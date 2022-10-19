This blanket is definitely on the heavier side: It’s made with thick fabric that weighs nearly 10 pounds, and it measures 60 x 80 inches. Its size can make it a bit hard to fold and store, but the heftiness makes it super comforting to curl up with this blanket and be completely enveloped in fuzzy fabric. For this reason, the UnHide Marshmallow may not be the right fit for anyone looking for a lightweight blanket.

UnHide’s faux fur blanket is machine-washable, so it’s a great companion for movie nights and breakfast in bed since spills can be cleaned up easily. Plus, the polyester fabric fibers are very durable: They don’t shed or clump (even after a long night of watching TV on the couch), and they don’t attract pet hair, either. Plus, the reverse side of the blanket has a velvet-like finish that feels silky against your skin.

The UnHide Marshmallow stands out for its extreme softness, warmth, and comforting weight. This faux fur blanket is made out of 90 percent recycled materials that are designed to resemble chinchilla fur, but it’s cruelty-free.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a lightweight blanket that’s on the smaller side.

Who it’s for: People who want an affordable faux fur blanket with a unique texture.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for something that looks like real fur.

If you’re looking for a faux fur blanket that’s more budget-friendly, this one from Madison Park is a great option. Delightfully fluffy and cozy, the faux mink fabric is ruched to give it a unique texture that stands out from other faux fur blankets. However, it doesn't have the most natural appearance—especially when it comes to the bright color options—so if you want a blanket that resembles real fur, you should probably choose something else.

Another pro is that this blanket is Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certified, which means that it has been tested for harmful substances and proven to be safe. It can also be put in the washer and dryer, which means it's convenient to clean. At 50 x 60 inches, this throw blanket is a bit smaller than our best overall pick—so note that it won’t fully cover a queen-size bed.

Price at time of publish: From $35

Dimensions: 50 x 60 inches

Colors: Gray, ivory, teal, aqua, blush, lavender, and black

Gray, ivory, teal, aqua, blush, lavender, and black Materials: Polyester

Care: Machine wash and tumble dry



Best Splurge Faux Fur Blanket: Arhaus Luxe Faux Fur Throw Arhaus View On Arhaus.com

Who it’s for: People who are willing to spend more on a very realistic faux fur blanket.

Who it isn’t for: People who want an oversized blanket.

Not only is this faux fur throw blanket from Arhaus cozy enough to cuddle up with, but it also enhances your entire room with its chic style. Thanks to its plush texture and soft fabric, this luxury throw feels like you’re curling up on a cloud. Arhaus achieves this by using a blend of Oeko-Tex-certified acrylic and polyester fibers that result in a throw that looks just like real fur. This throw blanket comes in five neutral hues, and the reverse side mimics the feel of micro mink, which is irresistibly smooth and luxurious.

The main downside to this faux fur blanket is its price. It’s the most expensive option on our list, but it’s worth the splurge for people seeking a high-quality faux fur blanket that looks super realistic. And since this blanket is machine-washable, the convenience of throwing it in the wash instead of taking it to the dry cleaners helps offset the cost. That said, it’s not the best option if you’re seeking an oversized blanket since it measures 50 x 60 inches (the standard throw blanket size).

Price at time of publish: $299

Dimensions: 50 x 60 inches

Colors: Gray, brown, charcoal, natural, and ivory

Gray, brown, charcoal, natural, and ivory Materials: Acrylic and polyester

Care: Machine wash, line dry

Best Oversized Faux Fur Blanket: Frontgate Luxury Faux Fur Throw 4 Frontgate View On Frontgate

Who it’s for: People searching for a faux fur blanket that’s big enough for two people.

Who it isn’t for: People who want a reversible blanket.

If you’re looking to swaddle yourself in layers of soft, realistic faux fur, this blanket is an amazing pick. It’s made with high-quality fibers that are tightly woven to replicate the look of real fur with remarkable accuracy. Options include lynx, arctic hare, and coyote, and each is made with a similar plush, high-pile fabric that feels as cozy as it looks.

While aesthetics are important when choosing a faux fur blanket, so is the overall quality—and this blanket excels in both regards. It’s made with a combination of polyester and modacrylic fabrics. It also comes in two sizes, including an oversized version that measures 68 x 88 inches. (This is especially great if you want a blanket that’s roomy enough to comfortably fit two people or fit on a king-sized bed). While this faux fur blanket isn’t reversible, it does have a velvety lining on its reverse side that feels just as lavish.

Frontgate recommends dry cleaning this blanket to increase its longevity. While this is less convenient than machine washing, a faux fur blanket that looks true to life and is large enough to cover a king-sized bed can be hard to come by—so you might not want to pass this one up.

Price at time of publish: From $179

Dimensions: 50 x 70 and 68 x 88 inches

Colors: Arctic hare, chinchilla gray ombre, coyote, lynx, and timberwolf gray

Arctic hare, chinchilla gray ombre, coyote, lynx, and timberwolf gray Materials: Modacrylic and polyester

Care: Dry clean recommended, or machine wash and lay flat to dry

Best Heated Faux Fur Blanket: Beautyrest Marselle Snow Leopard Faux Fur Heated Wrap Target View On Home Depot View On Target

Who it’s for: People who want a heated blanket that’s designed to be worn around the shoulders.

Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for a traditional faux fur blanket mainly for decor purposes.

While faux fur blankets are often cozy enough on their own, sometimes you need some extra warmth. This electric option from Beautyrest has five heat settings, and it’s the ideal size and shape for lounging around. The heated blanket has a semi-poncho design with armholes (as opposed to a flat sheet of fabric like a traditional blanket), which makes it easy to bundle yourself up without the blanket sliding around or falling off your shoulders.

For safety purposes, this heated faux fur blanket has a two-hour emergency shutoff. It’s also surprisingly machine-washable, so if it gets stained, it can quickly be cleaned. This blanket isn’t cordless, which may be a con if you don’t want to maneuver around cables while you’re relaxing, but its 6-foot cord should be long enough to reach an outlet in your room. It also comes in four neutral colors, and it's reversible to boot.

Price at time of publish: $85

Dimensions: 50 x 64 inches

Colors: Brown, gray, snow leopard, and tan

Brown, gray, snow leopard, and tan Materials: Polyester

Care: Machine wash

Best Weighted Faux Fur Blanket: Beautyrest Zuri Weighted Faux Fur Blanket Wayfair View On Wayfair

Who it’s for: People who want a weighted blanket with a stylish faux fur cover.

Who it isn’t for: People who want an entirely machine-washable blanket.

Weighted blankets can help improve sleep quality and relieve stress, but they’re not known for being the most stylish blankets out there. That’s where Beautyrest’s weighted blanket comes into play. Made with ultra-soft and fluffy faux fur, this throw has the stylish appearance of a high-quality blanket with the benefits of a weighted blanket.

While some weighted blankets have a filling that shifts around in your sleep, this blanket prevents that problem by encasing its weighted beads in between two layers of polyester filling. This allows you to toss and turn all night long without having to constantly readjust the filling. The inner weighted layer can be removed from the faux fur cover, and they attach to each other with 10 fabric ties. While the insert is spot-clean only, the cover is conveniently machine-washable.

This faux fur weighted blanket comes in three neutral colors, as well as 12- and 18-pound options, so you can choose the size that’s best for your body. (A good rule of thumb is choosing one that’s around 10 percent of your body weight.)

Price at time of publish: $90

Dimensions: 60 x 70 inches

Colors: Gray, sand, and tan

Gray, sand, and tan Materials: Polyester

Care: Insert is spot-clean only, cover is machine-washable

Best Colorful Faux Fur Blanket: Anthropologie Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket Anthropologie View On Anthropologie

Who it’s for: People who want a colorful blanket that’s also super soft.

Who it isn’t for: People searching for a machine-washable blanket.

If you’d choose a colorful faux fur blanket over a super realistic option any day, check out this one from Anthropologie. This faux fur throw comes in 10 different colors, so there’s an option to match nearly any room imaginable. There are bold jewel-toned shades, minimalist neutrals, and even animal prints (like a deer-speckled pattern). We also think this blanket makes a great gift idea during the holiday season.

The fabric itself is buttery soft, gentle to the touch, and Oeko-Tex certified. The one downside of this blanket is that it’s not machine-washable—the manufacturer says it’s dry clean only. However, for a blanket that brings so much pizzazz and personality to a room, we think it's worth the extra effort to keep it pristine.

Price at time of publish: $98

Dimensions: 60 x 70 inches

Colors: Brown deer, ivory, citrine ocelot, ice gray, brown, citrine, dusty rose, mauve, terracotta, and turquoise

Brown deer, ivory, citrine ocelot, ice gray, brown, citrine, dusty rose, mauve, terracotta, and turquoise Materials: Polyester

Care: Dry clean

Who it’s for: People who want a blanket with faux fur on both sides.

Who it isn’t for: People who don’t like striped patterns.

Most faux fur blankets are designed with a fuzzy exterior and smooth interior lining. So if you’re looking for a reversible option with faux fur on both sides, we recommend this throw blanket from Home Soft Things for its super soft fabric, bold color options, and overall warmth.

The double-sided throw blanket has a striped design with faux fur on both sides. We also like that it comes in some unconventional colors, like orange, pink, and sky blue, in case you’re seeking some bold flair. This blanket also comes in two size options. The 50 x 60-inch version works for a couch or full-size bed, while the 60 x 80-inch version is best for a queen bed. Plus, it’s easy to care for since it can go in the washing machine and dryer.

Price at time of publish: From $30

Dimensions: 50 x 60 and 60 x 80 inches

Colors: Light gray, burnt orange, charcoal, chili pepper, chocolate, citron, orange, sky blue, and spice coral

Light gray, burnt orange, charcoal, chili pepper, chocolate, citron, orange, sky blue, and spice coral Materials: Polyester

Care: Machine wash, tumble dry low

Best Shaggy Faux Fur Blanket: Pottery Barn Luxe Faux Fur Throw Pottery Barn View On Pottery Barn

Who it’s for: People in search of a faux fur throw blanket with a shaggy texture.

Who it isn’t for: People who prefer blankets with a lower pile.

If you’re craving a faux fur blanket with a bit more texture, look no further than Pottery Barn’s shaggy faux fur throw. The high-pile throw blanket is made with silky polyester fibers that resemble genuine fur. Each fiber is yarn-dyed, which helps retain its color for longer. This means that it can stand up to wear and tear from daily use—and your washing machine. But if you do want your blanket in top-tier condition for as long as possible, Pottery Barn recommends dry cleaning it.

This authentic-looking blanket comes in four neutral hues to bring understated luxury to any room, and it features a silky smooth interior that lays against your skin. It’s Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex certified and hypoallergenic. If you want to upgrade your space even more, Pottery Barn also makes matching faux fur pillows so you can deck out your sofa in luxurious softness.

Price at time of publish: From $179

Dimensions: 50 x 60 and 60 x 80 inches

Colors: Ivory, bisque, nickel, and mushroom

Ivory, bisque, nickel, and mushroom Materials: Polyester

Care: Dry clean recommended or machine wash cold, line dry

Best Ombre Faux Fur Blanket: West Elm Faux Fur Ombre Throws West Elm View On West Elm

Who it’s for: People who want a heavy, extra-warm blanket that also makes a statement.

Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for a machine-washable faux fur blanket.

With its subtle ombre finish, this faux fur blanket from West Elm has a natural look and cuddle-worthy feel. It’s made with long acrylic and polyester fibers, which give it its high-pile and extra-plushy finish. This blanket comes in a standard 47 x 60-inch size, but for those who crave a large blanket they can snuggle up in, there’s also an oversized 60 x 80-inch version. Due to the density of its fabric, both blanket sizes have enough weight to make them extra comforting to curl up with, but they can be a pain to stow away once you decide to redecorate.

This blanket is available in three neutral color options that are bound to become a staple in your home for the winter, but those looking for bold colors should look elsewhere. Unfortunately, the throw blanket is dry clean only, so you’ll have to lug it to the cleaners to keep it looking (and feeling) brand-new.

Price at time of publish: From $110

