You can also look for a scent that reminds you of a certain feeling or situation. “For me, the fall season evokes the scent of a wood-burning fireplace, so I like to go for spicy or woody scents that make me feel warm,” says Valadez.

"When choosing a scent, just go with [what] you like,” says Weiss. “Notes of vanilla, amber, cedar, patchouli, and frankincense are great to make your space cozy !”

To find the best fall candles, we spent hours researching what to look for in wicks, wax, and burn time. We also spoke to two candle experts—Dara Weiss, CEO and co-founder of L’or de Seraphine , and Eduardo Valadez, U.S. director of marketing for Diptyque —for tips on how to pick a fall-appropriate scent.

Choosing a scented candle can be daunting on its own, but figuring out what to look for in a good quality candle just adds to that. And with autumn in full swing , you’re likely looking for a cozy, perfect-for-fall candle.

P.F. Candle Co. Golden Hour Candle Amazon View On Amazon View On Pfcandleco.com Who it’s for: People who want an earthy scent in a reusable vessel. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a sweeter candle. The P.F. Candle Co. Golden Hour Candle has a scent of ​​bergamot, hay, and golden poppy that’s earthy, warm, and perfect for fall. This is one candle in a series of four—all scents are inspired by California scenery and come in tin containers that are meant to be reused. The vessels have a ’70s vibe and come in soothing earth tones. Note that these candles are designed for small- and medium-sized rooms, as the scent doesn’t “throw” enough for a larger space. Put it on a coffee table, bedside table, or the back of your toilet to add a little charm to any corner of your home. Product Details: Size: 10 ounces

10 ounces Burn Time: Up to 60 hours

Up to 60 hours Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Soy wax Price at time of publish: $30

Otherland Sun Suede Candle Sephora View On Otherland.com View On Sephora Who it’s for: People who want a sophisticated fall scent that comes in a trendy vessel. Who it isn’t for: Someone looking for classic pumpkin spice or caramel apple fall candles.

This vegan candle from Instagram-favorite candle brand Otherland is made from a blend of coconut and soy wax and comes in a trendy, reusable vessel. With notes of pink peppercorn, salty saffron, and white suede, this fall-scented candle will fill your home with a sophisticated, unique scent. It smells spicy and warm, and the brand describes it as a “rebel’s take on the classics”—i.e., not your typical pumpkin spice or caramel fall candle.



This candle can also be bundled into a set of three for yourself (or a lucky recipient—this would make a wonderful host gift!), so you can try a few scents from the fall collection to see which you like the best.

Product Details: Size: 8 ounces

8 ounces Burn Time: 55 hours

55 hours Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Coconut and soy Price at time of publish: $36



Aromatique Pumpkin Spice - Textured Glass Candle Macy's View On Aromatique.com View On Macy's Who it’s for: People who are looking for a budget option with a reusable container. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t like pumpkin spice-scented candles.



Housed in a textured glass vessel, this pumpkin spice candle is hand-poured in Arkansas and is the perfect scent for anyone who’s a fan of all things fall. The glass container can be repurposed into a small vase or catchall for jewelry once the candle is finished. Plus, the affordable price tag means you can buy it for yourself without any guilt.



With fragrance notes of maple, pumpkin, cinnamon, clove, cherry, and balsam, this sweet and spicy candle will fill your home with all the fall scents—just in time for sweater weather.

Product Details: Size: 6 ounces

6 ounces Burn Time: 40 hours

40 hours Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Proprietary wax blend Price at time of publish: $17

The 23 Best Candles to Make Your Home Smell Amazing

Brooklyn Candle Studio Cardamom Minimalist Candle Brooklyn Candle Studio View On Brooklyncandlestudio.com Who it’s for: People who want a travel-friendly candle. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a super decorative candle.



Brooklyn Candle Studio describes this candle as a spiced chai tea—it has top notes of black pepper and cardamom, middle notes of balsam and cedar, with base notes of dry amber and cedar wood. Essentially, it smells like a cozy, upscale ski resort in the best way possible. This candle comes in a minimalist jar that could easily be reused as a storage container once you’re done with it, thanks to the handy lid. Best of all, all of Brooklyn Candle Studio’s candles are vegan, cruelty-free, phthalate-free, and petroleum-free.

Product Details: Size: 7.5 ounces

7.5 ounces Burn Time: 50 hours

50 hours Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Soy Price at time of publish: $28





Boy Smells Cedar Stack Candle Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Boysmells.com View On Nordstrom Who it’s for: People who want a woody and spicy scented candle. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a more traditional pumpkin or cinnamon fall candle.



Boy Smells is a candle brand that takes traditional scents and adds a twist in the best way. Take Cedar Stack, for example. This woody, spicy scent is a mix of cedar, sawdust, and cinnamon leaf with notes of tobacco and white musk, and then juniper berry and orange peel for a hint of deep sweetness. The combination of scents makes it a fun yet sophisticated choice for a fall candle. The wax in this candle is a mix of coconut and beeswax (which burns longer than other waxes because of its density), with a cotton wick and a generous 50-hour burn time.

Product Details: Size: 8.5 ounces

8.5 ounces Burn Time: 50 hours

50 hours Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Coconut and beeswax Price at time of publish: $36



Harlem Candle Co. Ellington Luxury Candle Harlem Candle Co. Ellington Luxury Candle Harlem Candle Co. View On Amazon View On Harlemcandlecompany.com View On Nordstrom Who it’s for: People who want a luxury candle with a long burn time. Who it isn’t for: People who want a candle at a lower price point.



This long-burning candle (up to 80 hours!) from Harlem Candle Co. pays tribute to Duke Ellington and has an alluring mix of scents that come together to create a spicy, sophisticated candle. It has top notes of bergamot, cinnamon, and clary sage; mid-notes of lily of the valley, rose, and lavender; and base notes of patchouli, amber, and musk. The 12-ounce size is suitable for medium to large rooms in your home, like a living room or dining room. This candle would also make a wonderful present around the holidays—just package it up with a pretty ribbon, and it’s ready for gifting. Product Details: Size: 12 ounces

12 ounces Burn Time: 80 hours

80 hours Wick Type: Not listed

Not listed Wax Blend: Soy Price at time of publish: $48

The 48 Best Gifts for Women Who Have Everything

Keap Candles Wood Cabin Candle SHW Jewelry View On Keapbk.com View On Shwjewelry.com Who it’s for: People who want a deeper, woodsy scent. Who it isn’t for: People who want a highly decorative candle.



The Wood Cabin scent from Keap Candles smells just like you’d expect, based on the name. With a deep and woody scent, this candle will bring all the best smells of fall into your home. The highlights in this earthy, cozy candle are cade juniper, cedarwood, wet moss, nutmeg, palo santo, and burnt pine. The candle comes in a reusable glass tumbler, which happens to be the perfect size for a post-work cocktail. It comes packaged in a chic, simple black box, making it super giftable for all occasions. Plus, all of the brand’s packaging is biodegradable and plastic-free—a win-win for you and the environment.



Product Details: Size: 7.4 ounces

7.4 ounces Burn Time: 45 hours

45 hours Wick Type: Cotton and paper

Cotton and paper Wax Blend: Regenerative palm Price at time of publish: $55



Anecdote Candles Flannel + Fedoras Candle Anecdote Candles View On Anecdotecandles.com Who it’s for: People who want size options for a lower price point. Who it isn’t for: People who typically choose candles with decorative jars.



Inspired by the forests of the Pacific Northwest and described as smelling like “a roadtrip to Portland,” this refreshing candle combines grapefruit with a base of oakmoss, amber, and sandalwood, which makes it both earthy and fresh. It comes in two sizes, a travel tin that’s 3.4 ounces and a 7.8-ounce size that’s perfect for your living room. All of Anecdote’s candles are cleverly named and make wonderful housewarming or hosting gifts. They’re all hand-poured and use a coconut-soy blend and phthalate-free fragrance oils for a clean burn. The larger size has a burn time of up to 50 hours, while the travel tin burns up to 35 hours.

Product Details: Size: 3.4–7.8 ounces

3.4–7.8 ounces Burn Time: 35–50 hours

35–50 hours Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Coconut and soy Price at time of publish: From $14 24 Gifts for Hosts That Actually Feel Special

Aerangis No. 0324 Aging Spirits Candle Aerangis View On Aerangis.com View On Neiman Marcus View On Verishop.com Who it’s for: People who want a high-end candle with a unique scent. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a lower-priced candle.



Inspired by the spirit of New Orleans, the Aerangis Aging Spirits is a smokey-scented candle with notes of bourbon and toasted oak. It comes in two different sizes, so you can buy the smaller 3.5-ounce version if you want to try it out before committing to the larger (and pricier) 8-ounce version. As a bonus, the dust cover that comes with the candle is made of biodegradable paper with wildflower seeds in it. So when you’re done with the candle, you can clean it out, soak the paper overnight, and then plant the seeds in the candle vessel with fresh soil.

Product Details: Size: 3.5–8 ounces

3.5–8 ounces Burn Time: 25–50 hours

25–50 hours Wick Type: Not listed

Not listed Wax Blend: Plant-based Price at time of publish: From $38

The Best Air Fresheners for Every Part of Your Home

Noa Lux Fall Festival Candle Noa Lux View On Noaluxco.com Who it’s for: People who want a sweeter candle for fall. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a spicy or woody scent. The Noa Lux Fall Festival candle is one of the sweeter scents on this list, rather than smoky, woody, and spicy. It’s a mix of toffee, apple, caramel, and vanilla, so its scent is reminiscent of going to an autumn fair with your parents and biting into the first caramel apple of the season. This clean-burning candle uses wooden wicks made from FSC-Certified wood and phthalate- and paraben-free fragrance oil. It comes in an iridescent tumbler that can be reused as a pencil holder, vase, or toothbrush holder—there are so many ways you can use it when you’ve finished burning the wax. Product Details: Size: 12 ounces

12 ounces Burn Time: 60 hours

60 hours Wick Type: Wooden

Wooden Wax Blend: Coconut apricot Price at time of publish: $48



L’or de Seraphine No. 3 Monroe Candle Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who it’s for: People looking for a highly decorative candle that makes a statement. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a minimalist candle.



L’or de Seraphine is known for its highly decorative ceramic candles that make a beautiful canister when you’ve finished burning them. These candles are also known for their sophisticated scents, and No. 3 Monroe is no exception. With notes of sandalwood, vanilla, amber, and musk, this candle smells like a fancy hotel—trust us. This warm and woody scent would be great to set the scene in a living room for fall. The floral container comes with a matching ceramic lid which is great for preventing dust from getting into the candle when it’s not in use, but it also makes it especially useful as a container when you’re finished with the candle. Product Details: Size: 6.4 ounces

6.4 ounces Burn Time: 45 hours

45 hours Wick Type: Not listed

Not listed Wax Blend: Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) palm wax Price at time of publish: $32



Siblings No. 12 Mint, Cannabis, and Sage Clean Candle Siblings View On Siblings.co Who it’s for: People looking for an eco-friendly option. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to make their own candles. Siblings candles are extremely eco-friendly: You make a DIY candle in the vessel of your choice (or buy a reusable vessel from the site if you don’t have anything you want to use), which vastly saves on the waste that happens when people throw away the jar after they’re finished burning the candle. The kit comes with everything you need to make your candle, including the wax, wick, and wooden stick that holds the wick in place while the wax is drying.



The coconut wax blend is infused with essential oils and fragrance, which make a surprising scent combination that is herbaceous and refreshing but still warm and ready for sweater weather. The top notes are mint and basil; the middle notes are cannabis, Sichuan pepper, and pine; while the bottom notes are sage and cedarwood. Product Details: Size: 10 ounces

10 ounces Burn Time: 60 hours

60 hours Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Coconut wax Price at time of publish: $26

Diptyque Feu de Bois Wood Fire Candle Nordstrom View On Bluemercury.com View On Diptyqueparis.com View On Nordstrom Who it’s for: People who want a luxury candle. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a budget-friendly candle.



There’s a reason why Diptyque is a mainstay on any list of best candles. This classic French brand makes the epitome of luxury candles thanks to a unique blend of high-quality wax and scents, plus a long burn time (60 hours) compared to the size of the candle (6.5 ounces). One of the most fall-appropriate candles is Feu de Bois, which smells exactly like all the good parts of a wood-burning fire. This powerful smoky scent recreates the feeling of being curled up in front of a roaring fire, even if you live in an apartment or house without a working fireplace. While this candle may be one of the most expensive on our list, the quality definitely makes it worth the price.

Product Details: Size: 6.5 ounces

6.5 ounces Burn Time: 60 hours

60 hours Wick Type: Not listed

Not listed Wax Blend: Not listed Price at time of publish: $72



Brooklinen Interlude Candle Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Who it’s for: People who want a warm scent that’s woody and floral. Who it isn’t for: People who are looking for an eye-catching jar. A bedding brand might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you’re looking for a fall candle, but Brooklinen’s latest collection includes a warm, relaxing scent that will instantly make your home feel cozier this fall (and beyond). The Interlude scent has notes of fuji apples, patchouli, sandalwood, and vanilla, which work together to create a scent that’s part floral and part woody. The 8-ounce candle is made with soy and coconut wax, and it has a burn time of 60 hours. Though the vessels aren’t the most decorative or eye-catching, they have an understated design that lets your decor take center stage. Product Details: Size: 8 ounces

8 ounces Burn Time: 60 hours

60 hours Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Soy and coconut Price at time of publish: $35

WoodWick Cashmere Candle Walmart View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a large candle that’s budget-friendly. Who it isn’t for: People looking for a luxury candle.

The main appeal of WoodWick candles is the wooden wick that crackles when lit, giving the ambiance of being in front of a fire. Plus, this candle comes in at 16 ounces, which means it’ll last a long time. It also has a wooden lid that ensures the candle stays free of pet hair and dust when not in use.



The scent combination is unique and, as its name implies, has a warm and cozy smell. With top notes of quince, pear, red fruit, and iced ginger, middle notes of orris, pink pepper, blackthorn, and blackberry, and base notes of sandalwood, cedarwood, and tonka bean, this candle is part light fruit and partly woody and smokey.

Product Details:

Size: 9.7 ounces

9.7 ounces Burn Time: Not listed

Not listed Wick Type: Wood

Wood Wax Blend: Paraffin and soy Price at time of publish: $18

I'm a Home Writer, and These Are the 10 Cozy Essentials I'm Buying This Fall

Matilda Goad & Co. Scalloped Candle Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who it’s for: People who want a spicy candle in a decorative vessel. Who it isn’t for: People who want a neutral color candle. A collaboration with designer Matilda Goad, this pretty candle from Anthropologie is right in line with the scallop trend and comes in a colorful ceramic jar. The Golden Saffron Stonefruit scent is a mix of saffron-infused cinnamon, ambered autumn plum, crisp pomegranate, and blackberry fruit—a combo described as “spice berry” making it very fall-appropriate.

Product Details: Size: 12.5 ounces

12.5 ounces Burn Time: 35 hours

35 hours Wick Type: Cotton

Cotton Wax Blend: Coconut Price at time of publish: $32

