The 8 Best Electric Griddles of 2023

To determine the best electric griddles for your kitchen, we spent hours researching top options and considering factors such as cooking surface, size, and features. We also consulted with Chiapetti, as well as a panel of experts from the Hamilton Beach Consumer Test Kitchen, including product managers Lynda Musante and Heather Quinlan, and consumer test kitchen specialist Laurie Klein.

“It is a relatively inexpensive tool that can be used to cook just about anything under the sun,” says Steve Chiappetti, executive chef at the Albert in Chicago. “Personally, I pull mine out every time I have guests over and cook right in front of them so I can stay connected to our conversation. They love how easy it is, and it also adds some entertainment value!”

Although mostly associated with breakfast foods, electric griddles can be used for just about any cooking endeavor. These countertop appliances make a great addition to any chef’s arsenal as they cut down the amount of cookware used and free up space on your stove.

Best Overall Electric Griddle Zojirushi EA-DCC10 Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Kingarthurbaking.com Who it’s for: People willing to spend more for a griddle with a large cooking surface, high sides, and a lid. Who it isn’t for: People who want a more compact griddle that’s easy to store or a griddle with a drip tray. The Zojirushi Gourmet Sizzler features an extra large, 19- x 12.5-inch cooking surface, which is excellent when cooking meals for large groups. However, our favorite feature is the lid that helps you cook faster, keep food warm, and stop oil from splattering everywhere in your kitchen. (And it’s great for making the perfect sunny-side-up eggs every time.) A metal spatula is also included. A nonstick ceramic titanium surface ensures that the heat distribution is excellent, so you should be able to cook foods such as pancakes, bacon, or breakfast omelets without burning. This griddle’s surface is not shallow like other griddles, so it can even be used to stir fry. You’ll also notice that the cooking plate is placed inside an outer guard to protect your hands from the heat. Both the guard and cooking plate are fully immersible for thorough cleaning. Just be aware that the combined weight of all these parts makes the Zojirushi more than double the weight of some other griddles on our list. We do wish it came with a drip tray for catching grease, but the deep cooking surface and included lid help to offset grease splatters. Overall, if you plan to use an electric griddle on a daily basis, the Zojirushi is well worth the cost and the storage space in our book. Price at time of publish: $155 Product Details: Cooking Surface: 19 x 12.5 inches (237.5 square inches)

19 x 12.5 inches (237.5 square inches) Weight: 12 pounds

12 pounds Maximum Temperature: 425 degrees Fahrenheit

Best Budget Electric Griddle Black+Decker GD2011B Family-Sized Electric Griddle with Drip Tray Target View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People or families who want an affordable griddle that can cook up to eight servings at once. Who it isn’t for: People with limited counter space. This Black + Decker griddle is a value pick for any kitchen: It’s cheap, heats evenly, and with 200 square inches of cooking surface, has enough space to cook pancakes, eggs, and sausage for a crowd. Not to mention that you can also use it as an extra burner when you don’t have enough room on your regular stove. We appreciate how affordable this option is, yet it still manages to include practically all the features you would expect with a standard griddle. For example, it is equipped with an adjustable temperature knob and evenly-spaced heating coils which prevent food from getting burned, no matter the spot you place it on. Additionally, this griddle comes with a drip tray for leftover grease and an indicator light that alerts you when the pan is on. And you can safely immerse it in water once you remove the probe. Keep in mind that if you’re a stickler for keeping grease to a minimum, you should know that the drip pan does not have a tilting mechanism (you’ll find several griddle options that do on our list), so it may not drain grease as effectively, especially when cooking fatty meats. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: Cooking Surface: 20 x 10 inches (200 square inches)

20 x 10 inches (200 square inches) Weight: 12.1 pounds

12.1 pounds Maximum Temperature: 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Best Large Electric Griddle Presto Tilt 'n Drain BigGriddle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who find themselves cooking for a crowd often. Who it isn’t for: Individuals or couples who don’t need to cook a dozen pancakes at once. If you are looking for a large griddle, the Presto BigGriddle does not disappoint. Its cooking surface is an impressive 285 square inches, the largest of any griddle on our list. The pan is designed to hold up to a dozen pancakes or slices of French toast at once, saving you serious time and dishes when cooking for a crowd. The griddle has a protective safeguard on the front and both sides just in case you touch it while you’re cooking or need to move it around when it's still plugged in. Also, the drip tray and handles are both removable, so you can detach and clean them easily. But, because it’s so enormous, it might feel awkward to handle—particularly if you are washing it up in a small sink. Unlike most other griddles, you can actually tilt this Presto’s cooking surface to help drain fat from the food. This is beneficial when cooking fatty meats or wanting to use as little oil as possible. It also has a built-in backstop ledge which is beneficial to keep your food from dropping on the countertop. However, it would have been nice if it was designed with a backsplash to prevent grease splatters. Price at time of publish: $63 Product Details: Cooking Surface: 19 x 15 inches (285 square inches)

19 x 15 inches (285 square inches) Weight: 6.8 pounds

6.8 pounds Maximum Temperature: 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Best Small Electric Griddle Dash Mini Maker Griddle Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want a griddle for cooking individual portions. Who it isn’t for: People who often cook for more than one or two people at a time and people who want to be able to adjust the temperature of their griddle. If you are a college student, live alone, or just prefer to cook single portions, this is the smallest griddle on our list, and worth checking out. Not only is it cute to look at, but it’s also extremely compact, which makes it the perfect option if you have limited countertop space or don’t have a lot of storage room in your cabinets. It’s also portable (it weighs just over one pound), so you can bring it along with you on the road, such as in a camper van or RV, or pack it in a suitcase. Using it is simple and requires you to just plug in to start cooking. The downside is that it has one temperature to cook with, so it’s probably not a good idea to use it if you want to prepare grilled chicken or vegetables that need a wide range of heat to cook properly. Still, it’s quite handy for making pancakes, eggs, and maybe a giant cookie for one. The Dash griddle comes in six eye-catching colors: white, aqua, red, black, silver, and pink. Price at time of publish: $13 Product Details: Cooking Surface: 4-inch diameter

4-inch diameter Weight: 1.5 pounds

1.5 pounds Maximum Temperature: No adjustable range

Best Electric Griddle/Grill Combo Hamilton Beach 38546 3-in-1 Grill/Griddle 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a griddle with reversible plates for grilling. Who it isn’t for: People who want a griddle with an extra-large surface area. We like how versatile the Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Griddle is when it comes to prepping meals. It is designed to be used as both a griddle and grill, so you can cook breakfast hash as well as grill indoors (minus the smoke) all year round. The non-stick cooking surface is double-sided, with a flat griddle surface on one side and a ridged grill surface on the other side. This gives you the option to use it entirely as a griddle or grill, or a half griddle/half grill. Two separate temperature controls let you adjust the heat on either side, so you can cook food with different temperature requirements. This means that you can have grilled chicken on one side and sandwiches on the other if that’s your fancy. Plus, the grease tray is located in the middle, instead of the back, to catch drippings from both sides of the pan. And when it’s time for cleanup, all components can be removed and washed easily. Although this griddle is slightly smaller (180 square inches) compared to others, we still believe it gives sufficient space to cook meals for more than two people at a time. Price at time of publish: $79 Product Details: Cooking Surface: 180 square inches

180 square inches Weight: 9.3 pounds

9.3 pounds Maximum Temperature: 425 degrees Fahrenheit

Best Ceramic Electric Griddle Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle With Ceramic Nonstick Surface Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a textured nonstick surface for easy cleanup. Who it isn’t for: People who want to avoid a pattern on their pancakes. This griddle from Presto has a ceramic nonstick surface that prevents food from sticking, while the added texture aids in releasing the food and prevents liquids, such as pancake batter or eggs, from spreading. At 253 square inches, it’s quite big, to say the least, so you'll have plenty of space for cheesesteaks, French toast, chicken strips, or quesadillas. Plus, it comes with a slide-out drip tray to catch excess fat while you cook. At the same time, it is designed to be compact, so it won’t take up a lot of space in an 18-inch kitchen cabinet. The cast aluminum base feels heavy-duty, which might make it a drag to carry but is less likely to be warped when exposed to extreme heat or cool temperatures. You can store it easily too, as it comes with quick-release handles that double as legs to hold it up. And, like most of the griddles on our list, you can remove the thermostat so it's safe to wash it in your sink. Just keep in mind that the textured surface may transfer a pattern to pancakes and other delicate foods. Price at time of publish: $60 Product Details: Cooking Surface: 22 x 11.5 inches (253 square inches)

22 x 11.5 inches (253 square inches) Weight: 5.9 pounds

5.9 pounds Maximum Temperature: 400 degrees Fahrenheit

Best Electric Griddle With Warming Tray Oster DiamondForce Nonstick Electric Griddle Walmart View On Walmart View On Target View On Home Depot Who it’s for: People who want to be able to keep food warm until they’re ready to serve. Who it isn’t for: People who want a griddle that can easily fit in a kitchen cabinet. The Oster Diamond Force Non-Stick Griddle rates highly in our book because it comes with a warming tray at the bottom. It’s a thoughtful upgrade that’s not found in all griddles and is beneficial if you want to make sure that no one ends up with cold food. Plus, it comes with all the standard features you expect griddles to have such as a drip tray to catch grease and insulated handles. If you look closely, you’ll see that there are diamond particles on the surface of this griddle. These particles make the flat-top surface more durable and conduct heat better, so you should be able to cook faster and eat sooner. Overall, we think the Oster is a practical option when cooking for family and friends or taking on camping trips. However, we would have preferred that the warming drawer was made from metal since plastic is not the best insulating material. Price at time of publish: $50 Product Details: Cooking Surface: 20 x 10 inches (200 square inches)

20 x 10 inches (200 square inches) Weight: 8.5 pounds

8.5 pounds Maximum Temperature: 420 degrees Fahrenheit