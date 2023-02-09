Shopping The 12 Best Faux Leather Leggings of 2023 You can’t beat the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, which feel as great as they look. By Jen Woo Jen Woo Jen Woo is a freelance design, lifestyle, and culture writer and content strategist with over ten years of experience. She is a regular contributor to Dwell and contributing editor at 7x7. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 9, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Final Verdict How to Shop FAQs Take Our Word for It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Real Simple / Marcus Millan Faux leather leggings are the definition of a wardrobe staple. They’re elevated in style and go with practically everything, and they make it look like you actually put in effort to get dressed when you’re secretly just wearing comfy loungewear. Faux leather leggings come in lots of shapes, styles, and sizes, meaning that the best ones will depend on your personal preferences and proportions. To narrow down your choices and find the best leggings for your closet, we spent hours researching options, weighing factors like material, fit, and comfort when making our final picks. For expert tips on shopping for leggings, we spoke to fashion stylist Audree López. “Faux leather leggings are one of my go-to closet essentials for winter because they’re so comfortable and can pair seamlessly with a chunky sweater or tall boots. Some can even be warmer than other pants or denim if they have fleece or thermal lining.” “A faux leather legging is going to give you more stretch versus a faux leather pant. The leggings have spandex In them, so they’re stretchy, and an elastic waistband with no zippers or buttons. A faux leather legging is an elevated alternative to a regular legging and can be dressed up with a sweater or blazer to make it even more office appropriate.” Our top pick, the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings, are made with thick, high-quality fabric that won’t become see-through if stretched out. They have a high waist that won’t fall down or pinch, and they accommodate petite and tall sizes so your leggings can comfortably fit your frame. Who it isn’t for: People who want colorful faux leather leggings. These can’t-be-beat leggings are made from Spanx’s signature faux leather fabric, which creates a smooth, streamlined appearance. Plus, their size range runs from XS-3X and includes petite and tall options, making them inclusive of a variety of body types. While they're a little pricey, these bottoms are built to last. They're made of nylon, which is resistant to shrinking and fading, so they’ll stay looking new after lots of wear. Nylon also helps make this pair extra comfortable since it's super stretchy and thick, and it gives these leggings a more structured fit. The leather coating, made from polyurethane, has a subtle shine and texture that mimic real leather. However, Spanx only carries these leggings in black, which may disappoint people who are looking for something more colorful. These leggings also have a high waist complete with a thick, contoured band that doesn't roll down or dig into your sides, giving you more coverage so you can wear them in both professional and casual settings. They may be a little bit pricey, but the quality and practicality of these leggings are worth every cent. Price at time of publish: $98 Product Details: Size Range: XS-3XMaterial: Nylon, elastane, polyurethaneCare: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry Best Budget Faux Leather Leggings Leggings Depot Faux Leather Leggings Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People hunting for faux leather leggings on a budget. Who it isn’t for: People who want nylon leggings. If you don’t want to spend a lot on faux leather leggings, these budget-friendly bottoms are a stylish alternative to more expensive options. They have a high waist that's super comfortable, and you can rock them all day and night without them riding up or causing discomfort. They also come in a range of patterns and colors in case you wanted something a little bolder than a plain black pair. These leggings are made with a polyester and spandex blend, so they have a good amount of stretch without being see-through and they won't restrict your movement. However, keep in mind that the fabric is on the thinner side. While their sizes range from small to 3X, they don't offer petite or tall sizes, so they may find them a bit too short or long depending on your height. It's a good idea to give these leggings a rinse before wearing them because the polyester construction means that they might have a smell out of the box. Fortunately, they're washer and dryer friendly, so all it takes is a quick spin cycle for them to be good to go. Price at time of publish: $17 Product Details: Size Range: S-3XMaterial: PolyesterCare: Machine wash cold, tumblr dry low Best Splurge Faux Leather Leggings Wolford Estella Leggings Wolford View On Amazon View On Mytheresa.com View On Wolfordshop.com Who it’s for: People who want top-notch faux leather leggings that look like the real deal. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a better size range. If you want to treat yourself to a pair of high-quality faux leather leggings that look like the real deal, this sleek pair will not disappoint. Wolford is known for premium hosiery, and their leggings live up to the brand's reputation. Their top-notch vegan leather is made from polyester and polyurethane, which gives these bottoms a beautiful sheen and buttery soft touch that screams luxury. The fabric is nice and thick too, so they won't rip easily or lose their shape. These leggings are high-waisted and have a narrower waistband than similar options, but the cut and paneling of the fabric still provides shaping. However, we wish the size range was more inclusive since they only carry sizes XS-XL. Though, the finished edges on the pants cuff make them easy to hem, so they can be tailored if you're on the petite side. While they're definitely expensive, the overall quality and durability of these pants live up to the price. Sharp details like a decorative seam that hits right above the knee and a looser fit around the ankles allow them to easily pass for a chic pair of pants despite being loungewear, and the thick fabric won't rip or lose its shape over time. You'll get a lot of use out of these luxe leggings, which makes them worth the splurge. Price at time of publish: $395 Product Details: Size Range: 34-42 (US sizes 4-12)Materials: Polyester, polyurethaneCare: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry Best Faux Patent Leather Leggings Commando Control Top Faux Patent Leather Leggings Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Who it’s for: People who want a very eye-catching pair of leggings. Who it isn’t for: People looking for leggings they can lounge in. If you want a statement-making pair of leggings, opt for this glossy faux patent leather pair from Commando. The high-waisted style won't cut you off or cause discomfort—but take note that the fabric is designed to stretch to create a snug fit, so don't be alarmed if they seem ridiculously small when you pull them out of the package. After your first wear, they'll be broken in and feel like a shiny second skin. These leggings do make a squeaking sound, which is pretty standard when you’re dealing with patent leather, faux and otherwise. If that bothers you, Commando recommends applying some clear lotion or body oil and rubbing it on the inner thighs of your pants to make them quieter. Sizing wise, Commando carries these leggings from XS-3X, as well as petite sizes. Their plus-size styles have an extra side seam for shaping, so keep that in mind if you plan to order. Additionally, you may want to get a size up since they run on the small side. If you're unhappy with the fit, Commando offers 30-day returns so you can send back your leggings and find a size that fits you better. Price at time of publish: $118 Product Details: Size Range: XS-3XMaterials: Polyurethane, nylon, elastaneCare: Hand wash cold, hang to dry The 12 Best Black Leggings of 2023 Best Plus Size Faux Leather Leggings Good American Good Waist Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Goodamerican.com View On Net-a-Porter Who it’s for: People looking for a stretchy pair of faux leather leggings. Who it isn’t for: People who want machine-washable leggings. Good American’s faux leather leggings are sleek, elegant, and remarkably comfortable. They're made with a combination of viscose and elastane, so they’re stretchy and hug the ankles for a polished look. The high-waisted cut and elastic waistband won't roll down or cut into your body either, and the snug fabric creates a smooth fit. These leggings fit true to size and range from size M to 5XL. Unfortunately, these leggings are dry clean only, so they require more upkeep, but the extra effort is worth it to keep them in top-notch shape. You'll get lots of use out of these versatile and fashionable leggings, especially since they come in two neutral hues (black and light mocha) so you can treat yourself to both colors and coordinate with pretty much everything in your closet. Price at time of publish: $120 Product Details: Size Range: M-5XLMaterials: Viscose, elastane, polyurethane, polyesterCare: Dry clean only Best Petite Faux Leather Leggings Topshop Petite Leather Look Leggings ASOS View On Asos Who it’s for: Petite people tired of dealing with too-long bottoms. Who it isn’t for: People looking for leggings with a better size range. Finding a good pair of leggings can be tough if you're on the short side. Not to worry though: Topshop’s petite faux leather leggings will allow you to walk around in style with bottoms that actually fit your frame. They’re made mostly from polyester, but they also have spandex to make them nice and stretchy, allowing for completely unrestricted movement. A polyurethane coating gives them a lustrous shine that's a perfect dupe for real leather. Topshop’s petite leggings currently come in sizes 0 to 12, and they nail the cut on them. They're high-waisted, and they don't ride up, roll, sag, or wrinkle at the knee. The thick fabric is also easy to take off and on, so you don't have to wrestle with your pants after a long day or night out on the town. Price at time of publish: $41 Product Details: Size Range: 0-12Materials: Polyester, spandex, polyurethaneCare: Machine was cold, lay flat to dry Best Maternity Faux Leather Leggings Foucome Maternity Faux Leather Leggings Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: Pregnant people who want to stay stylish without sacrificing comfort. Who it isn’t for: People who aren’t fans of leggings that taper at the ankle. Being comfortable while pregnant is of the utmost priority. Enter the Foucome Maternity Faux Leather Leggings, which provide maximum comfort without forcing you to give up your style. These pants are lined with a thin layer of fleece, making them oh-so-soft and toasty, and they're made from polyester, which also helps to keep you warm. The stretchy waist panel lightly supports your bump, and it has an adjustable elastic band, so you can continue wearing them throughout your entire pregnancy (which is great because you'll never want to take them off). They also have an underbelly style available in case you're not a fan of high-waisted bottoms. You don’t have to worry about ripping or tearing your leggings since they have reinforced seams, and they have a tight fit that hugs your ankles for a streamlined finish. However, they only carry sizes small through XL, so they may not be a good fit if you're petite or plus-sized. You may notice an off-gassing scent when you first open them, so you should probably give them a wash before wearing them out. They also have a shinier finish than other faux leather leggings, which may not be everyone's cup of tea. But if you're searching for an affordable option that will keep you cozy throughout your whole pregnancy, these are a great option to consider. Price at time of publish: $34 Product Details: Size Range: S-XLMaterial: Polyester, spandex, fleeceCare: Machine was cold, hang to dry Best High-Waisted Faux Leather Leggings Wilfred Free Daria Pants Aritzia View On Aritzia.com Who it’s for: People looking for a pair of high-waisted leggings that come in a variety of sizes. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to spend a lot of money on leggings. The Wilfred Free Daria Pants are offered in three lengths (short, regular, and tall) and they go from a size 2XS to a 2XL—but be mindful that they run small, so you may want to go up a size. The high-waisted cut provides a smooth look, and the thick band won't gap or roll in when you sit down. These leggings come in a solid range of neutral colors too, including cognac, deep taupe, and rustical brown, so you can get multiple pairs to have as a backup. The fabric is remarkably soft and stretchy too, proving that these pants are designed with comfort in mind. They're also machine-washable, so they don't require a ton of TLC to keep them in good shape. While these pants are pricey, they're built to last. They're made with a special weaving technique to prevent them from becoming baggy or losing their shape over time. No matter if you're lounging at home, working, or running errands, these pants will stay put, so you can focus on looking fabulous instead of discretely pulling up your leggings. Price at time of publish: $138 Product Details: Size Range: 2XS-2XLMaterials: Nylon, polyurethaneCare: Machine wash The Best High-Waisted Leggings, According to the Editors Who Tried Them Best Moto Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Faux Leather Moto Leggings Spanx View On Spanx Who it’s for: People looking for an edgy pair of faux leather leggings that look good while they’re on the go. Who it isn’t for: People who want leggings that will keep them warm. If you want to add an extra edge to your outfit, moto leggings are the way to go. This sharp pair from Spanx is complete with some cool stitching on the sides, so you can bring a rock-and-roll vibe on days when you're busy working or traveling. As with the brand’s regular faux leather leggings, the moto leggings are made with a breathable nylon and elastane blend complete with a polyurethane coating. The fabric doesn’t feel stiff either, and it’s slightly compressive to provide support and sculpting. These leggings run small, and they're available in XS to 3X, as well as petite and tall lengths. Stylish, comfortable, and practical—Spanx’s Faux Leather Moto Leggings have it all. Price at time of publish: $110 Product Details: Size Range: XS-3XMaterials: Nylon, elastane, polyester, polyurethaneCare: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry Best Faux Leather Leggings for Working Out Carbon38 High Rise Full-Length Legging in Takara Shine Carbon38 View On Carbon38.com Who it’s for: People who want versatile faux leather leggings that can be used for any activity. Who it isn’t for: People who are petite. Leggings are synonymous with activewear, so there's no reason why you can't spice up your workout gear with a faux leather pair. The cult favorite Carbon38 High Rise Full-Length Leggings in Takara Shine have a smooth, sculpting fit thanks to the nylon and Lycra construction. (FYI: Lycra is a brand name for spandex.) The fabric has a glossy sheen to it that’s enough to make these leggings look sleeker than a plain black pair, but it also won't bring too much attention at the gym either. While these leggings are designed with movement in mind, their polished appearance and high-waisted silhouette means you can wear them while running errands or grabbing brunch with friends, and it won't be obvious that you just came from the gym. They made be a bit of a splurge, but their versatility makes these performance leggings worth it. Price at time of publish: $128 Product Details: Size Range: XXS-XXLMaterials: Nylon, LycraCare: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low Best Fleece-Lined Faux Leather Leggings Voguemax Faux Leather Leggings Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who live in cold climates. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to dry clean their leggings. If you live in a cold climate, you know that smart layers are crucial for staying warm and fashionable in freezing temperatures. The beauty of these faux-leather leggings is that they're fleece-lined, which makes them ultra soft and cozy, but you'd never know thanks to their chic silhouette. Voguemax warns that their leggings may have a smell when you first unbox them, but once you wash them it should go away. They recommend that you dry clean them, but if you don't live near a dry cleaner, you can wash them with cold water on a gentle cycle to remove any odor. These leggings are high-waisted with a thick band, and they have a slight V-cut which gives them a flattering shape. They're also incredibly stretchy because they're made of a spandex and polyester blend, which helps keep them extra warm too. The fabric is waterproof, so if it starts snowing while you're out, you won't have to worry about your leggings getting ruined. They also come in some fun colors like a deep red wine shade, so you can mix and match with your wardrobe and stay stylish all season long. Price at time of publish: $24 Product Details: Size Range: S-3XLMaterials: Polyester, spandex, polyurethaneCare: Dry cleaning recommended The 10 Best Warm Tights to Wear All Winter in 2023 Best Colorful Faux Leather Leggings 90 Degree By Reflex Faux Leather Leggings Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People looking for some bright and colorful leggings to add to their wardrobe. Who it isn’t for: People who want shiny leggings. You've probably noticed that faux leather leggings usually come in black and other neutral hues for a sophisticated look. But, there's no reason why you can't have fun with your outfits by pairing them with some colorful bottoms. The 90 Degree By Reflex faux leather leggings come in a whopping total of 45 colors and styles, ranging from deep navy to bold reds. They also offer options with a flared leg instead of a tapered fit if you want pants rather than leggings. Just like their color options, these leggings come in a variety of sizes ranging from XS to 3X. They have a high-waist cut with a thick band that looks great with crop tops, and they have a hidden pocket where you can stash an I.D. or credit card. They're also workout-friendly since they're made with breathable, moisture-wicking fabric that's well-suited for exercise. However, these leggings are pretty lightweight, so they aren't ideal for going out in the cold. Many faux leather leggings have a shiny finish, and that's not your thing, you'll be glad to hear that this pair has more of a matte appearance with a subtle luster. Additionally, you'll find that the material is very stretchy and soft to the touch, which gives them a high-quality feel. Given their bargain price, these leggings are practically a steal and will provide you with colorful comfort for years. Price at time of publish: $30 Product Details: Size Range: XS-3XMaterial: Polyester, spandexCare: Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry Final Verdict Our top choice is the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings because they’re incredibly comfortable, with a high-waisted cut and smooth, compressive fabric. We also like how they come in a range of sizes, including petite and tall options, to fit different body types. How to Shop for Faux Leather Leggings Like a Pro Material Polyurethane, which is basically a liquid form of plastic, is the most popular material for faux leather leggings. It’s adaptable in that it can be stiff or flimsy, and it’s used in a variety of goods, like office supplies, sports, equipment, not just apparel. While it’s not a natural material, it’s what helps give leggings that leathery texture and sheen. However, López explains that faux leather can also be made from “polyester, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), nylon, elastane, or a spandex blend.” With faux leather leggings, you’ll find that “typically, the base is made of nylon, spandex, polyester, etc, and then there is a coating on the outer layer of wax, dye, polyurethane or polyvinyl chloride to give the leggings a ‘leather look.’” Polyester is a popular material for leggings because it’s durable, resistant to fading, and holds its shape after washing. It’s not a very breathable fabric, so it can feel stuffy in the summer, but it’ll keep you warm during winter. Nylon fabric is more breathable than polyester, but it’s just as durable. It’s known for its elasticity, so it’s easy to move in and won’t stretch out after use, making it a great choice for workout gear. Spandex is another great choice for activewear, since it’s lightweight and allows for completely unrestricted movement. It’s often blended with polyester to make it softer and even stretchier. Depending on the manufacturer, the material used in your faux leather leggings can range from lightweight and breathable to thick and warm. For products that are extra toasty, opt for ones lined with fleece which are plush and cozy. If you’re searching for a stretchy pair, look for a pair that has spandex included in the materials. There’s no one material that makes faux leather leggings look realistic. Different brands will have variation in the shininess and texture of their product, so go for the one that you think looks best. If you have to second-guess yourself and ask if it seems realistic, it probably isn't. Fit There are a few factors to consider while finding leggings with the perfect fit. It’s important to recognize that not all leggings are cut the same way—for example, some styles have a tapered leg while others are more straight down, so know your preferences before purchasing a pair. Another factor to consider is height, especially if you’re tall or petite. For shorter people, López recommends Spanx and Commando leggings. “I’m personally 5 feet 3 inches, and the Spanx Petite leggings fit great for length.” The Commando leggings have a raw-cut hem, which López tells us is “great if you need to shorten the length—just cut off with a pair of scissors and you won’t need to professionally tailor the fabric.” Same thing goes if you’re plus-sized: Know your proportions and find a brand with an inclusive size range. We recommend the Good American Good Waist Faux Leather Leggings because they have an inclusive size range that goes up to 5XL. You should also think about how you want your leggings to fit around your ankles. A looser fit will make them seem more like pants, but you may prefer a pair that’s tight around your ankles for a sleeker silhouette. Take a look at your existing leggings to see which pairs have a fit you like and which ones don’t to help you find a faux-leather option that’s right for you. Comfort If you live in a cold climate, faux leather leggings are some of the best options out there to keep you toasty warm. “Faux leather leggings are one of my go-to closet essentials for winter because they’re so comfortable and can pair seamlessly with a chunky sweater or tall boots,” says López. “Some can even keep me warmer than other pants or denim if they have fleece or thermal lining.” Aside from weather, the most comfortable leggings will ultimately come down to your personal preferences. Some people like ones that are breathable, while others want them to be thick or warm. When determining which leggings will give you the most comfort, think about where and how you’ll be styling them. If you want a pair of leggings for your yoga class, a fleece-lined option is going to be pretty sweaty and stuffy. On the flip side, if you plan on sporting them while going out in the winter, a fleece-lined pair will keep you warm while walking outside. You’ll also want to consider the waistband. Most faux leather leggings have a thick, high-waisted design which won’t fold over or dig into you, but some have a thinner band if you prefer something less bulky. Another factor to keep in mind is stretch: No one wants a pair of leggings that they feel they can’t move in. Look for options made with spandex to make sure they give a little, and keep in mind that you may have to break in your new purchase in order for it to fit well on your body. Questions You Might Ask Should you size up in faux leather leggings? “Always check the size guide of the brand and if they offer a petite or tall option for height, but if the legging has spandex or a stretch to it, you can purchase true to size,” López recommends. If you’re interested in leggings with a compressive quality, like those from Spanx or Commando, López says it’s okay to “order [them] in your regular size.” However, if you’re in between sizes, it’s best to play it safe and size up. How should you style faux leather leggings? Faux leather leggings are like a pair of black skinny jeans, only comfier: They match practically everything. Since most faux leather leggings create a sleek look on your lower half, López likes to “play with the proportions of the outfit and pair with an oversized blazer, long silky blouse, or sweater.” She also suggests to “avoid pairing a fitted or cropped top with the leggings so it doesn’t feel costume-y or like Catwoman.” When it comes to shoes, López says that faux leather leggings ”work great with tall, cowboy, or over the knee boots, [but] you can also dress them down with sneakers.” Clearly, faux leather leggings give you a lot to work with, so don’t be afraid to experiment while styling them. We Found the 11 Best Winter Boots That Are Stylish and Practical Are faux leather leggings machine-washable? “Check the care tag on the pants. Most faux leather leggings can be machine washed on a cold, delicate cycle and then air dried,” López says. 