The 12 Best Face Oils of 2023 for Every Skin Type

Our top pick is Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Oil , which combines a variety of fruit oils with jojoba oil, rosehip oil, moringa oil, and squalane to create a hydrating formula that can help prevent your skin from looking dull and developing fine lines.

“There have been many reported uses for facial oils, ranging from their use as an antioxidant or anti-inflammatory to skin barrier repair and acne reduction," says Dr. Sajic. "What this means to our patients is that they'll see a reduction in damaged skin, have a more even tone with [fewer] blemishes, as well as healthier, more radiant skin."

To come up with this list of the best face oils for every skin type ( even oily skin ), we thoroughly researched dozens of formulas and combed through their ingredients. We also considered their recommended skin types and any additional benefits, like wrinkle-reducing retinol or brightening vitamin C. For expert tips on the benefits of face oil and finding one that works for your skin, we spoke to three dermatologists: Dusan Sajic, MD, co-founder and president of Sajic Skin Science ; Kseniya Kobets, MD, director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore Einstein Advanced Care ; and Naana Boakye, MD, MPH, founder of Bergen Dermatology .

A good face oil can help seal in moisture and other skincare products, as well as deliver other beneficial ingredients like retinol and antioxidants.

Best Overall Face oil Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate and Glow Dream Oil Who it's for: People who want an antioxidant-packed face oil that won't leave their skin feeling greasy. Who it isn't for: People with oily skin who need a non-comedogenic formula. There's a reason this product has the word "superberry" in its name. The face oil's special formula includes maqui, a dark berry from South America known to be packed with antioxidants; acaí, another antioxidant powerhouse loaded with fatty acids; and goji berry, which is also full of antioxidants. But that's not all: There are also prickly pear, sunflower, jojoba, moringa, and squalane oils to trap all the moisture and antioxidants in your skin. Thanks to all of these ingredients, this face oil has a pleasant—but not overwhelming—fruity scent. While the product claims to be fast-absorbing, it does feel a little greasy immediately after application. A few minutes later, your skin will feel velvety smooth and look rather luminous, but not at all greasy. The best part is that this face oil is designed for most skin types—though people with oily skin should know that it is not non-comedogenic. All you need is a few drops of the oil, which can be patted into the skin lightly. Price at time of publish: From $44 Product Details: Size: 1 ounce Key Ingredients: Maqui, prickly pear, acaí, goji Skin Type: Normal, dry, and combination

: 1 ounce Key Ingredients: Maqui, prickly pear, acaí, goji

Maqui, prickly pear, acaí, goji Skin Type: Normal, dry, and combination

Best Drugstore Face Oil Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Moisturizing Skin Therapy Face Oil Who it's for: People with any skin type, including sensitive and acne-prone, who want a budget-friendly face oil. Who it isn't for: People who dislike floral scents. Once you've decided to incorporate face oil into your skincare routine, there's another hurdle to jump over before you finally purchase a product: the price. For a budget-friendly drugstore option, we recommend Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Skin Therapy Face Oil. This face oil is dermatologist-tested and non-comedogenic, so people with oily skin or acne-prone skin can use it, too. It's formulated to prevent or reduce wrinkles and dark spots in aging skin, as well as to even out skin tone. The face oil includes a whopping 10 pure oils, plus vitamin C, the brand's proprietary Cetesomate-E Complex (which helps with fast absorption), and, of course, cocoa butter. There's also a dash of rosehip oil for a light floral fragrance. Best of all, the formula includes retinol, a powerhouse anti-aging skincare ingredient. All in all, this is a lightweight and non-greasy face oil that will make your skin feel soft and smooth without any sticky residue—and it'll even provide some anti-aging benefits. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Size: 1 ounce Key Ingredients: Cocoa butter, vitamin C, retinol, rosehip oil Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily

1 ounce Key Ingredients: Cocoa butter, vitamin C, retinol, rosehip oil

Cocoa butter, vitamin C, retinol, rosehip oil Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily

Best Natural Face Oil Kora Organics Noni Glow Face Oil Who it's for: People who want a face oil with natural ingredients. Who it isn't for: People on a tight budget. This powerful oil from Kora Organics helps brighten dull skin and smooth out dry skin through antioxidants and essential fatty acids, all of which are derived from organic ingredients. (The product is also EWG Verified, which means it meets the Environmental Working Group's strict health and safety standards.) The formula's star ingredient is noni extract, which improves skin elasticity and promotes collagen repair. It also contains rosehip oil (rich in soothing antioxidants and fatty acids), jojoba oil (hydrates and creates an effective barrier to the skin), and sea buckthorn (provides a boost of vitamins C and E and carotenoids for anti-aging benefits). Though it still provides results, this is actually a fairly gentle formula that works well even on sensitive skin. It's non-sticky, so when applied, it feels rather weightless, and it instantly smooths your skin. The one downside to this product is the price, so it might not be the right choice for budget-minded individuals. However, you need to use very little product to see promising results—just a few drops warmed in your hands and then distributed evenly across the face will do the trick. Since one bottle could last you quite a long time, we think it's a worthwhile investment. Price at time of publish: From $26 Product Details: Size: 0.34 and 1 ounce Key Ingredients: Noni fruit, rosehip oil, sea buckthorn Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily

0.34 and 1 ounce Key Ingredients: Noni fruit, rosehip oil, sea buckthorn

Best Brightening Face Oil Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil Who it's for: People who want a face oil that evens skin tone and discoloration. Who it isn't for: People who dislike rose-scented products. Biossance's face oil is rich in Vitamin C, an ingredient that is known for its ability to make your skin appear brighter and more even (among many other benefits). An overall sense of radiance is evident right after application. If you have oily skin, go light on the application, while people in drier climates might want to consider adding a few drops of this product to their moisturizer for some extra hydration. (The formula also contains sugarcane-derived squalane to add moisture to the skin.) Despite the higher price tag, one bottle can last about three months, so the face oil is worth the money for those seeking to brighten up their appearance. Another thing to keep in mind is that this face oil is ever so slightly scented like roses, so it may not be the best choice for people who are iffy about floral-scented products. Price at time of publish: $74 Product Details: Size: 0.4 and 1 ounce Key Ingredients: Squalane, vitamin C, rose extract Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily

0.4 and 1 ounce Key Ingredients: Squalane, vitamin C, rose extract

Squalane, vitamin C, rose extract Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily

Best Face Oil for Dry Skin Farmacy Honey Grail Ultra-Hydrating Face Oil Who it's for: People who want a hydrating face oil for dry skin. Who it isn't for: People who are looking for a product with a single type of oil. Most face oils will hydrate and nourish the skin, but we think the Farmacy Honey Grail does it best for those with extra-dry skin. It absorbs quickly for a non-greasy feel, can be combined with a moisturizer or foundation for a dewy effect, and promises not to clog your pores. Altogether, it creates an extremely hydrating barrier that keeps all of the good things right up against your skin—without feeling too heavy. Its ingredients include buckwheat honey, a natural humectant known for containing powerful antioxidants; sea buckthorn oil that protects against free radical damage and provides anti-aging benefits; and a blend of hibiscus, rosehip, evening primrose, crambe, and sunflower oils to create that all-too-important shield to lock hydration in. Plus, the brand says that this oil can also be used on hair to tame flyaways and add shine. We also love that Farmacy's website is so transparent about its ingredients—you can simply click on any ingredient to find out what it is and what benefits it provides. Price at time of publish: $48 Product Details: Size: 1 ounce Key Ingredients: Buckwheat honey, sea buckthorn oil, five-flower oil blend Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily

1 ounce Key Ingredients: Buckwheat honey, sea buckthorn oil, five-flower oil blend

Buckwheat honey, sea buckthorn oil, five-flower oil blend Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily

Best Face Oil for Oily Skin The Ordinary 100% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oil Who it's for: People with oily skin who want a simple, affordable face oil. Who it isn't for: People who want a blend of oils and non-oil ingredients. We know, we know—it's hard to believe that an oil can and perhaps even should be put on oily skin. But this face oil provides so many benefits to the skin that it's worth adding to your skincare regimen, even if you have oily skin. This product has a very simple formula: 100 percent unrefined rosehip oil, which comes from the fruit and seeds of the rose plant. (Because there are no additives, this rosehip oil is a good option for those with sensitive skin.) As it turns out, rosehip seed oil doesn't need any additions. On its own, it has healing properties of all kinds. For starters, it can serve as a moisturizer and emollient due to its high concentrations of fatty acids, perhaps most notably its omega-6 content. Omega-6, also known as linoleic acid, has anti-inflammatory qualities that might help control acne. Beyond that, rosehip seed oil also has vitamin A (the natural form of a retinoid) that can improve your skin's suppleness. And to round it all out, it also helps your skin look brighter while balancing out your skin tone. Like all great face oils, it'll leave your skin feeling soft, smooth, and refreshed. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: Size: 1.01 ounce Key Ingredients: Rosa canina seed oil Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily

1.01 ounce Key Ingredients: Rosa canina seed oil

Rosa canina seed oil Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily

Best Face Oil for Combination Skin Summer Fridays Heavenly Sixteen All-in-One Face Oil Who it's for: People with combination skin who aren't sure which ingredients to prioritize. Who it isn't for: People who want a completely weightless face oil. We'll admit it—there are a lot of different ingredients that can be put into face oils, so it can be hard to decide which ingredients are right for your skin. Well, with this face oil from Summer Fridays, you pretty much get all of them in one formula. There are an impressive sixteen non-comedogenic oils in this blend, which is ideal for combination skin since there are oils to target all the varying issues you might have. Here's a quick breakdown of the 16 oils and what they do for your skin. On the moisturizing front, it has meadowfoam, hemp, sunflower, cranberry, olive, broccoli, and grapeseed oils. Then for a plumping, anti-aging effect, there are blackcurrant, tsubaki, sacha inchi, and sea buckthorn oils. Finally, the last group of oils—prickly pear, cucumber, rosehip, watermelon, and pomegranate—strengthens your skin's natural barrier, trapping moisture in and keeping free radicals out. The formula provides all the fatty acids, antioxidants, and vitamins your skin needs for an all-natural glow. One thing to note is that this face oil does feel thicker, but not necessarily greasier, than other face oils on the market. But that sensation quickly fades into nothingness, leaving just a hint of dewiness on the skin. Price at time of publish: From $55 Product Details: Size: 1 ounce Key Ingredients: Meadowfoam, hemp, sunflower oils Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily

1 ounce Key Ingredients: Meadowfoam, hemp, sunflower oils

Meadowfoam, hemp, sunflower oils Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily

Best Face Oil for Acne Sunday Riley U.F.O. Ultra Clarifying Acne Treatment Face Oil Who it's for: People with acne-prone skin who need all-over results. Who it isn't for: People with sensitive skin and those who prefer a spot treatment for acne. Sunday Riley's U.F.O. face oil is a bit different than many of the other face oils on our list. Designed to treat all kinds of acne, its formula contains 1.5 percent salicylic acid to unclog your pores. It also contains tea tree oil and black cumin seed oil, both of which are known to have natural anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and anti-bacterial qualities that can help purify the skin. And finally, for those with acne scarring, the formula includes licorice root and hexylresorcinol to lessen the prominence of dark spots and brighten your skin. On the downside, this face oil's acne-busting ingredients—particularly the salicylic acid—can dry out your skin. But that is exactly why Sunday Riley also includes milk thistle and cucumber oil in the formula—to keep your skin well-nourished and smooth. When used properly, this face oil can help clear up pimples and blackheads, while preventing future breakouts. Price at time of publish: From $40 Product Details: Size: 0.5 and 1 ounce Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, tea tree oil, black cumin seed oil Skin Type: Acne-prone

0.5 and 1 ounce Key Ingredients: Salicylic acid, tea tree oil, black cumin seed oil

Best Face Oil for Sensitive Skin Pai Skincare Rosehip BioRegenerate Facial Oil Who it's for: People who want a gentle face oil with minimal ingredients. Who it isn't for: People who don't like herbal scents. This multi-tasking face oil can help with blemishes, dry patches, pigmentation, and redness—all with one ingredient: rosehip oil. Because the formula is so pure and so lightweight, Pai says you can even put a couple of drops of this face oil into a moisturizer to help boost hydration. But you can also apply it directly to your face, of course, where the oil's antioxidant carotenoids will help the oil protect your skin. The brand claims to have mastered the art of carefully and expertly extracting rosehip plant elixirs to create a face oil that's especially kind to sensitive skin, though it's appropriate to use on all types of skin. In doing so, the team uses the entire fruit (it's not cold-pressed like many other rosehip oils), which is why the product has a deep amber hue. Also note that the formula contains rosemary extract, which gives this face oil an herbal scent. Price at time of publish: $44 Product Details: Size: 1 ounce Key Ingredients: Rosa canina seed extract Skin Type: All, especially sensitive

1 ounce Key Ingredients: Rosa canina seed extract

Rosa canina seed extract Skin Type: All, especially sensitive

Best Face Oil for Wrinkles Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil Who it's for: People who want an anti-aging face oil from a popular drugstore brand. Who it isn't for: People who already use retinol in their skincare routine might not need another product with the ingredient. If you're looking for an anti-aging face oil that can help target wrinkles, we recommend this one from Neutrogena. Its formula contains 0.3 percent concentrated retinol, an over-the-counter derivative of vitamin, which helps reduce fine lines and lighten dark spots. But as with all retinoids, you need to be very careful while using this product to prevent irritation. If you don't currently use a retinoid on your face, it's a good idea to work your way up to the twice-daily application that Neutrogena recommends. If you have dry or sensitive skin, you can also try the sandwich method, which involves applying a layer of moisturizer underneath and on top of your retinol oil. Topical retinoids also cause the skin to be particularly photosensitive, meaning you absolutely must wear sunscreen during the day while using this product—but we think it's a small price to pay for such an effective anti-aging face oil. Price at time of publish: $29 Product Details: Size: 1 ounce Key Ingredients: Retinol Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily

1 ounce Key Ingredients: Retinol

Retinol Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily

Best Face Oil for Redness REN Clean Skincare Evercalm Barrier Support Face Oil Who it's for: People looking to reduce redness and restore their natural skin barrier. Who it isn't for: People who need a budget-friendly face oil.

This non-greasy, redness-reducing face oil is something of a global phenomenon when it comes to its ingredients. The camellia japonica seed oil, which is used to soothe the skin, is sourced from Jeju Island in Korea. The cold-pressed Inca inchi oil from Peru is there to replenish your natural skin barrier. Finally, the meadowfoam seed oil, which adds moisture and creates a velvety feel rather than an oily one, comes from a family-owned farm in Oregon. In total, there are seven oils in this formula to help replenish, nourish

1 ounce Key Ingredients: Camellia japonica seed oil, Inca inchi oil, meadowfoam seed oil

Camellia japonica seed oil, Inca inchi oil, meadowfoam seed oil Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination, and oily