Here are the best flameless candles to create a cozy atmosphere in your home.

Our top pick is the GenSwin LED Flameless Flickering Candles because they’re the most realistic-looking option on our list. They’re made with real wax, have a flickering flame, and come in glass jars.

To find the best flameless candles, we researched the various options on the market and narrowed the list down based on type, size, features, and more. We also spoke with Ellie Anderson, owner of the style and decor site The Glossy Nest , for tips on what to look for when shopping for battery-powered candles.

As much as we love scented candles , some occasions call for alternatives that pose less of a fire hazard. That’s where flameless candles come into play. Whether you need them for centerpieces at events, holiday tablescapes , or everyday lighting, these battery-powered devices provide the warm glow of a candle without the real flame.

Best Overall Flameless Candle: GenSwin LED Flameless Flickering Candles Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want versatile flameless candles that look like the real thing. Who it isn’t for: People who want to use their own jars or containers.

Our top pick is this set of three flameless pillar candles from GenSwin, which stands out because it comes with glass jars, just like real candles. Available in gold and gray options, these flameless candles are versatile enough to use in any room of your home, from your bedroom to your living room. The candles are made of real wax and have a flickering flame for a more realistic appearance. We also love that they come with a remote that allows you to toggle between the modes (flickering or steady on) and set the timer from two to eight hours. You can also adjust the brightness levels with the remote. The only thing to note is that batteries are not included, and each candle requires two AA batteries. Product Details: Sizes: 3 sizes ranging from 3 x 4 to 3 x 6 inches

3 sizes ranging from 3 x 4 to 3 x 6 inches Battery Type: 2 AA batteries per candle (not included)

2 AA batteries per candle (not included) Features: Timer, remote Price at time of publish: $40 for 3



Best Budget Flameless Candle: Threshold LED Flickering Flame Candle Target View On Target Who it’s for: People who want two inexpensive candles that come with a remote. Who it isn’t for: People who want candles in multiple sizes and colors. Trying to keep costs low? That doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice the quality of your home decor. These inexpensive flameless candles from Target, which come in a set of two, will create a warm, satisfying atmosphere in your home. The pillar candles are made with real wax and have a wavy edge to mimic the appearance of unevenly burned wax. These flameless candles have a flickering LED light that’s meant to look like a real, natural flame. They operate on a timer and come with a convenient remote, so you can control them from across the room and set them to turn on and off at certain times. Batteries are sold separately, but that’s a small hassle considering how great these candles will look and feel in your home, especially at such a low price. The only major downside is that this pick doesn’t come in multiple sizes or colors. Product Details: Size: 3 x 5 inches

3 x 5 inches Battery Type: 4 AA (not included)

4 AA (not included) Features: Timer, remote Price at time of publish: $20 for 2



Best Flickering Flameless Candle: Pottery Barn Premium Flickering Flameless Wax Pillar Candles Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn Who it’s for: People who want others to think their flameless candle is real. Who it isn’t for: People who want to stock up on inexpensive flameless candles. If you want a flameless candle that closely mimics the look of a real candle, then make sure to opt for one with a flickering LED flame. We like that this pick from Pottery Barn comes in a wide range of sizes (ranging from 2 x 5 inches to 6 x 10 inches) and two different colors (ivory and white). It’s also sold individually and as a set of two or four. Each candle is made of paraffin wax with a plastic center and features a battery-powered, amber-hued light that resembles a flame. It also comes with an on/off switch and a helpful timer that keeps the light on for five hours and off for 19 hours. Like many of the other options on this list, batteries are not included (and you’ll either need two C or D batteries per candle, depending on which size you choose). The only other downside is that the remote is not included, either—so you’ll need to purchase it separately if you want to be able to control the candle from afar.

Product Details: Sizes: 6 sizes ranging from 2 x 5 to 6 x 10 inches

6 sizes ranging from 2 x 5 to 6 x 10 inches Battery Type: 2 C or D batteries, depending on size (sold separately)

2 C or D batteries, depending on size (sold separately) Features: Timer Price at time of publish: From $50

Best Flameless Taper Candle: GenSwin Flameless Ivory Taper Candles Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want long, narrow candles that can be placed in decorative holders. Who it isn’t for: People who want thicker, larger candles.

Taper candles are long, cylindrical candles that look beautiful when placed in candlestick holders to decorate a table, windowsill, or mantle. This set comes with six flameless taper candles that are made from real wax and feature a flickering LED light. Even though they’ll look best in a decorative holder, these taper candles can also stand on their own. They emit a warm, ambient light and come in several wax colors, including ivory, gray, and red. You can also opt for a “drip” version, which appears to have dripping wax to make the candles look even more realistic. The set comes with a remote control that you can use to adjust the brightness, change the flicker mode, and set a timer for up to eight hours—much longer than many other flameless candles. Product Details: Sizes: 0.78 x 9.64 inches

0.78 x 9.64 inches Battery Type: 2 AAA batteries per candle (not included)

2 AAA batteries per candle (not included) Features: Timer, remote Price at time of publish: $50 for 6

Best Flameless Pillar Candle: Frontgate Ivory Dream Candle Frontgate View On Frontgate Who it’s for: People who want a scented flameless candle that can be used without a container or stand. Who it isn’t for: People who want a candle that comes with a remote. Pillar flameless candles are best for people who don’t want to keep their candles in jars or containers since they can stand alone. Thanks to its elegant ivory color and warm, inviting glow, this flameless pillar candle from Frontgate will look beautiful in any space. It comes in three sizes and has an appealing vanilla scent, which will mimic the presence of a real candle even more. This flameless pillar candle works on a five-hour timer, and its battery life is designed to last 350 hours. The price is a bit higher than that of many other candles on our list (especially for one that comes without a remote), but we think this pillar candle’s realistic appearance, attractive design, and sweet vanilla scent make it worth the cost. Product Details: Sizes: 3 sizes ranging from 3.5 x 5 to 4 x 9 inches

3 sizes ranging from 3.5 x 5 to 4 x 9 inches Battery Type: 2 D batteries per candle (not included)

2 D batteries per candle (not included) Features: Timer, vanilla scent Price at time of publish: From $59



Best Flameless Tea Light: Luminara Pearl Ivory Flameless Candle Tea Lights Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Luminara.com Who it’s for: People who want flameless candles that take up very little space. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer large candles to serve as a centerpiece or focal point. They may be tiny, but tea lights can make a huge difference in the ambiance of the room and the overall decor. These flameless tea lights from Luminara come in a set of two, which is enough to add a bit of warmth to a small space. They’re made of plastic with a matte finish and have a smooth top with a flickering LED light. They don’t have the realistic, melting wax details that some other flameless candles have, but you can still make these tea lights look more lifelike by placing them in small jars. These candles have an on/off switch and a timer that keeps them on for five hours before turning them off for 19 hours. The brand has a compatible remote that’s sold separately, but batteries are included so you can turn on these candles as soon as you take them out of the package.

Product Details: Sizes: 1.4 x 2 inches

1.4 x 2 inches Battery Type: 1 CR2450 button per candle (included)

1 CR2450 button per candle (included) Features: Timer, remote (sold separately) Price at time of publish: $30 for 2

Best Flameless Votive: Homemory Flameless Votive Candles Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who want long-lasting and delicate-looking candles. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to buy separate containers. Like tea lights, votive candles are small, delicate, and great for those who love the look of numerous flames. These flameless votive candles from Homemory can be placed in most votive jars for a more authentic look. Available in a set of six, these candles have warm LED lights, a realistic dripping wax look, and a melted edge design. They even have a black wick at the center, so your guests are more likely to mistake these flameless candles for the real thing. The automatic timer keeps the light on for six hours and off for 18 hours, but you can also control the candle with the on/off switch. Batteries are included, which is helpful for people who don’t have extra button batteries around the house. Just note that you’ll need to purchase votive jars or containers separately to achieve the most realistic look.

Product Details: Size: 2 x 2 inches

2 x 2 inches Battery Type: 1 CR2450 battery per candle (included)

1 CR2450 battery per candle (included) Features: Timer Price at time of publish: $25 for 6