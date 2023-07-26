“For long walks in my neighborhood, I always bring a fanny pack with just my wallet and keys,” says Wooley, who praises “lightweight” options as ideal replacements for something more “cumbersome, like a tote or shoulder bag.” She suggests using them to stash “a small wallet or card holder and keys,” whether you’re sightseeing or heading to a concert.

To narrow down a list of the best fanny packs, we poured over hundreds of the highest-rated options on the market, looking at a range of designs and prices while taking durability, comfort, organizational elements, water resistance, and security features into account. We also consulted Emma Wooley, a Brooklyn-based stylist and consultant, on her favorite ways to wear a fanny pack.

Once considered the hallmark of a tourist abroad, fanny packs have returned as a trendy and practical way to securely store your essential belongings while on the go. Whether you call them fanny packs or belt bags, they have one thing in common: Hands-free carrying convenience, which provides you easy access to your phone, wallet, keys, and other belongings without bogging you down like a backpack.

Best Overall Fanny Pack Dagne Dover Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Dagnedover.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What Stands Out It’s lightweight, water-resistant, and made with recycled materials. What Could Be Improved We wish this bag had a longer belt length that could accommodate a looser fit and more waist sizes. Dagne Dover’s soft and sleek belt bag stands out from the crowd thanks to the brand’s signature neoprene material, which is lightweight, made from recycled plastic bottles, and water-resistant. The moisture-wicking material is designed to make sure sweat doesn’t stick to you while sightseeing or running errands. We love the retro, minimalist look of this fanny pack—and so will anyone who likes to stay organized, as there are four separate pockets to help keep track of your belongings. We’re big fans of the exterior back pocket, which is perfectly sized for a credit card or public transit card that you need to keep handy—just be mindful, as there’s no zipper. The front pocket, on the other hand, features a zippered closure for added protection for your essentials. The primary compartment is large enough for a phone, sunglasses, and small things like lip balm. It’s available in eight bold colors, from neon pink to olive green. Notably, the seatbelt-like buckle is adjustable from 15 to 47 inches (including the width of the bag), which is a wider range than many of the other options on the market but may not accommodate all waist sizes or those desiring a looser fit. Price at time of publish: $95 Material: Neoprene | Dimensions: 9.25 x 5.5 x 2.75 inches | Weight: 0.5 pounds | Capacity: 1 liter

Best Budget Fanny Pack Tlmody Belt Bag Amazon View On Amazon What Stands Out This sleek bag is convertible and can also be worn as a crossbody bag. What Could Be Improved The lightweight bag can sag if it’s filled to capacity. If you’ve been on the hunt for a wallet-friendly fanny pack with a simple design, consider the Tlmody Belt Bag. It’s waterproof and convertible, so you can opt to wear it around your waist or across your body. We like its minimalist aesthetic, which looks streamlined from the front but offers a discrete anti-theft zippered pocket on the back. Inside, you’ll find a divided mesh compartment where you can store your keys, lip balms, and other items, while your phone can fit inside the main section of the pouch. Note that if you fill it to capacity it can sag a bit under the weight of the items. Price at time of publish: $7 Material: Nylon | Dimensions: 8 x 2 x 5.5 inches | Weight: 4.2 ounces | Capacity: Not listed

Best Leather Fanny Pack Aimee Kestenberg Milan Leather Bum Bag Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dillards.com What Stands Out This chic bag is made of leather, so it's stylish enough to wear out on the town. What Could Be Improved The bag has a small capacity and may not be ideal for long excursions. This luxe leather bag from Australian designer Aimee Kestenberg is crafted from over 50 percent responsibly sourced leather from tanneries that have earned Leather Working Group ratings for their mindful energy and water use. It’s buttery soft and chic enough to wear out for a night on the town yet practical enough for all-day use. Anyone who is looking for a fashionable and functional way to tote around their phone and wallet will love this bag, which features an interior zip pocket to keep your keys and cards secure. The capacity is rather shallow, though, so this may not be a great fit for those who have more to carry. Be mindful that the adjustable waistband starts at 25 inches (and stretches up to 40 inches), which means this will sit low on more petite body types and may be better suited to crossbody wear. Price at time of publish: $148 Material: Leather | Dimensions: 11 x 6.25 x 1 inches | Weight: 8 ounces | Capacity: Not listed

Best Small Fanny Pack lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag View On Lululemon What Stands Out It has a great everyday style that can take you from a morning workout to lunch with friends and then out dancing for the night. What Could Be Improved The strap only extends to 41.7 inches, which can feel constricting on taller people when worn as a crossbody bag. There’s a reason the Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag keeps selling out. The fan-favorite fanny pack is small and stylish, with enough pockets to store all your everyday belongings in its 1-liter capacity. Inside, there’s a mesh pocket to keep lip balms, pens, and sunglasses tucked away, while the primary pocket fits a phone and wallet; there’s also a hidden zippered pocket on the back, which can be used to store a phone or passport for safekeeping. While the bag makes for a great travel companion thanks to its lightweight and water-resistant construction, it will likely become your go-to bag for when you’re just running errands, too. Inside, everything is easy to spot at a glance, and we love that the zipper is secure but smooth enough to open one-handed. The thick belt is also extra comfortable and designed to be worn around your waist or across your body—but note that it only stretches to 41.7 inches, so taller people may have a hard time wearing it crossbody. The best part is that it’s available in 14 gorgeous colors, from powder blue to rosy pink—you might even want to grab more than one before they inevitably sell out again! Price at time of publish: $38 Material: Nylon and polyester | Dimensions: 7.5 x 2 x 5 inches | Weight: 6.7 ounces | Capacity: 1 liter

Best Clear Fanny Pack Clearworld Clear Fanny Pack View On Amazon What Stands Out The bag is made with sturdy materials that keep items in place. What Could Be Improved We wish it had more interior pockets to separate items. Whether you’re heading to Coachella or a soccer game, there’s a chance you’ll encounter a clear bag policy, which is exactly what it sounds like—a requirement that all bags be see-through as a measure of public safety. Clear fanny packs are a great option, and this one comes in a BPA-free material that fits most stadium requirements. While PVC is less flexible than materials like canvas or leather, it helps to keep your belongings in place. The belt bag features a buckle that adjusts from 22 to 38 inches so it can be worn around your waist, across your chest, or on your shoulder. The main compartment is a good size, but we wish it had more interior pockets to keep items separated. The small front zipper pocket allows convenient access to cards and IDs—we’d suggest putting them in a card holder to keep your information private. Price at time of publish: $16 Material: PVC | Dimensions: 12.6 x 6.7 x 6.3 inches | Weight: 0.28 pounds | Capacity: 1 liter

Best Fanny Pack for Travel REI Co-op Trail 5 Waist Pack REI View On REI What Stands Out This bag has plenty of zipper pockets and a primary compartment that opens from the top. What Could Be Improved The bag is bulkier than others, which may not be ideal for those looking for a sleeker option. REI is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to high-performance outdoor and travel gear, and this waist pack is no exception. Crafted from recycled nylon, it's treated with a water-repellent finish to help it stand up to rain and unexpected spills. We appreciate how the primary compartment opens from the top, rather than a typical zip-around which makes for extra easy access to your belongings while on the move. There are four other exterior pockets to help keep you organized, with a zippered section in the front and a hidden zippered back pocket, which can be used to keep your passport or phone tight against your body. Inside, there's another zippered mesh compartment for small belongings, plus plenty of space for a boarding pass or train ticket. While some travelers may find this too bulky for day-to-day use, those looking to replace a tote bag or backpack with something smaller will appreciate the dual water bottle pockets, which can each accommodate up to a 1-liter bottle. Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Recycled nylon and recycled polyester | Dimensions: 11.5 x 7 x 4 inches | Weight: 9 ounces | Capacity: 5.25 liters

Best Fanny Pack With Water Bottle Holder Yuoto Waist Pack with Water Bottle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out The breathable moisture-wicking material at the back of the backpack helps keep you cool and sweat-free. What Could Be Improved This bag is a bit bulky, so this isn’t ideal for people who just want to carry around the essentials. Fanny packs with water bottle holders are the ultimate convenience. They allow quick and easy access to your water bottle while you’re on the move, making them an excellent choice for hikers and runners, as well as travelers who want to stay hydrated throughout a long day of sightseeing. The Yuoto Waist Pack is designed with an adjustable waistband that can stretch from 25 to 50 inches, while the mesh water bottle compartment has a 27-ounce capacity. We love that there are two bands that help secure your water bottle, so you don’t need to worry about it bouncing around when you’re active—but keep in mind that the water bottle makes the fanny pack a bit bulkier than others. Three separate zippered pockets offer ample space to store your phone, wallet, keys, and other belongings, and a small inside pouch is great for storing credit cards and hotel keys. The back of the waist pack is made of a moisture-wicking, breathable mesh material that will keep you cool and sweat-free in even the hottest weather, and the 3M reflective nylon helps with visibility at night. Scoop it up in ten vibrant colorways, from classic black to bright orange. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Nylon | Dimensions: 14.57 x 2.36 x 6.69 inches | Weight: 0.4 pounds | Capacity: 27 ounce water bottle

Best Fanny Pack for Running Filoto Running Belt Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What Stands Out This lightweight bag is compact and made of waterproof material. What Could Be Improved The bag may not be ideal for those who need to carry more than a few essentials. This super sleek belt is designed for runners who require a secure fit that will stay put on even the bumpiest trail runs. Made from waterproof Lycra, the moisture-wicking fabric is designed to keep you feeling fresh while you work up a sweat. The reflective strip is a crucial detail when it comes to safety, providing improved visibility in low-light and foggy conditions. One of our favorite parts of the Filoto Running Belt is the opening for headphones, which allows you to safely store your phone inside the main pouch while still having access to music. Despite the compact design, this ultra-lightweight bag manages to store everything from a phone to hand sanitizer and energy snacks or even a small 8-ounce water bottle. Those looking for a fanny pack with additional storage or a more versatile design might prefer a different option. Price at time of publish: $13 Material: Lycra | Dimensions: 26 x 12 x 6.5 inches | Weight: 2.89 ounces | Capacity: Not listed

Best Waterproof Fanny Pack Patagonia Guidewater Hip Pack View On Patagonia.com View On REI What Stands Out It has a large capacity that makes it ideal for long hiking, fishing, and climbing excursions. What Could Be Improved Its large size and weight make it more cumbersome to carry. Patagonia is one of the most reliable brands for outdoor gear, which is why we swear by its Guidewater Hip Pack. With a 9-liter capacity, it fits truly everything you could need for a brief excursion in the primary compartment, while your phone, wallet, and keys fit comfortably in the internal organizer pocket, which can be attached to the outside for easy access. There are plenty of external loops to attach carabiners and other gear to, making this an ideal choice for rock climbing or fishing. All of this extra storage also means that this bag is larger and heavier than some on our list, so it’s more cumbersome to carry. The bag is IPX-7 rated, ensuring it is fully waterproof and even submersible thanks to the powerful PU-coated recycled nylon construction. While you can use it in salt water, we’d suggest spot-cleaning it afterward to avoid potential salt stains. Note that the zipper is ultra sturdy and can require two hands to maneuver. Price at time of publish: $239 Material: Recycled nylon, recycled polyester, PU coating | Dimensions: 13 x 9 x 9 inches | Weight: 1.38 pounds | Capacity: 9 liter

Best Anti-Theft Fanny Pack Peak Gear Hidden Travel Money Belt with RFID Blocking Liner 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Getpeakgear.com What Stands Out It’s ultra-lightweight, so you’ll hardly notice that you’re wearing it. What Could Be Improved The belt is thin and not suitable for carrying large or bulky items. This money belt is ideal for travelers who want to keep their important belongings discreetly hidden on their person while abroad. It’s ultra-lightweight and made from thin, ripstop nylon that is water-resistant and breathable enough for all-day wear—it’s even comfortable enough that you can wear it beneath your clothes for an added layer of protection. There are a number of security features designed to provide peace of mind while you’re on the go, from a dual side-release buckle that locks tightly together to built-in RFID protection for your credit cards and ID. The bag, which has several internal compartments to keep documents like passports and boarding passes organized, also comes with two global recovery tags to help you track your belongings in the event that you ever lose them from your bag. This money belt is thin, so if you plan to carry larger items, you may need a bigger bag. Peak Gear also provides theft insurance, offering up to $250 for lost items. The bag is available in small, regular, and large sizing, with the regular model accommodating a 24 to 42-inch waist. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Ripstop nylon | Dimensions: 13.11 x 6.14 x 0.63 inches | Weight: 2.24 ounces | Capacity: Not listed