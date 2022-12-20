The 8 Best Earplugs of 2023

Overall, the Loop Quiet Earplugs are our favorite thanks to their excellent NRR of 27 decibels, comfortable wear for both sleeping and everyday use, and reusability.

Fletcher also suggests checking that the earplugs have a Noise Reduction Rating (NRR) of 20 decibels or more. “This should be clearly displayed on the packaging,” he says.

To find out what you should be looking for when shopping for the best earplugs, we spoke to Lee Fletcher, RHAD, BSHAA, principal audiologist at Regain Hearing in London. “Custom-made earplugs will provide the best protection and be more comfortable for extended periods,” says Fletcher. “However, if you want to purchase earplugs online or from a pharmacy, you need to check they are made for hearing protection.”

Whether used for sleeping, flying, or simply blocking out distractions , earplugs can provide some much-needed respite from the noisy world around us. They’re also helpful for people who suffer from migraines , as well as those with hypersensitivity disorder, ADHD, and autism .

Best Overall Earplugs Loop Quiet Earplugs 4.9 Loop Earplugs View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Loopearplugs.com Who it’s for: People who want comfortable earplugs that can be reused. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to have to clean earplugs regularly. Loop’s Quiet Earplugs are the closest thing you can find to custom-made earplugs without the price. In fact, one of our writers credits these affordable earplugs with improving her sleep. They slip effortlessly into the ear and only need a few twists to get them comfortably secure. The earplugs come in four sizes, making it easy to find the perfect fit, and all sizes come in the packet so you don’t have to guess your size prior to ordering them. With 27 decibels of noise reduction, they efficiently block out annoying outside noise, but you're still able to hear the important things, like your alarm or someone calling you in a raised voice. They come in several color options, including black, pink, and mint green, and their looped design makes them super stylish when in, too. They come in a cute carry case with a convenient loop for latching onto your keys or your purse, ensuring you never lose them. And at right around $20, they’re a great value, too. Price at time of publish: $20 Product Details: NRR: 27 decibels

Best Budget Earplugs Mack's Slim Fit Soft Foam Earplugs Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walgreens Who it’s for: People who have smaller ear canals and people who want a seriously budget-friendly option. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer reusable earplugs. If you’re new to using earplugs and not quite sure you want to spend a lot on top-of-the-line earplugs, these affordable soft foam versions from Mack’s are a great place to start. You can get 50 pairs of slim-fitting earplugs in the convenient flip-open bottle. (They’re available in packs of three, five, seven, 10, and 100 pairs.) The slim fit is ideal for sensitive or smaller ear canals. They offer an impressive noise reduction of 29 decibels, which is great for not only drowning out your partner’s snoring, but for using power tools, too. Their malleable, soft-release foam construction also makes them great for sleeping in—even if you’re a side sleeper. If you have larger ear canals, you might want to try the Ultra Soft version from the same brand, as the Slim Fits are better for those with smaller canals. Price at time of publish: $15 for 50-pack Product Details: NRR: 29 decibels

Most Comfortable Earplugs Alpine SleepDeep Earplugs 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Alpinehearingprotection.com Who it’s for: People looking for comfortable earplugs that will stay in place for hours. Who it isn’t for: People who want a more discrete earplug. Though they’re designed for use while sleeping, Alpine’s SleepDeep Earplugs are so comfortable they can be used for working, using tools, or any other time you need to give your ears a break. They have an innovative oval shape that is made to match the ear canal, so you can hardly feel them when they’re in. Though extremely lightweight, these reusable earbuds are filled with a noise-reducing gel—their superpower against noise. They offer a 27-decibel noise reduction, and they stay in place as you toss and turn (though, hopefully, they’ll reduce your need to do so). They’re so comfy, you won’t feel them even if you sleep on your side. Each earplug comes with a white tab that you pull to remove. However, these tabs stick out a bit, so they’re not what you would call attractive or stylish if you don’t have long hair to hide them behind, but they definitely do the job. Price at time of publish: $18 Product Details: NRR: 27 decibels

Best Earplugs for Everyday Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Eargasm.com Who it’s for: People who want a set of earplugs they can easily take on the go for use at concerts, sporting events, or other loud environments. Who it isn’t for: People who need earplugs for blocking out high decibel levels, like power tools. Perfect for everyday wear, and especially for those sensitive to noise, the reusable Eargasm High Fidelity Earplugs offer up to 16 decibels of noise protection, meaning you’ll still be able to hear all the important things, even conversations—it just won’t be blaringly loud. Similar to the Alpine SleepDeep Earplugs above, the Eargasm earplugs have an oval shape that is designed to fit snugly in the ear canal for ultimate comfort. The main difference is that these are transparent (although you can get them with a yellow, blue, or gold ring) so they aren’t as visible. They come with a cool aluminum screw-top case with a keyring, meaning you can put them on your keys or on a lanyard so you don’t lose them. Two sizes come in each set to ensure you have the perfect fit (you can even give the second set to a partner, making them value-for-money, too). They can considerably cut the noise down even at concerts, but they’re not great for sleeping in, and could wriggle out when you’re chewing. Price at time of publish: $42 Product Details: NRR: 16 decibels

Best Foam Earplugs 3M E-A-Rsoft Yellow Neon Earplugs Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Who it’s for: People who want to purchase disposable foam earplugs in bulk. Who it isn’t for: People who prefer reusable earplugs and people with large ear canals. You’re all but guaranteed to never lose these earplugs from 3M thanks to their bright neon yellow color. Not that they’ll ever fall out of your ear—their super pliable and bouncy foam construction ensures they’ll stay put for as long as you want them to. As some of the best earplugs around, they’re comfortable for sleeping in, but their whopping 33-decibel noise reduction capability means you can wear them to concerts, or when using noisy tools such as drills, chainsaws, or leaf blowers. With 200 individually packaged pairs in each bottle, it works out to an incredibly affordable 13 cents per pair, and the pack will last you over six months if you wear them everyday. Having said that, although they are disposable, many people find that they can get a few uses out of each pair, as long as you gently clean them in between uses. Some, however, might find them to be a little too small for their larger ear canals. Price at time of publish: $26 Product Details: NRR: 33 decibels

Best Earplugs for Sleep Anbow Silicone Ear Plugs 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Who it’s for: People who have noise-related trouble sleeping. Who it isn’t for: People who don’t want to have to thoroughly clean their earbuds every day. Three different-sized BPA-free silicone earplugs come in this reusable and noise-canceling set, allowing you to get the perfect fit. The silicone section—which enables you to pull the plug out of your ear—can be cut down to size, further customizing the experience. As opposed to foam earplugs, these ones don’t expand in the ear, but the three-tiered design efficiently blocks out unwanted noise. This design, however, means you’ll need to give them a daily thorough wash. This is easy enough to do—simply rinse them under a tap and clean them with alcohol wipes or cotton swabs dipped in isopropyl alcohol. These affordable earplugs are soft and comfortable, and are even suitable for side sleepers, as long as you trim the bit that sticks out. These earplugs seal off the ear canal so well that you can even use them while swimming—something many other silicone options don’t allow for. They offer 32 decibels of noise protection, but still allow you to hear important sounds, like your alarm, or a smoke alarm. The set comes in a travel pouch, and each pair comes in its own plastic case. Also included is a detachable lanyard that lets you hang the earplugs around your neck when not in use. Price at time of publish: $16 Product Details: NRR: 32 decibels

Silicone Included Pairs: Three

Best Earplugs for Flying EarPlanes Original Earplugs Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who it’s for: People who have flying-related ear discomfort. Who it isn’t for: People who want earplugs for more than just travel use. Anyone who has even been on an airplane will know that blocked ears and the constant dull buzzing (which can last for a while post-flight) is no fun, but some people do get it worse than others. If you suffer from flight-related earaches, or are extremely bothered by the loud and uncomfortable noises, as well as the change in air pressure while on an airplane, the EarPlanes Earplugs are specially designed for you. These earplugs have a special ceramic filter that slows down the pressure shift that reaches your ear drum, greatly reducing any related pain or discomfort. Reducing the overall cabin noise by 20 decibels, these earplugs are made from a soft silicone that’s comfortable and fits in the ear tightly and snugly. Children are particularly susceptible to airplane-related ear discomfort, and we love that the EarPlanes are available for kids, too. The other great thing is that there’s a free EarPlanes+ smartphone app that can measure the cabin air pressure, notifying you when it’s time to put your earplugs in, in case you forget. Price at time of publish: $18 for 3-pack Product Details: NRR: 20 decibels

Silicone Number of Pairs: 1, 3, 10