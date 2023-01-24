The 8 Best Fabric Shavers of 2023

Our top pick is the Beautural Fabric Shaver , which can be powered by either electricity or batteries. It also has three settings, making it versatile enough to use on nearly every fabric, including clothes and upholstery.

“As a stylist, one of the key items in my styling kit is a fabric shaver,” says Thomas. “This item is one of my little secrets and is so important to keeping your clothing looking brand new.”

To find the best fabric shavers, we spent hours researching the type, settings, fabric compatibility, and surface size of many options on the market. We also spoke with Grace Thomas, founder and lead stylist of Builtgracefully , for expert tips on how to use a fabric shaver and what to look for when shopping for one.

Whether you want to keep your delicate sweaters in mint condition or de-pill your upholstered couch, a fabric shaver is one of the most practical and convenient ways to maintain your clothing and furniture for years to come.

Best Overall Fabric Shaver Beautural Fabric Shaver Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People who want a versatile, effective fabric shaver. Who it isn't for: People who want a manual fabric shaver. The Beautural Fabric Shaver stands out because it has two power options—it can be battery-powered for portability or connected to an AC adapter with a nearly 10-foot cable for use on upholstery or household fabrics. It also has three shave heights, which are versatile enough to make it compatible with various fabrics, like cashmere, wool, and bedding. We particularly love the textured grip handle and spacious lint container. This fabric shaver even comes with a replaceable cutting blade and cleaning brush. Unlike other fabric shavers, the head of this one has a nearly three-inch cover with three sizes of mesh to increase the shaving area and efficiently remove lint, no matter the size. This powerful yet gentle fabric shaver is our top choice for restoring and refreshing everything from your sweaters to your couch. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Type: AC adapter and battery-operated

AC adapter and battery-operated Dimensions: 5.31 x 3.54 x 7.28 inches

5.31 x 3.54 x 7.28 inches Surface Size: 3 inches

3 inches Number of Settings: 3

Best Budget Fabric Shaver Conair Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Conair.com Who it's for: People who want a fabric shaver at an affordable price. Who it isn't for: People who want a large fabric shaver to cover a lot of surface area. If you’re in the market for an even more affordable option, then we recommend the Conair Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover. It effectively removes lint and fuzz, so your sweaters and other clothing look brand-new. It works on most fabrics because it has three shaving heights. (There aren’t any speed settings, though.) With a two-inch shaving surface, this fabric shaver is slightly smaller than our top pick. Even though it’s available in rechargeable and battery-powered options, we recommend choosing the latter if you want the more inexpensive version. Bonus: It comes in six different colors, including black, pink, and blue. The Conair fabric shaver also comes recommended by the expert we spoke to: “This little wizard won't break the bank but will keep your sweaters de-pilled throughout the winter months,” says Thomas. “This shaver is a great purchase for anyone who is new to the sweater shaving game.” Price at time of publish: $15 Product Details: Type: Battery-operated or rechargeable

Battery-operated or rechargeable Dimensions: 2.75 x 3.8 x 7.75 inches

2.75 x 3.8 x 7.75 inches Surface Size: 2 inches

2 inches Number of Settings: 3

Best Splurge Fabric Shaver Steamery Pilo 2 Fabric Shaver Amazon View On Amazon View On Food52 View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who it's for: People who want an aesthetically pleasing fabric shaver to use on delicate fabrics. Who it isn't for: People who want an affordable fabric shaver. The thought of shaving delicate or finicky fabrics such as cashmere, wool, and chunky knits may be off-putting—but with the Steamery Pilo 2 Fabric Shaver, you can put your worries to rest. This sleek, compact fabric shaver can handle even the trickiest fabrics, making it worth the splurge for people with a lot of delicate clothing to shave. “I love how this one feels in your hand when you use it,” says Thomas. “This little machine is pretty high-powered and will do wonders on any type of knit.” This fabric shaver is USB rechargeable, and it can be used for up to an hour on a single charge. It also comes with a brush to keep the lint container and shaving surface clean. Although the container is small and will require frequent emptying, this fabric shaver is a must for those who want to keep their handmade sweaters and expensive knits looking new. Price at time of publish: $65 Product Details: Type: USB rechargeable

USB rechargeable Dimensions: 2.63 x 3.92 inches

2.63 x 3.92 inches Surface Size: 2 inches

2 inches Number of Settings: 1

Best Large Fabric Shaver Mansttlin Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover Amazon View On Amazon Who it's for: People who want a dual-head fabric shaver to cover more surface area. Who it isn't for: People who want a travel-sized fabric shaver. Whether you are shaving a long knit blanket or want to de-pill your fabric couch, a large fabric shaver is a must for these heavy-duty tasks. That’s why we love the Mansttlin Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover. The dual-head design covers a larger surface area with more precision, allowing for faster trimming all around. This shaver has two adjustable speeds, which can be used on low for delicate fabrics and on high for upholstery. It comes in three colors and is USB rechargeable with a runtime of over an hour. This fabric shaver also includes two extra blades, two cotton brush pads to remove lint, a USB charging cable, and a cleaning brush to keep the shaver clear of fuzz and lint. Price at time of publish: $40 Product Details: Type: USB rechargeable

USB rechargeable Dimensions: 4 x 2 x 3 inches

4 x 2 x 3 inches Surface Size: 4 inches

4 inches Number of Settings: 2

Best Travel Fabric Shaver Evercare Fabric Shaver Amazon View On Amazon View On The Container Store Who it's for: People who want a portable fabric shaver for quick touch-ups while on the go. Who it isn't for: People who want a shaver made for specific fabrics or materials. A compact fabric shaver can be invaluable and convenient when you travel—no more plucking lint and fuzz off your sweater while on vacation. We like the Evercare Fabric Shaver because of its ergonomic shape and tiny size that can fit in the palm of your hand. Despite its small size, this pick still has high-quality functionality and an affordable price tag. Since it’s battery-operated, you can add two AA batteries before your trip so you don’t have to worry about adapters and incompatible outlets while traveling abroad. While most fabric shavers have six blades, this compact fabric shaver has three, making it ideal for smaller surfaces or fabrics that only need a light shave. While the smaller size fits perfectly in your travel bag, the larger version is better for heavy-duty use because it has a larger lint compartment. Price at time of publish: $9 Product Details: Type: Battery-operated

Battery-operated Dimensions: 3 x 2 x 4 inches

3 x 2 x 4 inches Surface Size: Not listed

Best Fabric Shaver for Cashmere Nori Trim Naadam View On Naadam.co View On Nori.co Who it's for: People who want to get rid of pilling and lint from cashmere. Who it isn't for: People who want a more affordable fabric shaver for less delicate fabrics. Cashmere is known for its buttery soft texture, luxurious warmth, and high price tag. Unfortunately, this delicate fabric pills easily, which might prevent you from wearing your favorite cashmere sweater or scarf as often as you’d like. With the Nori Trim, however, you can keep your cashmere as smooth and clean as the day you got it. This small yet mighty fabric shaver has six precision blades that quickly yet gently remove lint, pilling, and other imperfections from several fabrics, including cashmere. This sleek fabric shaver is rechargeable with a USB-C cord, has a large lint collector compartment, and has a 2.5-inch shaving head for efficient use. For best results on delicate fabrics such as cashmere and wool, lay your garment as flat as possible and move the shaver in small circles or sweeping motions without pressing too firmly. Price at time of publish: $59 Product Details: Type: USB-C rechargeable

USB-C rechargeable Dimensions: Not listed

Not listed Surface Size: 2.5 inches

2.5 inches Number of Settings: 1

Best Fabric Shaver for Upholstery Gleener Fabric Shaver & Lint Brush Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it's for: People who want to tackle lint and fuzz on their upholstery. Who it isn't for: People who want an electric fabric shaver. Just like sweaters and coats, fabric sofas and armchairs can easily pill. They also collect lint, pet hair, and other debris that can be challenging to remove. To keep your upholstery clean and smooth, we recommend the Gleener Fabric Shaver & Lint Brush. This shaver has three interchangeable heads: one for big and bulky items like couches and chunky sweaters, one for medium-level shaving to use on bedding, and one for delicate items such as cashmere and silk. The other end of the handle is a lint brush, so you can conveniently use this two-in-one product on nearly any fabric to breathe new life into it. It also has an ergonomic handle and doesn't require batteries or electricity. Price at time of publish: $21 Product Details: Type: Brush

Brush Dimensions: 9.9 x 4.9 x 1.9 inches

9.9 x 4.9 x 1.9 inches Surface Size: Not listed

