To find the best fabric softeners, we researched popular products while comparing factors like type, ingredients, scent, size, and price. We also consulted Fulford for her expert insight on what to consider when shopping for and using fabric softeners.

If you don’t have allergies or sensitivities, Laurie Fulford, a laundry expert at Poplin Laundry, recommends scented fabric softeners, as they add fresh-from-the-dryer fragrance to your laundry. “Take the time and smell which one you like best because most fabric softeners have a very strong, lasting scent on your clothes,” she says. “You want to make sure you are happy with what you are washing your clothes in.

Fabric softeners can transform your clothes and linens into fluffy softness, reduce static cling, and even eliminate wrinkles. From liquid formulas to dryer sheets and fragrance-free to fresh-as-a-daisy scents, there are plentiful options to upgrade your next laundry day.

Instead of a laundry list of chemicals , this fabric softener uses vinegar, a powerful natural ingredient for cleaning , to remove odors and residue from clothes, leaving them soft and fresh. And there's no need to worry about a lingering vinegar smell: The eucalyptus and lemon scents imbue your clothes and linens with a refreshing, light scent.

If you prefer eco-friendly household products, consider adding the plant-based 9 Elements Purifying Softener to your laundry routine. The brand keeps its ingredient list to nine or fewer items, resulting in an effective product without artificial dyes, thickening agents, brighteners, or preservatives. This fabric softener also bears the EPA Safer Choice label , which certifies that it's safe for you and the environment.

Your detergent can do most of the dirty work to remove stains and odors, but a fabric softener like Gain + Odor Defense can ensure that you eliminate every stench and replace it with an invigorating, long-lasting scent. While some fabric softeners just cover up odors, Gain + Odor Defense attacks unsavory smells and eliminates them completely. This pick is available in Super Fresh Blast scent, Moonlight Breeze, and Tropical Sunrise. Each scent is formulated without dyes, which is great for sensitive skin.

It's currently only available in larger sizes, which may be a hassle to carry.

If you want to simplify your laundry day, you might love this Downy Wrinkle Guard Liquid Fabric Conditioner. It wrestles wrinkles into submission so you can ditch the iron and clothes steamer . Plus, the all-day, in-wear technology keeps creases and wrinkles at bay by relaxing fibers, protecting your wardrobe against fuzzing, fading, and stretching. While we’re all about the wrinkle-release ingredients, this Downy pick also has a signature fresh scent. If you're not a fan of fragrance though, it's also available in an unscented version.

The formula is sustainable and cruelty-free, with mineral-based ingredients free of dyes, preservatives, and other harsh ingredients (it also has an A rating from the EWG ). We love the convenient no-brainer dosage of these pods—just add one to the wash. Though we chose this fragrance-free fabric softener because it’s safe for sensitive skin, this gentle formula is also available in scented versions. And while this is the most expensive option on our list, you can opt for a subscription refill every four months for a discounted price.

If you avoid fabric softeners due to skin sensitivities, Dropps Unscented might be the solution to soften clothes without irritation. And while most fabric softeners aren’t compatible with moisture-wicking materials like towels and athletic wear (since they can break down the fabric), Dropps is safe for all your clothing and linens.

It's one of the most expensive options on our list, though a subscription makes it more affordable.

These sheets are not only effective at softening your clothes but also work to reduce pesky static. And while most dryer sheets produce waste after each use, these are compostable, so you can feel good about tossing them in the garbage.

If freshly washed laundry is all the scent you need, you’ll love these fragrance-free dryer sheets from Seventh Generation. These super-soft sheets are 97 percent plant-based and made from recycled materials, according to the brand. Plus, it has a B rating from the Environmental Working Group (EWG) .

Aside from the extensive scent selection, we love that this eco-friendly fabric softener is biodegradable and made using a cruelty-free formula. Plus, it makes your laundry soft, fluffy, and static-free load after load. While a little goes a long way with this product, the bottle can only handle up to 32 loads, which is smaller than some of other selections.

If you love scented laundry but want more options than the usual “fresh” scents on the market, you'll be pleasantly surprised by the variety offered by Mrs. Meyer’s. These 32-ounce bottles come in various scents including lavender, honeysuckle, basil, peony, rainwater, and birchwood. The scents come from essential oils rather than artificial fragrances, though people with sensitive skin should still avoid scents altogether.

It has one of the lowest load sizes on our list, so you may need to repurchase more frequently.

The price tag on these dryer balls is higher than some of our other selections but is arguably one of the best values when you consider how many times you have to replenish liquid fabric softener and dryer sheets. All you have to do is remove the balls after your laundry is dry and store them for next time—we think this is money well spent.

To use them, toss three balls in a small to medium load or use all six for a large load. These wool balls bounce around your dryer and gently push and pull at your clothing to allow for better tumbling—meaning they will dry faster. As they move around, they also soften your clothes without any chemicals or fragrances.

If you want a sustainable alternative to liquid fabric softener or dryer sheets, opt for these reusable dryer balls from Smart Sheep. They come in a six-pack that can last more than 1,000 loads—you could do three loads of laundry per day for an entire year without replacing or repurchasing.

The granules go in with the wash with your clothes and linens—just toss in a scoop or two (depending on the size of the load) along with your laundry detergent . They’re compatible with top- and front-loading washers and come in an unscented and Fresh scent, depending on your fragrance preferences.

When used consistently, the Down Defy Damage Beads protect your clothes and linens from fading, fuzzing, and stretching. If you want your clothes to look brand-new for longer, these beads can prevent standard wear and tear.

The manufacturer recommends two sheets for best results, but you may find that one does the trick. Unlike jumbo bottles of fabric softener, these Bounce dryer sheets are lighter than air and easy to transport. If you live in an apartment and have to go out to a laundromat or a basement laundry room, it’s easy to tote along this box.

If you’re all about convenience, nothing is better than the Bounce Fabric Softener Sheets. Aside from softening your clothes as they tumble dry, we love that these light-as-air dryer sheets eliminate wrinkles and static. For those with pets, these sheets can also remove hair and lint, all while infusing your clothes with a fresh, clean scent.

This pick is compatible with all machines, including front and top load washers and high-efficiency (HE) machines. With less than an ounce needed per load, you can do up to 60 washes with one 51-ounce bottle. We love the incredible value of this liquid fabric softener—and that you can score even better deals on the bigger bottles.

If you want your clothes soft and smelling extra-fresh, Gain Original Fabric Softener is our go-to choice. The scent is light and long-lasting, so your laundry will stay crisp even after it’s folded and put away. In addition to creating soft and subtly fragrant clothes, this fabric softener ensures they stay static-free.

This bottle can do up to 60 loads of laundry and has a light but long-lasting scent.

Final Verdict

We couldn't choose one clear winner—instead, we chose the best product in each main category. The Gain Fabric Softener is our top pick for liquid fabric softener for its invigorating scent, affordable price, and impressive softening and anti-static power. For those who prefer dryer sheets, opt for the Bounce Dryer Sheets Laundry Fabric Softener—they upgrade your laundry routine in one easy, convenient step. Finally, we love the Downy Defy Damage Total-wash Fabric Conditioning Beads because they can protect your clothes and linens from wear and tear.

How to Shop for Fabric Softener Like a Pro

Types

Fabric softeners come in various forms, including liquids, sheets, beads, and reusable balls. Some are unscented while others imbue your linens and clothing with fragrance. Whether you want to prioritize convenience, fragrance, or sustainability, there is a fabric softener type to suit your needs.

If certain scents or ingredients cause headaches or trigger allergic reactions, read the labels closely to avoid potentially irritating products. For those without allergies or sensitive skin, you can choose a fabric softener most convenient for you—provided it’s compatible with your machine.

Liquid: Liquid fabric softeners are usually added to the dispenser in front-load washers. For top loads, you can lift the lid and add it during the rinse cycle (or you could use pods that open automatically during the rinse cycle to release the softener). This is one of the most common types of fabric softener, as you can easily add it to your existing wash routine.

Sheets: Toss one or two fabric softener sheets in the dryer (depending on the load size), then discard them when you pull out your dry clothes. While dryer sheets are one of the most convenient types of fabric softener, they are also single-use, so they aren't the most eco-friendly option (unless you opt for a compostable option like the Seventh Generation Fabric Softener Sheets).

Dryer balls: This eco-friendly, reusable form of fabric softener works to keep your clothes tumbling and let the airflow dry them more quickly, so you won’t have to run your dryer for as long. Just add a few of these balls to your clothes dryer—you might hear a muffled ruckus as they bounce, but not for long. Dryer balls are one of the most affordable options because they can last hundreds of loads.

Beads: Fabric softener beads look like tiny beads or pebbles. To use them, add a scoop to your washing machine when you add your detergent, and the combo will clean and soften your clothes.

Machine Compatibility

Just as you read the labels on your clothing before tossing them into the washer or dryer, you should ensure your fabric softener is compatible with your machine. If you have a high-efficiency (HE) washer, your liquid fabric softener must match that. Also, look at the correct amount for your load because too much of anything—even the best-smelling fabric softener—is never a good thing for your machine.

Unless otherwise indicated, beads and liquid fabric softeners are safe for top-loading and front-loading washers. Sheets and dryer balls are suitable for almost any dryer type, but again, we recommend reading the label to confirm.

Ingredients

If you or anyone in your household has allergies or sensitive skin, pay close attention to the ingredients in your fabric softener. Look for ingredients like dyes and fragrances, which can irritate the skin. Strong scents can also be irritating to some people.

For a natural approach, look for fabric softeners with fragrances derived from essential oils, like Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Fabric Softener. Some fabric softeners, like the 9 Elements Laundry Purifying Softener Liquid, have the Safer Choice label, which designates products that are safe for you and the environment.

Questions You Might Ask

Is fabric softener necessary?

While fabric softener is not necessary, it can improve the scent and feel of your freshly laundered load. “Fabric softeners are great wrinkle and static reducers,” says Laurie Fulford of Poplin Laundry. She notes the main appeal of fabric softener is the scent. If you love clothes that come out of the dryer smelling like lavender, eucalyptus, or citrus, then fabric softener is a must-have in your laundry routine, she says.

That said, “clothes can absolutely come out smelling fresh and clean without using fabric softener,” says Fulford. “It is not something you have to use on your clothes.”

What fabrics should you not use fabric softener on?

Just like you wouldn’t wash reds with white sheets, there are certain fabrics that don’t mix with fabric softeners. Moisture-wicking fabrics like towels and athletic wear are in this category, according to Fulford. “Fabric softener can break down the fibers of these items, and eventually ruin them,” she says. Read your clothing labels carefully to ensure the fabric softener is safe to use.

How does fabric softener work?

Fabric softener creates a chemical reaction in your washer or dryer—the ingredients in fabric softener contain positive charges, while the fabric of clothes and linens have negative charges. When the two mix, everything neutralizes, resulting in softer fabrics with less static.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Barbara Bellesi Zito, a freelance lifestyle writer based in Staten Island, N.Y. To compile this list of the best fabric softeners, she researched products from top brands while considering factors like machine compatibility, ingredients, and price. For expert advice on what you should know when purchasing fabric softeners, she consulted Laurie Fulford from Poplin Laundry.