every piece in this set, which includes two forks, two spoons, and a knife, is made from stainless steel and features a polished finish. Of course, the unconventional style is not for everyone, and the flatware will certainly clash with any other more traditional flatware in your kitchen. Also, there aren't higher-quantity versions available, so if you need more than one place setting, you'll have to purchase multiple sets. But if you don't mind buying multiple sets, you'll be glad you picked up some unusual and modern utensils at a reasonable price. Price at time of publish: $40 for 5-piece set

Product Details: Quantity: 5

5 Material: Polished stainless steel

Polished stainless steel Dishwasher Safe: Yes



Best Colorful Flatware Set: Mepra Fantasia Flatware Who it's for: People who want a variety of colorways to choose from. Who it isn't for: People who want a more budget-friendly flatware set. No, flatware isn't limited to just silver, gold, or black. This set from Mepra, for example, comes in a variety of vibrant colors, ranging from forest green to cobalt blue to desert mix (aka orange, off-white, yellow, and more)—there are 18 options in total. This flatware is made from stainless steel with a sturdy resin handle, and includes glass fibers to keep the colors looking bright no matter how often they're washed. This is a 5-piece set, featuring two forks, a knife, and two spoons, although it's available in larger sets going all the way up to 60 pieces. (Those bigger options also come with extra serving utensils, too, like salad forks and teaspoons). It's on the pricier end of the flatware on our list, but the high quality and beautiful colors make it worth the cost. Just keep in mind that if you opt for the lighter colors (like vanilla, oatmeal, and sky blue), they might stain if they're exposed to or soaked in coffee, tomato sauce, and other easily-staining liquids for long periods of time. Price at time of publish: $99 for 5-piece set

Product Details: Quantity: 5, 20, 30, 40, or 60

5, 20, 30, 40, or 60 Material: Polished stainless steel with resin handle

Polished stainless steel with resin handle Dishwasher Safe: Yes

