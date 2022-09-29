The 9 Best Electric Blankets of 2022, According to Our Tests

Our top pick is the Shavel Micro Flannel Electric Sherpa Blanket for its array of bonus features, downy feel, and ETL certification. Plus, it has dual controllers to tailor your blanket to two different temperatures.

“When shopping for electric blankets, be sure to only purchase from reputable retailers,” says Deerwester. “This helps you avoid counterfeits that may not have built-in safety features like those which have been certified and tested.”

To round up the best electric blankets, we tested 27 popular models in our Lab and had testers evaluate them on quality, feel, effectiveness, heat, durability, ease of use, value, and bonus features like programmable timers and dual controllers. For expert safety advice, we spoke to Brianne Deerwester, communications coordinator for the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), and Jennifer Schallmoser, media relations specialist for the National Safety Council (NSC), about their tips for selecting and using electric blankets.

An electric blanket is essential for anyone who loves to be extra cozy in cold weather, whether you're curling up reading a book , dozing off in a cloud-like bed , or staving off cold toes while circling a campfire. There’s nothing quite as cozy as bundling up in an electric blanket—especially during winter when temperatures plummet.

“I can wrap it around my shoulders like a cape and snap it so it stays that way. Cozy like a robe,” says our tester. “When I was under the blanket and had it wrapped around me, the cords were not at all disturbing.”

Those who want to wrap themselves up in a toasty blanket should look no further than this electric blanket. You can envelop yourself in the silky flannel and plush sherpa and use the convenient snaps to affix the blanket around your shoulders—perfect for snuggling up on the couch or reading in bed. This blanket features six heating levels, a timer that runs from one to five hours, and ETL certification for safety.

Who it isn't for: People who want an electric blanket to cover their whole bed.

“The blanket has a display that's intuitive to use with up and down temperature and timer buttons,” says our tester. “I like that this blanket actually has adjustable timer settings, unlike others I've seen.”

This micro flannel electric blanket has a bevy of bonus features that make it stand out, along with 10 colorways and four sizes. The king and queen sizes feature dual control, a 10-hour automatic shut-off, eight heat settings, a programmable timer, and a 16-foot power cord with detachable plugs. Our tester noted the intuitive display, ease of set up, and softness as standout features, though they disliked the silk border, which didn’t include heat elements.

The 8 Best Heated Mattress Pads to Keep You Warm and Toasty at Night, According to Reviews

Unlike some other blankets on our list, this pick doesn’t have a plush or sherpa underside—and our tester noted that the blanket wouldn’t be incredibly cozy if it didn't have a heating function. This heated blanket has all you need if you want a simple, safe, and snug option.

“The fabric is soft on the skin. That, with the warm temperature and foot pockets, makes for a cozy blanket,” says our tester. “I can see myself using this blanket while sitting on the couch watching TV.”

There’s no better feeling than being tucked into a warm blanket—and this option is the perfect companion to make any movie marathon, late-night reading session, or WFH setup indefinitely more snug. The included pocket at the bottom of the blanket will keep your feet toasty, while the heating element can fend off frigid temperatures. This Micro-Plush Heated Blanket also offers three temperature levels, which can be easily controlled with the LED remote. Our tester found that the blanket warmed an impressive 14 degrees in 15 minutes, bringing it to a high of 82.9 degrees.

“The actual weight and fabric type did seem to provide extra warmth for this blanket,” says our tester. “My favorite thing about this product is the quality of the fabric and the feel of the high pile faux sherpa...very cozy!”

Our tester noted that this throw only reached a high of 78 degrees after 15 minutes, which is lower than some other heated blankets on our list. If you’re in the market for an electric blanket that can crank upwards of 80, or even 90 degrees, you may want to opt for another option on our list. That said, the heft and material of this throw added a layer of warmth for an overall cozy feel.

No need to hog your heated throw—the Woolrich Linden Electric Blanket is large enough for two people to snuggle up under. The mink is a flannel pattern reminiscent of a homey cabin, while the sherpa underside adds softness and padding from the wires. This blanket features an attached controller to toggle between three temperature settings.

Who it isn't for: People who want an electric blanket that heats above 80 degrees.

Who it's for: People who want a no-frills throw large enough for two people.

If you need something larger than a throw, L.L. Bean also sells a larger version of this throw in twin, full/queen, and king sizes. Also, note that the cord isn’t very long, so you’ll need to be somewhat near a plug to use this blanket.

“The blanket is very cozy and soft,” says our tester. “The rib detail gives it a luxurious feel and the other side is a dense silky side that's very lush. I can picture myself wrapped up in this all winter long.”

Lounging around is guaranteed to be cozier with this luxe throw from L.L. Bean. Ribbed detailing creates a luxurious look that can suit most spaces, while the dense, velvety underside is buttery soft to the touch. Our tester noted that the wires and heat are distributed evenly throughout, making for a “wicked cozy” feel when wrapped up in the blanket.

Who it's for: People who want a stylish and simple throw for their couch or bed.

While this pick doesn’t offer some of the bonus features that pricier electric blankets have, it still provides ample warmth, auto-shutoff, and a handy remote to tailor the temperature to your liking. The Curecure Heated Blanket comes in various sizes and colors, so you can select the blanket that best suits your space.

“The velour topside and sherpa underside are very soft and comfortable,” our tester says. “This blanket provides good, thoroughly distributed heat.”

Most electric blankets have a higher price tag than their non-heated counterparts—but finding a supremely comfortable and warm option doesn’t need to break the bank. Our tester noted the softness of the velour topside and sherpa underside, the even, comfortable distribution of wires, and the ease of cleaning as some of this blanket’s highlights.

Who it isn't for: People who want plenty of bonus features in their blankets.

Even those who typically prefer cold sleeping environments will enjoy this blanket, according to our tester, who noted that the downy material was cozy without being stifling or too warm. With four sizes and eight colorways to choose from, this pick is a perfect addition to just about any bed.

“The material is high quality-quilted overstitching that offers a durable fee,” says our tester. “It has a nice weight to it, adding another level of comfort. It feels like you are sleeping on a cloud.”

This electric blanket performed impressively in our Lab and received a nearly perfect overall score for its quality, feel, effectiveness, heat, durability, ease of use, and value. While this pick can’t crank up to 90 degrees, it has a super soft sherpa backing, 10 heat settings, a dual controller for the queen and king sizes, a programmable timer, and a memory function to preserve the time and temperature you last used.

Who it isn't for: People who want an electric blanket that can heat up to very high temperatures.

Who it's for: People who want a cozy and plush electric blanket for their bed.

Final Verdict

Our top pick is the Shavel Micro Flannel Sherpa Electric Blanket for its plush sherpa underside, 10 heat settings, dual controller function, programmable timer, and memory function. In our lab testing this electric blanket received a nearly perfect score, making it a great addition to just about any home.

Our Testing Process

To find the best electric blankets on the market, we acquired 27 models and tested them in our Lab. Our testers first evaluated the quality and construction of the blanket by spreading it out on a bed and inspecting it for loose threads, separated seams, snags, or other flaws. They touched the blanket to gauge the quality of the materials, as well as whether it was smooth, scratchy, stiff, or had noticeable wires.

Next, our testers laid under the blanket and took note of the feel, comparing it to a regular blanket in terms of stiffness, heft, and comfortability. They also shook the blanket to see if it created any noise.

While powering on their blanket, our testers evaluated features like screens, buttons, brightness or display controls, and indicator lights, to determine overall ease of use. Each blanket has unique characteristics and controls, so our testers evaluated them based on their particular type.

For blankets with a single controller, our testers used an IR thermometer to take a temperature reading under the blanket before heating and again in 15 minutes after setting it to its highest temperature. They assessed whether the blanket successfully reached its highest temperature setting in 15 minutes or if the temperature was below the manufacturer’s specifications.

For blankets with dual controllers, our testers set one side to its lowest heat setting and the other to its highest heat setting. After 15 minutes, they recorded the temperature under each side of the blanket and laid underneath to see if the difference was noteworthy. They also laid in the middle of the blanket to see if there was any gap between the heating zones. Like with the single controller testing, they also noted whether the blanket reached its highest temperature within 15 minutes.

Blankets with a programmable shut-off timer were assessed on whether the function worked as expected by setting the timer to its lowest period alongside a separate timer on their phone. They noted whether the blanket turned off or stayed on after the elapsed period.

We also tested machine-washable blankets for durability after a wash and dry, looking for loose threads, separating seams, snags, holes, pilling, or any other signs of damage. After inspecting the blanket for wear, our testers turned on the heating function to compare its pre-wash performance. They also measured the blanket before and after washing to see if any shrinkage occurred.

For blankets that were spot clean only, our testers poured one tablespoon of coffee on the blanket and let it sit for 30 seconds. The testers then blotted the area with a cool, wet towel to see if the stain lifted—if it didn’t they proceeded to treat it with a Tide pen.

After the lab tests were completed, our testers looked at the retail price of their product. They evaluated the price in conjunction with the electric blanket's performance during tests to assess the overall value of the product.

How to Shop for Electric Blankets Like a Pro

Size



Do you plan to use an electric blanket as a cozy throw on your living room couch? Or do you plan to snuggle up in bed with your blanket during the most frigid months? Depending on how you want to use your electric blanket, consider the size that would be most effective for your purposes. For beds, we recommend finding a duvet-sized option that can cover the entirety of your mattress. If you only want an electric blanket for late-night movie marathons or to drape over your lounge chair, then a throw-size blanket fits the bill.

Material



We’ve rounded up a range of comfortable and cozy materials including plush microfiber, sherpa, fleece, and flannel blankets. You can tailor your final selection based on your existing decor and comfort preferences—some blankets are thinner, while other, more downy options are prime for a fuzzy and toasty electric blanket.

Cleaning



Finding an electric blanket that is machine-washable is much easier than it used to be—many options can be tossed in the laundry (after detaching cords and carefully reading the manufacturer’s instructions, of course). That said, some electric blankets are still spot clean only, so if you’re prone to messes or like to frequently launder your bedding, a machine-washable option might be best for you.

Certifications



The two most common certifications are UL and ETL—both ensure that your electric blanket is safe to use, as both ratings are Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratories (NRTL). “When purchasing electronics, including electric blankets, be sure to only purchase those which have been certified and tested by an NRTL,” says Deerwester. “NRTLs test and certify electrical equipment and other products to ensure that they meet current safety standards and are safe with proper use.”

Safety should be a primary concern when selecting your electric blanket, and the best way to find a reliable, tested product is to search for these two safety ratings. All of the electric blankets we recommend have one of these certifications.

Bonus Features



Automatic Shutoff: This feature is built into most electric blankets as an additional safety precaution—it assures that the blanket won’t overheat or run through electricity. Some shutoff features have timers designed for those who want to sleep with their blanket, though the most common time capacity is one hour.

Dual-Temperature Control: No two sleepers are the same, which is why the additional feature of dual temperature control can come in handy for those who share a bed. Each side of the blanket can be individually controlled, so nobody faces a case of night sweats or frigid toes.

More Electric Blankets to Consider

Bedsure Sherpa Electric Blanket: This blanket looks like a faux fur blanket and feels just as luxurious. Our tester loved how soft and cozy this blanket felt, as well as the ETL certification, but overall thought it should feel warmer—especially with such a plush construction.

Westinghouse Silky Flannel Lined Sherpa Electric Blanket: This ETL-certified blanket feels high-quality, but our tester didn’t love the long and easily tangled cords. While the high heat settings were very effective, the lower heat settings felt barely noticeable.

Questions You Might Ask

Is it ok to leave my electric blanket on all night?



Our experts agree that electric blankets should not be left on all night—which is why timer functions and auto-off features come in handy. If you plan on falling asleep with your electric blanket we recommend ensuring that it has one of these two features for safety. According to Deerwester: “Heating appliances should never be left unattended or used while sleeping.”

Can you put a blanket on top of an electric blanket?



To avoid any fire and safety hazards, do not put anything on top of your electric blanket when it’s in use. “When covered by anything, including other blankets or pets, electric blankets may overheat,” says Deerwester. “Heating appliances should never be left unattended or used while sleeping.”

Take Our Word for It

This article was written by Quinn Gawronski, associate commerce editor for Real Simple, who has three years of experience writing and editing product reviews and roundups. To compile this list, we tested 27 electric blankets in our Lab and evaluated them on quality, feel, effectiveness, heat, durability, ease of use, and value. For expert tips, we consulted Brianne Deerwester, communications coordinator for the Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI), and Jennifer Schallmoser, media relations specialist for the National Safety Council (NSC).