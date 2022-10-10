Deal Alert! Save Up to 50% on Customer-Loved Robot Vacuums Before the Prime Early Access Sale Even Kicks Off

If we learned anything from this year’s earlier Prime Day sale event, it’s that Amazon always offers major deals in advance, so you don’t have to wait to get what you want and need. The giant retailer has already slashed prices on everything from kitchen gadgets to top tech items. Amazon’s highly anticipated Prime Early Access Sale officially kicks off tomorrow, but you can snap up these great deals right now.

In order to take advantage of all of the deals, you’ll have to be a Prime member. Not signed up yet? Now’s a great time to sign up for Amazon’s 30-day free trial. You’ll get instant access to exclusive deals, two-day delivery, Prime Video, and more.

There’s no need to endlessly scroll through Amazon’s deals page to get what you want; we scoured its latest deals to find the best discounted robot vacuums out there. From smart-home compatible options to practical self-emptying models, there’s a robot vacuum to fit just about every home and need.

The Top 10 Best Robot Vacuum Deals

When it comes to housekeeping, it's hard to beat the instant satisfaction we get from smart devices that we can pretty much just set and forget. Although vacuuming can be time-consuming and exhausting, it is an essential chore for keeping our homes clean. Lucky for you, robot vacuum cleaners make vacuuming a hassle-free experience.

If you've been holding out to find a great robot vacuum at an incredible price, your timing couldn't be better. Amazon has quietly dropped prices on hundreds of customer-loved models. Keep scrolling to learn more about our 10 best picks.

Airrobo Robot Vacuum

To buy: $130 with coupon (was $200); amazon.com.

This ultra-thin robot vacuum is only 3-inches thick, making it perfect for getting under those tight spaces and low-sitting sofas. Shoppers love this model for its powerful suction and automatic recharging capabilities. Plus, the companion phone app gives you the ability to choose between four cleaning modes, control suction power, and even schedule your machine to clean whenever you need it to.

Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum and Mop

To buy: $220 with coupon (was $360); amazon.com.

A vacuum and mop combo at this price range is hard to find. This device can be conveniently controlled through a remote control or an app. It's also compatible with Google Home and Amazon Alexa, and provides up to 200 minutes of non-stop cleaning before needing to recharge.

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

To buy: $199 (was $274); amazon.com.

I bet you can’t say “robot vacuum” without initially thinking about a Roomba. The dual multi-surface brushes on this vacuum let the machine seamlessly alternate between carpets and hard floors. It can even learn your cleaning habits to create a customized schedule, so you don’t have to.

OKP K3 Robot Vacuum

To buy: $129 with coupon (was $420); amazon.com.

Pet hair and dander don’t stand a chance against the K3, and thanks to this exclusive sale, it’s also a budget-friendly option. This model might not have a remote control, but voice commands can be easily programmed to control it from anywhere in your home. Using two side brushes, it achieves the best possible results.

Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum

To buy: $392 (was $650); amazon.com.

If you want a robot vacuum that guarantees a spotless clean every time, look no further than the Shark AI. Rather than bristles, this robot vacuum uses unique Powerfins for continuous contact to grab everything on your floors. The self-emptying base also contains a true HEPA filtration system that traps 99.97 percent of dust and allergens.

Neato D9 Intelligent Robot Vacuum

To buy: $350 (was $500); amazon.com.

For a truly customized cleaning experience, the Neato D9 Robot Vacuum takes the cake. The standout D-shape allows the robot vacuum to use a vacuum brush that is 70 percent wider than the standard models. Use the app to identify the high-traffic areas in your home that require a little more attention than others, and this machine will give them the extra effort they require.

iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum

To buy: $399 (was $600); amazon.com.

Through its obstacle recognition technology, the iRobot Roomba j7 will efficiently avoid pet waste as well as any cords that have been left on your floors. You can even use the app to order your Roomba to spot clean certain messes immediately with its dual multi-surface rubber brushes. Shoppers also love that this model packs 10 times the power-lifting suction than its predecessors, according to the brand.

Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum

To buy: $483 (was $599); amazon.com.

This smart robot vacuum cleaner easily identifies surfaces and the amount of debris to automatically adjust its suction power. The LiDAR sensors gather data to create precise room maps to navigate your home effortlessly, and you can get real-time cleaning reports sent straight to your phone.

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max

To buy: $180 (was $260); amazon.com.

Boasting BoostIQ technology, the Eufy RoboVac will naturally adjust its suction power within 1.5 seconds to tackle the toughest messes and ensure a deep clean where you need it. The brushless motor reduces noise, while the three-point cleaning system allows the device to loosen, extract, and vacuum up stubborn, stuck-on debris.

Coredy R750 Robot Vacuum and Mop

To buy: $190 with coupon (was $320); amazon.com.

This vacuum offers a highly intelligent mopping system with automated water control, so you don’t have to worry about a thing. With the help of its remote control and app, you can program the machine to clean wherever you need it to and even check the lifespan of its accessories, so you know when to replace them.