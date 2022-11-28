The 9 Best Electric Kettles of 2022

Ahead, find the best electric kettles and things to consider before you select the one right for you.

Our top pick is the Cuisinart PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle for its large 1.7-liter capacity, six preset temperature buttons, and additional features like a water level window, a keep warm function, and boil-dry protection.

We researched a variety of electric kettles, considering factors like material, capacity, and bonus features. We also spoke with Ashley Lim, a Certified Tea Sommelier and Founder and CEO of Mansa Tea , who says that “unlike a traditional tea kettle, an electric kettle gives you the convenience of getting the right temperature with a press of a button.”

For anyone who enjoys a nice cup of hot tea or coffee in the morning, waiting for water to boil can feel like an eternity—but an electric kettle speeds things up with just the press of a button. Some electric kettles can heat water to precise temperatures for specific beverages (e.g. green vs. black tea ), letting you enjoy your drink of choice at its perfect temperature.

If you’re a tea or coffee aficionado and are particular about having precisely heated water for your beverages, this glass kettle is for you. It has a digital display and adjustable temperature control ranging from 170–212 degrees F (you can also choose Celsius) for every type of drink you want, and it can keep your water warm for up to 30 minutes. Inside, there’s a stainless steel filter to strain water, and the base swivels 360 degrees so you can quickly put the kettle on or off the base.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for a more compact electric kettle.

There are days when you want ample hot water but don’t want to deal with the hassle of reboiling pot after pot. This electric kettle holds two liters of water and is made of glass, so you’ll know when you’re running low. The base has an LED indicator to let you know when the water is being heated, and the kettle will shut off when the water is boiled or when it’s empty. Just note that it’s not the most powerful kettle at only 1000 watts, so it won’t boil as quickly as other options, especially when it’s at full capacity.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for an electric kettle that’ll boil water quickly.

Who it’s for: People who want to boil a large amount of water at once.

For those with limited counter space or those who typically only heat a couple cups of water, this Bodum electric kettle is a great solution. Lightweight and compact, the kettle has a simple on/off button on the handle and can boil water in about four minutes. It holds one liter, although there’s a 0.5-liter version as well. It’s available in three colors (black, red, and white), and comes with a water level indicator and an auto-shut-off feature.

Who it’s for: People who live solo and don’t need to boil a large amount of water.

There’s something comforting about seeing a classic tea kettle in your kitchen. This stainless steel KitchenAid electric kettle has a vintage aesthetic, but it comes with modern features like a simple on/off button and a power base that allows it to heat up faster than a traditional kettle. It also has a limescale filter and comes in multiple colors to match or complement the rest of your kitchen appliances.

Who it isn’t for: People who want an electric kettle with temperature control.

Who it’s for: People who like the look of a traditional kettle but the speed of an electric one.

This clear electric kettle has a 1.8-liter capacity and colored LED lights that are fun and functional. The five LED lights correspond to five preset temperatures (green tea, white tea, oolong tea, French press, and black tea), helping you to visualize your selected option. You can almost set it and forget it, too—the kettle will shut off once the water boils, or when the water level is too low. This kettle also includes a tea infuser to let avid tea drinkers brew loose-leaf or bagged teas right in the kettle.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for an extra durable electric kettle.

Who it’s for: People looking for a large-capacity kettle or one with a built-in infuser.

For anyone who uses their electric kettle daily, you might as well have one that complements your kitchen. The Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle is sleek in design and comes in various colors with wooden accents—but more importantly, it will help you enjoy a great cup of pour-over coffee or tea. The gooseneck spout assists with precision pouring, and the base has an LCD display that allows you to adjust your preferred water temperature to the exact degree.

Who it’s for: People who use their kettles to make pour-over coffee or people who want precise temperature control.

With five temperature settings (green/white tea, oolong tea, French press, black/herbal tea, and boil) and a handle that stays cool, this stylish Breville kettle will heat water quickly so you don’t have to wait for your morning cup of tea or coffee. Water-level indicators on both sides of the kettle show how much water is inside, and a removable mesh water filter prevents buildup. The soft-opening lid stops any hot water from splashing back, and the kettle automatically shuts off to prevent boiling dry.

Who it’s for: People looking for a stylish electric kettle with lots of features.

With a 1.7-liter capacity, a drip-free spout, and just one button to press, this simple stainless steel Hamilton Beach tea kettle has just what you need to get hot or boiling water without hassle. There’s a water level window to indicate how much water is inside and the kettle automatically shuts off when the water level is low to prevent boiling dry—the bare necessities when it comes to electric kettles.

Who it isn’t for: People looking for an electric kettle with lots of features.

The kettle has other convenient features, including a 30-minute keep warm function and a memory feature that lets you take the kettle off the base for two minutes without it shutting off or losing its place in the heating process. A thick, stay-cool handle also allows for easy pouring.

Getting hot water is a breeze with this Cuisinart electric kettle, which has six preset heat settings for your perfect cup of tea or coffee: delicate, green, white, oolong, French press, and black. The backlit water window conveniently shows when the kettle should be refilled and includes a boil-dry protection feature, so the kettle will turn itself off if there isn’t enough water.

Final Verdict

Our top choice is the Cuisinart PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle, which has features to make daily use more convenient, including preset temperature buttons, a water level window, keep warm functionality, and boil-dry protection. If you’re looking for an electric kettle with precise temperature control, consider the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle.

How to Shop for Electric Kettles Like a Pro

Material

Electric kettles are usually made of stainless steel, glass, or plastic. Choosing between materials will depend on your style, weight preference, and budget. Plastic is generally the lightest (and cheapest), but they don’t last very long. Glass kettles are the heaviest, though weight also depends on the size and shape of the kettle. If you’re looking for something that will hold heat very well, stainless steel has impressive insulation.

Capacity

The capacity of your electric kettle depends on how much hot water you need or the number of people in your house. Lim says that if you have 1-2 tea drinkers in your house, then a one-liter kettle should be enough. She also notes that you don’t have to fill the kettle to the maximum line unless you need every last ounce. Boiling large amounts of water will take unnecessary time if you just want a cup or two of tea or coffee.

Features

At a minimum, all electric kettles should have an on/off switch. Lim also recommends looking for a temperature-control feature that allows you to tailor the specific temperature and retain the water's temperature for up to an hour. If you tend to be forgetful in the kitchen, look for safety features like an automatic shut-off function.

Questions You Might Ask

What are the pros and cons of an electric kettle?

Electric kettles are convenient and easy to use: You only need an outlet and not an entire stove to use one, and they boil water much faster than a stovetop kettle. Kettles with a temperature control feature allow you to achieve an ideal temperature without watching over your kettle to estimate the water temperature, says Lim. Temperature control features also allow you to set the temperature for particular beverages, like coffee, white tea, and French press coffee. Most electric kettles also have safety features built-in, like automatic shut-off.

Potential cons of an electric kettle are that some plastic options may contain BPA chemicals, so we recommend checking the manufacturer label to ensure the kettle you select is BPA-free. Electric kettles also tend to be more expensive than stovetop versions, and aren’t as indestructible.

How do you prevent limescale in an electric kettle?

Limescale is a build-up of minerals such as calcium carbonate left behind by boiling water. It will build up faster depending on the water you use (e.g., hard water will cause more limescale). “To prevent limescale, always use filtered water and rinse and dry the kettle thoroughly after each use,” says Lim.

How do you clean an electric kettle?

Cleaning an electric kettle is relatively simple and only requires basic household items. Lim recommends filling the kettle with 50 percent water and 50 percent distilled white vinegar and then boiling the solution. Let the solution sit for at least an hour, pour it out, then boil water twice and empty the kettle.

If you live in a place with hard water, you may have to clean/descale your kettle every month, says Lim. Otherwise, you should descale your kettle at least every three months.

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Lesley Chen, a contributing writer for Real Simple with six years of experience writing commerce, home, and lifestyle stories. To compile this list she thoroughly researched electric kettles and rounded up the best options based on material, capacity, and features. For expert advice, Lesley spoke to Ashley Lim, a Certified Tea Sommelier and Founder and CEO of Mansa Tea, a handcrafted aged tea company.