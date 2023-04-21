To determine the best electric can openers, we spent hours researching the best options for your kitchen and considering factors such as type, cut style, and extra features. We also spoke to Benstock for expert insight on what to look for in an electric can opener.

“An electric can opener is quicker and therefore more efficient,” says David Benstock, executive chef of IL Ritorno in St. Petersburg, Florida and co-owner of St. Pete Meat & Provisions. “They are also great for someone who has arthritis.”

If you're looking for a hassle-free way to open cans, you need an electric can opener. They are extremely easy to use and can make a clean, smooth cut without leaving behind any sharp edges.

Best Overall Electric Can Opener Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Can Opener 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want an efficient can opener that doesn’t produce sharp edges. Who it isn’t for: People with limited counter space. Whether your can is oval, round, or a pop-top, this deluxe can opener from Hamilton Beach opens them all. We put this can opener at the top of our list because it features a comfortable lever you simply press down to open cans of all sizes without creating rough edges. Plus, it has a sleek look and an extremely sturdy build. To use, simply press and hold down the lever for one full rotation. We especially like that it cuts cans from the side instead of the top, which ensures the edges aren’t sharp and allows you to re-use the lid for storage. This can opener also comes with a pocket on the back for storing kitchen scissors, too. While there is a storage space for the electric cord, the cord isn’t retractable, so you'll have to manually push it inside the housing after each use. Price at time of publish: $33 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.7 x 5 x 10.2 inches

4.7 x 5 x 10.2 inches Weight: 3 pounds

3 pounds Power Source: Electric

Electric Cut: Side

Best Budget Electric Can Opener Proctor Silex Power Electric Can Opener Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who it’s for: People who want an inexpensive electric can opener with a few bonus features. Who it isn’t for: People who want an electric can opener that cuts from the side for smoother edges. This affordable electric can opener comes with a few unique features that make it worth checking out. For starters, it is equipped with a strong magnet and a guide post, which makes it easy to properly align the can with the machine before opening it. It also comes with a built-in knife sharpener and cord storage at the back of the unit (although the cord is not retractable). Plus, it’s easy to clean the blade and base, because the lever is completely detachable and can be washed separately. And it comes with an automatic shut-off feature which will pop up the lid when it’s done. Overall, this can opener will open cans fairly easily. However, it cuts from the top and doesn’t leave as smooth of an edge as a side-cut can opener, so you should be cautious when attempting to remove the lid. Price at time of publish: $19 Product Details: Dimensions: 5 x 4.8 x 7.9 inches

5 x 4.8 x 7.9 inches Weight: 1.5 pounds

1.5 pounds Power Source: Electric

Electric Cut: Top

Easiest to Use Electric Can Opener Cuisinart Deluxe Electric Can Opener 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who need an electric can opener that can handle both standard-size and extra-tall cans. Who it isn’t for: People who want a compact can opener and people who want a side-cut can opener. This can opener from Cuisinart stands out because it is taller than most other electric can openers, so it can handle extra-tall cans. It features a power-cut blade and a sturdy base at the bottom, so you don’t have to worry about it tipping over. What makes it easy to use is the one-touch activation lever that you press down on to make it start running. Once you’ve locked the can in place, there is no need to hold it while it turns, and it will automatically stop by itself when it’s done. The lever is detachable and can be conveniently removed when you want to clean it. If you are looking for an electric can opener that features other functions (like sharpening your knife or opening bottles), this is not the right one for you. But, if you are looking for a hassle-free option that works well and looks stylish in your kitchen, this is an excellent choice. It’s available in four colors: black, white, stainless steel, and silver. Just keep in mind that this can opener cuts from the top, so it won’t produce the smoothest edges. Price at time of publish: $25 Product Details: Dimensions: 6 x 5.9 x 10.9 inches

6 x 5.9 x 10.9 inches Weight: 2.9 pounds

2.9 pounds Power Source: Electric

Electric Cut: Top

Best Handheld Electric Can Opener Zyliss EasiCan Electric Can Opener 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a can opener that can be stowed away or used on the go. Who it isn’t for: People who want a can opener that opens cans quickly. When you need a smaller alternative to the standard upright electric can opener, this handheld option from Zyliss is hard to beat. Weighing less than one pound, it's a good option for senior citizens and also anyone who suffers from hand mobility issues. Generally, we think it’s a safe option to open cans of all sizes because it cuts from the side, which is important if you don’t want to deal with sharp edges. Plus, as an extra safety measure, it features a bright red LED light that switches on when it’s in use. In terms of power, it's battery-operated (you need two AA batteries), which automatically makes it a good choice for road-tripping and camping. When you’re ready to use, just press the button on top and wait three seconds for it to start opening your can. When it’s done, press the button again and wait for another three seconds, and you’re ready to lift the lid. The opening time for this can opener might feel annoying for anyone used to the speed of an upright electric can opener. But if you're looking for something easy to use and stow away, it's a solid choice that won’t disappoint. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Dimensions: 2.8 x 2 x 4.5 inches

2.8 x 2 x 4.5 inches Weight: 0.4 pounds

0.4 pounds Power Source: Battery-operated

Battery-operated Cut: Side

Best Smooth-Edge Electric Can Opener Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who it’s for: People who want a battery-operated can opener that cuts from the side to produce a smooth edge. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer a larger and more durable can opener. Apart from the fact that it looks like an elongated computer mouse, this Kitchen Mama electric can opener is incredibly easy to use. To set it in motion, all you have to do is place it on the can you wish to open and press the start button. You’ll see that it opens smoothly and won’t leave sharp edges, as it opens from the side as opposed to the top. The problem is that it does not automatically stop when it’s done, so you have to manually press the button if you want it to stop. Once it’s done, you can safely pull the lid off. We like that this device requires no electrical outlet, and only needs four AA batteries for it to work. Overall it is an excellent option if you suffer from arthritis or carpal tunnel syndrome or have limited hand mobility. However, just note that it’s made out of plastic, so it might not be as durable as stainless steel options. Price at time of publish: $35 Product Details: Dimensions: 4.3 x 2.7 x 8.5 inches

4.3 x 2.7 x 8.5 inches Weight: 6.4 ounces

6.4 ounces Power Source: Battery-operated

Battery-operated Cut: Side

Best Rechargeable Electric Can Opener Hamilton Beach Walk 'n Cut Can Opener 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Who it’s for: People who want a cordless can opener with rechargeable batteries. Who it isn’t for: People who want a can opener for extra-large and extra-small cans. For those who need a can opener that’s portable and small enough to fit in a backpack, this Hamilton Beach can opener definitely fits the bill. Although it's not the only cordless can opener on our list, it's the only one that’s rechargeable, making it a perfect option to take on camping trips, hikes, and picnics. It has a round shape and features a strong magnet that latches on the center of the can in order to open it. Plus, it cuts cans from the side so as to not produce any rough edges. While it’s pretty sturdy and can handle a wide range of can sizes, it may not be able to mount easily on the tops of extra-large family-sized cans (think ketchup cans from bulk stores like Costco). Conversely, it also might not work so great if the can is six ounces or less, so you may need to provide support to keep it from tipping over. And keep in mind that this device is not fully charged right out of the box, so be prepared to wait a full 24 hours to use it while it charges. Price at time of publish: $27 Product Details: Dimensions: 3.8 x 3.9 x 3.9 inches

3.8 x 3.9 x 3.9 inches Weight: 2 pounds

2 pounds Power Source: Rechargeable battery

Rechargeable battery Cut: Side